Bradley nets 24 to help Cal beat Fresno St. 69-63
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Matt Bradley scored 24 points and California did just enough in the final two minutes to beat Fresno State 69-63 on Wednesday night.
Kareem South added 17 points for Cal (6-4) and Andre Kelly added 10. The Golden Bears won their eighth straight at home dating to last year, their longest streak since setting the school record with 27-game home win streak, which ended in December of 2016.
Fresno State's New Williams scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time this season, netting 21. He scored 23 points on 5-of-29 shooting through his first five games and has since scored 47 on 16-of-32 shooting.
Mustafa Lawrence added 16 points for the Bulldogs (2-7), who lost their fifth straight. Nate Grimes added 14 rebounds and seven points.
Fresno State led by as many as three points early in the second half, but the Bears hit three 3-pointers in about 2 1/2 minutes and led 52-45 with 9:47 left to play.
Grimes and Williams made back-to-back layups to trim Fresno State's deficit to a point with 3:38 to go but the Bears scored the next seven points over a three-plus minute stretch and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.
BIG PICTURE
Fresno State: The Bulldogs seemed to have a bit of a hangover after losing their past two games in overtime but slowly pulled out of it and opened the second half with a flurry, taking the lead and playing well at both ends until the waning moments.
California: The Bears are a much better shooting team at home. After shooting under 29% in a loss at Santa Clara, they welcomed a contest at Haas Pavilion, where they shoot nearly 53% this season. Cal was outrebounded and shot fewer free throws but took the lead at halftime because of their 52% shooting and ended shooting 48%.
UP NEXT
Fresno State: The Bulldogs play at Cal Poly on Saturday.
California: The Bears host St. Mary's on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|29.7
|Min. Per Game
|29.7
|8.4
|Pts. Per Game
|8.4
|1.2
|Ast. Per Game
|1.2
|6.7
|Reb. Per Game
|6.7
|37.0
|Field Goal %
|46.9
|26.5
|Three Point %
|52.2
|58.3
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley
|0.0
|Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
|1.0
|Matt Bradley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Holland
|1.0
|+ 2
|Nate Grimes made dunk
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes
|5.0
|Mustafa Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Kareem South made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Kareem South made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|69
|Field Goals
|22-56 (39.3%)
|24-50 (48.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|6-14 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|15-18 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|28
|Offensive
|13
|5
|Defensive
|21
|18
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|6
|9
|Steals
|1
|2
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|6
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Fresno State 2-7
|71.5 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|13.0 APG
|California 6-4
|65.2 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|9.7 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|N. Williams G
|8.2 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|0.7 APG
|30.2 FG%
|
20
|M. Bradley G
|17.0 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|1.4 APG
|46.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Williams G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|M. Bradley G
|24 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|48.0
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Williams
|21
|5
|0
|8/18
|5/11
|0/1
|4
|35
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|N. Grimes
|7
|14
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|30
|0
|2
|3
|7
|7
|J. Hyder
|7
|4
|2
|3/10
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|O. Robinson
|7
|6
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|22
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|A. Holland
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Williams
|21
|5
|0
|8/18
|5/11
|0/1
|4
|35
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|N. Grimes
|7
|14
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|30
|0
|2
|3
|7
|7
|J. Hyder
|7
|4
|2
|3/10
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|O. Robinson
|7
|6
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|22
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|A. Holland
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Lawrence
|16
|1
|2
|6/11
|1/3
|3/3
|3
|30
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|N. Hart
|3
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Agau
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Diouf
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Blackwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rojas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Seeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hickman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|34
|6
|22/56
|7/19
|12/18
|18
|200
|1
|3
|11
|13
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradley
|24
|4
|1
|8/16
|3/7
|5/7
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. South
|17
|1
|2
|5/9
|3/5
|4/5
|1
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Kelly
|10
|6
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|P. Austin
|6
|4
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|28
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|G. Anticevich
|4
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|26
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradley
|24
|4
|1
|8/16
|3/7
|5/7
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. South
|17
|1
|2
|5/9
|3/5
|4/5
|1
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Kelly
|10
|6
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|P. Austin
|6
|4
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|28
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|G. Anticevich
|4
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|26
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris-Dyson
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|J. Brown
|4
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Thiemann
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Orender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Serge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Klonaras
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Alters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kuany
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|23
|9
|24/50
|6/14
|15/18
|17
|200
|2
|5
|6
|5
|18
-
CHRDOM
NCCU28
109
Final
-
NGREEN
FURMAN65
90
Final
-
DART
MAINE77
44
Final
-
NCASHV
SCST85
90
Final/OT
-
BLUE
MRSHL50
86
Final
-
CORN
COLG58
66
Final
-
ARMY
MERMAK60
69
Final
-
MASLOW
NJTECH72
66
Final
-
YALE
UMASS83
80
Final/OT
-
FDU
STPETE70
86
Final
-
WISC
RUT65
72
Final
-
FERRUM
VMI60
78
Final
-
CN
BELMONT56
105
Final
-
WINTHR
TCU60
70
Final
-
CARVER
NICHST44
118
Final
-
NEBOM
15ARIZ49
99
Final
-
SONO
LAMAR56
73
Final
-
TXARL
HOU63
71
Final
-
ALST
KSTATE41
86
Final
-
ARKST
MOST53
75
Final
-
BOISE
TULSA56
69
Final
-
CHATT
VATECH58
63
Final
-
TROY
JAXST60
55
Final
-
5MICH
ILL62
71
Final
-
USD
CSFULL66
54
Final
-
NDAKST
CSN71
62
Final
-
PVAM
ARIZST79
88
Final
-
FRESNO
CAL63
69
Final