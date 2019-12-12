FRESNO
Bradley nets 24 to help Cal beat Fresno St. 69-63

  • AP
  • Dec 12, 2019

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Matt Bradley scored 24 points and California did just enough in the final two minutes to beat Fresno State 69-63 on Wednesday night.

Kareem South added 17 points for Cal (6-4) and Andre Kelly added 10. The Golden Bears won their eighth straight at home dating to last year, their longest streak since setting the school record with 27-game home win streak, which ended in December of 2016.

Fresno State's New Williams scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time this season, netting 21. He scored 23 points on 5-of-29 shooting through his first five games and has since scored 47 on 16-of-32 shooting.

Mustafa Lawrence added 16 points for the Bulldogs (2-7), who lost their fifth straight. Nate Grimes added 14 rebounds and seven points.

Fresno State led by as many as three points early in the second half, but the Bears hit three 3-pointers in about 2 1/2 minutes and led 52-45 with 9:47 left to play.

Grimes and Williams made back-to-back layups to trim Fresno State's deficit to a point with 3:38 to go but the Bears scored the next seven points over a three-plus minute stretch and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Fresno State: The Bulldogs seemed to have a bit of a hangover after losing their past two games in overtime but slowly pulled out of it and opened the second half with a flurry, taking the lead and playing well at both ends until the waning moments.

California: The Bears are a much better shooting team at home. After shooting under 29% in a loss at Santa Clara, they welcomed a contest at Haas Pavilion, where they shoot nearly 53% this season. Cal was outrebounded and shot fewer free throws but took the lead at halftime because of their 52% shooting and ended shooting 48%.

UP NEXT

Fresno State: The Bulldogs play at Cal Poly on Saturday.

California: The Bears host St. Mary's on Saturday.

Key Players
N. Blackwell
55 G
G. Anticevich
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
8.4 Pts. Per Game 8.4
1.2 Ast. Per Game 1.2
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
37.0 Field Goal % 46.9
26.5 Three Point % 52.2
58.3 Free Throw % 80.0
Team Stats
Points 63 69
Field Goals 22-56 (39.3%) 24-50 (48.0%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 38 28
Offensive 13 5
Defensive 21 18
Team 4 5
Assists 6 9
Steals 1 2
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 11 6
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
N. Williams G
21 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
20
M. Bradley G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Fresno State 2-7 293463
home team logo California 6-4 323769
Haas Pavilion Berkeley, CA
Haas Pavilion Berkeley, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Fresno State 2-7 71.5 PPG 39.1 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo California 6-4 65.2 PPG 37.2 RPG 9.7 APG
Key Players
0
N. Williams G 8.2 PPG 3.8 RPG 0.7 APG 30.2 FG%
20
M. Bradley G 17.0 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.4 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
N. Williams G 21 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
20
M. Bradley G 24 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
39.3 FG% 48.0
36.8 3PT FG% 42.9
66.7 FT% 83.3
Fresno State
Starters
N. Williams
N. Grimes
J. Hyder
O. Robinson
A. Holland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Williams 21 5 0 8/18 5/11 0/1 4 35 0 0 2 2 3
N. Grimes 7 14 0 3/6 0/2 1/2 0 30 0 2 3 7 7
J. Hyder 7 4 2 3/10 0/2 1/2 3 34 0 0 0 0 4
O. Robinson 7 6 2 1/6 0/0 5/6 2 22 1 1 1 3 3
A. Holland 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
M. Lawrence
N. Hart
A. Agau
A. Diouf
N. Blackwell
L. Rojas
C. Seeley
A. Hickman
J. Campbell
C. Gray
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Lawrence 16 1 2 6/11 1/3 3/3 3 30 0 0 3 0 1
N. Hart 3 2 0 1/5 1/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 1 1
A. Agau 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 13 0 0 0 0 0
A. Diouf 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
N. Blackwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hickman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 34 6 22/56 7/19 12/18 18 200 1 3 11 13 21
California
Starters
M. Bradley
K. South
A. Kelly
P. Austin
G. Anticevich
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bradley 24 4 1 8/16 3/7 5/7 2 37 0 0 0 0 4
K. South 17 1 2 5/9 3/5 4/5 1 36 0 0 0 0 1
A. Kelly 10 6 0 5/9 0/0 0/0 2 30 0 1 0 4 2
P. Austin 6 4 2 1/5 0/0 4/4 3 28 2 1 2 1 3
G. Anticevich 4 3 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 4 26 0 2 2 0 3
Bench
J. Harris-Dyson
J. Brown
L. Thiemann
J. Orender
J. Erving
J. Gordon
D. Serge
B. Welle
D. Klonaras
D. Thorpe
L. Alters
K. Kuany
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris-Dyson 4 3 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 19 0 1 1 0 3
J. Brown 4 1 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 1
L. Thiemann 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 1
J. Orender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Erving - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Serge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Welle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Klonaras - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thorpe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Alters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuany - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 23 9 24/50 6/14 15/18 17 200 2 5 6 5 18
NCAA BB Scores