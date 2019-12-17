FAMU
White scores 19 to carry Portland over Florida A&M 66-60

  Dec 17, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Isaiah White and Takiula Fahrensohn combined for 34 points as Portland held on to beat Florida A&M 66-60 on Monday night.

White was 8 of 16 from the floor to total 19 points. Fahrensohn drained 4 of 7 from distance for 15 points. Chase Adams finished with 11 points and Jacob Tryon chipped in 10 with eight rebounds and five blocks for the Pilots.

Portland (8-3) led for most of the game but could not shake the Rattlers until Adams made five free throws down the stretch to secure the win. Florida A&M's only lead came after the Rattlers opened the second period on an 8-0 run to go ahead 39-33. A white jumper followed by a Fahrensohn layup gave the Pilots the lead for good 40-39 with 15:57 remaining in the game.

Evins Desir had 15 points for the Rattlers, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to eight games. Rod Melton Jr. added 13 points. MJ Randolph had 10 points.

Portland plays Jackson State at home on Thursday. Florida A&M looks for its first win against Washington State on the road on Thursday.

Team Stats
Points 60 66
Field Goals 25-67 (37.3%) 21-46 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 2-12 (16.7%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 15-29 (51.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 34
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 28 27
Team 2 3
Assists 13 13
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 9
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 24 12
Technicals 0 0
22
E. Desir C
15 PTS, 8 REB
3
I. White G
19 PTS, 4 REB
Florida A&M 0-8
Portland 8-3
Florida A&M
Bench
D. Jones
K. Reaves
I. Umezurike
B. Myles
D. Smith
R. Leath Jr.
H. Murray Jr.
J. Williams
A. Dansoh
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jones 6 2 1 3/9 0/0 0/0 3 22 0 1 1 1 1
K. Reaves 5 4 1 2/13 1/7 0/0 0 26 0 0 0 0 4
I. Umezurike 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Myles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Leath Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Murray Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dansoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 36 13 25/67 2/12 8/11 24 200 4 2 11 8 28
Portland
Bench
L. Harewood
Q. Ferebee
T. Akwuba
H. Hogland
M. Porter
J. Walker
W. Watson
M. Turner
J. Phillips
C. Collinsworth
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Harewood 2 1 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 13 0 0 1 0 1
Q. Ferebee 2 1 4 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 23 0 0 2 0 1
T. Akwuba 1 1 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 9 1 0 1 0 1
H. Hogland 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 2 3 0 1
M. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 31 13 21/46 9/19 15/29 12 200 6 9 15 4 27
