White scores 19 to carry Portland over Florida A&M 66-60
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Isaiah White and Takiula Fahrensohn combined for 34 points as Portland held on to beat Florida A&M 66-60 on Monday night.
White was 8 of 16 from the floor to total 19 points. Fahrensohn drained 4 of 7 from distance for 15 points. Chase Adams finished with 11 points and Jacob Tryon chipped in 10 with eight rebounds and five blocks for the Pilots.
Portland (8-3) led for most of the game but could not shake the Rattlers until Adams made five free throws down the stretch to secure the win. Florida A&M's only lead came after the Rattlers opened the second period on an 8-0 run to go ahead 39-33. A white jumper followed by a Fahrensohn layup gave the Pilots the lead for good 40-39 with 15:57 remaining in the game.
Evins Desir had 15 points for the Rattlers, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to eight games. Rod Melton Jr. added 13 points. MJ Randolph had 10 points.
Portland plays Jackson State at home on Thursday. Florida A&M looks for its first win against Washington State on the road on Thursday.
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|45.3
|0.0
|Three Point %
|42.1
|63.6
|Free Throw %
|64.7
|+ 2
|MJ Randolph made layup
|1.0
|+ 1
|Chase Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Chase Adams made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Nasir Core
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
|6.0
|Kamron Reaves missed layup, blocked by Isaiah White
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Nasir Core
|15.0
|Chase Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Chase Adams made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Nasir Core
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|66
|Field Goals
|25-67 (37.3%)
|21-46 (45.7%)
|3-Pointers
|2-12 (16.7%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|15-29 (51.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|34
|Offensive
|8
|4
|Defensive
|28
|27
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|2
|9
|Turnovers
|11
|15
|Fouls
|24
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida A&M 0-8
|55.4 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|8.1 APG
|Portland 8-3
|72.5 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|16.9 APG
|
|37.3
|FG%
|45.7
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|47.4
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|51.7
|
|R. Melton Jr.
|13
|4
|4
|6/13
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|M. Randolph
|10
|4
|4
|4/10
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|38
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|B. Moragne
|6
|6
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|29
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|N. Core
|5
|8
|3
|1/4
|1/2
|2/2
|5
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. White
|19
|4
|0
|8/16
|2/6
|1/1
|3
|38
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|T. Fahrensohn
|15
|7
|2
|5/9
|4/7
|1/2
|3
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|C. Adams
|11
|3
|5
|2/6
|1/3
|6/10
|1
|29
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Tryon
|10
|8
|0
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|5
|2
|1
|7
|T. Diabate
|6
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|4/12
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
