Nuhu carries Portland St. past Loyola Marymount 76-66
LOS ANGELES (AP) Sal Nuhu had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to lift Portland State to a 76-66 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.
Kyle Greeley and Alonzo Walker had 10 points apiece for the Vikings (6-6), who shot 69% in the first half to race to a 51-29 lead. Nine different players had field goals as PSU went 6 of 10 from 3-point range and 18 of 26 overall.
Portland State cooled off to 32% in the second half, going 1 of 11 from distance, but the lead never dipped into single digits.
Eli Scott had 27 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (5-7), who finished 1 of 10 behind the arc and shot 39%.
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|15.6
|Pts. Per Game
|15.6
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|41.1
|Field Goal %
|56.6
|34.4
|Three Point %
|42.9
|85.0
|Free Throw %
|64.1
|+ 2
|Eli Scott made driving layup, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Lazar Nekic
|21.0
|Holland Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Hauser
|50.0
|Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|50.0
|+ 1
|Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|50.0
|Shooting foul on Rashaad Goolsby
|50.0
|Bad pass turnover on Holland Woods
|1:01
|+ 2
|Eli Scott made finger-roll layup
|1:07
|Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|1:15
|Sal Nuhu missed free throw
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|66
|Field Goals
|27-54 (50.0%)
|25-64 (39.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|1-10 (10.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-26 (57.7%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|35
|Offensive
|12
|14
|Defensive
|26
|20
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|19
|11
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|7
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|19
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Portland St. 6-6
|80.4 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|13.5 APG
|LMU 5-7
|70.5 PPG
|30.5 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|39.1
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|10.0
|
|
|57.7
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Walker
|10
|4
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|H. Woods
|8
|2
|8
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|33
|2
|0
|5
|0
|2
|M. Hauser
|7
|5
|3
|3/11
|1/5
|0/1
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|M. Golder
|4
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Goolsby
|4
|7
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Nuhu
|18
|11
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|8/17
|2
|29
|1
|3
|1
|5
|6
|K. Greeley
|10
|2
|0
|3/4
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Hamrick
|9
|0
|2
|3/5
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Burke
|6
|4
|1
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|C. Whitaker
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nielsen-Skinner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Binder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|38
|19
|27/54
|7/21
|15/26
|19
|200
|4
|7
|10
|12
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Scott
|27
|7
|4
|10/20
|0/0
|7/10
|2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|J. Bell
|4
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|E. Johansson
|3
|2
|1
|1/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Sisoho Jawara
|3
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|P. Dortch
|1
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Leaupepe
|9
|5
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|12
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|D. Williams
|7
|3
|1
|1/7
|0/0
|5/5
|2
|21
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|L. Nekic
|6
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|L. Zivanovic
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|I. Alipiev
|2
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|R. Seebold
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Dos Anjos
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Quintana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|34
|11
|25/64
|1/10
|15/22
|20
|200
|8
|5
|9
|14
|20
