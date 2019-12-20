PORTST
Nuhu carries Portland St. past Loyola Marymount 76-66

  • Dec 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Sal Nuhu had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to lift Portland State to a 76-66 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Kyle Greeley and Alonzo Walker had 10 points apiece for the Vikings (6-6), who shot 69% in the first half to race to a 51-29 lead. Nine different players had field goals as PSU went 6 of 10 from 3-point range and 18 of 26 overall.

Portland State cooled off to 32% in the second half, going 1 of 11 from distance, but the lead never dipped into single digits.

Eli Scott had 27 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (5-7), who finished 1 of 10 behind the arc and shot 39%.

Key Players
H. Woods
E. Scott
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
41.1 Field Goal % 56.6
34.4 Three Point % 42.9
85.0 Free Throw % 64.1
+ 2 Eli Scott made driving layup, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Lazar Nekic 21.0
  Holland Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Hauser 50.0
  Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws 50.0
+ 1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 50.0
  Shooting foul on Rashaad Goolsby 50.0
  Bad pass turnover on Holland Woods 1:01
+ 2 Eli Scott made finger-roll layup 1:07
  Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe 1:15
  Sal Nuhu missed free throw 1:15
Team Stats
Points 76 66
Field Goals 27-54 (50.0%) 25-64 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 1-10 (10.0%)
Free Throws 15-26 (57.7%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 39 35
Offensive 12 14
Defensive 26 20
Team 1 1
Assists 19 11
Steals 4 8
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
S. Nuhu C
18 PTS, 11 REB
home team logo
0
E. Scott G
27 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Portland St. 6-6 512576
home team logo LMU 5-7 293766
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Portland St. 6-6 80.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo LMU 5-7 70.5 PPG 30.5 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
0
S. Nuhu C 6.2 PPG 3.8 RPG 0.0 APG 34.5 FG%
0
E. Scott G 15.6 PPG 7.0 RPG 5.9 APG 57.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
S. Nuhu C 18 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
0
E. Scott G 27 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
50.0 FG% 39.1
33.3 3PT FG% 10.0
57.7 FT% 68.2
Portland St.
Starters
A. Walker
H. Woods
M. Hauser
M. Golder
R. Goolsby
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Walker 10 4 1 4/6 0/0 2/2 4 19 0 0 1 1 3
H. Woods 8 2 8 3/6 1/3 1/2 2 33 2 0 5 0 2
M. Hauser 7 5 3 3/11 1/5 0/1 1 31 1 0 1 1 4
M. Golder 4 1 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 0
R. Goolsby 4 7 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 4 21 0 2 1 4 3
Bench
S. Nuhu
K. Greeley
L. Hamrick
I. Burke
C. Whitaker
T. Wood
J. Nielsen-Skinner
K. Binder
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Nuhu 18 11 0 5/9 0/0 8/17 2 29 1 3 1 5 6
K. Greeley 10 2 0 3/4 2/3 2/2 0 11 0 0 0 0 2
L. Hamrick 9 0 2 3/5 1/3 2/2 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
I. Burke 6 4 1 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 24 0 1 1 0 4
C. Whitaker 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 11 0 1 0 0 2
T. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nielsen-Skinner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Binder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 38 19 27/54 7/21 15/26 19 200 4 7 10 12 26
LMU
Starters
E. Scott
J. Bell
E. Johansson
S. Sisoho Jawara
P. Dortch
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Scott 27 7 4 10/20 0/0 7/10 2 31 0 0 0 3 4
J. Bell 4 5 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 19 3 2 1 1 4
E. Johansson 3 2 1 1/7 1/5 0/0 1 30 0 0 0 0 2
S. Sisoho Jawara 3 1 2 1/5 0/2 1/2 1 25 1 0 1 1 0
P. Dortch 1 0 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 8 1 0 1 0 0
Bench
K. Leaupepe
D. Williams
L. Nekic
L. Zivanovic
I. Alipiev
R. Seebold
J. Dos Anjos
J. Quintana
D. Douglas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Leaupepe 9 5 0 4/5 0/0 1/1 4 12 0 1 3 3 2
D. Williams 7 3 1 1/7 0/0 5/5 2 21 2 0 1 3 0
L. Nekic 6 5 0 3/6 0/0 0/2 4 18 0 0 0 2 3
L. Zivanovic 4 1 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 13 0 1 1 0 1
I. Alipiev 2 4 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 17 1 1 0 1 3
R. Seebold 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Dos Anjos 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1
J. Quintana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 34 11 25/64 1/10 15/22 20 200 8 5 9 14 20
NCAA BB Scores