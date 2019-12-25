PORT
HONOLULU (AP) Ishmael El-Amin scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half and Luke Bumbalough added 14 points as Ball State topped Portland 61-46 on Wednesday for seventh place in the Diamond Head Classic.

El-Amin and Bumbalough each made four 3-pointers as Ball State (7-6) was 10 of 37 from distance. The duo combined to make five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the second half for the first double-digit lead of the game at 38-27. The lead got as high as 18 from there and as low as eight.

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first half, heading to the locker room tied at 19. The Pilots' 19 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

Tahirou Diabate had 12 points for the Pilots (8-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

Ball State plays Toledo at home on Jan. 3. Portland hosts top-ranked Gonzaga on Jan. 2.

Key Players
C. Adams
T. Teague
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
34.7 Field Goal % 52.1
23.8 Three Point % 22.7
71.4 Free Throw % 61.4
+ 2 Lavar Harewood made driving layup 6.0
+ 3 Brachen Hazen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Thompson 20.0
+ 2 Theo Akwuba made dunk, assist by Quincy Ferebee 47.0
+ 1 Ishmael El-Amin made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:10
+ 1 Ishmael El-Amin made 1st of 2 free throws 1:10
  Personal foul on Quincy Ferebee 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Ishmael El-Amin 1:13
  Theo Akwuba missed jump shot 1:15
  Offensive rebound by Theo Akwuba 1:17
  Theo Akwuba missed jump shot 1:19
  Defensive rebound by Lavar Harewood 1:44
Team Stats
Points 46 61
Field Goals 19-53 (35.8%) 21-62 (33.9%)
3-Pointers 2-17 (11.8%) 10-37 (27.0%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 33 41
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 24 24
Team 2 5
Assists 8 13
Steals 8 11
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 17 16
Fouls 11 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
T. Diabate F
12 PTS, 10 REB
home team logo
5
I. El-Amin G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Portland 8-7 192746
home team logo Ball State 7-6 194261
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
Team Stats
away team logo Portland 8-7 69.9 PPG 36.9 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo Ball State 7-6 73.0 PPG 39.8 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
14
T. Diabate F 8.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 0.2 APG 58.7 FG%
5
I. El-Amin G 14.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.5 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
14
T. Diabate F 12 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
5
I. El-Amin G 18 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
35.8 FG% 33.9
11.8 3PT FG% 27.0
85.7 FT% 81.8
Portland
Starters
T. Diabate
T. Fahrensohn
I. White
M. Porter
C. Adams
Ball State
Starters
I. El-Amin
L. Bumbalough
T. Teague
K. Mallers
J. Coleman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. El-Amin 18 2 1 5/13 4/8 4/4 2 34 3 1 2 0 2
L. Bumbalough 14 3 0 5/10 4/9 0/0 2 27 1 0 3 1 2
T. Teague 8 5 2 4/12 0/2 0/0 2 24 2 2 3 3 2
K. Mallers 3 5 1 1/7 1/7 0/0 0 24 1 0 1 3 2
J. Coleman 2 4 4 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 18 1 0 4 0 4
Starters
I. El-Amin
L. Bumbalough
T. Teague
K. Mallers
J. Coleman
Bench
J. Thompson
B. Hazen
K. Acree
K. Walton
Z. Gunn
B. Huggins
M. Thomas
B. Hendriks
L. Kroft
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Thompson 5 4 4 1/3 0/1 3/4 1 22 2 0 1 3 1
B. Hazen 5 4 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 1 3
K. Acree 5 6 0 2/8 0/6 1/1 1 20 1 0 0 0 6
K. Walton 1 3 1 0/2 0/0 1/2 1 12 0 0 1 1 2
Z. Gunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hendriks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kroft - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 36 13 21/62 10/37 9/11 13 200 11 3 16 12 24
