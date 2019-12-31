TEMPLE
UCF

No Text

Rose scores 16 to lead Temple over UCF 62-58

  • AP
  • Dec 31, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Quinton Rose had 16 points as Temple narrowly defeated Central Florida 62-58 on Tuesday in the first American Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Temple won its league opener for the first time since 2015-16, which was the same season the Owls last won at UCF.

De'Vondre Perry had 11 points for Temple (9-3, 1-0 AAC). Nate Pierre-Louis added 3 points and 11 rebounds.

Dre Fuller Jr. had 14 points for the Knights (9-4, 0-1). Ceasar DeJesus added 12 points and six assists, and Collin Smith had 10 points.

Temple faces Tulsa on the road on Friday. Central Florida takes on Houston on the road on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Pierre-Louis
D. Ingram
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
41.5 Field Goal % 41.5
21.2 Three Point % 25.0
60.0 Free Throw % 70.2
  Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr. 2.0
  Quinton Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Matt Milon 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Temple 2.0
  Ceasar DeJesus missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Collin Smith 16.0
  Quinton Rose missed jump shot 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose 39.0
  Collin Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
  Collin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
Team Stats
Points 62 58
Field Goals 20-53 (37.7%) 24-57 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 15-23 (65.2%) 4-10 (40.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 33
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 25 22
Team 7 3
Assists 16 16
Steals 12 8
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
Q. Rose G
16 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
D. Fuller Jr. G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Temple 9-3 283462
home team logo UCF 9-4 332558
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Temple 9-3 72.9 PPG 43.1 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo UCF 9-4 71.6 PPG 43.2 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
1
Q. Rose G 14.1 PPG 4.9 RPG 4.1 APG 36.2 FG%
3
D. Fuller Jr. G 7.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.3 APG 41.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
Q. Rose G 16 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
3
D. Fuller Jr. G 14 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
37.7 FG% 42.1
33.3 3PT FG% 25.0
65.2 FT% 40.0
Temple
Starters
Q. Rose
J. Moorman II
A. Moore II
N. Pierre-Louis
J. Forrester
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Rose 16 6 3 5/14 0/2 6/7 2 30 3 0 5 1 5
J. Moorman II 8 5 1 3/3 1/1 1/2 3 26 0 0 1 0 5
A. Moore II 3 2 3 1/5 1/4 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 1 1
N. Pierre-Louis 3 11 4 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 32 4 0 1 2 9
J. Forrester 3 3 1 0/1 0/0 3/5 3 22 2 0 6 2 1
Starters
Q. Rose
J. Moorman II
A. Moore II
N. Pierre-Louis
J. Forrester
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Rose 16 6 3 5/14 0/2 6/7 2 30 3 0 5 1 5
J. Moorman II 8 5 1 3/3 1/1 1/2 3 26 0 0 1 0 5
A. Moore II 3 2 3 1/5 1/4 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 1 1
N. Pierre-Louis 3 11 4 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 32 4 0 1 2 9
J. Forrester 3 3 1 0/1 0/0 3/5 3 22 2 0 6 2 1
Bench
D. Perry
J. Hamilton
J. Pierre-Louis
D. Moore
M. Scott
T. Strickland
A. Parks
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
D. Dunn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Perry 11 1 0 3/6 2/4 3/4 1 20 1 2 1 1 0
J. Hamilton 8 1 0 3/3 0/0 2/5 0 9 1 2 1 1 0
J. Pierre-Louis 8 2 2 3/7 2/5 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 0 2
D. Moore 2 1 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
M. Scott 0 2 2 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 2
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 34 16 20/53 7/21 15/23 15 200 12 4 16 9 25
UCF
Starters
D. Fuller Jr.
C. DeJesus
C. Smith
B. Mahan
D. Ingram
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Fuller Jr. 14 4 4 6/9 2/4 0/0 3 34 1 1 3 1 3
C. DeJesus 12 3 6 5/14 2/5 0/0 0 38 0 0 3 1 2
C. Smith 10 2 1 4/9 0/1 2/4 3 19 0 0 1 1 1
B. Mahan 5 3 0 2/7 1/5 0/1 3 19 1 0 1 0 3
D. Ingram 2 9 3 0/1 0/1 2/4 2 36 3 1 3 2 7
Starters
D. Fuller Jr.
C. DeJesus
C. Smith
B. Mahan
D. Ingram
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Fuller Jr. 14 4 4 6/9 2/4 0/0 3 34 1 1 3 1 3
C. DeJesus 12 3 6 5/14 2/5 0/0 0 38 0 0 3 1 2
C. Smith 10 2 1 4/9 0/1 2/4 3 19 0 0 1 1 1
B. Mahan 5 3 0 2/7 1/5 0/1 3 19 1 0 1 0 3
D. Ingram 2 9 3 0/1 0/1 2/4 2 36 3 1 3 2 7
Bench
D. Green Jr.
A. Diggs
I. Doumbia
M. Milon
F. Bertz
S. Mobley
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
M. Bol
T. Johnson Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Green Jr. 7 2 0 3/8 1/6 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 1 1
A. Diggs 6 7 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 4 20 3 1 2 2 5
I. Doumbia 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 4 0 1 0 0 0
M. Milon 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
F. Bertz 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
S. Mobley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 30 16 24/57 6/24 4/10 17 200 8 4 15 8 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores