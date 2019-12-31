Rose scores 16 to lead Temple over UCF 62-58
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Quinton Rose had 16 points as Temple narrowly defeated Central Florida 62-58 on Tuesday in the first American Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.
Temple won its league opener for the first time since 2015-16, which was the same season the Owls last won at UCF.
De'Vondre Perry had 11 points for Temple (9-3, 1-0 AAC). Nate Pierre-Louis added 3 points and 11 rebounds.
Dre Fuller Jr. had 14 points for the Knights (9-4, 0-1). Ceasar DeJesus added 12 points and six assists, and Collin Smith had 10 points.
Temple faces Tulsa on the road on Friday. Central Florida takes on Houston on the road on Friday.
|28.8
|Min. Per Game
|28.8
|10.0
|Pts. Per Game
|10.0
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|7.4
|Reb. Per Game
|7.4
|41.5
|Field Goal %
|41.5
|21.2
|Three Point %
|25.0
|60.0
|Free Throw %
|70.2
|Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.
|2.0
|Quinton Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Matt Milon
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Temple
|2.0
|Ceasar DeJesus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|16.0
|Quinton Rose missed jump shot
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|39.0
|Collin Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Collin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|58
|Field Goals
|20-53 (37.7%)
|24-57 (42.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|6-24 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-23 (65.2%)
|4-10 (40.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|33
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|25
|22
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|16
|16
|Steals
|12
|8
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|15
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|Q. Rose G
|14.1 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|4.1 APG
|36.2 FG%
|
3
|D. Fuller Jr. G
|7.0 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|41.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Q. Rose G
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|D. Fuller Jr. G
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|42.1
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|65.2
|FT%
|40.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|16
|6
|3
|5/14
|0/2
|6/7
|2
|30
|3
|0
|5
|1
|5
|J. Moorman II
|8
|5
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|A. Moore II
|3
|2
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Pierre-Louis
|3
|11
|4
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|32
|4
|0
|1
|2
|9
|J. Forrester
|3
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|22
|2
|0
|6
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Perry
|11
|1
|0
|3/6
|2/4
|3/4
|1
|20
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J. Hamilton
|8
|1
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|2/5
|0
|9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J. Pierre-Louis
|8
|2
|2
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Moore
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Scott
|0
|2
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Keshgegian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Waddington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|34
|16
|20/53
|7/21
|15/23
|15
|200
|12
|4
|16
|9
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Fuller Jr.
|14
|4
|4
|6/9
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|34
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|C. DeJesus
|12
|3
|6
|5/14
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|38
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|C. Smith
|10
|2
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|2/4
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|B. Mahan
|5
|3
|0
|2/7
|1/5
|0/1
|3
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Ingram
|2
|9
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|36
|3
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Green Jr.
|7
|2
|0
|3/8
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Diggs
|6
|7
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|20
|3
|1
|2
|2
|5
|I. Doumbia
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Milon
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Bertz
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Mobley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|30
|16
|24/57
|6/24
|4/10
|17
|200
|8
|4
|15
|8
|22
