Wisconsin rallies late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Nate Reuvers scored 17 points, and Wisconsin rallied late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57 on Friday night.
Reuvers' jumper gave the Badgers (9-6, 2-1 Big Ten) a 52-51 lead with 1:54 left, and late free throws from Reuvers and D'Mitrik Trice sealed the win.
Ohio State (11-3, 1-2), a 7 1/2-point favorite, lost a second straight game. The Buckeyes got a terrific performance from Kaleb Wesson, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds. But Wesson missed a 3-pointer at the 2-minute mark that likely would have kept the Buckeyes in the game.
Ohio State became the second top-5 team in the AP Top 25 to lose this week after No. 4 Oregon fell at Colorado on Thursday night.
Wisconsin led by four at halftime of a sloppy, slow game, but Ohio State ripped off back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to start a 13-2 run.
The Badgers continued battling back until Reuvers got them the lead late. Kobe King scored 13 points for Wisconsin, which has won four straight.
Both teams started slowly and struggled from the field throughout. Wisconsin missed its first five shots and finished at 38% from the field, and Ohio State shot 40%.
BIG PICTURE
Wisconsin: The Badgers stayed in the game despite poor shooting and secured a satisfying win to start the long stretch of Big Ten games.
Ohio State: Playing without 6-foot-9 power forward Kyle Young, who is recovering from appendix surgery, Wesson had to carry the load inside. The Buckeyes missed Young and couldn't finish off a game they probably should have won.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: Hosts Illinois on Wednesday night.
Ohio State: At Maryland on Tuesday night.
---
|26.2
|Min. Per Game
|26.2
|14.2
|Pts. Per Game
|14.2
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|9.0
|Reb. Per Game
|9.0
|39.2
|Field Goal %
|46.1
|34.7
|Three Point %
|43.5
|84.0
|Free Throw %
|76.4
|+ 3
|Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|5.0
|Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Andre Wesson
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|17.0
|Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|57
|Field Goals
|21-56 (37.5%)
|19-47 (40.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|32
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|8
|8
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|14
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wisconsin 9-5
|69.0 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|12.2 APG
|5 Ohio State 11-3
|77.6 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Key Players
|
35
|N. Reuvers F
|14.7 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|0.6 APG
|50.7 FG%
|
34
|K. Wesson F
|14.2 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|44.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Reuvers F
|17 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|K. Wesson F
|22 PTS
|13 REB
|2 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|40.4
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Reuvers
|17
|9
|1
|3/12
|1/4
|10/12
|3
|27
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|K. King
|13
|0
|0
|6/7
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Trice
|6
|3
|2
|2/10
|0/4
|2/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Ford
|5
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Davison
|0
|5
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|22
|13
|2
|7/10
|1/3
|7/9
|4
|33
|1
|1
|2
|3
|10
|D. Washington Jr.
|18
|3
|0
|6/19
|4/10
|2/2
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Wesson
|9
|5
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|32
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|C. Walker
|4
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|L. Muhammad
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|33
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
