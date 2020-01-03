WISC
OHIOST

No Text

Wisconsin rallies late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57

  • AP
  • Jan 03, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Nate Reuvers scored 17 points, and Wisconsin rallied late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57 on Friday night.

Reuvers' jumper gave the Badgers (9-6, 2-1 Big Ten) a 52-51 lead with 1:54 left, and late free throws from Reuvers and D'Mitrik Trice sealed the win.

Ohio State (11-3, 1-2), a 7 1/2-point favorite, lost a second straight game. The Buckeyes got a terrific performance from Kaleb Wesson, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds. But Wesson missed a 3-pointer at the 2-minute mark that likely would have kept the Buckeyes in the game.

Ohio State became the second top-5 team in the AP Top 25 to lose this week after No. 4 Oregon fell at Colorado on Thursday night.

Wisconsin led by four at halftime of a sloppy, slow game, but Ohio State ripped off back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to start a 13-2 run.

The Badgers continued battling back until Reuvers got them the lead late. Kobe King scored 13 points for Wisconsin, which has won four straight.

Both teams started slowly and struggled from the field throughout. Wisconsin missed its first five shots and finished at 38% from the field, and Ohio State shot 40%.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers stayed in the game despite poor shooting and secured a satisfying win to start the long stretch of Big Ten games.

Ohio State: Playing without 6-foot-9 power forward Kyle Young, who is recovering from appendix surgery, Wesson had to carry the load inside. The Buckeyes missed Young and couldn't finish off a game they probably should have won.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Illinois on Wednesday night.

Ohio State: At Maryland on Tuesday night.

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 �����

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Trice
0 G
K. Wesson
34 F
26.2 Min. Per Game 26.2
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
39.2 Field Goal % 46.1
34.7 Three Point % 43.5
84.0 Free Throw % 76.4
+ 3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers 5.0
  Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Andre Wesson 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers 17.0
  Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
Team Stats
Points 61 57
Field Goals 21-56 (37.5%) 19-47 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 34 32
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 22 23
Team 2 3
Assists 8 8
Steals 5 4
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 8 14
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
N. Reuvers F
17 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
34
K. Wesson F
22 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Wisconsin 9-5 293261
home team logo 5 Ohio State 11-3 253257
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Wisconsin 9-5 69.0 PPG 37.2 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo 5 Ohio State 11-3 77.6 PPG 43.8 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
35
N. Reuvers F 14.7 PPG 5.4 RPG 0.6 APG 50.7 FG%
34
K. Wesson F 14.2 PPG 9.0 RPG 2.0 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
35
N. Reuvers F 17 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
34
K. Wesson F 22 PTS 13 REB 2 AST
37.5 FG% 40.4
26.1 3PT FG% 30.0
81.3 FT% 76.5
Wisconsin
Starters
N. Reuvers
K. King
D. Trice
A. Ford
B. Davison
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Reuvers 17 9 1 3/12 1/4 10/12 3 27 0 0 2 4 5
K. King 13 0 0 6/7 1/1 0/0 0 22 0 0 1 0 0
D. Trice 6 3 2 2/10 0/4 2/2 3 31 0 0 1 0 3
A. Ford 5 1 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 1
B. Davison 0 5 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 28 1 0 1 0 5
Starters
N. Reuvers
K. King
D. Trice
A. Ford
B. Davison
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Reuvers 17 9 1 3/12 1/4 10/12 3 27 0 0 2 4 5
K. King 13 0 0 6/7 1/1 0/0 0 22 0 0 1 0 0
D. Trice 6 3 2 2/10 0/4 2/2 3 31 0 0 1 0 3
A. Ford 5 1 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 1
B. Davison 0 5 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 28 1 0 1 0 5
Bench
B. Pritzl
M. Potter
T. Wahl
T. Anderson
M. Ballard
O. Hamilton
W. McGrory
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
S. Qawi
C. Cuevas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Pritzl 9 3 0 3/8 2/5 1/2 3 29 1 0 0 1 2
M. Potter 4 3 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 2 0 3
T. Wahl 4 7 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 25 3 0 1 5 2
T. Anderson 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Qawi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cuevas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 32 8 21/56 6/23 13/16 16 200 5 0 8 10 22
Ohio State
Starters
K. Wesson
D. Washington Jr.
A. Wesson
C. Walker
L. Muhammad
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wesson 22 13 2 7/10 1/3 7/9 4 33 1 1 2 3 10
D. Washington Jr. 18 3 0 6/19 4/10 2/2 2 34 0 0 1 0 3
A. Wesson 9 5 3 3/6 1/2 2/2 4 32 0 0 2 2 3
C. Walker 4 4 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 32 0 0 1 0 4
L. Muhammad 2 2 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 33 2 0 2 0 2
Starters
K. Wesson
D. Washington Jr.
A. Wesson
C. Walker
L. Muhammad
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wesson 22 13 2 7/10 1/3 7/9 4 33 1 1 2 3 10
D. Washington Jr. 18 3 0 6/19 4/10 2/2 2 34 0 0 1 0 3
A. Wesson 9 5 3 3/6 1/2 2/2 4 32 0 0 2 2 3
C. Walker 4 4 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 32 0 0 1 0 4
L. Muhammad 2 2 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 33 2 0 2 0 2
Bench
E. Liddell
J. Ahrens
D. Carton
I. Diallo
D. Hummer
J. Sueing
M. Jallow
K. Young
H. Hookfin
A. Gaffney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Liddell 2 0 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 4 13 0 0 1 0 0
J. Ahrens 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0
D. Carton 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/2 0 21 1 0 4 0 1
I. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sueing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jallow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hookfin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gaffney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 29 8 19/47 6/20 13/17 17 200 4 1 14 6 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores