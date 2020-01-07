WVU
OKLAST

No Text

Balanced scoring, stifling defense lead WV over Okla. St.

  • AP
  • Jan 07, 2020

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) It was a night where the ball just wasn’t falling for either team, but in the end, West Virginia’s defense was more stifling and that was the difference.

Offensively, Oscar Tshiebwe scored 12 points and Derek Culver had nine points and 12 rebounds to help lead No. 17 West Virginia to a 55-41 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.

Tshiebwe also had eight rebounds, while Miles McBride added 10 points for West Virginia (12-2, 1-1 Big 12), which is now 5-1 in its last six outings.

Despite shooting just 38.8 % (19 of 49) from the floor, and just 55 % (11 of 20) from the free-throw line, the Mountaineers were able to maintain at least a double-digit lead for virtually the entire second half. They also won the rebounding battle 40-36.

“I thought we did a pretty good job of staying in front of them, we didn’t turn them loose much,” said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins. “And we rebounded. Pretty much, it was one and done, which really helps, not giving them extra shots.”

After defeating then-No. 5 Ohio State 67-59 on Dec. 29, the Mountaineers fell 60-53 to No. 3 Kansas on Saturday, but bounced back in a big way in this one, especially defensively.

They held Oklahoma State to just 29.2% (14 of 48), including just 27.3 (6 of 22) in the first half. They also limited the Cowboys, a team that entered the day averaging 31.3% on 3-pointers, to just 5% (1 of 20) from 3-point range, including 0-for-10 in the first half.

“We tried to fix a couple of things from Saturday, where we did a better job of containing people,” Huggins said of the West Virginia defense. “But they had a bad day. We had a bad day, too. It was hard for me to watch sometimes. It was neither one of our better games.”

Lindy Waters had 12 points for Oklahoma State (9-5, 0-2), which is 2-5 in its last seven after starting the season 7-0. Despite shooting just 4 of 16 from the floor, including 1 of 9 from beyond the arc, Waters became the 42nd player in OSU history to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

Cameron McGriff added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cowboys.

“I think at the end of the day, we just got beat tonight,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton. “I thought defensively, we did a lot of really good things. We forced 20 turnovers, we hold them to less than 40 percent shooting and we hold our own on the glass against what I think is the best offensive rebounding team in the country.

“I am also really excited about what I saw from our team in terms of their competitive fight for 40 minutes. At some point, we’re going to shoot better.”

Following the 28.8 % (15 of 52) they shot in their 85-50 loss to No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday, the Cowboys have had their two worst shooting nights of the season back-to-back.

"It wasn’t really anything that we haven’t seen before," McGriff said of West Virginia's defense. "I think what we didn’t do is make shots. At the free throw line, we didn’t shoot well, and we went 1-for-20 from 3, so that’s not good. We got a lot of good looks, we just didn’t knock them down."

Oklahoma State missed senior guard Thomas Dziagwa, who sat out with the flu. Dziagwa is averaging 9.0 points per game and is shooting nearly 43% on 3s this year. He had started 45 consecutive contests.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers entered the game boasting one of the NCAA’s top defenses, and they showed why. They started the game ranking fifth in field goal percentage (36.2%) and They were also third in 3-point defense (24.9%) and limited the Cowboys, a team that entered the day averaging 31.3% on 3-pointers, to just 5% (1 of 20) from 3-point range, including 0-for-10 in the first half.

Oklahoma State: Coming off a blowout 85-50 loss to No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday, the Cowboys started strong and hung with West Virginia for much of the first half. When Lindy Waters sank a five-foot jump shot with 7:05 left in the opening half, Oklahoma State led 13-12. But the Mountaineers’ defense tightened up after that and the Cowboys shot just 1-of-7 from the floor and West Virginia outscored them 16-6 the rest of the way until half time, as the Cowboys entered the break trailing 28-19.

HE SAID IT

"It’s not an easy league to play in," said Oklahoma State freshman guard Avery Anderson, who had eight points and three rebounds. "You’ve got to be tough, you’ve got to fight every night and you've just got to take care of the ball. Each possession matters in the Big 12."

UP NEXT

West Virginia: The Mountaineers return home to take on last year’s national runner-up, No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys travel to Fort Worth to take on TCU on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Culver
1 F
I. Likekele
13 G
29.2 Min. Per Game 29.2
11.9 Pts. Per Game 11.9
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
45.5 Field Goal % 54.9
Three Point % 33.3
67.6 Free Throw % 66.7
  Defensive rebound by Derek Culver 23.0
  Avery Anderson III missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff 37.0
  Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
  Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele 1:08
  Lost ball turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Avery Anderson III 1:16
+ 2 Avery Anderson III made driving layup 1:29
  Traveling violation turnover on Jordan McCabe 1:48
+ 1 Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:59
+ 1 Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws 1:59
  Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe 1:59
Team Stats
Points 55 41
Field Goals 19-49 (38.8%) 14-48 (29.2%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 1-20 (5.0%)
Free Throws 11-20 (55.0%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 40 36
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 29 21
Team 3 5
Assists 8 3
Steals 9 10
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 19 18
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
O. Tshiebwe F
12 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
21
L. Waters III G
12 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo 17 West Virginia 12-2 282755
home team logo Oklahoma State 9-5 192241
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Team Stats
away team logo 17 West Virginia 12-2 71.9 PPG 44.4 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Oklahoma State 9-5 68.2 PPG 40.4 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
34
O. Tshiebwe F 12.2 PPG 9.3 RPG 0.4 APG 61.3 FG%
21
L. Waters III G 12.9 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.1 APG 41.8 FG%
Top Scorers
34
O. Tshiebwe F 12 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
21
L. Waters III G 12 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
38.8 FG% 29.2
25.0 3PT FG% 5.0
55.0 FT% 60.0
West Virginia
Starters
O. Tshiebwe
D. Culver
J. Haley
J. McCabe
E. Matthews Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Tshiebwe 12 8 1 5/6 0/0 2/3 2 32 0 0 4 3 5
D. Culver 9 12 2 3/5 0/0 3/10 4 30 2 0 2 3 9
J. Haley 3 5 2 1/7 0/1 1/2 1 23 0 0 1 1 4
J. McCabe 3 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 15 0 0 3 0 0
E. Matthews Jr. 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
O. Tshiebwe
D. Culver
J. Haley
J. McCabe
E. Matthews Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Tshiebwe 12 8 1 5/6 0/0 2/3 2 32 0 0 4 3 5
D. Culver 9 12 2 3/5 0/0 3/10 4 30 2 0 2 3 9
J. Haley 3 5 2 1/7 0/1 1/2 1 23 0 0 1 1 4
J. McCabe 3 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 15 0 0 3 0 0
E. Matthews Jr. 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
M. McBride
B. Knapper
T. Sherman
C. Harler
L. Routt
G. Osabuohien
S. McNeil
S. Macke
J. Bridges
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McBride 10 1 0 4/7 2/4 0/0 2 17 3 0 3 0 1
B. Knapper 8 2 0 2/5 1/3 3/3 3 14 2 1 0 0 2
T. Sherman 6 2 2 2/6 2/6 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 0 2
C. Harler 4 2 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 2 20 0 0 2 0 2
L. Routt 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
G. Osabuohien 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 1 2
S. McNeil 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 6 1 0 0 0 0
S. Macke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bridges - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 37 8 19/49 6/24 11/20 20 200 9 1 19 8 29
Oklahoma State
Starters
L. Waters III
C. McGriff
I. Likekele
J. Laurent
Y. Anei
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Waters III 12 6 0 4/16 1/9 3/4 2 35 3 0 2 0 6
C. McGriff 10 8 1 3/8 0/3 4/6 4 35 0 0 2 3 5
I. Likekele 5 4 2 1/2 0/0 3/7 3 39 2 1 8 2 2
J. Laurent 2 3 0 0/3 0/3 2/2 3 15 0 0 2 0 3
Y. Anei 0 3 0 0/3 0/0 0/1 3 18 0 1 1 1 2
Starters
L. Waters III
C. McGriff
I. Likekele
J. Laurent
Y. Anei
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Waters III 12 6 0 4/16 1/9 3/4 2 35 3 0 2 0 6
C. McGriff 10 8 1 3/8 0/3 4/6 4 35 0 0 2 3 5
I. Likekele 5 4 2 1/2 0/0 3/7 3 39 2 1 8 2 2
J. Laurent 2 3 0 0/3 0/3 2/2 3 15 0 0 2 0 3
Y. Anei 0 3 0 0/3 0/0 0/1 3 18 0 1 1 1 2
Bench
A. Anderson III
Ka. Boone
H. Roessink
C. Harris Jr.
T. Dziagwa
T. Reeves
D. Mitchell
J. Hadlock
Ke. Boone
M. Watson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Anderson III 8 3 0 4/9 0/2 0/0 1 25 3 0 3 2 1
Ka. Boone 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 1 0 2 0
H. Roessink 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 2
C. Harris Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 2 0 0 0 0
T. Dziagwa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hadlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ke. Boone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 31 3 14/48 1/20 12/20 18 199 10 3 18 10 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores