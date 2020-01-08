Jackson's 29 points, 13 rebounds lead New Mexico to win
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Vance Jackson had 29 points and 13 rebounds, JaQuan Lyle added 14 points with 10 assists and New Mexico beat Fresno State 78-64 on Tuesday night.
Jackson was 9 of 12 from the field with six 3-pointers. Makuach Maluach added 13 points for the Lobos (14-3, 3-1 Mountain West).
Orlando Robinson and Jarred Hyder led the Bulldogs (5-11, 1-4) with 14 points apiece.
The game was tied five times in the first half, the last coming with 3:46 left after a Maluach 3-pointer knotted it at 33. That started an 11-0 Lobos run to gain some separation.
New Mexico opened the second half with a 6-0 run to go up 47-37. Fresno State got within 50-46 until the Lobos used a 7-1 run to regain the advantage and move to 11-0 at home.
New Mexico kept New Williams in check after he made 10 3-pointers in the Bulldogs' last game against San Jose State to tie a conference record. He finished with 10 points and two 3-pointers against the Lobos.
UP NEXT
Fresno State; The Bulldogs are home Jan. 14 against No. 7 San Diego State.
New Mexico: The Lobos are home Jan. 11 against Air Force, which beat Utah State 79-60 Tuesday.
---
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|42.7
|Field Goal %
|47.0
|30.2
|Three Point %
|37.8
|80.8
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|+ 2
|Orlando Robinson made layup
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
|17.0
|Jordan Campbell missed layup
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Jordan Campbell
|25.0
|Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|56.0
|Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|58.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on New Mexico
|1:14
|+ 2
|Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by Jarred Hyder
|1:47
|+ 2
|Zane Martin made jump shot
|2:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|78
|Field Goals
|24-64 (37.5%)
|27-58 (46.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|10-19 (52.6%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|34
|Offensive
|15
|7
|Defensive
|26
|25
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|11
|19
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Fresno State 5-11
|69.6 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|12.7 APG
|New Mexico 14-3
|80.4 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|16.4 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|O. Robinson F
|12.9 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|1.4 APG
|47.1 FG%
|
2
|V. Jackson G
|9.8 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|0.9 APG
|41.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Robinson F
|16 PTS
|12 REB
|1 AST
|V. Jackson G
|29 PTS
|13 REB
|2 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|46.6
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|52.6
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Robinson
|16
|12
|1
|6/13
|0/1
|4/7
|2
|36
|0
|1
|1
|6
|6
|J. Hyder
|14
|3
|4
|6/13
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|N. Williams
|10
|0
|1
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Holland
|7
|9
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|1/2
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|A. Agau
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Campbell
|8
|2
|1
|2/14
|0/4
|4/6
|3
|29
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|N. Grimes
|7
|9
|2
|3/10
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|17
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|M. Lawrence
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A. Diouf
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Blackwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rojas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Seeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hickman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|41
|11
|24/64
|6/21
|10/19
|18
|200
|4
|2
|10
|15
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Jackson
|29
|13
|2
|9/12
|6/7
|5/7
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|J. Lyle
|14
|2
|10
|4/8
|0/3
|6/6
|2
|39
|3
|1
|5
|0
|2
|M. Maluach
|13
|3
|1
|5/10
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|C. Manigault
|10
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|26
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Z. Martin
|6
|4
|6
|3/12
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Hendrix
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Bragg Jr.
|2
|7
|0
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|2
|0
|1
|6
|J. Arroyo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Patterson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Wegscheider
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Kuac
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McGee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Percy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Headdings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|32
|19
|27/58
|9/22
|15/21
|16
|200
|5
|4
|8
|7
|25
