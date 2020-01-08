FRESNO
Jackson's 29 points, 13 rebounds lead New Mexico to win

  • Jan 08, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Vance Jackson had 29 points and 13 rebounds, JaQuan Lyle added 14 points with 10 assists and New Mexico beat Fresno State 78-64 on Tuesday night.

Jackson was 9 of 12 from the field with six 3-pointers. Makuach Maluach added 13 points for the Lobos (14-3, 3-1 Mountain West).

Orlando Robinson and Jarred Hyder led the Bulldogs (5-11, 1-4) with 14 points apiece.

The game was tied five times in the first half, the last coming with 3:46 left after a Maluach 3-pointer knotted it at 33. That started an 11-0 Lobos run to gain some separation.

New Mexico opened the second half with a 6-0 run to go up 47-37. Fresno State got within 50-46 until the Lobos used a 7-1 run to regain the advantage and move to 11-0 at home.

New Mexico kept New Williams in check after he made 10 3-pointers in the Bulldogs' last game against San Jose State to tie a conference record. He finished with 10 points and two 3-pointers against the Lobos.

UP NEXT

Fresno State; The Bulldogs are home Jan. 14 against No. 7 San Diego State.

New Mexico: The Lobos are home Jan. 11 against Air Force, which beat Utah State 79-60 Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Hyder
J. Lyle
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
42.7 Field Goal % 47.0
30.2 Three Point % 37.8
80.8 Free Throw % 80.0
+ 2 Orlando Robinson made layup 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson 17.0
  Jordan Campbell missed layup 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Campbell 25.0
  Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
  Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson 56.0
  Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot 58.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on New Mexico 1:14
+ 2 Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by Jarred Hyder 1:47
+ 2 Zane Martin made jump shot 2:03
Team Stats
Points 64 78
Field Goals 24-64 (37.5%) 27-58 (46.6%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 10-19 (52.6%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 44 34
Offensive 15 7
Defensive 26 25
Team 3 2
Assists 11 19
Steals 4 5
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
O. Robinson F
16 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
V. Jackson G
29 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Fresno State 5-11 372764
home team logo New Mexico 14-3 413778
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
Team Stats
away team logo Fresno State 5-11 69.6 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo New Mexico 14-3 80.4 PPG 40.8 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
10
O. Robinson F 12.9 PPG 7.3 RPG 1.4 APG 47.1 FG%
2
V. Jackson G 9.8 PPG 5.1 RPG 0.9 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
O. Robinson F 16 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
2
V. Jackson G 29 PTS 13 REB 2 AST
37.5 FG% 46.6
28.6 3PT FG% 40.9
52.6 FT% 71.4
Fresno State
Starters
O. Robinson
J. Hyder
N. Williams
A. Holland
A. Agau
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Robinson 16 12 1 6/13 0/1 4/7 2 36 0 1 1 6 6
J. Hyder 14 3 4 6/13 2/6 0/0 2 31 1 0 3 1 2
N. Williams 10 0 1 4/6 2/3 0/0 3 16 0 0 0 0 0
A. Holland 7 9 1 2/5 2/5 1/2 2 35 0 0 1 1 8
A. Agau 2 3 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 20 1 0 0 0 3
Bench
J. Campbell
N. Grimes
M. Lawrence
A. Diouf
N. Blackwell
L. Rojas
C. Seeley
A. Hickman
C. Gray
N. Hart
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Campbell 8 2 1 2/14 0/4 4/6 3 29 1 0 4 1 1
N. Grimes 7 9 2 3/10 0/0 1/3 2 17 1 0 0 5 4
M. Lawrence 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 1 0 1 0
A. Diouf 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 2 7 0 0 1 0 2
N. Blackwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hickman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 41 11 24/64 6/21 10/19 18 200 4 2 10 15 26
New Mexico
Starters
V. Jackson
J. Lyle
M. Maluach
C. Manigault
Z. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Jackson 29 13 2 9/12 6/7 5/7 1 32 0 0 1 1 12
J. Lyle 14 2 10 4/8 0/3 6/6 2 39 3 1 5 0 2
M. Maluach 13 3 1 5/10 3/6 0/0 2 32 1 0 0 3 0
C. Manigault 10 2 0 3/5 0/0 4/6 4 26 1 1 0 1 1
Z. Martin 6 4 6 3/12 0/2 0/2 2 30 0 0 2 1 3
Bench
V. Hendrix
C. Bragg Jr.
J. Arroyo
C. Patterson
K. Wegscheider
E. Kuac
J. Caldwell
K. McGee
T. Percy
D. Headdings
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Hendrix 4 1 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 1
C. Bragg Jr. 2 7 0 1/7 0/2 0/0 3 22 0 2 0 1 6
J. Arroyo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Patterson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Wegscheider 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Kuac 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Percy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Headdings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 32 19 27/58 9/22 15/21 16 200 5 4 8 7 25
NCAA BB Scores