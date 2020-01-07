Mills scores 23 to carry Houston over Temple 78-74
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Caleb Mills tied his season high with 23 points as Houston narrowly beat Temple 78-74 on Tuesday night.
Mills scored seven straight Houston points during a 9-2 run for a 65-60 lead with 5:08 left. He finished 9 of 16 from the field with three 3-pointers.
Chris Harris Jr. had 11 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three assists for Houston (12-3, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. DeJon Jarreau added 11 points and five assists, and Nate Hinton had 10 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for his seventh double-double of the season.
Houston grabbed 32 first-half rebounds, and finished with 54 compared to Temple's 32.
Quinton Rose scored a season-high 21 points for the Owls (9-5, 1-2). Nate Pierre-Louis added 13 points and seven rebounds, and J.P. Moorman II had 10 points.
Houston matches up against Tulsa on the road on Saturday. Temple plays Tulane at home on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|29.9
|Min. Per Game
|29.9
|10.6
|Pts. Per Game
|10.6
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|8.8
|Reb. Per Game
|8.8
|43.2
|Field Goal %
|39.5
|43.1
|Three Point %
|19.4
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|60.9
|Defensive rebound by Monty Scott
|1.0
|Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on De'Vondre Perry
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|3.0
|Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry
|14.0
|Quentin Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Quentin Grimes missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on De'Vondre Perry
|14.0
|+ 2
|Nate Pierre-Louis made driving dunk
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|74
|Field Goals
|31-72 (43.1%)
|26-61 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|10-19 (52.6%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|54
|32
|Offensive
|16
|4
|Defensive
|27
|21
|Team
|11
|7
|Assists
|20
|16
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|8
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|6
|Fouls
|19
|23
|Technicals
|1
|1
|
|43.1
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|52.6
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mills
|23
|1
|0
|9/16
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|24
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|N. Hinton
|10
|13
|5
|4/11
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|1
|0
|4
|9
|F. White Jr.
|9
|3
|1
|4/11
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Q. Grimes
|4
|1
|2
|2/9
|0/5
|0/2
|4
|27
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|B. Gresham
|0
|5
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|12
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mills
|23
|1
|0
|9/16
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|24
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|N. Hinton
|10
|13
|5
|4/11
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|1
|0
|4
|9
|F. White Jr.
|9
|3
|1
|4/11
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Q. Grimes
|4
|1
|2
|2/9
|0/5
|0/2
|4
|27
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|B. Gresham
|0
|5
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|12
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Harris Jr.
|11
|12
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|21
|0
|3
|0
|5
|7
|D. Jarreau
|11
|3
|5
|4/11
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Gorham
|8
|4
|3
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|C. Alley Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Sasser
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|43
|20
|31/72
|6/23
|10/19
|19
|200
|2
|8
|6
|16
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|21
|4
|3
|5/10
|2/3
|9/11
|5
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|N. Pierre-Louis
|13
|7
|2
|5/14
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|35
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|J. Moorman II
|10
|2
|3
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Forrester
|8
|3
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Moore II
|6
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|21
|4
|3
|5/10
|2/3
|9/11
|5
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|N. Pierre-Louis
|13
|7
|2
|5/14
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|35
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|J. Moorman II
|10
|2
|3
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Forrester
|8
|3
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Moore II
|6
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Parks
|6
|0
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Scott
|5
|3
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Perry
|5
|4
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|D. Moore
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Pierre-Louis
|0
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Keshgegian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Waddington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|25
|16
|26/61
|6/13
|16/21
|23
|200
|5
|2
|6
|4
|21
