Mills scores 23 to carry Houston over Temple 78-74

  • AP
  • Jan 07, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Caleb Mills tied his season high with 23 points as Houston narrowly beat Temple 78-74 on Tuesday night.

Mills scored seven straight Houston points during a 9-2 run for a 65-60 lead with 5:08 left. He finished 9 of 16 from the field with three 3-pointers.

Chris Harris Jr. had 11 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three assists for Houston (12-3, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. DeJon Jarreau added 11 points and five assists, and Nate Hinton had 10 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for his seventh double-double of the season.

Houston grabbed 32 first-half rebounds, and finished with 54 compared to Temple's 32.

Quinton Rose scored a season-high 21 points for the Owls (9-5, 1-2). Nate Pierre-Louis added 13 points and seven rebounds, and J.P. Moorman II had 10 points.

Houston matches up against Tulsa on the road on Saturday. Temple plays Tulane at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
N. Hinton
N. Pierre-Louis
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
10.6 Pts. Per Game 10.6
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
43.2 Field Goal % 39.5
43.1 Three Point % 19.4
71.4 Free Throw % 60.9
  Defensive rebound by Monty Scott 1.0
  Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
  Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on De'Vondre Perry 1.0
  Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau 3.0
  Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup 5.0
  Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry 14.0
  Quentin Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Quentin Grimes missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on De'Vondre Perry 14.0
+ 2 Nate Pierre-Louis made driving dunk 17.0
Team Stats
Points 78 74
Field Goals 31-72 (43.1%) 26-61 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 10-19 (52.6%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 54 32
Offensive 16 4
Defensive 27 21
Team 11 7
Assists 20 16
Steals 2 5
Blocks 8 2
Turnovers 6 6
Fouls 19 23
Technicals 1 1
2
C. Mills G
23 PTS, 1 REB
1
Q. Rose G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Houston 12-3 393978
home team logo Temple 9-5 274774
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Houston 12-3 77.3 PPG 46.7 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo Temple 9-5 70.1 PPG 43.4 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
2
C. Mills G 12.3 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.1 APG 40.9 FG%
1
Q. Rose G 14.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 3.9 APG 36.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Mills G 23 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
1
Q. Rose G 21 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
43.1 FG% 42.6
26.1 3PT FG% 46.2
52.6 FT% 76.2
Houston
Starters
C. Mills
N. Hinton
F. White Jr.
Q. Grimes
B. Gresham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Mills 23 1 0 9/16 3/5 2/2 1 24 1 1 2 0 1
N. Hinton 10 13 5 4/11 2/7 0/0 1 36 1 1 0 4 9
F. White Jr. 9 3 1 4/11 0/0 1/2 3 23 0 0 1 1 2
Q. Grimes 4 1 2 2/9 0/5 0/2 4 27 0 1 2 1 0
B. Gresham 0 5 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 3 12 0 1 0 3 2
Bench
C. Harris Jr.
D. Jarreau
J. Gorham
C. Alley Jr.
M. Sasser
C. Broodo
C. Tyson
J. Roberts
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Harris Jr. 11 12 3 4/5 0/0 3/4 3 21 0 3 0 5 7
D. Jarreau 11 3 5 4/11 0/2 3/4 3 31 0 0 0 1 2
J. Gorham 8 4 3 3/6 1/3 1/2 1 18 0 1 1 1 3
C. Alley Jr. 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Sasser 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 43 20 31/72 6/23 10/19 19 200 2 8 6 16 27
Temple
Starters
Q. Rose
N. Pierre-Louis
J. Moorman II
J. Forrester
A. Moore II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Rose 21 4 3 5/10 2/3 9/11 5 23 2 0 1 1 3
N. Pierre-Louis 13 7 2 5/14 0/1 3/4 2 35 1 0 0 2 5
J. Moorman II 10 2 3 4/9 2/5 0/0 4 29 0 0 0 0 2
J. Forrester 8 3 1 4/8 0/0 0/2 3 17 0 0 1 1 2
A. Moore II 6 0 2 2/4 0/0 2/2 2 29 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
A. Parks
M. Scott
D. Perry
D. Moore
J. Pierre-Louis
J. Hamilton
T. Strickland
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
D. Dunn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Parks 6 0 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 0 0
M. Scott 5 3 1 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 0 3
D. Perry 5 4 1 1/3 1/1 2/2 4 26 1 1 0 0 4
D. Moore 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 2
J. Pierre-Louis 0 0 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 12 1 1 1 0 0
J. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 25 16 26/61 6/13 16/21 23 200 5 2 6 4 21
