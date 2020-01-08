Swan scores 31 to carry Air Force past Utah State 79-60
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Ryan Swan had a season-high 31 points with 11 rebounds as Air Force topped Utah State 79-60 on Tuesday night.
A.J. Walker had 12 points for Air Force (8-8, 2-2 Mountain West Conference). Swan was 11 of 16 from the field and made 8 of 11 free throws.
Air Force entered the locker room at the half trailing narrowly, 34-31, but the Falcons were able to outscore the Aggies 48-26 in the second half to pull away for the 19-point victory. The Aggies' 26 second-half points were a season low for the team.
Brock Miller had 16 points, making five 3-pointers, for the Aggies (13-5, 2-3). Sam Merrill added 10 points.
Air Force faces New Mexico on the road on Saturday. Utah State plays Nevada at home on Saturday.
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|79
|Field Goals
|23-63 (36.5%)
|29-61 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-28 (35.7%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-8 (50.0%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|50
|Offensive
|7
|12
|Defensive
|21
|35
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|13
|15
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|12
|Fouls
|20
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Utah State 13-5
|78.2 PPG
|44.6 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Air Force 8-8
|76.8 PPG
|34.4 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|36.5
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Miller
|16
|3
|1
|5/10
|5/9
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|S. Merrill
|10
|4
|2
|4/12
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|N. Queta
|9
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Bean
|6
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|A. Porter
|0
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Miller
|16
|3
|1
|5/10
|5/9
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|S. Merrill
|10
|4
|2
|4/12
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|N. Queta
|9
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Bean
|6
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|A. Porter
|0
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brito
|5
|4
|2
|2/11
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|S. Bairstow
|5
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Grootfaam
|4
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Anderson
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Dorius
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|K. Karwowski
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Stall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McChesney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bischoff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|28
|13
|23/63
|10/28
|4/8
|20
|200
|5
|1
|9
|7
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Swan
|31
|11
|2
|11/16
|1/4
|8/11
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|A. Walker
|12
|6
|1
|5/8
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|S. Tomes
|8
|5
|6
|3/10
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|L. Scottie
|7
|7
|1
|3/9
|1/6
|0/1
|0
|24
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|C. Morris
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Swan
|31
|11
|2
|11/16
|1/4
|8/11
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|A. Walker
|12
|6
|1
|5/8
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|S. Tomes
|8
|5
|6
|3/10
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|L. Scottie
|7
|7
|1
|3/9
|1/6
|0/1
|0
|24
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|C. Morris
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Van Soelen
|9
|8
|2
|3/5
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|17
|0
|2
|0
|1
|7
|C. Joyce
|8
|4
|2
|2/5
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|M. Taylor
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Jackson
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Brown
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Akaya
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Kinrade
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Murphy
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Vander Zwaag
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Rene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Monson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Pierre-Louis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Haut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Charles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|47
|15
|29/61
|8/25
|13/17
|15
|200
|4
|2
|12
|12
|35
