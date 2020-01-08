UTAHST
Swan scores 31 to carry Air Force past Utah State 79-60

  • Jan 08, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Ryan Swan had a season-high 31 points with 11 rebounds as Air Force topped Utah State 79-60 on Tuesday night.

A.J. Walker had 12 points for Air Force (8-8, 2-2 Mountain West Conference). Swan was 11 of 16 from the field and made 8 of 11 free throws.

Air Force entered the locker room at the half trailing narrowly, 34-31, but the Falcons were able to outscore the Aggies 48-26 in the second half to pull away for the 19-point victory. The Aggies' 26 second-half points were a season low for the team.

Brock Miller had 16 points, making five 3-pointers, for the Aggies (13-5, 2-3). Sam Merrill added 10 points.

Air Force faces New Mexico on the road on Saturday. Utah State plays Nevada at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
S. Merrill
A. Walker
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
41.1 Field Goal % 50.0
39.6 Three Point % 46.2
87.1 Free Throw % 70.2
Team Stats
Points 60 79
Field Goals 23-63 (36.5%) 29-61 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 10-28 (35.7%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 4-8 (50.0%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 29 50
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 21 35
Team 1 3
Assists 13 15
Steals 5 4
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 0 0
22
B. Miller G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
34
R. Swan C
31 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Utah State 13-5 342660
home team logo Air Force 8-8 314879
Team Stats
away team logo Utah State 13-5 78.2 PPG 44.6 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo Air Force 8-8 76.8 PPG 34.4 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
22
B. Miller G 10.1 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.3 APG 38.8 FG%
34
R. Swan C 14.6 PPG 3.9 RPG 1.9 APG 54.1 FG%
Top Scorers
22
B. Miller G 16 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
34
R. Swan C 31 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
36.5 FG% 47.5
35.7 3PT FG% 32.0
50.0 FT% 76.5
Utah State
Starters
B. Miller
S. Merrill
N. Queta
J. Bean
A. Porter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Miller 16 3 1 5/10 5/9 1/2 2 32 0 0 0 2 1
S. Merrill 10 4 2 4/12 2/6 0/0 2 34 0 0 2 0 4
N. Queta 9 3 2 4/7 0/0 1/2 4 18 0 0 2 1 2
J. Bean 6 5 1 3/6 0/1 0/0 4 20 1 0 0 1 4
A. Porter 0 2 3 0/3 0/3 0/0 3 21 1 0 3 0 2
Bench
D. Brito
S. Bairstow
R. Grootfaam
A. Anderson
T. Dorius
K. Karwowski
K. Stall
M. Anthony
L. McChesney
C. Bischoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brito 5 4 2 2/11 1/6 0/0 0 25 2 0 1 0 4
S. Bairstow 5 0 2 2/4 1/1 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 0
R. Grootfaam 4 1 0 1/3 0/0 2/3 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
A. Anderson 3 2 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 2 18 1 0 0 1 1
T. Dorius 2 4 0 1/3 0/0 0/1 1 9 0 1 0 2 2
K. Karwowski 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Stall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McChesney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bischoff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 28 13 23/63 10/28 4/8 20 200 5 1 9 7 21
Air Force
Starters
R. Swan
A. Walker
S. Tomes
L. Scottie
C. Morris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Swan 31 11 2 11/16 1/4 8/11 3 34 0 0 2 5 6
A. Walker 12 6 1 5/8 1/3 1/1 2 36 2 0 3 0 6
S. Tomes 8 5 6 3/10 2/5 0/0 0 31 1 0 0 1 4
L. Scottie 7 7 1 3/9 1/6 0/1 0 24 0 0 2 2 5
C. Morris 0 3 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 4 22 0 0 3 0 3
Bench
K. Van Soelen
C. Joyce
M. Taylor
N. Jackson
L. Brown
A. Akaya
A. Kinrade
C. Murphy
C. Vander Zwaag
N. Rene
I. Monson
S. Banks
S. Pierre-Louis
D. Nelson
C. Haut
A. Charles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Van Soelen 9 8 2 3/5 1/1 2/2 2 17 0 2 0 1 7
C. Joyce 8 4 2 2/5 2/3 2/2 1 22 1 0 1 2 2
M. Taylor 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
N. Jackson 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0
L. Brown 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Akaya 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
A. Kinrade 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Murphy 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Vander Zwaag 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Monson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Pierre-Louis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Haut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 47 15 29/61 8/25 13/17 15 200 4 2 12 12 35
