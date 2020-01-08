KANSAS
Dotson scores 20 points, No. 3 Kansas routs Iowa State 79-53

  • AP
  • Jan 08, 2020

AMES, Iowa (AP) Kansas coach Bill Self grinned instead of perspiring following the No. 7 Jayhawks' 79-53 rout over Iowa State Wednesday night.

It proved to be a welcome change for the Jayhawks at Hilton Coliseum - where they had lost three of the past five meetings with the Cyclones, including a 77-60 setback last season.

“This was the only time I can really remember when we got out of here and we're not sweating or like last year, they're celebrating with four minutes left,” Self said.

Instead, the Jayhawks (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) closed the first half with a 21-3 run to build a 46-26 lead that would only swell in the second half.

Devon Dotson had 20 points, six assists and five rebounds. David McCormack added 16 points and seven rebounds. Ochai Agbaji had 16 points as well, but keyed a 10-of-19 3-point shooting effort by making 4 of 5.

“When they're hitting shots, the guards have to go out, pressure them, so it opens up the lane for the big men so they've got more room and more space,” McCormack said. “That���s about every big man's dream is when their guards hit shots.

Kansas shot 52% from the field while limiting the Cyclones (7-7, 0-2) to 34%.

“We had a pretty good game plan coming into it and for the most part, we executed and that led to our offense,” Dotson said.

The Jayhawks held star Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton to five points - 12 below his average. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 12 points.

The defense shined most of the night after allowing the Cyclones to go 3 of 4 to start the game.

Iowa State’s struggled, which has become a trend in recent weeks.

“Defensively, we didn't get enough stops,” Cyclones coach Steve Prohm said. “Then they physically kind of overwhelmed us on the 3 and in the paint the last eight minutes. That was the difference in the game.”

ROLE PLAYER

Kansas guard Christian Braun made 3 of 4 3-point attempts for the second time in three games. The 6-foot-6 freshman also had five rebounds and two assists while committing zero turnovers on 24:35.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks clamped down for the second straight conference game. They limited West Virginia to 32.2% shooting in the conference opener, then held the Cyclones 27 points below their league-leading scoring average.

Iowa State: The Cyclones were coming off a pair of two-point losses in their past two games - including an 81-79 setback in overtime at TCU. They dropped their third game at home this season and shot just 29 percent from three-point range.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.

Iowa State: Hosts to Oklahoma on Saturday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Chris Teahan 5.0
  Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV 22.0
  Tristan Enaruna missed jump shot 24.0
+ 2 Rasir Bolton made layup, assist by Tre Jackson 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson 54.0
  Chris Teahan missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
+ 2 Zion Griffin made dunk, assist by Tre Jackson 1:07
  Bad pass turnover on Silvio De Sousa, stolen by Tre Jackson 1:16
  Bad pass turnover on Caleb Grill, stolen by Tristan Enaruna 1:26
  Offensive rebound by Caleb Grill 1:32
Team Stats
Points 79 53
Field Goals 28-54 (51.9%) 20-58 (34.5%)
3-Pointers 10-19 (52.6%) 8-28 (28.6%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 5-9 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 37 30
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 26 17
Team 4 3
Assists 16 14
Steals 10 9
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
D. Dotson G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
45
R. Bolton G
12 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 3 Kansas 12-2 463379
home team logo Iowa State 7-7 262753
James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, IA
James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, IA
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Kansas 12-2 79.5 PPG 41.6 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logo Iowa State 7-7 80.2 PPG 38.5 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
1
D. Dotson G 18.5 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.4 APG 45.8 FG%
45
R. Bolton G 14.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.8 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Dotson G 20 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
45
R. Bolton G 12 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
51.9 FG% 34.5
52.6 3PT FG% 28.6
76.5 FT% 55.6
Kansas
Starters
D. Dotson
D. McCormack
O. Agbaji
U. Azubuike
M. Garrett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dotson 20 5 6 7/13 2/5 4/6 2 34 3 0 2 0 5
D. McCormack 16 7 1 6/11 0/0 4/4 2 18 1 0 1 4 3
O. Agbaji 16 2 2 6/7 4/5 0/0 0 28 2 0 4 0 2
U. Azubuike 10 7 2 3/5 0/0 4/5 3 23 0 0 1 3 4
M. Garrett 4 3 3 1/3 1/1 1/2 1 20 2 0 1 0 3
Bench
C. Braun
I. Moss
S. De Sousa
C. Teahan
M. Jankovich
T. Enaruna
M. Lightfoot
E. Elliott
J. Wilson
D. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Braun 9 5 2 3/6 3/4 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 0 5
I. Moss 2 0 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 0
S. De Sousa 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 2 2 0 2
C. Teahan 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
M. Jankovich 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Enaruna 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 15 2 0 1 0 1
M. Lightfoot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 33 16 28/54 10/19 13/17 13 200 10 2 12 7 26
Iowa State
Starters
R. Bolton
M. Jacobson
P. Nixon
T. Haliburton
S. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Bolton 12 1 2 4/14 2/5 2/2 0 29 1 0 1 1 0
M. Jacobson 10 3 0 4/7 0/2 2/2 1 24 0 1 2 3 0
P. Nixon 5 1 2 2/9 1/6 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 0 1
T. Haliburton 5 3 5 2/7 1/5 0/0 1 36 3 0 3 0 3
S. Young 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 1 1
Bench
Z. Griffin
G. Conditt IV
C. Grill
T. Jackson
T. Lewis
J. Johnson
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
N. Schuster
N. Jenkins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Griffin 8 2 0 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 1 1
G. Conditt IV 3 8 1 1/4 0/0 1/4 2 19 1 2 3 3 5
C. Grill 3 2 1 1/4 1/4 0/1 0 13 0 0 1 1 1
T. Jackson 3 4 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 19 2 1 1 0 4
T. Lewis 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 1
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 27 14 20/58 8/28 5/9 12 200 9 4 12 10 17
NCAA BB Scores