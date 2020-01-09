NEVADA
SJST

No Text

San Jose State topples Nevada 70-68 behind Knight's 28

  • AP
  • Jan 09, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Seneca Knight scored a career-high 28 points, Sam Japhet-Mathias made two free throws with 13.9 seconds left and San Jose State held on to knock Nevada out of the Mountain West Conference unbeaten ranks 70-68 Wednesday night.

It was the first time San Jose State (6-11, 2-3) has defeated Nevada (10-6, 3-1) since Feb. 18, 2014.

Knight made three of his four 3-pointers in the second half, including two that helped kick off a pivotal 14-0 run. Coming out of halftime at 34-34, there were four ties in the second half and neither team could break away, Nevada went up 55-48 on a Johncarlos Reyes basket with 10:33 remaining. Christian Anigwe started a 14-0 run, Knight drained a pair of 3-pointers and the Spartans swung from trailing by seven to leading by seven over a six-minute span.

Jazz Johnson and Zane Meeks hit 3-pointers that helped Nevada fight into a 66-66 tie with under a minute to go. San Jose State's Omari Moore blocked a potential go-ahead 3 out at the top of the arc with 14 seconds left, and Japhet-Mathias, who scored all four points at the foul line, made a pair for a 69-66 lead.

It was just enough for the Spartans to survive a pair of free throws by Johnson with a second on the clock.

Jalen Harris led Nevada with 20 points, scoring in double figures for the 12th straight game. Lindsey Drew scored 15 and Johnson 11.

Nevada visits Utah State on Saturday. San Jose State hosts Colorado State on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks 1.0
  Seneca Knight missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Robby Robinson 1.0
+ 1 Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Jazz Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Christian Anigwe 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Jazz Johnson 2.0
  Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Samuel Japhet-Mathias made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Samuel Japhet-Mathias made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
Team Stats
Points 68 70
Field Goals 23-60 (38.3%) 19-54 (35.2%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 8-33 (24.2%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 24-31 (77.4%)
Total Rebounds 38 41
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 30 32
Team 2 2
Assists 15 11
Steals 7 6
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Harris G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
13
S. Knight G
28 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Nevada 10-6 343468
home team logo San Jose State 6-11 343670
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Nevada 10-6 75.6 PPG 41.6 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo San Jose State 6-11 68.2 PPG 39.9 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
2
J. Harris G 17.4 PPG 6.5 RPG 4.0 APG 41.5 FG%
13
S. Knight G 13.3 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.5 APG 39.7 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Harris G 20 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
13
S. Knight G 28 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
38.3 FG% 35.2
40.0 3PT FG% 24.2
63.2 FT% 77.4
Nevada
Starters
J. Harris
L. Drew
J. Johnson
J. Reyes
R. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris 20 5 5 7/17 3/8 3/4 3 33 2 0 4 0 5
L. Drew 15 6 5 5/8 2/3 3/6 2 34 2 1 2 0 6
J. Johnson 11 6 3 3/13 3/8 2/3 3 36 1 0 1 1 5
J. Reyes 6 4 0 2/8 0/0 2/2 5 26 0 0 3 2 2
R. Robinson 5 6 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 22 1 1 0 2 4
Starters
J. Harris
L. Drew
J. Johnson
J. Reyes
R. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris 20 5 5 7/17 3/8 3/4 3 33 2 0 4 0 5
L. Drew 15 6 5 5/8 2/3 3/6 2 34 2 1 2 0 6
J. Johnson 11 6 3 3/13 3/8 2/3 3 36 1 0 1 1 5
J. Reyes 6 4 0 2/8 0/0 2/2 5 26 0 0 3 2 2
R. Robinson 5 6 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 22 1 1 0 2 4
Bench
Z. Meeks
N. Zouzoua
K. Milling
K. Hymes
D. Cambridge
W. Washington
G. Bansuelo
Z. Williams
K. Courseault
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Meeks 7 5 1 2/5 2/4 1/2 3 25 0 0 0 1 4
N. Zouzoua 2 1 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 1
K. Milling 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2
K. Hymes 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 5 7 0 2 1 0 1
D. Cambridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bansuelo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Courseault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 36 15 23/60 10/25 12/19 23 200 7 4 11 6 30
San Jose State
Starters
S. Knight
B. Ivey
C. Anigwe
R. Agee
O. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Knight 28 9 1 8/17 4/10 8/12 2 33 3 1 3 0 9
B. Ivey 17 1 4 4/14 4/13 5/6 2 34 2 0 1 0 1
C. Anigwe 7 11 1 2/5 0/1 3/4 3 35 0 1 0 3 8
R. Agee 6 4 0 2/4 0/2 2/2 1 21 0 1 2 1 3
O. Moore 4 4 3 2/4 0/1 0/1 1 30 1 2 2 2 2
Starters
S. Knight
B. Ivey
C. Anigwe
R. Agee
O. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Knight 28 9 1 8/17 4/10 8/12 2 33 3 1 3 0 9
B. Ivey 17 1 4 4/14 4/13 5/6 2 34 2 0 1 0 1
C. Anigwe 7 11 1 2/5 0/1 3/4 3 35 0 1 0 3 8
R. Agee 6 4 0 2/4 0/2 2/2 1 21 0 1 2 1 3
O. Moore 4 4 3 2/4 0/1 0/1 1 30 1 2 2 2 2
Bench
S. Japhet-Mathias
R. Washington
Z. Chappell
K. Hammonds
C. LeCesne
I. Nichols
C. Simmons
T. Smith
H. Dhaliwal
E. Lane
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Japhet-Mathias 4 4 0 0/1 0/1 4/4 3 17 0 0 2 1 3
R. Washington 4 6 1 1/5 0/3 2/2 4 17 0 0 0 0 6
Z. Chappell 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 2 0 0
K. Hammonds 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. LeCesne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Nichols - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 39 11 19/54 8/33 24/31 18 200 6 5 12 7 32
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores