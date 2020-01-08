NWEST
Jackson-Davis fuels late charge to get Indiana past Wildcats

  • AP
  • Jan 08, 2020

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Archie Miller was relieved to get a win Wednesday.

What transpired along the way still concerns Indiana's coach.

Trayce Jackson-Davis made the tie-breaking free throws with 1:57 left then punctuated the late comeback with an alley-oop dunk to help Indiana close out a 66-62 victory over Northwestern.

''We were not very together, not very energized early and it took urgency and it took desperation to sort of kick us into gear,'' Miller said. ''Once it got going, I thought we played a little harder.''

That much was evident over the final 12 minutes as Miller watched Indiana's improved effort change the game - and perhaps the season.

The Hoosiers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak, earning their first victory since Dec. 21 and posting their largest victory margin in a non-overtime game since Dec. 3.

It was almost exclusively thanks to Jackson-Davis, Justin Smith and Aljami Durham, who bailed the Hoosiers out of another bad shooting night.

Jackson-Davis finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, Smith added 18 points and six rebounds and Durham had 16 points and four assists. The other eight players were 4 of 25 from the field with 11 points and five assists.

''We were definitely lacking some energy,'' Smith said. ''Why, I couldn't tell you. I just think it's kind of, we need to be more engaged going into it.''

For much of the game, Northwestern (5-9, 0-4) took advantage of the Hoosiers miscues.

The Wildcats rallied from a 10-point first-half deficit to take a 34-31 halftime lead. Eight minutes into the second half, Northwestern was up 50-40 and seemed to be rolling.

But when Miller turned up the defensive pressure, the young, short-handed Wildcats buckled and the Hoosiers responded in full force.

Indiana scored 10 straight to tie the score and when Northwestern retook a five-point lead with 7:38 left, Smith scored the next five for Indiana. Jackson-Davis added six more in the final two minutes to seal it.

Pat Spencer had 15 points, five assists and four rebounds to lead the Wildcats, who have lost five straight. A.J. Turner and Miller Kopp each scored 12.

''We've got a real young group that's trying to learn how to win,'' Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. ''We're on the right track, we've just got to continue the effort and we've got to find a way to get over the hump and start closing some of these games.''

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats are the lowest-scoring team in the Big Ten, and with all their injuries that may not change this season. But they play hard and are smart - a combination that nearly upended Indiana. They will create trouble for other conference teams, too, but they need to develop a finishing touch.

Indiana: Clearly, the Hoosiers are in a offensive funk. And Northwestern made it even worse when they went to a zone defense. Indiana never really solved the zone and if can't start making make 3-pointers with some consistency, the Hoosiers can expect to see more zones - and more games that follow Wednesday's script.

STAT PACK

Northwestern: Turner returned to the lineup after missing the Wildcats' previous game with a lower body injury. ... In the first half, Northwestern outscored Indiana 22-14 in the paint and forced 11 turnovers. They finished with only a 36-32 advantage in the paint. .. Collins is 0-4 in conference play for the first time in seven seasons at the school. ... Ryan Young added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Indiana: Joey Brunk had 12 rebounds. ... Jackson-Davis and Smith were each 7 of 11 from the field. ... The Hoosiers improved to 1-2 this season when trailing at halftime. ... Indiana had a 40-29 rebounding advantage and avoided its first home loss to Northwestern since 2014.

QUOTABLE

Northwestern: ''You want them to taste winning and we put a lot into this. You don't just come here to lay down and lose,'' Collins said.

Indiana: ''Very concerned with our group right now, just in terms of where our brains are, where our minds are and what we're about,'' Miller said. ''We've got to get ourselves out of a little bit of a funk, and we have to start competing a little harder, because this is the toughest league in America right now to win a game.''

UP NEXT

Northwestern heads home to take on Nebraska on Saturday following back-to-back road games.

Indiana completes a two-game homestand Saturday against No. 11 Ohio State.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Aljami Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Greer 1.0
+ 2 Ryan Young made layup 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Ryan Young 2.0
  Ryan Young missed layup 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Pete Nance 10.0
  Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Miller Kopp 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis 11.0
Team Stats
Points 62 66
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 20-54 (37.0%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 23-30 (76.7%)
Total Rebounds 29 40
Offensive 5 14
Defensive 21 25
Team 3 1
Assists 13 11
Steals 4 9
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 23 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
P. Spencer G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
4
T. Jackson-Davis F
21 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Northwestern 5-9 342862
home team logo Indiana 12-3 313566
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Northwestern 5-9 67.5 PPG 37.7 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Indiana 12-3 77.6 PPG 43.1 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
12
P. Spencer G 10.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 4.0 APG 42.5 FG%
4
T. Jackson-Davis F 14.8 PPG 8.4 RPG 0.8 APG 64.3 FG%
Top Scorers
12
P. Spencer G 15 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
4
T. Jackson-Davis F 21 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
44.6 FG% 37.0
25.0 3PT FG% 21.4
80.0 FT% 76.7
Northwestern
Starters
P. Spencer
M. Kopp
R. Young
R. Beran
P. Nance
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Spencer 15 4 5 5/8 0/0 5/6 3 35 0 0 4 0 4
M. Kopp 12 5 3 5/12 2/3 0/0 4 38 1 0 1 1 4
R. Young 10 7 3 5/8 0/0 0/0 3 28 0 0 1 2 5
R. Beran 8 5 0 4/7 0/3 0/0 5 30 1 1 2 1 4
P. Nance 3 3 2 1/9 1/6 0/0 4 18 0 0 1 1 2
Bench
A. Turner
J. Jones
R. Greer
T. Malnati
A. Gaines
C. Audige
R. Dixon III
E. Zalewski
D. Sandhu
B. Buie
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Turner 12 1 0 4/9 1/3 3/4 0 32 1 0 1 0 1
J. Jones 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 14 0 3 1 0 1
R. Greer 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 1 0 1 0 0
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gaines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Audige - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Dixon III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Zalewski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sandhu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Buie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 26 13 25/56 4/16 8/10 23 200 4 4 12 5 21
Indiana
Starters
T. Jackson-Davis
J. Smith
A. Durham
J. Brunk
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jackson-Davis 21 7 1 7/11 0/0 7/9 1 34 1 2 2 4 3
J. Smith 18 6 1 7/11 1/2 3/5 2 33 3 0 5 4 2
A. Durham 16 1 4 2/7 1/4 11/12 0 29 3 0 2 0 1
J. Brunk 5 12 0 2/6 0/0 1/1 1 30 0 1 1 4 8
D. Green 1 6 2 0/6 0/2 1/2 1 20 0 1 0 0 6
Bench
J. Hunter
A. Franklin
D. Davis
R. Thompson
D. Anderson
R. Phinisee
N. Childress
C. Bybee
A. Chapman
J. Henderson
M. Shipp
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hunter 3 1 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
A. Franklin 2 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 1
D. Davis 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 2 0 0 0 1 0
R. Thompson 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 1 1
D. Anderson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Phinisee 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 4 18 1 0 3 0 2
N. Childress - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bybee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Chapman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shipp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 39 11 20/54 3/14 23/30 13 200 9 4 14 14 25
