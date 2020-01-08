Doolittle's 22 points carry Oklahoma over Texas 72-62
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Kristian Doolittle scored 22 points and Oklahoma pulled away from Texas late for a 72-62 win Wednesday night that snapped the Sooner's four-game losing streak on their rival's home court.
The Sooners (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) seized control with an 11-2 run that built a 61-53 lead with just over five minutes to play. De'Vion Harmon capped the burst with a three-point play off a driving layup when he blew past a defender for an off-balance shot.
Texas (10-4) fell to 0-2 in the Big 12 for the first time under coach Shaka Smart and the first time since 2014. Texas rallied that season to finish third in the league.
Jericho Sims had his third straight double-double for Texas with 12 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. But Texas did little to run its offense through him, putting up 29 3-pointers in instead. After a 4-of-4 start in the early minutes from long range, the Longhorns made just four their next 25 attempts.
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma: The Sooners survived an off night from the free throw line. Oklahoma is the Big 12's best free throw-shooting team at 79% but were just 10 of 18 (55.6%) from the foul line. That opened the door for a potential late Texas rally but the Longhorns kept misfiring on 3-pointers.
Texas: The Longhorns had a physical mismatch in the middle with the long and athletic Sims but couldn't get him the ball for long stretches. After winning last season's National Invitation Tournament, Texas is already facing a steep, uphill climb in the Big 12 after dropping an early home loss.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma is back on the road for a conference matchup at Iowa State on Saturday.
Texas stays at home in the Big 12 against Kansas State on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Courtney Ramey made layup
|21.0
|+ 1
|Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|+ 1
|Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Personal foul on Kai Jones
|37.0
|Offensive rebound by Brady Manek
|50.0
|Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Oklahoma
|1:17
|Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:19
|+ 1
|Brady Manek made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:25
|+ 1
|Brady Manek made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:25
|Personal foul on Jericho Sims
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|62
|Field Goals
|28-56 (50.0%)
|24-64 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-15 (40.0%)
|8-29 (27.6%)
|Free Throws
|10-18 (55.6%)
|6-7 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|37
|Offensive
|3
|9
|Defensive
|27
|28
|Team
|6
|0
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|8
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
21
|K. Doolittle F
|16.9 PPG
|9.2 RPG
|1.8 APG
|46.7 FG%
|
3
|C. Ramey G
|10.9 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|3.2 APG
|42.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Doolittle F
|22 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|C. Ramey G
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|27.6
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Doolittle
|22
|8
|0
|8/16
|2/2
|4/6
|0
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|J. Bieniemy
|11
|3
|4
|4/6
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Reaves
|10
|4
|1
|5/11
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Manek
|8
|2
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Williams
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|2/3
|0/1
|1
|18
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Doolittle
|22
|8
|0
|8/16
|2/2
|4/6
|0
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|J. Bieniemy
|11
|3
|4
|4/6
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Reaves
|10
|4
|1
|5/11
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Manek
|8
|2
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Williams
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|2/3
|0/1
|1
|18
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Harmon
|9
|3
|1
|4/6
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|20
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Kuath
|4
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|J. Hill
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/3
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|V. Iwuakor
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Garang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Issanza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Seacat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Merritt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|30
|8
|28/56
|6/15
|10/18
|8
|200
|7
|2
|10
|3
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sims
|12
|15
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|5
|10
|M. Coleman III
|10
|2
|3
|4/13
|0/5
|2/2
|2
|35
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Febres
|10
|1
|2
|3/10
|2/9
|2/3
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|K. Hepa
|9
|4
|2
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|A. Jones
|5
|6
|0
|2/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sims
|12
|15
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|5
|10
|M. Coleman III
|10
|2
|3
|4/13
|0/5
|2/2
|2
|35
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Febres
|10
|1
|2
|3/10
|2/9
|2/3
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|K. Hepa
|9
|4
|2
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|A. Jones
|5
|6
|0
|2/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ramey
|14
|4
|1
|5/12
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|K. Jones
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R. Hamm Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Liddell
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|37
|10
|24/64
|8/29
|6/7
|19
|200
|5
|2
|12
|9
|28
-
CAMP
NCASHV64
62
Final
-
HAMP
USCUP73
83
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN66
87
Final
-
BRAD
EVAN72
52
Final
-
TULSA
CINCY44
75
Final
-
MISSST
BAMA69
90
Final
-
RADFRD
GWEBB67
64
Final
-
NWEST
IND62
66
Final
-
WINTHR
HIGHPT79
57
Final
-
ND
NCST68
73
Final
-
HARTFD
MASLOW80
68
Final
-
STNYBRK
UVM81
77
Final
-
PITT
UNC73
65
Final
-
WCAR
VMI97
85
Final
-
MAINE
NH51
57
Final
-
UMBC
BING75
79
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG70
92
Final
-
MARIST
FAIR70
58
Final
-
NAVY
BUCK60
56
Final
-
AMER
ARMY68
60
Final
-
FURMAN
CHATT73
66
Final
-
STBON
GMASON61
49
Final
-
LEHIGH
BU67
84
Final
-
HOLY
LAFAY64
82
Final
-
DAVID
RI58
69
Final
-
DUQ
STJOES78
60
Final
-
LSALLE
UMASS69
77
Final
-
ETNST
NCGRN64
57
Final
-
TXAMCC
SFA73
72
Final
-
LONGWD
CHARSO74
56
Final
-
SELOU
SAMHOU62
67
Final
-
WOFF
SAMFORD67
62
Final
-
10FSU
WAKE78
68
Final
-
NEBOM
NDAK66
62
Final
-
IPFW
WILL77
69
Final
-
3KANSAS
IOWAST79
53
Final
-
NWST
UIW72
66
Final
-
CARK
NORL78
86
Final
-
MCNSE
ABIL88
84
Final
-
NICHST
LAMAR61
52
Final
-
UCF
SMU74
81
Final
-
GWASH
STLOU58
63
Final
-
SETON
XAVIER83
71
Final
-
7SDGST
WYO72
52
Final
-
TULANE
UCONN61
67
Final
-
2DUKE
GATECH73
64
Final
-
OKLA
TEXAS72
62
Final
-
UNLV
BOISE66
73
Final
-
SDAKST
DENVER80
68
Final
-
ARK
LSU77
79
Final
-
VANDY
5AUBURN79
83
Final
-
ILL
WISC71
70
Final
-
UCSB
CPOLY63
45
Final
-
CALBPTST
CSBAK83
75
Final
-
NEVADA
SJST68
70
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSN77
95
Final