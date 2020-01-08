STBON
GMASON

No Text

Lofton rallies Bonnies past George Mason 61-49

  • AP
  • Jan 08, 2020

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Kyle Lofton scored 17 points with five assists, five rebounds and three steals and Saint Bonaventure erased a 15-point first half deficit to defeat George Mason 61-49 on Wednesday night.

Alejandro Vasquez and Dominick Welch added 11 points apiece for the Bonnies (10-5, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) and Osun Osunniyi had 18 rebounds, eight points, five blocks, four assists and three steals.

On the strength of five 3-pointers the Patriots (11-4, 0-2) bolted out to a 19-4 lead. The Bonnies had 11 straight points to close a 16-3 run and a dunk by Ossuniyi made it 31-27 at the half.

An 18-3 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Welch had the Bonnies up 54-41 with 5:45 to play.

The Patriots' 18 second-half points were a season low for the team.

AJ Wilson and Justin Kier both scored 11 points for George Mason with Wilson getting five blocked shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Justin Kier made layup 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Javon Greene 6.0
  Osun Osunniyi missed jump shot, blocked by AJ Wilson 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch 40.0
  Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
+ 2 Kyle Lofton made dunk, assist by Dominick Welch 47.0
  Personal foul on Javon Greene 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch 48.0
  AJ Wilson missed jump shot 50.0
+ 2 Alejandro Vasquez made layup, assist by Bobby Planutis 1:04
  Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II 1:09
Team Stats
Points 61 49
Field Goals 25-64 (39.1%) 19-50 (38.0%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Total Rebounds 44 24
Offensive 12 4
Defensive 27 18
Team 5 2
Assists 13 13
Steals 11 10
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 14 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
K. Lofton G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
1
J. Kier G
11 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo St. Bonaventure 10-5 273461
home team logo George Mason 11-4 311849
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Team Stats
away team logo St. Bonaventure 10-5 68.7 PPG 39.1 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo George Mason 11-4 68.9 PPG 42.9 RPG 11.1 APG
Key Players
0
K. Lofton G 14.4 PPG 2.9 RPG 6.7 APG 38.7 FG%
12
A. Wilson F 10.4 PPG 8.2 RPG 1.0 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Lofton G 17 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
12
A. Wilson F 11 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
39.1 FG% 38.0
40.0 3PT FG% 36.4
100.0 FT% 42.9
St. Bonaventure
Starters
K. Lofton
D. Welch
A. Vasquez
O. Osunniyi
J. Winston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lofton 17 5 5 7/18 2/4 1/1 1 40 3 0 2 2 3
D. Welch 11 6 1 4/10 3/8 0/0 4 31 1 0 5 1 5
A. Vasquez 11 3 2 5/10 1/3 0/0 3 26 1 0 3 1 2
O. Osunniyi 8 18 4 3/10 0/0 2/2 3 40 3 5 2 6 12
J. Winston 6 2 0 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 11 1 0 1 0 2
Starters
K. Lofton
D. Welch
A. Vasquez
O. Osunniyi
J. Winston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lofton 17 5 5 7/18 2/4 1/1 1 40 3 0 2 2 3
D. Welch 11 6 1 4/10 3/8 0/0 4 31 1 0 5 1 5
A. Vasquez 11 3 2 5/10 1/3 0/0 3 26 1 0 3 1 2
O. Osunniyi 8 18 4 3/10 0/0 2/2 3 40 3 5 2 6 12
J. Winston 6 2 0 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 11 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
B. Planutis
M. Johnson
A. Okoli
A. Ikpeze
J. Adaway
R. Carpenter
J. English
M. Lacewell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Planutis 6 3 1 2/7 2/4 0/0 2 29 1 0 2 2 1
M. Johnson 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1
A. Okoli 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 1
A. Ikpeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Carpenter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. English - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lacewell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 39 13 25/64 8/20 3/3 14 200 11 5 15 12 27
George Mason
Starters
J. Kier
A. Wilson
J. Greene
J. Miller
X. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kier 11 4 3 4/8 3/6 0/0 2 38 2 0 3 0 4
A. Wilson 11 6 0 5/12 0/1 1/2 0 30 0 5 4 2 4
J. Greene 9 5 3 3/13 3/9 0/0 3 31 1 0 3 1 4
J. Miller 8 2 2 2/7 2/4 2/4 2 29 2 0 1 1 1
X. Johnson 2 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 36 1 0 0 0 1
Starters
J. Kier
A. Wilson
J. Greene
J. Miller
X. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kier 11 4 3 4/8 3/6 0/0 2 38 2 0 3 0 4
A. Wilson 11 6 0 5/12 0/1 1/2 0 30 0 5 4 2 4
J. Greene 9 5 3 3/13 3/9 0/0 3 31 1 0 3 1 4
J. Miller 8 2 2 2/7 2/4 2/4 2 29 2 0 1 1 1
X. Johnson 2 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 36 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
G. Calixte
G. Mar
J. Hartwell II
J. Oduro
I. Boyd
J. Tempchin
J. Douglas-Stanley
B. Haidara
M. McCray
C. Konnor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Calixte 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/1 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
G. Mar 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 13 3 2 1 0 2
J. Hartwell II 2 2 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 3 0 2
J. Oduro 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 1 0 0 0 0
I. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Douglas-Stanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haidara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McCray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Konnor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 22 13 19/50 8/22 3/7 11 200 10 7 16 4 18
