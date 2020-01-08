Lofton rallies Bonnies past George Mason 61-49
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Kyle Lofton scored 17 points with five assists, five rebounds and three steals and Saint Bonaventure erased a 15-point first half deficit to defeat George Mason 61-49 on Wednesday night.
Alejandro Vasquez and Dominick Welch added 11 points apiece for the Bonnies (10-5, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) and Osun Osunniyi had 18 rebounds, eight points, five blocks, four assists and three steals.
On the strength of five 3-pointers the Patriots (11-4, 0-2) bolted out to a 19-4 lead. The Bonnies had 11 straight points to close a 16-3 run and a dunk by Ossuniyi made it 31-27 at the half.
An 18-3 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Welch had the Bonnies up 54-41 with 5:45 to play.
The Patriots' 18 second-half points were a season low for the team.
AJ Wilson and Justin Kier both scored 11 points for George Mason with Wilson getting five blocked shots.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Justin Kier made layup
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|6.0
|Osun Osunniyi missed jump shot, blocked by AJ Wilson
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|40.0
|Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|42.0
|+ 2
|Kyle Lofton made dunk, assist by Dominick Welch
|47.0
|Personal foul on Javon Greene
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|48.0
|AJ Wilson missed jump shot
|50.0
|+ 2
|Alejandro Vasquez made layup, assist by Bobby Planutis
|1:04
|Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|49
|Field Goals
|25-64 (39.1%)
|19-50 (38.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|3-3 (100.0%)
|3-7 (42.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|24
|Offensive
|12
|4
|Defensive
|27
|18
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|11
|10
|Blocks
|5
|7
|Turnovers
|15
|16
|Fouls
|14
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Bonaventure 10-5
|68.7 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|13.1 APG
|George Mason 11-4
|68.9 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|11.1 APG
|
|39.1
|FG%
|38.0
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|42.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|17
|5
|5
|7/18
|2/4
|1/1
|1
|40
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|D. Welch
|11
|6
|1
|4/10
|3/8
|0/0
|4
|31
|1
|0
|5
|1
|5
|A. Vasquez
|11
|3
|2
|5/10
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|O. Osunniyi
|8
|18
|4
|3/10
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|40
|3
|5
|2
|6
|12
|J. Winston
|6
|2
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Planutis
|6
|3
|1
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|M. Johnson
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Okoli
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Ikpeze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Adaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Carpenter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. English
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lacewell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|39
|13
|25/64
|8/20
|3/3
|14
|200
|11
|5
|15
|12
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kier
|11
|4
|3
|4/8
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|38
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|A. Wilson
|11
|6
|0
|5/12
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|30
|0
|5
|4
|2
|4
|J. Greene
|9
|5
|3
|3/13
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Miller
|8
|2
|2
|2/7
|2/4
|2/4
|2
|29
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|X. Johnson
|2
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Calixte
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Mar
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|J. Hartwell II
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Oduro
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Haidara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McCray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Konnor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|22
|13
|19/50
|8/22
|3/7
|11
|200
|10
|7
|16
|4
|18
