Alston Jr. scores 26 to carry Boise St. over UNLV 73-66
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Derrick Alston Jr. scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Justinian Jessup set a school record and Boise State extended its home win streak to seven games, beating UNLV 73-66 on Wednesday night.
Jessup, who scored 18 points, hit 5-of-8 3-pointers, with the first breaking a tie with Anthony Drmic (2011-16) for career 3-pointers. He now has 280 and his 16 shy of tying Jimmer Fredette's Mountain West Conference record.
Abu Kigab added 12 points for the Broncos (11-6, 3-2) and RJ Williams had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Alston Jr. made 10 of 12 free throws.
Bryce Hamilton had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels (8-9, 3-1), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Marvin Coleman added 12 points and five steals. Amauri Hardy had 10 points and eight rebounds.---
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|73
|Field Goals
|23-61 (37.7%)
|21-50 (42.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-25 (24.0%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|23-31 (74.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|35
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|21
|23
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|25
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UNLV 8-9
|68.4 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Boise State 11-6
|78.1 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|B. Hamilton G
|11.1 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.1 APG
|40.8 FG%
|
21
|D. Alston Jr. G
|20.3 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|3.1 APG
|43.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Hamilton G
|19 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|D. Alston Jr. G
|26 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|42.0
|
|
|24.0
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|74.2
|
