Alston Jr. scores 26 to carry Boise St. over UNLV 73-66

  • AP
  • Jan 09, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Derrick Alston Jr. scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Justinian Jessup set a school record and Boise State extended its home win streak to seven games, beating UNLV 73-66 on Wednesday night.

Jessup, who scored 18 points, hit 5-of-8 3-pointers, with the first breaking a tie with Anthony Drmic (2011-16) for career 3-pointers. He now has 280 and his 16 shy of tying Jimmer Fredette's Mountain West Conference record.

Abu Kigab added 12 points for the Broncos (11-6, 3-2) and RJ Williams had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Alston Jr. made 10 of 12 free throws.

Bryce Hamilton had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels (8-9, 3-1), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Marvin Coleman added 12 points and five steals. Amauri Hardy had 10 points and eight rebounds.---

Team Stats
Points 66 73
Field Goals 23-61 (37.7%) 21-50 (42.0%)
3-Pointers 6-25 (24.0%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 23-31 (74.2%)
Total Rebounds 36 35
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 21 23
Team 4 5
Assists 8 10
Steals 8 4
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 25 17
Technicals 0 0
UNLV
Starters
M. Coleman
A. Hardy
N. Blair
C. Diong
J. Antonio
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Coleman 12 1 2 4/6 1/3 3/3 3 33 5 0 2 1 0
A. Hardy 10 8 4 3/13 2/7 2/4 3 33 0 0 1 4 4
N. Blair 6 6 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 2 24 0 0 0 1 5
C. Diong 6 3 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 2 31 1 4 4 0 3
J. Antonio 5 2 0 2/10 1/8 0/0 5 25 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
B. Hamilton
D. Tillman
V. Shibel
C. Dembele
J. Green
E. Mitrou-Long
D. Jenkins Jr.
M. Wood
T. Hurlburt
C. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hamilton 19 7 1 7/18 1/4 4/6 4 26 0 0 2 4 3
D. Tillman 8 3 0 3/7 1/2 1/2 5 18 0 1 3 0 3
V. Shibel 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 1 0 0 1 1
C. Dembele 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Green 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jenkins Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurlburt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 32 8 23/61 6/25 14/19 25 200 8 5 13 11 21
Boise State
Starters
D. Alston Jr.
J. Jessup
A. Kigab
R. Jorch
R. Dennis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston Jr. 26 10 1 7/19 2/6 10/12 1 40 1 0 4 1 9
J. Jessup 18 4 2 5/8 5/6 3/3 1 39 0 0 2 1 3
A. Kigab 12 3 1 2/3 1/1 7/10 1 35 1 0 2 1 2
R. Jorch 4 1 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 4 20 1 0 1 1 0
R. Dennis 0 1 2 0/4 0/3 0/0 4 27 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
R. Williams
A. Hobbs
M. Dickinson
M. Rice
E. Akot
M. Armus
M. Shaver Jr.
B. Huang
R. Abercrombie
C. Berry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Williams 11 10 0 5/9 0/0 1/4 1 19 1 0 0 3 7
A. Hobbs 2 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 4 13 0 1 1 0 1
M. Dickinson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Rice 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
E. Akot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Armus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shaver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 30 10 21/50 8/19 23/31 17 200 4 1 12 7 23
