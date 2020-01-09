Okoro, No. 5 Auburn edge Vanderbilt 83-79 to stay perfect
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Isaac Okoro blew by the defender and launched into the air for a one-handed dunk.
Okoro and No. 5 Auburn came back to earth after that high-flying second-half slam but still held on for an 83-79 victory Wednesday night over Vanderbilt to remain unbeaten.
The freshman Okoro scored 17 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and didn't put that dunk too high on his career list.
''I think I had better ones in high school,'' Okoro, who went by Vandy star Aaron Nesmith, said. ''I'd probably give it a Top 10 somewhere.''
Or a Top 5, even.
Ranked in the Top 5 for the first time in nearly 20 years, the Tigers (14-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) withstood a late challenge by the Commodores (8-6, 0-1) after blowing a 13-point lead.
Auburn and No. 7 San Diego State remain the nation's last unbeaten teams. This one didn't come easily at all.
''We hung in there, didn't panic and made enough plays to finish the job,'' Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said.
Jordan Wright was fouled to prevent a breakaway basket and made both free throws to tie it for Vandy with 59 seconds remaining. The Commodores failed to win an SEC game last season but flirted with one in their league opener.
''I just thought that we weathered the storm,'' first-year Vandy coach Jerry Stackhouse said. ''Whenever they did make their runs we found a way to make some stops and then our guys competed. We've got a lot of positives to take from tonight.''
J'Von McCormick hit two foul shots on the other end and Ejike Obinna missed two shots inside. Okoro made 1 of 2 from the line with 29 seconds left, giving Vandy the ball three points down.
Danjel Purifoy stole the inbounds pass after a Commodores timeout and McCormick made 1 of 2 free throws with 14 seconds left.
''Once I got it, I just knew the game was over then,'' Purifoy said about the steal. ''It was a great feeling.''
Saben Lee scored a career-high 27 points for Vandy, making 10 of 14 shots and all three 3-point attempts.
Austin Wiley had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers. He made 9 of 10 free throws.
Anfernee McLemore got all 14 of his points before halftime and Purifoy had 12 in addition to the big steal. Okoro made 10 of 14 free throws.
Nesmith scored 18 points and made 4 of 5 3-pointers for the Commodores.
Jordan Wright added 10 points.
Nesmith, the SEC's leading scorer, was having an uncharacteristically quiet night until the final minutes. Then he hit back-to-back contested 3-pointers, drawing a foul on one, and Wright drove for a layup to pull Vandy to within 78-77 with 1:15 left.
''I thought he continued to work the game, didn't press in the first half and once he got some opportunities in the second half he knocked them down,'' Stackhouse said.
Purifoy and Okoro both exploded for one-handed dunks as Auburn built its lead to 13 points midway through the second half.
McLemore and Okoro combined for 31 of Auburn's first 37 points.
BIG PICTURE
Vanderbilt: Has lost seven straight against ranked opponents dating to a win over No. 17 Arizona on Dec. 17, 2018. ... Made 10 of 16 3-pointers and shot 52 percent from the field.
Auburn: Rose to the Top 5 this week for the first time since Jan. 17, 2000, and fifth overall. With win No. 88, this senior class became the winningest in program history, breaking a 19-year-old record.
FOUL TROUBLES
Auburn went to the foul line 38 times, making 28. The Commodores had Dylan Disu foul out and three other players finished with four fouls.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt: Hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.
Auburn: Hosts Georgia on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright
|2.0
|Allen Flanigan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Allen Flanigan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Saben Lee
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan
|7.0
|Aaron Nesmith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright
|14.0
|J'Von McCormick missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.
|14.0
|Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Danjel Purifoy
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|83
|Field Goals
|26-52 (50.0%)
|25-57 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|10-17 (58.8%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-25 (68.0%)
|28-38 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|39
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|22
|24
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|10
|10
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|28
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Vanderbilt 8-6
|79.2 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|14.2 APG
|5 Auburn 14-0
|82.0 PPG
|46 RPG
|14.6 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|58.8
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|68.0
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nesmith
|18
|7
|1
|7/14
|4/6
|0/3
|4
|39
|3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|D. Disu
|8
|5
|2
|2/5
|2/4
|2/3
|5
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|M. Evans
|7
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Obinna
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|S. Pippen Jr.
|4
|1
|5
|0/5
|0/1
|4/6
|3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nesmith
|18
|7
|1
|7/14
|4/6
|0/3
|4
|39
|3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|D. Disu
|8
|5
|2
|2/5
|2/4
|2/3
|5
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|M. Evans
|7
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Obinna
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|S. Pippen Jr.
|4
|1
|5
|0/5
|0/1
|4/6
|3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lee
|27
|0
|1
|10/14
|3/3
|4/4
|2
|35
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|J. Wright
|10
|7
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|4/4
|4
|16
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|M. Moyer
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|O. Jankovic
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Millora-Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Albert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Weikert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Arbuckle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jossell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|27
|10
|26/52
|10/17
|17/25
|28
|200
|5
|4
|9
|5
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Okoro
|23
|6
|3
|6/9
|1/1
|10/14
|1
|32
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|A. Wiley
|13
|12
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|9/10
|2
|23
|0
|3
|1
|3
|9
|D. Purifoy
|12
|3
|1
|5/9
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. McCormick
|10
|3
|2
|3/11
|0/4
|4/6
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Doughty
|6
|2
|2
|1/9
|1/5
|3/4
|4
|33
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Okoro
|23
|6
|3
|6/9
|1/1
|10/14
|1
|32
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|A. Wiley
|13
|12
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|9/10
|2
|23
|0
|3
|1
|3
|9
|D. Purifoy
|12
|3
|1
|5/9
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. McCormick
|10
|3
|2
|3/11
|0/4
|4/6
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Doughty
|6
|2
|2
|1/9
|1/5
|3/4
|4
|33
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. McLemore
|14
|1
|0
|6/8
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Flanigan
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Cambridge
|2
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Johnson
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|B. Akingbola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Maasdorp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Berman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Leopard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|34
|10
|25/57
|5/20
|28/38
|21
|200
|2
|4
|8
|10
|24
-
CAMP
NCASHV64
62
Final
-
HAMP
USCUP73
83
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN66
87
Final
-
BRAD
EVAN72
52
Final
-
TULSA
CINCY44
75
Final
-
MISSST
BAMA69
90
Final
-
RADFRD
GWEBB67
64
Final
-
NWEST
IND62
66
Final
-
WINTHR
HIGHPT79
57
Final
-
ND
NCST68
73
Final
-
HARTFD
MASLOW80
68
Final
-
STNYBRK
UVM81
77
Final
-
PITT
UNC73
65
Final
-
WCAR
VMI97
85
Final
-
MAINE
NH51
57
Final
-
UMBC
BING75
79
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG70
92
Final
-
MARIST
FAIR70
58
Final
-
NAVY
BUCK60
56
Final
-
AMER
ARMY68
60
Final
-
FURMAN
CHATT73
66
Final
-
STBON
GMASON61
49
Final
-
LEHIGH
BU67
84
Final
-
HOLY
LAFAY64
82
Final
-
DAVID
RI58
69
Final
-
DUQ
STJOES78
60
Final
-
LSALLE
UMASS69
77
Final
-
ETNST
NCGRN64
57
Final
-
TXAMCC
SFA73
72
Final
-
LONGWD
CHARSO74
56
Final
-
SELOU
SAMHOU62
67
Final
-
WOFF
SAMFORD67
62
Final
-
10FSU
WAKE78
68
Final
-
NEBOM
NDAK66
62
Final
-
IPFW
WILL77
69
Final
-
3KANSAS
IOWAST79
53
Final
-
NWST
UIW72
66
Final
-
CARK
NORL78
86
Final
-
MCNSE
ABIL88
84
Final
-
NICHST
LAMAR61
52
Final
-
UCF
SMU74
81
Final
-
GWASH
STLOU58
63
Final
-
SETON
XAVIER83
71
Final
-
7SDGST
WYO72
52
Final
-
TULANE
UCONN61
67
Final
-
2DUKE
GATECH73
64
Final
-
OKLA
TEXAS72
62
Final
-
UNLV
BOISE66
73
Final
-
SDAKST
DENVER80
68
Final
-
ARK
LSU77
79
Final
-
VANDY
5AUBURN79
83
Final
-
ILL
WISC71
70
Final
-
UCSB
CPOLY63
45
Final
-
CALBPTST
CSBAK83
75
Final
-
NEVADA
SJST68
70
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSN77
95
Final