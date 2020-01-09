Richardson helps No. 9 Oregon outlast No. 24 Arizona in OT
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Will Richardson scored 21 points, including seven of Oregon’s eight points in overtime, as the ninth-ranked Ducks held off No. 24 Arizona 74-73 on Thursday night.
Oregon (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied to tie the game late in regulation and went ahead for good on Richardson's jumper with 17 seconds left in overtime.
Payton Pritchard, who played all 45 minutes, finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Ducks.
Nico Mannion led Arizona (11-4, 4-1) with 20 points and Josh Green scored 18. Zeke Naji had 11 points and 14 rebounds.
The Wildcats scored first in overtime but Richardson tallied the next five points for Oregon before Nico Mannion hit a 3-pointer to knot the game at 71-71 with 1:37 remaining.
Pritchard made the first of two free throws with 48 seconds left and the teams traded baskets before Richardson banked in the decisive shot.
Arizona had two chances at a go-ahead basket and rebounded both misses but then turned the ball over on an inbounds pass with 1 second left.
Arizona used a 9-0 spurt to take a 66-60 lead with under two minutes remaining in regulation, but Oregon scored the final six points of regulation, with Pritchard’s short jumper knotting the game with 28 seconds left. Arizona played for a final shot but Zeke Nnaji misfired on a 15-foot jumper as time expired.
Behind Mannion’s 10 points, the Wildcats built their lead to 29-18 in the first half before Dante scored inside on three consecutive possessions to bring the Ducks back within 32-26.
Arizona led 36-34 at halftime after missing seven of its last eight field goals to see its percentage fall to 45% while the Ducks climbed to 39% after that horrid start, with Richardson matching Mannion’s 10 first-half points.
Oregon took its first lead of the game in the first minute of the second half when Francis Okoro dunked to finish a fast break. The Wildcats answered with the next seven points, but Oregon responded with an 8-0 run to go ahead 46-43.
Back and forth it went from there. Arizona edged its lead to five points but scored the next eight, including 3-pointers by Pritchard and Duarte for a 60-57 lead as the Wildcats took a timeout with 5:26 remaining.
BIG PICTURE
Arizona: It was the Wildcats' fourth straight loss to Oregon.
Oregon: The Ducks are 9-0 at home this season
ABSENT AGAIN
Oregon freshman C.J. Walker missed his second consecutive game with an ailing back. Prior to his injury, the 6-foot-8 Walker had started the previous six games and was averaging 5.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.
UP NEXT
Arizona: At Oregon State on Sunday.
Oregon: Hosts Arizona State on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Payton Pritchard
|0.0
|Nico Mannion missed jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Arizona
|10.0
|Dylan Smith missed layup, blocked by Will Richardson
|11.0
|+ 2
|Will Richardson made layup
|13.0
|+ 2
|Josh Green made dunk
|19.0
|Bad pass turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Josh Green
|26.0
|Bad pass turnover on Dylan Smith
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|48.0
|Payton Pritchard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|74
|Field Goals
|28-62 (45.2%)
|26-65 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|15-17 (88.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|38
|Offensive
|7
|12
|Defensive
|27
|25
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|N. Mannion G
|14.3 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|6.3 APG
|42.0 FG%
|
0
|W. Richardson G
|10.4 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|50.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Mannion G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|W. Richardson G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|88.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Mannion
|20
|3
|3
|9/17
|1/5
|1/1
|2
|43
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|J. Green
|17
|5
|2
|7/11
|2/4
|1/1
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|D. Smith
|11
|3
|1
|4/9
|3/4
|0/1
|4
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Z. Nnaji
|11
|14
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|5/8
|2
|40
|1
|2
|0
|4
|10
|C. Jeter
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Mannion
|20
|3
|3
|9/17
|1/5
|1/1
|2
|43
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|J. Green
|17
|5
|2
|7/11
|2/4
|1/1
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|D. Smith
|11
|3
|1
|4/9
|3/4
|0/1
|4
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Z. Nnaji
|11
|14
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|5/8
|2
|40
|1
|2
|0
|4
|10
|C. Jeter
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Lee
|4
|1
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Gettings
|3
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Hazzard
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Baker Jr.
|2
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Koloko
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. DesJardins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Weyand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mains
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|34
|11
|28/62
|8/20
|9/14
|16
|225
|4
|2
|11
|7
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|18
|7
|6
|6/21
|3/11
|3/4
|2
|45
|3
|0
|4
|2
|5
|C. Duarte
|17
|8
|2
|5/10
|1/3
|6/6
|1
|38
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|F. Okoro
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|A. Mathis
|3
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Juiston
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|28
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|18
|7
|6
|6/21
|3/11
|3/4
|2
|45
|3
|0
|4
|2
|5
|C. Duarte
|17
|8
|2
|5/10
|1/3
|6/6
|1
|38
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|F. Okoro
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|A. Mathis
|3
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Juiston
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|28
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Richardson
|21
|5
|4
|7/16
|2/4
|5/5
|2
|37
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|N. Dante
|10
|5
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|C. Lawson
|1
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|A. Patterson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Omoruyi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Williams Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wur
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ionescu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|37
|13
|26/65
|7/23
|15/17
|17
|225
|8
|6
|10
|12
|25
-
SNCLRA
SANFRAN60
74
2nd 1:32
-
BYU
MARYCA75
76
2nd 18.0 ESP2
-
ARIZST
OREGST78
71
2nd 53.0 ESPU
-
DREXEL
TOWSON73
89
Final
-
21MEMP
23WICHST67
76
Final
-
ARKLR
TROY71
76
Final
-
OAK
YOUNG60
61
Final
-
NJTECH
JVILLE52
68
Final
-
MOUNT
MERMAK61
64
Final
-
NCWILM
WMMARY63
79
Final
-
WAGNER
SFTRPA62
80
Final
-
FGC
UNF74
89
Final
-
LATECH
TXSA73
89
Final
-
STPETE
SIENA58
61
Final
-
LALAF
GAST52
90
Final
-
LAMON
GASOU56
67
Final
-
SACHRT
FDU77
75
Final
-
CHARLS
ELON73
65
Final
-
MSV
CLMB56
86
Final
-
DEL
JMAD80
76
Final
-
NALAB
LIB52
63
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT52
78
Final
-
DTROIT
CLEVST59
64
Final
-
PURDUE
19MICH78
84
Final/2OT
-
CCTST
LIU78
90
Final
-
KENSAW
LPSCMB73
85
Final
-
EILL
EKY74
77
Final
-
MRSHL
MTSU79
75
Final
-
PEAY
TNTECH75
62
Final
-
SIUE
MOREHD77
83
Final
-
UMKC
TEXPA64
76
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NEAST74
72
Final
-
APPST
TXARL56
66
Final
-
WKY
UAB62
72
Final
-
FAU
RICE81
76
Final
-
CSTCAR
TEXST66
78
Final
-
NDAKST
ORAL73
79
Final
-
FIU
NTEXAS56
74
Final
-
ARKST
SALAB59
75
Final
-
BELMONT
SEMO89
64
Final
-
TNST
TNMART74
87
Final
-
SUTAH
IDST71
55
Final
-
24ARIZ
9OREG73
74
Final/OT
-
WASH
STNFRD55
61
Final
-
MINN
8MICHST58
74
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST54
93
Final
-
MURYST
JAXST72
68
Final
-
USM
UTEP64
76
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER65
64
Final
-
MNTNA
EWASH90
63
Final
-
MONST
IDAHO71
68
Final
-
UCRIV
UCDAV65
59
Final
-
1GONZAG
USD94
50
Final
-
HAWAII
CSFULL75
69
Final
-
NAU
SACST57
64
Final
-
WASHST
CAL66
73
Final