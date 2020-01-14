LSU
LSU rallies in regulation to take down Texas A&M in OT 89-85

  • AP
  • Jan 14, 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Trendon Watford and Skylar Mays each scored 19 points and LSU defeated Texas A&M 89-85 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Javonte Smart started the overtime with a 3-pointer on LSU's first possession, and Watford made a short jumper in the lane to lift the Tigers to an 86-83 lead with 1:25 remaining. The Aggies' Wendell Mitchell missed a 3-point attempt with 17 seconds remaining and two Mays free throws sealed the Tigers victory.

Andre Gordon sank a 3-pointer with 2:27 remaining in regulation to shove the Aggies to a 77-71 lead, but LSU's Marshall Graves and Smart each sank 3-pointers in a 28-second span to tie the game at 79-all to force overtime.

The Aggies (8-7, 2-2 Southeastern) entered the game having held league opponents to 50 points or less in consecutive games for the first time since 2007. LSU (12-4, 4-0 Southeastern) had reached 50 points less than halfway through the second half - and it wound up being key to the outcome.

LSU has won five consecutive games in the series now, including Buzz Williams' debut against the rival Tigers as A&M coach. Josh Nebo led the Aggies with 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Tigers jumped to a 16-point lead in the first half thanks to hot shooting from Watford and Smart, who scored a dozen points each in the first 20 minutes. LSU also outrebounded A&M 23-13 in that span.

But the Aggies, typically poor shooters from the outside, hung around in the first half in large part because of two 3-pointers each from Savion Flagg, Mitchell and Gordon, and the Tigers led 42-32 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers lost consecutive games to East Tennessee State and Southern Cal just before Christmas, but they've been on a roll since. And their Tuesday victory, in wiping out a late deficit, will only help their confidence surging forward.

A&M: After the Aggies lost consecutive games to Harvard, Temple and Fairfield in the Orlando (Fla.) Invitational in late November and early December, it appeared they might not win a league game. Williams has his team believing in his strict system, however, and why the Aggies are even in games like the one on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The Tigers play at Mississippi on Saturday.

The Aggies host South Carolina on Saturday.

Key Players
J. Smart
S. Flagg
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
39.5 Field Goal % 44.4
21.1 Three Point % 38.1
100.0 Free Throw % 65.5
  Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford 0.0
  Josh Nebo missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Skylar Mays missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Andre Gordon 4.0
+ 2 Andre Gordon made driving layup 8.0
+ 1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Savion Flagg 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams 15.0
  Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
Team Stats
Points 89 85
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 28-72 (38.9%)
3-Pointers 14-38 (36.8%) 14-35 (40.0%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 48 32
Offensive 14 11
Defensive 30 14
Team 4 7
Assists 23 15
Steals 1 4
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 19 6
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 0
4
S. Mays G
19 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
32
J. Nebo F
20 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
away team logo LSU 12-4 42371089
home team logo Texas A&M 8-7 3247685
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Team Stats
away team logo LSU 12-4 79.3 PPG 41.5 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo Texas A&M 8-7 58.6 PPG 37.2 RPG 10.7 APG
Key Players
2
T. Watford F 12.7 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.5 APG 46.4 FG%
32
J. Nebo F 11.5 PPG 7.8 RPG 0.5 APG 71.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
T. Watford F 19 PTS 11 REB 6 AST
32
J. Nebo F 20 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
48.3 FG% 38.9
36.8 3PT FG% 40.0
85.0 FT% 65.2
LSU
Starters
S. Mays
T. Watford
J. Smart
D. Days
E. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Mays 19 7 8 5/13 4/10 5/6 3 41 0 0 7 2 5
T. Watford 19 11 6 6/11 2/5 5/6 2 41 1 1 4 4 7
J. Smart 18 4 2 7/13 4/10 0/0 3 44 0 0 2 1 3
D. Days 16 6 1 6/11 2/6 2/2 5 21 0 0 2 2 4
E. Williams 10 7 4 3/6 0/1 4/4 3 38 0 1 2 4 3
Bench
M. Graves
A. Hyatt
C. Manning Jr.
C. Cooper
C. Starks
M. Taylor
P. Edwards
J. Bishop
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Graves 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 1
A. Hyatt 3 6 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 19 0 1 0 1 5
C. Manning Jr. 1 1 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 6 0 1 2 0 1
C. Cooper 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 1
C. Starks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 44 23 29/60 14/38 17/20 21 225 1 4 19 14 30
Texas A&M
Starters
J. Nebo
A. Gordon
S. Flagg
W. Mitchell
E. Miller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nebo 20 9 3 6/8 0/1 8/15 1 42 0 2 0 6 3
A. Gordon 17 0 3 7/15 3/7 0/0 3 40 1 0 1 0 0
S. Flagg 16 4 4 6/14 4/7 0/0 3 44 1 0 2 2 2
W. Mitchell 11 4 3 4/11 3/9 0/0 3 31 1 0 1 1 3
E. Miller 0 1 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
J. Chandler
Q. Jackson
M. French
J. Aku
Y. Gultekin
E. Vaughn
L. McGhee
Z. Walker
C. McNeilly
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Chandler 10 3 0 2/8 2/4 4/4 1 31 0 0 1 0 3
Q. Jackson 8 3 1 2/10 1/5 3/4 1 15 1 0 0 1 2
M. French 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
J. Aku 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Y. Gultekin 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
E. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McGhee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McNeilly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 25 15 28/72 14/35 15/23 15 225 4 2 6 11 14
NCAA BB Scores