No. 11 Louisville escapes Pitt upset bid in overtime, 72-68

  • Jan 14, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh forward Terrell Brown thought he had a game-tying tip-in with 21 seconds to play, but he was called for a foul on the play, allowing No. 11 Louisville to escape Pitt’s upset bid with a 72-68 overtime victory.

Pitt guard Trey McGowens’ driving layup attempt bounced off the rim, and Brown put it back, appearing to tie the game, but he was whistled for an over-the-back foul against Louisville’s Malik Williams.

Williams hit both free throws to put Louisville up by two possessions, securing the final margin of victory.

Louisville star junior Jordan Nwora was limited by Pitt’s defense, leading the Cardinals with 14 points, which tied for his second-smallest output of the season.

Dwayne Sutton, who finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, and David Johnson, who scored 11, picked up the slack for Louisville.

Pitt led for over 33 minutes, but never by more than nine points. The entire second half was a back and forth affair, with the Cardinals gradually closing the gap. Louisville tied the game at 61 with under a minute remaining on a Johnson free throw.

McGowens led an unexpected offensive charge from Pitt, which shot 48% from the floor in the first half. He finished 8 of 22 for 24 points. Xavier Johnson added 11 points and five assists.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals’ pack-line defense is unquestionable one of the team’s strengths. They entered eighth in the country with an opponent field goal percentage of 36.7. The Panthers found gaps and also made 26 trips to the free-throw line. The Cardinals are now 2-2 this season when allowing 20 or more opponent free-throw attempts.

Pitt: The Panthers' roller-coaster season continues. They hold wins over top opponents like Florida State, North Carolina and Rutgers and have losses to Nicholls State and Wake Forest. After a sloppy loss to Miami on Sunday, Pitt turned around quickly to turn in a solid performance against the No. 11 Cardinals on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Continues a season-long three game road swing with a trip to No. 3 Duke on Saturday.

Pitt: Will host North Carolina on Saturday. The Panthers beat the Tar Heels, 73-65 in North Carolina on Jan. 8.

Key Players
D. Sutton
24 F
T. McGowens
2 G
39.0 Min. Per Game 39.0
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
52.3 Field Goal % 40.0
40.5 Three Point % 38.9
66.7 Free Throw % 78.9
  Defensive rebound by Malik Williams 6.0
  Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Dwayne Sutton missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton 14.0
  Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Malik Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Terrell Brown 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Malik Williams 23.0
Team Stats
Points 73 68
Field Goals 23-60 (38.3%) 21-56 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 12-25 (48.0%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 38 40
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 22 24
Team 5 6
Assists 14 10
Steals 2 8
Blocks 5 8
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 23 22
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
33
J. Nwora F
14 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
2
T. McGowens G
24 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12OTT
away team logo 11 Louisville 14-3 28331273
home team logo Pittsburgh 11-6 3130768
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Louisville 14-3 74.8 PPG 41.9 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Pittsburgh 11-6 66.2 PPG 38.9 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
33
J. Nwora F 20.8 PPG 7.5 RPG 1.4 APG 48.5 FG%
2
T. McGowens G 13.2 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.3 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
33
J. Nwora F 14 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
2
T. McGowens G 24 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
38.3 FG% 37.5
48.0 3PT FG% 36.8
68.2 FT% 73.1
Louisville
Starters
J. Nwora
D. Sutton
S. Enoch
L. Kimble
D. Perry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nwora 14 6 0 5/13 2/5 2/2 2 42 0 1 3 3 3
D. Sutton 13 9 1 4/8 3/6 2/5 2 35 0 3 1 2 7
S. Enoch 8 4 0 3/6 0/0 2/2 4 23 1 0 2 1 3
L. Kimble 6 2 6 2/8 2/3 0/0 3 32 1 0 1 1 1
D. Perry 3 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
D. Johnson
M. Williams
R. McMahon
S. Williamson
K. Oddo
H. Orbaugh
J. Withers
Q. Slazinski
J. Nickelberry
A. Igiehon
G. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Johnson 11 3 3 3/7 1/1 4/6 3 20 0 0 3 2 1
M. Williams 9 8 0 2/5 0/1 5/6 2 22 0 1 0 2 6
R. McMahon 6 1 3 2/7 2/6 0/0 3 27 0 0 1 0 1
S. Williamson 3 0 0 1/3 1/1 0/1 2 12 0 0 1 0 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Orbaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Withers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Slazinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nickelberry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Igiehon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 33 14 23/60 12/25 15/22 23 225 2 5 14 11 22
Pittsburgh
Starters
T. McGowens
X. Johnson
J. Champagnie
A. Toney
E. Hamilton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. McGowens 24 2 3 8/22 2/7 6/8 4 41 1 0 5 0 2
X. Johnson 13 4 4 4/11 1/4 4/6 2 42 3 1 3 0 4
J. Champagnie 9 10 1 2/3 1/2 4/4 3 44 1 2 1 2 8
A. Toney 7 8 1 2/4 1/2 2/4 5 32 2 0 2 4 4
E. Hamilton 6 5 1 2/5 0/0 2/2 0 18 0 1 1 2 3
Bench
R. Murphy
T. Brown
K. Chukwuka
S. George
A. Starzynski
C. Aiken Jr.
I. Horton
O. Ezeakudo
A. Coulibaly
G. Drumgoole Jr.
K. Marshall
C. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Murphy 6 1 0 2/8 2/4 0/0 3 22 1 0 1 0 1
T. Brown 3 4 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 5 27 0 4 1 2 2
K. Chukwuka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Horton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ezeakudo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coulibaly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Drumgoole Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 34 10 21/56 7/19 19/26 22 226 8 8 14 10 24
