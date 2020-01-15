VATECH
Nolley, Radford combine for 42, Hokies top Wake Forest 80-70

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Tyrece Radford is only 6-foot-1, but the redshirt freshman has played like a veteran big man for ACC surprise Virginia Tech.

Radford made a huge impact Tuesday night in the Hokies' 80-70 victory at Wake Forest. Radford's thunderous left-handed dunk through the hands of 7-foot Olivier Sarr was the highlight of his 21-point, 13-rebound, four-steal performance.

Driving to the basket from the left with less than 10 minutes to play, Radford dropped a powerful hammer over and through Sarr then converted a foul shot for a three-point play and a 15-point Hokies lead.

''That was the play of the year for us,'' said 6-7 Landers Nolley II, another redshirt freshman, who also scored 21 for the Hokies. True freshman Jalen Cone added 15 for the winners.

Virginia Tech (13-4, 4-2) stretched its lead to 20 before coasting home in the final minutes. Wake Forest (8-8, 1-5) played without standout guard Chaundee Brown (leg injury) for the third straight game - all losses.

Sarr led the Deacons with 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Brandon Childress, who was in early foul trouble, added 16 and Andrien White had 12. The Deacons were hurt by 18 turnovers.

''We have to value the ball more,'' said Wake Forest coach Danny Manning.

Just minutes after the game, Radford was shown a video of the highlight dunk. But he didn't supply any colorful commentary - and he downplayed his jumping ability.

''We're just having fun,'' said Radford, who leads the Hokies in rebounding with 6.1 per game. ''I'm always up for the test - just say that.''

First-year Hokies coach Mike Young said his young team has made him raise his preseason team goals, though he wasn't specific. The Hokies pulled within a game of Duke and Louisville at the top of the ACC standings.

''Nothing is going to surprise me anymore with this team,'' Young said.

Virginia Tech grabbed a 20-10 early lead before Wake Forest roared back to take a six-point lead. The Hokies led 33-31 at halftime.

The Hokies outscored the Deacons 15-6 at the outset of the second half.

''We've got some guys on this team who haven't experience this (ACC play) before,'' said senior Childress.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies picked up a key road victory in their quest to stay in touch with Duke, Louisville and Florida State at the top of the standings and play their way into the NCAA Tournament.

Wake Forest: The Deacons missed the offense and bulk of Brown, who did not practice this past week. The home loss to Virginia Tech has to be considered a missed opportunity for a team in need of a boost.

KEY STATS: Virginia Tech made 15 of 25 shots in the second half, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Wake Forest made only 2 of 10 3-point shots in the final half.

KEY MOMENT: Radford's three-point dunk play took the air out of a Wake Forest crowd that knew a victory was crucial to the team's postseason hopes.

UP NEXT:

Va. Tech: The Hokies play host to Syracuse on Jan. 18.

Wake Forest: The Deacons play host to Boston College on Jan. 19.

Key Players
W. Bede
B. Childress
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
37.1 Field Goal % 40.0
17.1 Three Point % 28.9
54.8 Free Throw % 82.4
+ 2 Olivier Sarr made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 27.0
+ 1 Jalen Cone made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
  Jalen Cone missed 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Brandon Childress 34.0
+ 2 Brandon Childress made driving layup 40.0
+ 1 Tyrece Radford made 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
  Tyrece Radford missed 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Personal foul on Sharone Wright Jr. 45.0
+ 1 Brandon Childress made 2nd of 2 free throws 54.0
  Brandon Childress missed 1st of 2 free throws 54.0
  Shooting foul on Landers Nolley II 54.0
Team Stats
Points 80 70
Field Goals 27-55 (49.1%) 23-55 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 17-29 (58.6%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 37
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 27 29
Team 0 2
Assists 13 10
Steals 11 1
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 8 18
Fouls 24 27
Technicals 1 1
2
L. Nolley II G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
30
O. Sarr C
18 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Virginia Tech 13-4 334780
home team logo Wake Forest 8-8 313970
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Virginia Tech 13-4 71.4 PPG 38.4 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo Wake Forest 8-8 72.5 PPG 41.1 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
23
T. Radford G 9.2 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.3 APG 67.4 FG%
30
O. Sarr C 12.7 PPG 9.1 RPG 0.9 APG 52.7 FG%
Top Scorers
23
T. Radford G 21 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
30
O. Sarr C 18 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
49.1 FG% 41.8
36.0 3PT FG% 35.0
58.6 FT% 73.9
Virginia Tech
Wake Forest
NCAA BB Scores