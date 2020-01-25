MIZZOU
No. 14 WVU beats Missouri 74-51 in Big 12/SEC Challenge

  • Jan 25, 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) No. 14 West Virginia's inside dominance turned a close game into a rout and moved coach Bob Huggins another notch higher on the all-time wins list.

Jermaine Haley had 15 points and nine rebounds, Miles McBride scored 15 points and No. 14 West Virginia broke open a close game with a huge run early in the second half to beat cold-shooting Missouri 74-51 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe added 14 pounds and eight rebounds, Gabe Osabuohien grabbed 12 rebounds and Derek Culver had 11 rebounds for the Mountaineers (16-3).

Huggins earned his 876th win to tie Adolph Rupp for seventh place on the NCAA Division I coaching list.

''My dad is one of the winningest coaches in the history of Ohio high school and they used to say, 'That was win number whatever', and his response always was `That just means I'm old,''' Huggins said. ''I have never been caught up in that. I'm more caught up in we're 16-3 and we need to be about 29-3.''

With Missouri's Jeremiah Tillman missing his sixth straight game because of a stress fracture in his left foot, the Tigers had no answer for the Mountaineers' inside game and were outrebounded 50-30.

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin came away impressed with West Virginia's tandem of Tshiebwe and Culver.

''I'm not sure if there is another team, thinking off the top of my head, that functions like that in the country,'' Martin said. ''In the second half they turned the heat up. Whether their bigs were scoring the ball or not, they had a presence.''

Huggins said he didn't believe Tshiebwe and Culver had their best games. Culver was just 2 of 10 from the floor.

''We have missed more one-footers today than we have for a long time,'' Huggins said. ''They were average at best, I thought, for them. And you know, we set their standards a little higher.''

West Virginia used its rebounding and several Missouri turnovers to pull away.

Haley scored six points during a 20-0 run that started just after halftime. McBride's 3-pointer capped the big rally for a 47-25 lead with 12:28 remaining.

''I think we did a great job executing on defense, more so in the second half than the first,'' Haley said.

Torrence Watson scored 19 points to lead Missouri (9-10).

Missouri missed 18 of its first 20 shots of the game to fall behind 20-6, but the Tigers' speed started causing problems for the bigger Mountaineers. Missouri got numerous baskets in its transition offense to close the half on a 17-4 run and trailed 24-23 at halftime.

''We stopped playing,'' Huggins said. ''We were just standing around for a little while, then we woke up at halftime.''

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Leading scorer Dru Smith had five turnovers and was held to two points, 10 under his scoring average. He missed both of his field-goal attempts.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers entered the game third in the nation in field-goal defense at 36.2% and held Missouri to 28% (15 of 53) shooting.

FREE THROW CLANKS

West Virginia shot 57% (16-28) from the free-throw line, and that could make the difference between a quick exit and a deep run in postseason play. Culver was 0-6. The Mountaineers are second-worst in the Big 12 for the season, making 64% of their free throws.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Mountaineers should move up in the AP Top 25 poll after two convincing wins, including a 97-59 victory over Texas on Monday.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Hosts Georgia on Tuesday.

West Virginia: Plays at No. 18 Texas Tech on Wednesday.

1st Half
MIZZOU Tigers 23
WVU Mountaineers 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
19:46   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
19:19   Lost ball turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Jordan McCabe  
18:46   Jermaine Haley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Mark Smith  
18:27   Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
18:02 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made hook shot, assist by Derek Culver 0-2
17:38   Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
17:31 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk, assist by Jordan McCabe 0-4
17:15 +2 Reed Nikko made jump shot, assist by Mitchell Smith 2-4
16:57   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
16:35 +3 Jermaine Haley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 2-7
16:01   Torrence Watson missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
15:53   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
15:53   Oscar Tshiebwe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:53 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-8
15:52   Personal foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
15:45   Torrence Watson missed layup  
15:43   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
15:42   Torrence Watson missed jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
15:24   Bad pass turnover on Derek Culver  
15:16   Xavier Pinson missed layup  
15:14   Offensive rebound by Torrence Watson  
15:16   Shooting foul on Derek Culver  
15:15 +1 Torrence Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
15:14 +1 Torrence Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
15:04   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
14:53   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
14:33   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
14:25   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Xavier Pinson  
14:07   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
14:05   Personal foul on Torrence Watson  
14:05 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Chase Harler 4-10
13:32   Javon Pickett missed jump shot  
13:30   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
13:21   Reed Nikko missed layup  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
13:21   Reed Nikko missed jump shot  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
13:21   Lost ball turnover on Kobe Brown  
13:02   Oscar Tshiebwe missed hook shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
12:51   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
12:35   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
12:07   Tray Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
12:00 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Miles McBride 4-12
11:44   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
11:36 +2 Tray Jackson made layup 6-12
11:24 +2 Miles McBride made layup 6-14
11:05   Offensive foul on Tray Jackson  
11:05   Turnover on Tray Jackson  
10:49   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
10:17   Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
9:56   Kicked ball violation on Missouri  
9:51   Taz Sherman missed jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
9:43 +2 Derek Culver made layup 6-16
9:19   Reed Nikko missed layup, blocked by Derek Culver  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
9:04   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Taz Sherman  
8:55 +2 Taz Sherman made jump shot 6-18
8:40   Personal foul on Chase Harler  
8:20   Lost ball turnover on Mark Smith, stolen by Taz Sherman  
8:13 +2 Miles McBride made layup 6-20
7:57   Shooting foul on Taz Sherman  
7:55 +1 Kobe Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 7-20
7:55 +1 Kobe Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-20
7:42   Bad pass turnover on Chase Harler, stolen by Reed Nikko  
7:31   Xavier Pinson missed layup  
7:29   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
7:21   Reed Nikko missed layup  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
7:21   Javon Pickett missed layup  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Logan Routt  
7:17   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Logan Routt  
7:17   Lost ball turnover on Logan Routt  
7:14 +3 Torrence Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 11-20
6:35   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
6:33   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
6:26   3-second violation turnover on Gabe Osabuohien  
6:11   Shooting foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
6:11 +1 Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws 12-20
6:11   Reed Nikko missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
6:06   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
5:53 +3 Kobe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 15-20
5:37   Traveling violation turnover on Gabe Osabuohien  
5:25   Xavier Pinson missed layup, blocked by Oscar Tshiebwe  
5:23   Offensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
5:20   Tray Jackson missed layup, blocked by Gabe Osabuohien  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
5:09   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
4:53   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Missouri  
4:52   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
4:52   Reed Nikko missed free throw  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
4:34   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Haley, stolen by Kobe Brown  
4:32   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
4:32 +1 Kobe Brown made free throw 16-20
4:32   Kobe Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
4:07   Brandon Knapper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
3:58   Lost ball turnover on Kobe Brown, stolen by Gabe Osabuohien  
3:51   Traveling violation turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe  
3:36   Shooting foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
3:36   Tray Jackson missed free throw  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
3:14 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 16-22
2:54   Bad pass turnover on Torrence Watson  
2:36   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
2:26 +3 Mark Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 19-22
1:54   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
1:52   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
1:52 +1 Jermaine Haley made 1st of 2 free throws 19-23
1:52 +1 Jermaine Haley made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-24
1:30   Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
1:30 +1 Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 20-24
1:30 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
1:12   Jordan McCabe missed jump shot  
1:10   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
36.0   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
34.0   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
30.0   Derek Culver missed layup  
30.0   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
30.0   Derek Culver missed layup  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
26.0 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup 23-24
10.0   Derek Culver missed layup  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
0.0   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MIZZOU Tigers 28
WVU Mountaineers 50

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
19:27   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
19:27   Traveling violation turnover on Xavier Pinson  
19:07   Jermaine Haley missed jump shot  
19:05   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
19:02 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk 23-26
18:55   Xavier Pinson missed layup  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
18:45   Lost ball turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe, stolen by Dru Smith  
18:34   Xavier Pinson missed layup  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
18:26 +2 Mitchell Smith made layup 25-26
18:18   Shooting foul on Mark Smith  
18:18 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 1st of 2 free throws 25-27
18:18 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-28
18:06   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
18:03   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
18:01   Personal foul on Reed Nikko  
17:46   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
17:31   Bad pass turnover on Dru Smith  
17:24   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
17:21   Shooting foul on Torrence Watson  
17:22   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:22   Derek Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:22   Derek Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
17:18 +3 Jordan McCabe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 25-31
17:10   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
16:53   Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
16:41   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by Kobe Brown  
16:36   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
16:27   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
16:27   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:27 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-32
16:27 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-32
16:09   Tray Jackson missed layup  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
15:57 +2 Chase Harler made layup, assist by Derek Culver 25-34
15:27   Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
15:08   Derek Culver missed layup  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
15:08   Personal foul on Tray Jackson  
15:05   Shooting foul on Tray Jackson  
