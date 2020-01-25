PORT
PEPPER

No Text

Chavez scores 24 to lead Pepperdine past Portland 80-69

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Skylar Chavez had a season-high 24 points as Pepperdine beat Portland 80-69 on Saturday.

Kameron Edwards had 16 points and eight rebounds for Pepperdine (11-10, 4-3 West Coast Conference). Colbey Ross added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Kessler Edwards had seven rebounds and five assists.

Pepperdine posted a season-high 21 assists.

Tahirou Diabate scored a career-high 25 points and had seven rebounds for the Pilots (9-13, 1-6), who have lost five games in a row. Jacob Tryon added 15 points and nine rebounds. JoJo Walker had 11 points.

Isaiah White had four points despite entering the matchup as the Pilots' leading scorer at 12 points per game. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.

Pepperdine takes on Brigham Young on the road on Thursday. Portland matches up against Saint Mary's on the road on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
PORT Pilots 24
PEPPER Waves 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pepperdine  
19:38   Shooting foul on Isaiah White  
19:38 +1 Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:38 +1 Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:19   Shooting foul on Colbey Ross  
19:19 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
19:19 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
19:10   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
19:02   Isaiah White missed jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
18:54 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Chavez 2-5
18:33 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Jacob Tryon 4-5
18:22   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
18:07   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
17:41   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
17:39   Personal foul on JoJo Walker  
17:35   Lost ball turnover on Kessler Edwards, stolen by Chase Adams  
17:30   Offensive foul on JoJo Walker  
17:30   Turnover on JoJo Walker  
17:16   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
17:06   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
17:00   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Pepperdine  
16:56   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Chase Adams  
16:49   Jacob Tryon missed layup  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
16:39   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
16:21   Jacob Tryon missed layup  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
16:11 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 4-8
15:51 +2 Tahirou Diabate made jump shot 6-8
15:51   Shooting foul on Kessler Edwards  
15:51   Tahirou Diabate missed free throw  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
15:26   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
15:17   Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate  
15:17   Skylar Chavez missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:17 +1 Skylar Chavez made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-9
15:17 +1 Skylar Chavez made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-9
14:57   Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
14:49   Traveling violation turnover on Colbey Ross  
14:41   Personal foul on Skylar Chavez  
14:23 +2 Jacob Tryon made hook shot, assist by Isaiah White 8-9
14:07   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
13:58 +3 Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams 11-9
13:38   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Chase Adams  
13:31 +3 Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah White 14-9
13:19   3-second violation turnover on Kameron Edwards  
13:07   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
13:05   Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate  
12:52   Sedrick Altman missed layup  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Isaiah White  
12:31   Lost ball turnover on Theo Akwuba, stolen by Kameron Edwards  
12:20   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
12:18   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
12:15 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made dunk 14-11
12:04   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah White, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.  
11:57   Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
11:51   Offensive foul on Isaiah White  
11:51   Turnover on Isaiah White  
11:35   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
11:31 +2 Sedrick Altman made layup 14-13
11:18   Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
11:06   Kameron Edwards missed layup, blocked by Theo Akwuba  
11:04   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
10:58   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
10:49   Traveling violation turnover on Colbey Ross  
10:33   Offensive foul on JoJo Walker  
10:33   Turnover on JoJo Walker  
10:16 +3 Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman 14-16
9:54   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.  
9:49 +2 Darryl Polk Jr. made layup 14-18
9:31 +2 Theo Akwuba made layup, assist by Chase Adams 16-18
9:15   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
9:09   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Portland  
8:57   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah White, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha  
8:51 +2 Sedrick Altman made layup, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 16-20
8:33   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah White, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.  
8:21   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
8:13   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha  
8:13   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
8:11   Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
7:46 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Theo Akwuba 18-20
7:31   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
7:12 +2 Chase Adams made jump shot 20-20
6:57 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 20-23
6:30   Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Pepperdine  
6:12 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made layup, assist by Skylar Chavez 20-25
5:54   Tahirou Diabate missed layup, blocked by Victor Ohia Obioha  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
5:46 +2 Darryl Polk Jr. made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 20-27
5:26   Lavar Harewood missed layup  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
5:18 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 20-30
4:51   Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams  
4:33 +2 Colbey Ross made jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards 20-32
4:33   Shooting foul on Chase Adams  
4:33 +1 Colbey Ross made free throw 20-33
4:13 +2 Isaiah White made layup 22-33
4:03   Traveling violation turnover on Kessler Edwards  
3:37   Personal foul on Kessler Edwards  
3:33   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah White, stolen by Sedrick Altman  
3:27   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Isaiah White  
3:21 +2 Jacob Tryon made layup, assist by Chase Adams 24-33
3:00   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
2:53   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
2:46   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Pepperdine  
2:23 +3 Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman 24-36
1:52   Tahirou Diabate missed layup, blocked by Victor Ohia Obioha  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
1:37 +3 Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 24-39
1:17   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah White  
1:02   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
1:00   Victor Ohia Obioha missed tip-in  
52.0   Offensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
52.0   Offensive foul on Sedrick Altman  
52.0   Turnover on Sedrick Altman  
36.0   Jacob Tryon missed jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
9.0   Shooting foul on Lavar Harewood  
9.0 +1 Skylar Chavez made 1st of 2 free throws 24-40
9.0 +1 Skylar Chavez made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-41
1.0   Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PORT Pilots 45
PEPPER Waves 39

Time Team Play Score
19:30   Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
19:18 +3 Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards 24-44
19:01 +3 JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams 27-44
18:31 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 27-46
18:09   Personal foul on Colbey Ross  
17:59 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Jacob Tryon 29-46
17:47 +2 Kameron Edwards made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 29-48
17:33 +3 JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tahirou Diabate 32-48
17:22   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
17:20   Personal foul on Kessler Edwards  
17:08   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
17:06   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Pepperdine  
16:49 +2 Tahirou Diabate made dunk, assist by Chase Adams 34-48
16:49   Shooting foul on Sedrick Altman  
16:49 +1 Tahirou Diabate made free throw 35-48
16:39 +3 Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 35-51
16:27   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
16:12 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 35-53
16:00   Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
15:48   Skylar Chavez missed layup, blocked by Jacob Tryon  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Pepperdine  
15:44   Darryl Polk Jr. missed layup  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
15:28 +2 Isaiah White made layup 37-53
15:08 +3 Sedrick Altman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards 37-56
14:48   Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Offensive rebound by Isaiah White  
14:40   Takiula Fahrensohn missed jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
14:34   Shooting foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
14:34   Kameron Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:34 +1 Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-57
14:29   Personal foul on Darryl Polk Jr.  
14:20   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah White, stolen by Kameron Edwards  
14:20   Offensive foul on Kameron Edwards  
14:20   Turnover on Kameron Edwards  
14:07   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
14:00   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
13:58   Shooting foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
13:58 +1 Kessler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 37-58
13:58   Kessler Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
13:49   Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
13:35   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
13:22   Bad pass turnover on Skylar Chavez, stolen by Chase Adams  
13:14   Chase Adams missed layup, blocked by Skylar Chavez  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
13:12 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup 39-58
13:12   Shooting foul on Kessler Edwards  
13:12 +1 Tahirou Diabate made free throw 40-58
12:55   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
12:48 +2 Chase Adams made layup 42-58
12:41 +2 Skylar Chavez made layup, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 42-60
12:35