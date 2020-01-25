|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Pepperdine
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah White
|
|
19:38
|
|
+1
|
Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:38
|
|
+1
|
Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-2
|
19:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Colbey Ross
|
|
19:19
|
|
+1
|
Tahirou Diabate made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-2
|
19:19
|
|
+1
|
Tahirou Diabate made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-2
|
19:10
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Isaiah White missed jump shot
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
18:54
|
|
+3
|
Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Chavez
|
2-5
|
18:33
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Jacob Tryon
|
4-5
|
18:22
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed layup
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on JoJo Walker
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kessler Edwards, stolen by Chase Adams
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Offensive foul on JoJo Walker
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Turnover on JoJo Walker
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed layup
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pepperdine
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Chase Adams
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed layup
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed layup
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
16:11
|
|
+3
|
Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot
|
4-8
|
15:51
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made jump shot
|
6-8
|
15:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed free throw
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:17
|
|
+1
|
Skylar Chavez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-9
|
15:17
|
|
+1
|
Skylar Chavez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-9
|
14:57
|
|
|
Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Colbey Ross
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Skylar Chavez
|
|
14:23
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Tryon made hook shot, assist by Isaiah White
|
8-9
|
14:07
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed jump shot
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
13:58
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams
|
11-9
|
13:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Chase Adams
|
|
13:31
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah White
|
14-9
|
13:19
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Kameron Edwards
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed layup
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah White
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Theo Akwuba, stolen by Kameron Edwards
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed layup
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
12:15
|
|
+2
|
Victor Ohia Obioha made dunk
|
14-11
|
12:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah White, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Isaiah White
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Turnover on Isaiah White
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|
|
11:31
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made layup
|
14-13
|
11:18
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed layup, blocked by Theo Akwuba
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Colbey Ross
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Offensive foul on JoJo Walker
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Turnover on JoJo Walker
|
|
10:16
|
|
+3
|
Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman
|
14-16
|
9:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
|
9:49
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Polk Jr. made layup
|
14-18
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Theo Akwuba made layup, assist by Chase Adams
|
16-18
|
9:15
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Portland
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah White, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made layup, assist by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
16-20
|
8:33
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah White, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed layup
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
7:46
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Theo Akwuba
|
18-20
|
7:31
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
|
|
7:12
|
|
+2
|
Chase Adams made jump shot
|
20-20
|
6:57
|
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|
20-23
|
6:30
|
|
|
Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pepperdine
|
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Victor Ohia Obioha made layup, assist by Skylar Chavez
|
20-25
|
5:54
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed layup, blocked by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Polk Jr. made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
20-27
|
5:26
|
|
|
Lavar Harewood missed layup
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
5:18
|
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot
|
20-30
|
4:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams
|
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Colbey Ross made jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards
|
20-32
|
4:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chase Adams
|
|
4:33
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross made free throw
|
20-33
|
4:13
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah White made layup
|
22-33
|
4:03
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kessler Edwards
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaiah White, stolen by Sedrick Altman
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah White
|
|
3:21
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Tryon made layup, assist by Chase Adams
|
24-33
|
3:00
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sedrick Altman
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pepperdine
|
|
2:23
|
|
+3
|
Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman
|
24-36
|
1:52
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed layup, blocked by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
|
1:37
|
|
+3
|
Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|
24-39
|
1:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah White
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed layup
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Victor Ohia Obioha missed tip-in
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Sedrick Altman
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Sedrick Altman
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed jump shot
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lavar Harewood
|
|
9.0
|
|
+1
|
Skylar Chavez made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-40
|
9.0
|
|
+1
|
Skylar Chavez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-41
|
1.0
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|