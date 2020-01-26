MOST
DRAKE

Drake slips past Missouri State 71-69

  • AP
  • Jan 26, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Anthony Murphy made 1 of 2 free throws with 4 seconds remaining in the game and Keandre Cook missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Drake edged Missouri State 71-69 on Sunday.

Drake (15-6, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference) led 37-25 at halftime and led the whole second half, but Missouri State (10-11, 4-4) pulled within 66-65 on two free throws by Gaige Prim with 45 seconds left to play. Roman Penn answered with a 3-pointer and, following a Cook layup, Penn hit 1 of 2 foul shots for a 70-67 lead with 14 seconds to go. Another Cook layup got the Bears within a point but they couldn't get over the hump.

Penn paced Drake with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. D.J. Wilkins pitched in with 14 points, five boards and four assists, while reserve Garrett Sturtz added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Prim topped Missouri State with career highs of 23 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double. Freshman Isiaih Mosley finished with 16 points and eight boards. Cook totaled 12 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the campaign.

1st Half
MOST Bears 25
DRAKE Bulldogs 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Missouri State  
19:45   Gaige Prim missed hook shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
19:24   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Missouri State  
18:58   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
18:46   Offensive foul on Anthony Murphy  
18:46   Turnover on Anthony Murphy  
18:31   Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook, stolen by D.J. Wilkins  
18:31   Personal foul on Gaige Prim  
18:16   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
18:00   Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
17:48   Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
17:37   Gaige Prim missed hook shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
17:25   Liam Robbins missed dunk  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
17:22   Shooting foul on Ford Cooper Jr.  
17:22 +1 Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
17:22 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
17:04   Isiaih Mosley missed hook shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
16:52 +2 Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot 0-4
16:40 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black 3-4
16:30   Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
16:20   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
16:10 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot 3-7
15:53   Gaige Prim missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
15:35 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 3-9
15:22   Ford Cooper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
15:14   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Ford Cooper Jr.  
15:06 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr. 6-9
14:54 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 6-12
14:37 +2 Gaige Prim made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr. 8-12
14:29   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
14:20   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
14:09   Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
14:01 +2 Isiaih Mosley made driving layup 10-12
13:53 +2 Anthony Murphy made driving layup 10-14
13:38   Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
13:28   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
13:16 +2 Gaige Prim made jump shot 12-14
12:51   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
12:41 +2 Gaige Prim made hook shot, assist by Keandre Cook 14-14
12:14   Liam Robbins missed turnaround jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
12:03 +2 Isiaih Mosley made reverse layup 16-14
11:46 +2 Roman Penn made driving layup 16-16
11:35   Bad pass turnover on Ford Cooper Jr.  
11:21   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Pilipovic  
11:06   Lost ball turnover on Tulio Da Silva, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
10:42 +3 Noah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Pilipovic 16-19
10:27   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
10:20 +2 Garrett Sturtz made driving layup, assist by Roman Penn 16-21
9:56   Lost ball turnover on Tulio Da Silva, stolen by Roman Penn  
9:48   Shooting foul on Keandre Cook  
9:48 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws 16-22
9:48 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-23
9:35 +2 Tulio Da Silva made layup, assist by Keandre Cook 18-23
9:15   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
9:03   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
8:53   Lamont West missed jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic  
8:45   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Pilipovic, stolen by Isiaih Mosley  
8:39   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
8:23   Noah Thomas missed reverse layup, blocked by Keandre Cook  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
8:09   Ford Cooper Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Antonio Pilipovic  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic  
7:52   Personal foul on Josh Hall  
7:50 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas 18-25
7:36   Gaige Prim missed hook shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
7:29   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
7:16   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
7:09   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
7:05   Noah Thomas missed layup, blocked by Keandre Cook  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Drake  
6:45   Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Josh Hall  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Drake  
6:43   Shot clock violation turnover on Drake  
6:33   Lost ball turnover on Ja'Monta Black  
6:15   Liam Robbins missed fade-away jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
6:04   Noah Thomas missed jump shot, blocked by Isiaih Mosley  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
5:49   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
5:40   Keandre Cook missed driving layup  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
5:29 +2 Isiaih Mosley made driving layup 20-25
5:29   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
5:29 +1 Isiaih Mosley made free throw 21-25
5:13 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 21-28
4:52 +2 Isiaih Mosley made hook shot 23-28
4:27 +2 Liam Robbins made hook shot 23-30
4:26   Shooting foul on Gaige Prim  
4:26 +1 Liam Robbins made free throw 23-31
4:18   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
4:09   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
3:54   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Hall  
3:41   Personal foul on Tulio Da Silva  
3:34   Anthony Murphy missed driving layup  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
3:10   Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
2:57   Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot, blocked by Liam Robbins  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
2:48   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
2:46   Personal foul on Liam Robbins  
2:34   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
2:25   Roman Penn missed driving layup, blocked by Lamont West  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
2:15   Isiaih Mosley missed floating jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson  
2:04   Bad pass turnover on Antonio Pilipovic, stolen by Tulio Da Silva  
2:01   Flagrant foul on Tulio Da Silva  
2:01   Turnover on Tulio Da Silva  
2:01 +1 Antonio Pilipovic made 1st of 2 free throws 23-32
2:01 +1 Antonio Pilipovic made 1st of 2 free throws 23-32
2:01   Antonio Pilipovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:51   Anthony Murphy missed driving layup, blocked by Keandre Cook  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
1:42   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
1:21 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy 23-35
47.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Missouri State  
38.0   Offensive foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
38.0   Turnover on Antonio Pilipovic  
26.0 +2 Keandre Cook made driving layup 25-35
3.0 +2 Roman Penn made floating jump shot 25-37
1.0   Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Half
MOST Bears 44
DRAKE Bulldogs 34

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +2 Gaige Prim made hook shot 27-37
19:22   Anthony Murphy missed layup  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
19:11   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
19:03   Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley  
18:52 +2 Anthony Murphy made layup, assist by Roman Penn 27-39
18:43   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
18:35   Roman Penn missed driving layup, blocked by Gaige Prim  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
18:24 +2 Gaige Prim made hook shot 29-39
17:59   Anthony Murphy missed driving layup  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
17:50 +2 Isiaih Mosley made driving layup 31-39
17:23 +2 Liam Robbins made fade-away jump shot 31-41
17:16   Personal foul on Liam Robbins  
17:05 +2 Gaige Prim made jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr. 33-41
16:46 +2 D.J. Wilkins made jump shot 33-43
16:33   Keandre Cook missed driving layup  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
16:29   Gaige Prim missed layup, blocked by Brady Ernst  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Brady Ernst  
16:21   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Ford Cooper Jr.  
16:15   Bad pass turnover on Ford Cooper Jr., stolen by Roman Penn  
16:09   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
15:59 +2 Brady Ernst made layup, assist by D.J. Wilkins 33-45
15:51   Keandre Cook missed driving layup  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
15:38   Shooting foul on Jonah Jackson  
15:38 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 34-45
15:38 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-45
15:13 +2 Brady Ernst made layup, assist by D.J. Wilkins 35-47
15:01 +2 Isiaih Mosley made floating jump shot 37-47
14:53 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 37-50
14:37 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Ja'Monta Black 39-50
14:37   Shooting foul on Brady Ernst  
14:37 +1 Gaige Prim made free throw 40-50
14:04   Shooting foul on Ford Cooper Jr.  
14:04 +1 Roman Penn made 1st of 2 free throws 40-51
14:04 +1 Roman Penn made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-52
13:46 +3 Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley 43-52
13:28   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Ford Cooper Jr.  
13:15   Offensive foul on Lamont West  
13:04   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
12:57   Bad pass turnover on Isiaih Mosley, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
12:50 +2 Roman Penn made layup 43-54
12:33   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
12:21 +2 Garrett Sturtz made reverse layup, assist by Roman Penn 43-56
12:10 +3 Ford Cooper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 46-56
11:40 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 46-59
11:24   Josh Hall missed jump shot, blocked by Liam Robbins  
11:22  