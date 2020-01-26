|
20:00
Jumpball received by Missouri State
19:45
Gaige Prim missed hook shot
19:43
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
19:24
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:22
Defensive rebound by Missouri State
18:58
Gaige Prim missed jump shot
18:56
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
18:46
Offensive foul on Anthony Murphy
18:46
Turnover on Anthony Murphy
18:31
Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook, stolen by D.J. Wilkins
18:31
Personal foul on Gaige Prim
18:16
Roman Penn missed jump shot
18:14
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
18:00
Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:58
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
17:48
Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:46
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
17:37
Gaige Prim missed hook shot
17:35
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
17:25
Liam Robbins missed dunk
17:23
Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
17:22
Shooting foul on Ford Cooper Jr.
17:22
+1
Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws
0-1
17:22
+1
Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-2
17:04
Isiaih Mosley missed hook shot
17:02
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
16:52
+2
Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot
0-4
16:40
+3
Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black
3-4
16:30
Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:28
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
16:20
Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:18
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
16:10
+3
D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot
3-7
15:53
Gaige Prim missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
15:51
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
15:35
+2
Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
3-9
15:22
Ford Cooper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:20
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
15:14
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:12
Defensive rebound by Ford Cooper Jr.
15:06
+3
Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr.
6-9
14:54
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins
6-12
14:37
+2
Gaige Prim made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ford Cooper Jr.
8-12
14:29
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:27
Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
14:20
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:18
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
14:09
Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:07
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
14:01
+2
Isiaih Mosley made driving layup
10-12
13:53
+2
Anthony Murphy made driving layup
10-14
13:38
Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:36
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
13:28
Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:26
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
13:16
+2
Gaige Prim made jump shot
12-14
12:51
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:49
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
12:41
+2
Gaige Prim made hook shot, assist by Keandre Cook
14-14
12:14
Liam Robbins missed turnaround jump shot
12:12
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
12:03
+2
Isiaih Mosley made reverse layup
16-14
11:46
+2
Roman Penn made driving layup
16-16
11:35
Bad pass turnover on Ford Cooper Jr.
11:21
Lost ball turnover on Antonio Pilipovic
11:06
Lost ball turnover on Tulio Da Silva, stolen by Garrett Sturtz
10:42
+3
Noah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Pilipovic
16-19
10:27
Keandre Cook missed jump shot
10:25
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
10:20
+2
Garrett Sturtz made driving layup, assist by Roman Penn
16-21
9:56
Lost ball turnover on Tulio Da Silva, stolen by Roman Penn
9:48
Shooting foul on Keandre Cook
9:48
+1
Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws
16-22
9:48
+1
Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws
16-23
9:35
+2
Tulio Da Silva made layup, assist by Keandre Cook
18-23
9:15
Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:13
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
9:03
Personal foul on Roman Penn
8:53
Lamont West missed jump shot
8:51
Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic
8:45
Lost ball turnover on Antonio Pilipovic, stolen by Isiaih Mosley
8:39
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:37
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
8:23
Noah Thomas missed reverse layup, blocked by Keandre Cook
8:21
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
8:09
Ford Cooper Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Antonio Pilipovic
8:07
Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic
7:52
Personal foul on Josh Hall
7:50
+2
Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas
18-25
7:36
Gaige Prim missed hook shot
7:34
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
7:29
D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot
7:27
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
7:16
Liam Robbins missed jump shot
7:14
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
7:09
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:07
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
7:05
Noah Thomas missed layup, blocked by Keandre Cook
7:03
Offensive rebound by Drake
6:45
Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Josh Hall
6:43
Offensive rebound by Drake
6:43
Shot clock violation turnover on Drake
6:33
Lost ball turnover on Ja'Monta Black
6:15
Liam Robbins missed fade-away jump shot
6:13
Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
6:04
Noah Thomas missed jump shot, blocked by Isiaih Mosley
6:02
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
5:49
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:47
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
5:40
Keandre Cook missed driving layup
5:38
Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim
5:29
+2
Isiaih Mosley made driving layup
20-25
5:29
Shooting foul on Liam Robbins
5:29
+1
Isiaih Mosley made free throw
21-25
5:13
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
21-28
4:52
+2
Isiaih Mosley made hook shot
23-28
4:27
+2
Liam Robbins made hook shot
23-30
4:26
Shooting foul on Gaige Prim
4:26
+1
Liam Robbins made free throw
23-31
4:18
Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:16
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
4:09
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:07
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
3:54
Traveling violation turnover on Josh Hall
3:41
Personal foul on Tulio Da Silva
|
3:34
|
|
|
Anthony Murphy missed driving layup
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot, blocked by Liam Robbins
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Liam Robbins
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Roman Penn missed driving layup, blocked by Lamont West
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed floating jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Antonio Pilipovic, stolen by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Flagrant foul on Tulio Da Silva
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Turnover on Tulio Da Silva
|
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Antonio Pilipovic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-32
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Antonio Pilipovic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-32
|
2:01
|
|
|
Antonio Pilipovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Anthony Murphy missed driving layup, blocked by Keandre Cook
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
|
|
1:21
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy
|
23-35
|
47.0
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Missouri State
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Antonio Pilipovic
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Antonio Pilipovic
|
|
26.0
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made driving layup
|
25-35
|
3.0
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn made floating jump shot
|
25-37
|
1.0
|
|
|
Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|