No. 4 San Diego St remains unbeaten with 71-67 win over UNLV

  • Jan 26, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) While remaining the country's only unbeaten team was important to the San Diego State Aztecs, they had another milestone on their minds Sunday.

''It was important because we wanted to hit 21-0 and make (school) history,'' junior Trey Pulliam said.

Mission accomplished.

Malachi Flynn scored 21 points, Pulliam added a career-high 18 points and the fourth-ranked Aztecs (21-0, 10-0 Mountain West) staved off UNLV's second-half rally to win 71-67 and break the school records for best start and longest winning streak in the program's 99 seasons.

Jordan Schakel contributed 11 points for the Aztecs. San Diego State had won 20 straight games twice before - during the 2010-11 and 2013-14 seasons. The latter team made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and finished 31-5.

Bryce Hamilton scored 29 points to lead UNLV (11-11, 6-3). Reigning Mountain West Player of the Week Marvin Coleman chipped in with 11 points.

''We knew they played hard, they been playing great to start conference play,'' Flynn said of the Runnin' Rebels. ''We knew it was gonna be a good test. They fought hard for sure. We know when we come out everybody is going to give us their best shot. It's gonna help us in the long run. We know they're gonna come in and try to beat a top-four team.''

Which UNLV certainly did, using a 12-4 run to open the second half. The Runnin' Rebels took the lead - their first since the game's first basket - with 13:28 left when Cheikh Mbacke Diong's bucket made it 40-38. That seemed to awaken the Aztecs, who went on a 15-7 run to lead 55-47 with 4:54 left.

''It's college basketball, everyone has a run in them and (UNLV coach) TJ (Otzelberger) has done a great job with his team,'' San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. ''We knew they were ready for this moment, cause we'd seen it many times with TJ's club, they get better and better. They played the right way, they were rewarded for it, but at the end of the day we made enough timely plays and important plays to get out of here with the win.''

Particularly on defense, as the Aztecs did a good job at locking in defensively late and holding the Rebels scoreless for more than five minutes, despite the Rebels shooting 46.4% from the floor in the second half.

''We knew we were gonna have to play our absolute best to win today,'' Otzelberger said. ''I thought our fight was there. I thought our competitive spirit was there. There was a few key plays, certain moments we didn't finish plays on the glass or get the stop that we needed. Had we done that, probably would have been a different story there at the end of the game.''

UNLV's competitive spirit was apparent from the opening tip, as it opened the game by taking a page out San Diego State's defensive playbook, limiting space for the Aztecs to operate and keeping the game close. But it didn't take long for the nation's fourth-best scoring defense to respond by stifling the Runnin' Rebels and using a quick 6-0 run to open an 18-9 lead.

The Aztecs, who rank fifth in the nation in limiting opposing teams to just 36.7% shooting from the floor, held UNLV to 11 of 27 shooting, including 2 for 12 (16.7%) from 3-point range.

Pulliam hit his career mark with 10 first-half points, culminating with a buzzer-beating jumper that gave the Aztecs a 34-28 lead at halftime.

It was San Diego State's fifth straight win over UNLV and eighth consecutive road victory. San Diego State's 25 victories over UNLV since the start of the 2008-09 campaign are tied for the most wins by any Division I school against another team.

The Aztecs are 10-1 against UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center, while the rest of the country is 30-65.

24 SECONDS

It took 24 seconds from the moment longtime UNLV public address announcer Dick Calvert requested a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant, to the ensuing ''Kobe!'' chant from the announced crowd of 12,287 to finish. Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Bryant wore No. 24 for the Los Angeles Lakers, who frequented the Thomas & Mack Center for preseason games during Bryant's career.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego State: Flynn continued to be a menace in the house of others. The All-American and National Player of the Year candidate is averaging just 13.9 points in 11 home games, but is now averaging 19.9 in road and neutral-site games.

''I think the road is more fun to be honest, just playing in somebody else's crowd. Getting a win on somebody else's floor, it feels a lot better,'' Flynn said.

UNLV: The Runnin' Rebels long-range game continued to struggle. Ranked 276th going into the game with a 3-point percentage of 31.5, UNLV hit 30.8% (8 of 26) from beyond the arc.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

San Diego State should be safe at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 after going 2-0 this week.

HONORING KAWHI

San Diego State will retire NBA champion and former Aztec Kawhi Leonard's jersey at halftime of its next home game, on Feb. 1 against Utah State. Leonard was part of the 2010-11 team that went 34-3 and and the first in program history to reach the Sweet 16.

MORE 3S, PLEASE

UNLV extended its NCAA record of making at least one 3-pointer in a game to 1,092 straight games. The Runnin' Rebels have made at least one 3-pointer in every game since the NCAA adopted the shot for the 1986-87 season.

UP NEXT

San Diego State travels to New Mexico on Wednesday.

UNLV travels to Colorado State on Saturday.

1st Half
SDGST Aztecs 34
UNLV Rebels 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UNLV  
19:18   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
19:15   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
19:07   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
18:56   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
18:34 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup 0-2
18:11   Yanni Wetzell missed layup  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
18:01   Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by Jordan Schakel  
17:58   Traveling violation turnover on Matt Mitchell  
17:42   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
17:33   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
17:11 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Schakel 3-2
17:00   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Blair  
16:42   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
16:29   Nick Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
16:18 +2 Yanni Wetzell made jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 5-2
16:18   Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
16:18 +1 Yanni Wetzell made free throw 6-2
16:01   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
15:45   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
15:28 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 6-4
14:53 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 9-4
14:24 +3 Donnie Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 9-7
13:59 +2 Yanni Wetzell made dunk 11-7
13:59   Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:59 +1 Yanni Wetzell made free throw 12-7
13:43 +2 Marvin Coleman made driving layup 12-9
13:18 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup 14-9
13:04   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
12:40   Yanni Wetzell missed layup, blocked by Jonah Antonio  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
12:27   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
12:14   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
11:55 +2 Trey Pulliam made reverse layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 16-9
11:32   Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
11:23   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
10:53   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
10:35 +2 Malachi Flynn made driving layup 18-9
10:15   Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Nolan Narain  
9:46   Offensive foul on Matt Mitchell  
9:46   Turnover on Matt Mitchell  
9:33   Donnie Tillman missed jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
9:31   Personal foul on Donnie Tillman  
9:09   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
8:36 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 18-11
8:36   Shooting foul on Adam Seiko  
8:36 +1 Bryce Hamilton made free throw 18-12
8:11 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 21-12
7:58 +2 Bryce Hamilton made turnaround jump shot 21-14
7:24   Adam Seiko missed layup  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
7:23   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
7:09   Shooting foul on Jordan Schakel  
7:09 +1 Nick Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 21-15
7:09 +1 Nick Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-16
6:47 +3 Trey Pulliam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 24-16
6:23 +2 Bryce Hamilton made running Jump Shot 24-18
6:09   Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton  
6:08 +2 Nolan Narain made layup, assist by Trey Pulliam 26-18
6:08   Shooting foul on Bryce Hamilton  
6:08 +1 Nolan Narain made free throw 27-18
5:52 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 27-20
5:26   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
5:26 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 28-20
5:26 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-20
5:06 +2 Jay Green made driving layup, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 29-22
5:04   Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell  
5:06   Jay Green missed free throw  
5:04   Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
4:48   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
4:25   Bad pass turnover on Trey Pulliam, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
4:17   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
4:06   Nolan Narain missed jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
3:43   Shooting foul on Trey Pulliam  
3:43   Bryce Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:43 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-23
3:28   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
3:18   Jay Green missed layup, blocked by Joel Mensah  
3:16   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
3:07   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
2:45 +3 Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot 29-26
2:17   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
1:58   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Jay Green  
1:54   Personal foul on KJ Feagin  
1:54   Jay Green missed free throw  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Joel Mensah  
1:32 +2 Trey Pulliam made layup 31-26
1:12   Bad pass turnover on Nick Blair, stolen by KJ Feagin  
1:08   KJ Feagin missed layup  
1:05   Offensive rebound by San Diego State  
1:05   Personal foul on Jay Green  
1:05 +1 Trey Pulliam made 1st of 2 free throws 32-26
1:05   Trey Pulliam missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
45.0   Lost ball turnover on Donnie Tillman, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
39.0   Malachi Flynn missed layup  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
30.0   Marvin Coleman missed layup  
30.0   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
30.0 +2 Donnie Tillman made layup 32-28
2.0   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
0.0 +2 Trey Pulliam made jump shot 34-28
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SDGST Aztecs 37
UNLV Rebels 39

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
19:16 +3 Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cheikh Mbacke Diong 34-31
18:55   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
18:47   Matt Mitchell missed tip-in  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
18:37   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
18:16 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup, assist by Yanni Wetzell 36-31
17:58 +3 Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton 36-34
17:36   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
17:25   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
17:19 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup 36-36
17:19   Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell  
17:19   Bryce Hamilton missed free throw  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
17:04   Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton  
16:55   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
16:32   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
16:24   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
16:08   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Matt Mitchell  
16:03 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup 38-36
15:38   Marvin Coleman missed jump shot  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
15:32   Marvin Coleman missed layup  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
15:20   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:55 +2 Amauri Hardy made jump shot 38-38
14:22   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
14:17   Personal foul on Nick Blair  
14:06   Yanni Wetzell missed turnaround jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:35   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:28 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made jump shot 38-40
13:01   Personal foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
12:55 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by KJ Feagin 40-40
12:32   Donnie Tillman missed layup  
12:30   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
12:26 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made layup, assist by Donnie Tillman 40-42
12:09 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 43-42
11:50 +3 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot 43-45
11:29 +2 Malachi Flynn made driving layup 45-45
11:06   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
10:47   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
10:19   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
10:08   Yanni Wetzell missed layup  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
10:08   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
10:04   Personal foul on Nick Blair  
9:48   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
9:29   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
9:19   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
8:53   Bad pass turnover on Trey Pulliam  
8:34   Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by Nolan Narain  
8:05   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
7:35   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
7:26   Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
7:26 +1 Trey Pulliam made 1st of 2 free throws 46-45
7:26 +1 Trey Pulliam made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-45
7:15   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
7:09   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
6:56 +3 Trey Pulliam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 50-45
6:24   Shooting foul on Jordan Schakel  
6:24 +1 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 1st of 3 free throws 50-46
6:24   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
6:24 +1 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3rd of 3 free throws 50-47
5:55 +2 Malachi Flynn made floating jump shot 52-47
5:55   Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman  
5:55 +1 Malachi Flynn made free throw 53-47
5:26   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
5:17   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
4:55   Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by KJ Feagin  
4:55   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
4:55