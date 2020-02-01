|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson
|
0-2
|
19:23
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed jump shot
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Turnover on Cameron Krutwig
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith Clemons
|
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby made dunk, assist by Koch Bar
|
2-2
|
18:24
|
|
|
Turnover on Aher Uguak
|
|
18:05
|
|
+2
|
Nate Kennell made jump shot
|
4-2
|
17:47
|
|
|
Turnover on Cameron Krutwig
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
17:28
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tate Hall
|
4-4
|
17:15
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made layup
|
6-4
|
16:51
|
|
+3
|
Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
6-7
|
16:29
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed layup
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darrell Brown
|
|
16:17
|
|
+1
|
Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-8
|
16:17
|
|
+1
|
Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-9
|
16:15
|
|
|
Ari Boya missed jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bradley
|
|
14:53
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell
|
9-9
|
14:39
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy made jump shot
|
9-11
|
14:28
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Jalon Pipkins missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Jalon Pipkins
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ari Boya
|
|
13:37
|
|
+3
|
Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquise Kennedy
|
9-14
|
13:19
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed floating jump shot
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy
|
9-16
|
12:34
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Ville Tahvanainen
|
11-16
|
12:18
|
|
|
Jalon Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
11:55
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy made layup
|
11-18
|
11:33
|
|
+2
|
Koch Bar made layup, assist by Ville Tahvanainen
|
13-18
|
11:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Turnover on Keith Clemons
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Darrell Brown
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Turnover on Darrell Brown
|
|
10:34
|
|
+2
|
Keith Clemons made floating jump shot
|
13-20
|
10:17
|
|
|
Antonio Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lucas Williamson
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cameron Krutwig
|
|
9:26
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-20
|
9:26
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-20
|
9:10
|
|
+3
|
Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall
|
15-23
|
8:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith Clemons
|
|
8:52
|
|
+2
|
Ari Boya made layup, assist by Danya Kingsby
|
17-23
|
8:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
8:21
|
|
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell
|
20-23
|
7:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:53
|
|
+1
|
Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-24
|
7:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Paxson Wojcik
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Kennell
|
|
7:03
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-25
|
7:03
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Krutwig made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-26
|
6:50
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bradley
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Aher Uguak
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aher Uguak
|
|
5:52
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby made jump shot
|
22-26
|
5:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antonio Thomas
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Jalon Pipkins missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Jalon Pipkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Koch Bar, stolen by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Antonio Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed free throw
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
3:42
|
|
+3
|
Sean Houpt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell
|
25-26
|
3:15
|
|
+3
|
Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
25-29
|
2:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nate Kennell
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tate Hall
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Turnover on Tate Hall
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Bradley
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ari Boya
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Turnover on Ari Boya
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Jalon Pipkins missed jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ville Tahvanainen, stolen by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
1:27
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tom Welch
|
25-31
|
1:02
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sean Houpt
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
58.0
|
|
+1
|
Sean Houpt made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-31
|
58.0
|
|
+1
|
Sean Houpt made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-31
|
29.0
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago
|
|
3.0
|
|
+3
|
Sean Houpt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell
|
30-31
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|