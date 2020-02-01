BRAD
LOYCHI

Krutwig's 19 pts spark Loyola of Chicago past Bradley, 62-51

  • Feb 01, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Cameron Krutwig had 19 points as Loyola of Chicago defeated Bradley 62-51 on Saturday night.

Tate Hall had 14 points for Loyola of Chicago (15-8, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Keith Clemons added 10 points and Marquise Kennedy had six rebounds.

Bradley did not have a scorer reach double figures. Ari Boya had three blocks for the Braves (15-8, 6-4). Ville Tahvanainen added seven rebounds. Nate Kennell had seven assists.

Loyola of Chicago faces Indiana State on the road on Wednesday. Bradley plays Drake on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
BRAD Braves 30
LOYCHI Ramblers 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
19:46 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 0-2
19:23   Koch Bar missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
19:06   Turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
18:48   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
18:44 +2 Danya Kingsby made dunk, assist by Koch Bar 2-2
18:24   Turnover on Aher Uguak  
18:05 +2 Nate Kennell made jump shot 4-2
17:47   Turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
17:41   Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Cameron Krutwig  
17:28 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tate Hall 4-4
17:15 +2 Darrell Brown made layup 6-4
16:51 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 6-7
16:29   Danya Kingsby missed layup  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
16:17   Shooting foul on Darrell Brown  
16:17 +1 Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 6-8
16:17 +1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-9
16:15   Ari Boya missed jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
16:01   Lucas Williamson missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
15:51   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
15:12   Aher Uguak missed jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Bradley  
14:53 +3 Ja'Shon Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 9-9
14:39 +2 Marquise Kennedy made jump shot 9-11
14:28   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
14:18   Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
13:59   Jalon Pipkins missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:52   Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Jalon Pipkins  
13:47   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Offensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
13:43   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
13:37 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquise Kennedy 9-14
13:19   Danya Kingsby missed floating jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
13:03   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Offensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
12:59 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy 9-16
12:34 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 11-16
12:18   Jalon Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
12:07   Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
11:55 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 11-18
11:33 +2 Koch Bar made layup, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 13-18
11:20   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
11:11   Turnover on Keith Clemons  
10:50   Offensive foul on Darrell Brown  
10:50   Turnover on Darrell Brown  
10:34 +2 Keith Clemons made floating jump shot 13-20
10:17   Antonio Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
10:01   Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
9:54   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
9:50   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
9:38   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
9:26   Shooting foul on Cameron Krutwig  
9:26 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 14-20
9:26 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-20
9:10 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall 15-23
8:58   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
8:52 +2 Ari Boya made layup, assist by Danya Kingsby 17-23
8:29   Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry  
8:21 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 20-23
7:53   Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
7:53   Lucas Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:53 +1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-24
7:32   Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Paxson Wojcik  
7:22   Cameron Krutwig missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
7:20   Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
7:05   Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
7:03   Personal foul on Nate Kennell  
7:03 +1 Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
7:03 +1 Cameron Krutwig made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
6:50   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
6:31   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Bradley  
6:17   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
6:08   Traveling violation turnover on Aher Uguak  
6:02   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
5:52 +2 Danya Kingsby made jump shot 22-26
5:23   Shooting foul on Antonio Thomas  
5:23   Jalon Pipkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:23   Jalon Pipkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
4:58   Lost ball turnover on Koch Bar, stolen by Marquise Kennedy  
4:41   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
4:31   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
4:15   Antonio Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
4:03   Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
4:03   Tate Hall missed free throw  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
3:42 +3 Sean Houpt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 25-26
3:15 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 25-29
2:57   Lost ball turnover on Nate Kennell  
2:49   Offensive foul on Tate Hall  
2:49   Turnover on Tate Hall  
2:49   Jumpball received by Bradley  
2:31   Offensive foul on Ari Boya  
2:31   Turnover on Ari Boya  
2:06   Jalon Pipkins missed jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
1:46   Lost ball turnover on Ville Tahvanainen, stolen by Cameron Krutwig  
1:27 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tom Welch 25-31
1:02   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Sean Houpt  
58.0   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
58.0 +1 Sean Houpt made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
58.0 +1 Sean Houpt made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-31
29.0   Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
27.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago  
3.0 +3 Sean Houpt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 30-31
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BRAD Braves 21
LOYCHI Ramblers 31

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
19:32   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Offensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
19:24 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 30-33
19:06   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
18:46   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
18:26   Bad pass turnover on Keith Clemons  
18:01   Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Tate Hall  
17:52   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
17:52 +1 Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws 30-34
17:52 +1 Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-35
17:34   Traveling violation turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
17:04   Aher Uguak missed jump shot  
17:02   Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
17:02   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago  
16:40   Bad pass turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Tate Hall  
16:26   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
16:26 +1 Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
16:26   Lucas Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Sean Houpt  
16:00   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
15:54   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
15:38   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
15:20   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
15:18   Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
15:03 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy 30-38
14:35   Sean Houpt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
14:29   Tate Hall missed layup  
14:27   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
14:26   Shooting foul on Sean Houpt  
14:26 +1 Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws 30-39
14:26   Cameron Krutwig missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
14:04   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
13:45 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 33-39
13:25   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
13:02   Bad pass turnover on Ja'Shon Henry, stolen by Marquise Kennedy  
12:58   Lucas Williamson missed layup  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Tate Hall  
12:54 +2 Tate Hall made dunk 33-41
12:27 +2 Ari Boya made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 35-41
12:27   Shooting foul on Tom Welch  
12:27 +1 Ari Boya made free throw 36-41
12:12   Marquise Kennedy missed layup  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
11:57   Lost ball turnover on Ville Tahvanainen, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
11:47   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
11:35 +2 Cameron Krutwig made jump shot, assist by Lucas Williamson 36-43
11:06   Darrell Brown missed layup  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Ari Boya  
10:55 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 39-43
10:28   Cameron Krutwig missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
10:22   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
10:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago  
10:01   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
9:38 +2 Keith Clemons made layup 39-45
9:08   Jumpball received by Bradley  
9:06   Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
8:44   Lucas Williamson missed layup  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
8:39   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
8:21   Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot  
8:19   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
8:18   Shooting foul on Koch Bar  
8:18 +1 Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws 39-46
8:18 +1 Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
7:57   Nate Kennell missed turnaround jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
7:34   Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
7:17   Lost ball turnover on Nate Kennell, stolen by Aher Uguak  
7:16   Personal foul on Nate Kennell  
7:16   Aher Uguak missed free throw  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
7:04   Backcourt turnover on Sean Houpt  
6:50 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Aher Uguak 39-49
6:32 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 42-49
6:11   Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
6:11   Tate Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:11 +1 Tate Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-50
5:53   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
5:33   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
5:33 +1 Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws 42-51
5:33 +1 Cameron Krutwig made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-52
5:17   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
5:08