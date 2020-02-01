|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Temple
|
|
19:48
|
|
+3
|
Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose
|
0-3
|
19:15
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on East Carolina
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed hook shot
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Charles Coleman, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake Forrester
|
|
18:22
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-3
|
18:22
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-3
|
18:07
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed layup
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
17:54
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made layup
|
2-5
|
17:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tristen Newton
|
|
17:54
|
|
+1
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made free throw
|
2-6
|
17:42
|
|
+2
|
Tremont Robinson-White made layup
|
4-6
|
17:31
|
|
+2
|
Alani Moore II made jump shot
|
4-8
|
17:18
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
Charles Coleman made layup, assist by Tristen Newton
|
6-8
|
16:27
|
|
+3
|
J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
6-11
|
16:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made layup
|
6-13
|
15:48
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Jumpball received by East Carolina
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Suggs
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jayden Gardner
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed layup, blocked by Brandon Suggs
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by East Carolina
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arashma Parks
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
14:17
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made dunk, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
6-15
|
13:49
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Brandon Suggs
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Turnover on Brandon Suggs
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on J.J. Miles
|
|
13:31
|
|
+3
|
J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
6-18
|
13:14
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on J.J. Miles
|
|
12:55
|
|
+3
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II
|
6-21
|
12:40
|
|
|
Miles James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Arashma Parks
|
|
12:05
|
|
+2
|
J.J. Miles made jump shot
|
8-21
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II
|
8-23
|
11:21
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
11:02
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made jump shot
|
10-23
|
10:45
|
|
+3
|
Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis
|
10-26
|
10:24
|
|
|
Miles James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
10:00
|
|
+3
|
Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles
|
13-26
|
9:33
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Alani Moore II
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Charles Coleman missed layup
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alani Moore II
|
|
9:12
|
|
+1
|
Charles Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-26
|
9:12
|
|
+1
|
Charles Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-26
|
8:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jake Forrester
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
|
17-26
|
8:10
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed jump shot
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed layup
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
7:59
|
|
+2
|
Tremont Robinson-White made layup
|
19-26
|
7:43
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Quinton Rose
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Turnover on Quinton Rose
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
|
21-26
|
6:48
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
6:39
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Tristen Newton
|
23-26
|
6:19
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by East Carolina
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot
|
25-26
|
5:37
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed jump shot
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by East Carolina
|
|
5:16
|
|
+3
|
J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
|
28-26
|
4:58
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Charles Coleman missed hook shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Temple
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Charles Coleman
|
|
4:45
|
|
+1
|
Arashma Parks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-27
|
4:45
|
|
|
Arashma Parks missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
4:20
|
|
+2
|
Tremont Robinson-White made jump shot
|
30-27
|
3:55
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Jayden Gardner
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tristen Newton
|
|
2:26
|
|
+1
|
Arashma Parks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-28
|
2:26
|
|
|
Arashma Parks missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed layup
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arashma Parks
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
1:49
|
|
+1
|
Arashma Parks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-29
|
1:49
|
|
+1
|
Arashma Parks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-30
|
1:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jayden Gardner
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by J.J. Miles
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Justyn Hamilton
|
|
6.0
|
|
+2
|
Tremont Robinson-White made jump shot
|
32-30
|
1.0
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Temple
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|