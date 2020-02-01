ECU
Rose scores 20 to lead Temple over East Carolina 76-64

  • Feb 01, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Quinton Rose had 20 points as Temple beat East Carolina 76-64 on Saturday night.

Nate Pierre-Louis added 14 points for Temple (11-10, 3-6 American Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Alani Moore II had 14 points. J.P. Moorman II had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Rose was 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Tremont Robinson-White scored a season-high 21 points for the Pirates (9-13, 3-6). Tristen Newton added 13 points and six rebounds. Jayden Gardner had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Temple plays Memphis on the road on Wednesday. East Carolina faces Central Florida at home on Thursday.

1st Half
ECU Pirates 32
TEMPLE Owls 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Temple  
19:48 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 0-3
19:15   Shot clock violation turnover on East Carolina  
19:02   Quinton Rose missed hook shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
18:41   Lost ball turnover on Charles Coleman, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:34   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
18:22   Shooting foul on Jake Forrester  
18:22 +1 Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws 1-3
18:22 +1 Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-3
18:07   Jake Forrester missed layup  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
18:00   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
17:54 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup 2-5
17:54   Shooting foul on Tristen Newton  
17:54 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made free throw 2-6
17:42 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made layup 4-6
17:31 +2 Alani Moore II made jump shot 4-8
17:18   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
16:58   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
16:40 +2 Charles Coleman made layup, assist by Tristen Newton 6-8
16:27 +3 J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 6-11
16:04   Lost ball turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
15:57 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup 6-13
15:48   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
15:36   Offensive foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
15:36   Turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis  
15:14   Jumpball received by East Carolina  
15:12   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
14:59   Personal foul on Brandon Suggs  
14:58   Personal foul on Jayden Gardner  
14:57   Quinton Rose missed layup, blocked by Brandon Suggs  
14:56   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
14:45   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Arashma Parks  
14:35   Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti  
14:17 +2 Quinton Rose made dunk, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 6-15
13:49   Offensive foul on Brandon Suggs  
13:49   Turnover on Brandon Suggs  
13:37   Personal foul on J.J. Miles  
13:31 +3 J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 6-18
13:14   Out of bounds turnover on J.J. Miles  
12:55 +3 Nate Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 6-21
12:40   Miles James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
12:27   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis  
12:13   Personal foul on Arashma Parks  
12:05 +2 J.J. Miles made jump shot 8-21
11:49 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 8-23
11:21   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
11:10   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
11:02 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot 10-23
10:45 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis 10-26
10:24   Miles James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
10:05   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
10:00 +3 Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles 13-26
9:33   Traveling violation turnover on Alani Moore II  
9:14   Charles Coleman missed layup  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
9:12   Shooting foul on Alani Moore II  
9:12 +1 Charles Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws 14-26
9:12 +1 Charles Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-26
8:49   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose  
8:37   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
8:37   Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
8:28 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 17-26
8:10   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
8:01   Tremont Robinson-White missed layup  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
7:59 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made layup 19-26
7:43   Offensive foul on Quinton Rose  
7:43   Turnover on Quinton Rose  
7:30   Traveling violation turnover on Tremont Robinson-White  
7:21   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by Tremont Robinson-White  
7:16 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 21-26
6:48   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
6:39 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Tristen Newton 23-26
6:19   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
5:53 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot 25-26
5:37   J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
5:24   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by East Carolina  
5:16 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 28-26
4:58   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
4:46   Charles Coleman missed hook shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Temple  
4:45   Personal foul on Charles Coleman  
4:45 +1 Arashma Parks made 1st of 2 free throws 28-27
4:45   Arashma Parks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
4:20 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made jump shot 30-27
3:55   Monty Scott missed jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
3:40   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
3:10   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
2:57   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Jayden Gardner  
2:49   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
2:26   Shooting foul on Tristen Newton  
2:26 +1 Arashma Parks made 1st of 2 free throws 30-28
2:26   Arashma Parks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:26   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
2:09   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Arashma Parks  
1:49   Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti  
1:49 +1 Arashma Parks made 1st of 2 free throws 30-29
1:49 +1 Arashma Parks made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-30
1:36   Traveling violation turnover on Jayden Gardner  
1:12   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by J.J. Miles  
49.0   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
47.0   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
32.0   3-second violation turnover on Justyn Hamilton  
6.0 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made jump shot 32-30
1.0   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Temple  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ECU Pirates 32
TEMPLE Owls 46

Time Team Play Score
19:39 +3 J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 32-33
19:18 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 34-33
18:49 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 34-36
18:33   Personal foul on J.P. Moorman II  
18:25 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made jump shot 36-36
17:56 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made jump shot 36-38
17:40   Tristen Newton missed layup, blocked by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
17:34   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
17:16   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
16:56 +2 Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 36-40
16:32 +2 Charles Coleman made hook shot 38-40
16:17   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
16:07   Bad pass turnover on Charles Coleman, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
16:02 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made dunk 38-42
15:27   Tremont Robinson-White missed jump shot  
15:25   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
15:11   Traveling violation turnover on Tristen Newton  
14:50 +3 Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 38-45
14:29   Charles Coleman missed hook shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
14:15 +3 Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Forrester 38-48
13:44   Tristen Newton missed layup  
13:41   Offensive rebound by East Carolina  
13:39   Jayden Gardner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
13:32   Charles Coleman missed layup  
13:30   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
13:17   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Temple  
13:15   Personal foul on Charles Coleman  
13:07 +2 J.P. Moorman II made jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 38-50
12:52   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Miles, stolen by J.P. Moorman II  
12:49 +2 J.P. Moorman II made dunk 38-52
12:32 +2 J.J. Miles made jump shot 40-52
12:07   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
11:48   Shooting foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
11:48 +1 Tremont Robinson-White made 1st of 2 free throws 41-52
11:48 +1 Tremont Robinson-White made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-52
11:25   Josh Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
11:04   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
10:57 +2 Bitumba Baruti made layup 44-52
10:31   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
10:19 +3 Tremont Robinson-White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bitumba Baruti 47-52
9:57 +2 Arashma Parks made layup, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis 47-54
9:42 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made layup 49-54
9:27 +2 Quinton Rose made layup 49-56
9:27   Shooting foul on J.J. Miles  
9:27 +1 Quinton Rose made free throw 49-57
9:07   Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
9:01   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose  
8:46   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
8:39   Shooting foul on Justyn Hamilton  
8:39 +1 Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws 50-57
8:39 +1 Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-57
8:18   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Josh Pierre-Louis  
8:15   Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti  
8:12   Offensive foul on Justyn Hamilton  
8:12   Turnover on Justyn Hamilton  
7:46 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made jump shot 53-57
7:21 +2 Justyn Hamilton made layup, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis 53-59
7:07   Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
6:51   Offensive foul on Justyn Hamilton  
6:51   Turnover on Justyn Hamilton  
6:28   Jayden Gardner missed layup, blocked by Quinton Rose  
6:26   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
6:20   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by J.J. Miles  
6:07   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
5:50 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 53-62
5:22   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
5:14   Offensive foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
5:14