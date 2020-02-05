|
19:45
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyreke Key, stolen by Aher Uguak
|
|
19:28
|
|
+2
|
Bruno Skokna made layup
|
25-43
|
19:05
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jake LaRavia
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Turnover on Jake LaRavia
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Bruno Skokna missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Indiana State
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Christian Williams
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aher Uguak
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Bruno Skokna
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed layup
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tate Hall
|
|
17:15
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made layup
|
25-45
|
16:53
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
16:33
|
|
+3
|
Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
25-48
|
16:11
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak made dunk, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
27-48
|
15:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tate Hall
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed tip-in
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bronson Kessinger
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tom Welch
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago
|
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
Bronson Kessinger made layup, assist by Jake LaRavia
|
27-50
|
14:06
|
|
|
Tom Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Christian Williams
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Barnes
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Jordan Barnes
|
|
13:17
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made layup
|
27-52
|
13:15
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Tom Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Tom Welch
|
|
12:15
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tom Welch
|
29-52
|
11:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tom Welch
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Jalon Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
11:14
|
|
+3
|
Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot
|
29-55
|
10:52
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed jump shot, blocked by Jake LaRavia
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cameron Krutwig
|
|
10:37
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Tyreke Key
|
29-57
|
10:22
|
|
|
Paxson Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lucas Williamson
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bruno Skokna
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Paxson Wojcik missed jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Tom Welch missed layup
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bruno Skokna
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Cam Bacote missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tom Welch
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed layup
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
8:12
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made layup
|
29-59
|
8:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lucas Williamson
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed free throw
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aher Uguak, stolen by Jordan Barnes
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Barnes
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Keith Clemons
|
|
6:56
|
|
+3
|
Christian Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cobie Barnes
|
29-62
|
6:41
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cam Bacote
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bronson Kessinger
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cobie Barnes
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Bruno Skokna missed jump shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tre Williams, stolen by Bruno Skokna
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cam Bacote
|
|
5:00
|
|
+1
|
Bruno Skokna made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-62
|
5:00
|
|
|
Bruno Skokna missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
4:38
|
|
+2
|
Cobie Barnes made jump shot, assist by Christian Williams
|
30-64
|
4:28
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot
|
33-64
|
3:56
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tre Williams, stolen by Jalon Pipkins
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyreke Key
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:47
|
|
+1
|
Jalon Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-64
|
3:47
|
|
+1
|
Jalon Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-64
|
3:20
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed layup
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tom Welch
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Bruno Skokna
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cobie Barnes, stolen by Keith Clemons
|
|
2:50
|
|
+2
|
Keith Clemons made layup
|
37-64
|
2:19
|
|
+2
|
Cam Bacote made jump shot
|
37-66
|
1:56
|
|
|
Bruno Skokna missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed layup
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bruno Skokna
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Bruno Skokna missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Avion Washington
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes missed jump shot
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Cam Bacote missed layup, blocked by Tom Welch