LaRavia carries Indiana State past Loyola of Chicago 68-39

  • Feb 05, 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Jake LaRavia had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana State beat Loyola-Chicago 68-39 on Wednesday night to remain undefeated at home this season.

Indiana State led by just three points with 6:44 remaining in the first half, but closed on a 19-2 run for a 43-23 lead. The Sycamores were 9 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 3 behind the arc, during the stretch while Loyola missed all eight field-goal attempts.

Tyreke Key had 18 points for Indiana State (14-8, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Cam Bacote and Christian Williams each had 10 points.

Cameron Krutwig had four assists for the Ramblers (15-9, 7-4). Loyola entered ranked 11th in the nation, allowing just 60.4 points per game.

Indiana State plays Illinois State on the road on Saturday. Loyola takes on Valparaiso at home on Sunday.

1st Half
LOYCHI Ramblers 23
INDST Sycamores 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana State  
19:37   Tre Williams missed jump shot  
19:35   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
19:19 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia 0-3
18:58 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 2-3
18:50 +2 Jake LaRavia made dunk, assist by Tre Williams 2-5
18:44   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
18:44   Aher Uguak missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:44 +1 Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-5
18:23   Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
18:08   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
17:45 +3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot 3-8
17:18 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 5-8
17:05   Offensive foul on Tre Williams  
17:05   Turnover on Tre Williams  
16:48   Keith Clemons missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Williams  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
16:43 +2 Tyreke Key made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 5-10
16:26 +2 Cameron Krutwig made hook shot, assist by Aher Uguak 7-10
15:51 +2 Tre Williams made hook shot 7-12
15:32 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 10-12
15:10   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Williams  
15:10   Commercial timeout called  
14:56 +2 Marquise Kennedy made dunk, assist by Cameron Krutwig 12-12
14:26 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot 12-15
13:55   Offensive foul on Marquise Kennedy  
13:55   Turnover on Marquise Kennedy  
13:30 +2 Jordan Barnes made jump shot 12-17
13:07   Personal foul on Cobie Barnes  
12:51 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquise Kennedy 15-17
12:34   Tyreke Key missed layup  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
12:31   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
12:22   Traveling violation turnover on Paxson Wojcik  
11:55   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
11:46   Marquise Kennedy missed layup, blocked by Tyreke Key  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
11:39   Commercial timeout called  
11:36 +2 Lucas Williamson made jump shot 17-17
11:13   Cooper Neese missed jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
10:52   Keith Clemons missed jump shot, blocked by Tyreke Key  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
10:37 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 17-19
10:23   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
10:15   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
10:03   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
9:53   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
9:43 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup 17-21
9:29 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 19-21
8:59 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Tyreke Key 19-23
8:41   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Jake LaRavia  
8:32   Shooting foul on Cameron Krutwig  
8:32 +1 Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws 19-24
8:32   Jake LaRavia missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
8:24   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson  
8:10   Jake LaRavia missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
7:54   Jalon Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
7:45   Offensive foul on Christian Williams  
7:45   Turnover on Christian Williams  
7:45   Commercial timeout called  
7:21   Violation on Unknown  
7:11   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
6:48   Lost ball turnover on Cooper Neese, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
6:43 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 21-24
6:43   Shooting foul on Cam Bacote  
6:43   Tate Hall missed free throw  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
6:14 +3 Christian Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Williams 21-27
5:45   Tate Hall missed jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
5:16 +3 Cam Bacote made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 21-30
5:13   30-second timeout called  
5:03   Lucas Williamson missed jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
4:53 +2 Christian Williams made layup 21-32
4:38   Lucas Williamson missed layup, blocked by Christian Williams  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
4:19 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot 21-34
4:04   Offensive foul on Tate Hall  
4:04   Turnover on Tate Hall  
3:44 +2 Tyreke Key made layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 21-36
3:26   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Cam Bacote  
3:14   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
3:14   Commercial timeout called  
2:47 +2 Cam Bacote made jump shot 21-38
2:27   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
2:25   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
2:22   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Cam Bacote  
2:05   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
2:03   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
1:57   Tre Williams missed jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
1:50   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
1:23 +3 Cam Bacote made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key 21-41
54.0   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
43.0   30-second timeout called  
40.0 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 21-43
25.0   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
6.0   Shooting foul on Tre Williams  
6.0 +1 Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws 22-43
6.0 +1 Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-43
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYCHI Ramblers 16
INDST Sycamores 25

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
19:45   Lost ball turnover on Tyreke Key, stolen by Aher Uguak  
19:28 +2 Bruno Skokna made layup 25-43
19:05   Offensive foul on Jake LaRavia  
19:05   Turnover on Jake LaRavia  
18:52   Bruno Skokna missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
18:40   Jumpball received by Indiana State  
18:40   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Christian Williams  
18:10   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
17:53   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Bruno Skokna  
17:35   Aher Uguak missed layup  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
17:19   Personal foul on Tate Hall  
17:15 +2 Christian Williams made layup 25-45
16:53   Lucas Williamson missed jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
16:33 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 25-48
16:11 +2 Aher Uguak made dunk, assist by Cameron Krutwig 27-48
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:48   Personal foul on Tate Hall  
15:37   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
15:35   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
15:31   Jake LaRavia missed tip-in  
15:29   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
15:23   Christian Williams missed jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
15:07   Shooting foul on Bronson Kessinger  
15:07   Tate Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:07   Tate Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:07   Offensive rebound by Tom Welch  
14:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago  
14:15 +2 Bronson Kessinger made layup, assist by Jake LaRavia 27-50
14:06   Tom Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
13:59   Bad pass turnover on Christian Williams  
13:52   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
13:33   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
13:17 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup 27-52
13:15   30-second timeout called  
13:15   Commercial timeout called  
13:02   Tom Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger  
12:36   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
12:29   Lost ball turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Tom Welch  
12:15 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tom Welch 29-52
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:56   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Tom Welch  
11:44   Jalon Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
11:14 +3 Tyreke Key made 3-pt. jump shot 29-55
10:52   Aher Uguak missed jump shot, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
10:42   Personal foul on Cameron Krutwig  
10:37 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Tyreke Key 29-57
10:22   Paxson Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
10:13   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
10:02   Jake LaRavia missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Bruno Skokna  
9:49   Paxson Wojcik missed jump shot  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
9:41   Tom Welch missed layup  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
9:35   Official timeout called  
9:15   Personal foul on Bruno Skokna  
9:04   Cam Bacote missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Tom Welch  
8:36   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
8:17   Tyreke Key missed layup  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
8:12 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup 29-59
8:12   Shooting foul on Lucas Williamson  
8:12   Jake LaRavia missed free throw  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
7:58   Bad pass turnover on Aher Uguak, stolen by Jordan Barnes  
7:35   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
7:27   Personal foul on Jordan Barnes  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:19   Out of bounds turnover on Keith Clemons  
6:56 +3 Christian Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cobie Barnes 29-62
6:41   Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Cam Bacote  
6:13   Christian Williams missed jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
5:58   Personal foul on Bronson Kessinger  
5:51   Personal foul on Cobie Barnes  
5:33   Bruno Skokna missed jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
5:09   Bad pass turnover on Tre Williams, stolen by Bruno Skokna  
5:00   Shooting foul on Cam Bacote  
5:00 +1 Bruno Skokna made 1st of 2 free throws 30-62
5:00   Bruno Skokna missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Tre Williams  
4:38 +2 Cobie Barnes made jump shot, assist by Christian Williams 30-64
4:28 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot 33-64
3:56   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
3:50   Bad pass turnover on Tre Williams, stolen by Jalon Pipkins  
3:47   Shooting foul on Tyreke Key  
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:47 +1 Jalon Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 34-64
3:47 +1 Jalon Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-64
3:20   Christian Williams missed layup  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Tom Welch  
3:13   Bad pass turnover on Bruno Skokna  
2:54   Lost ball turnover on Cobie Barnes, stolen by Keith Clemons  
2:50 +2 Keith Clemons made layup 37-64
2:19 +2 Cam Bacote made jump shot 37-66
1:56   Bruno Skokna missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
1:48   30-second timeout called  
1:28   Cooper Neese missed layup  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Bruno Skokna  
1:05   Bruno Skokna missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by De'Avion Washington  
40.0   Cobie Barnes missed jump shot  
38.0   Offensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
25.0   Cam Bacote missed layup, blocked by Tom Welch