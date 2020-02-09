OREG
Oregon State rallies to beat No. 14 Oregon 63-53

  • Feb 09, 2020

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle knew there would be games when his team didn’t shoot the ball particularly well and would need to win with defense.

That’s exactly what happened in a 63-53 victory over No. 14 Oregon on Saturday night.

The Beavers (14-9, 4-7 Pac-12) held the Ducks (18-6, 7-4) without a field goal for nearly nine minutes in the second half and overcame a 10-point deficit.

It was the third consecutive win for Oregon State in the 353rd edition of the Civil War, which is the most contested rivalry in college basketball.

“We said that in July when we brought everyone together that if we’re not shooting it, there’s going to be nights like that. We’ve got to hang our hat on ‘D,’” Tinkle said. “And that’s what the guys did tonight. If we put it all together, look out.”

Ethan Thompson scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half to lead Oregon State. Kylor Kelley, who is second in the nation in blocked shots, had 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and leading scorer Tres Tinkle added 13 points.

Zach Reichle, who finished with 11 points, hit a key 3-pointer to give the Beavers a 55-50 lead with 1:17 remaining.

Oregon State made all six of its free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

“It was just a lot of energy going into this game,” said Thompson, whose dunk in the final seconds gave a sellout crowd at Gill Coliseum one more reason to celebrate.

It was the second loss in a row for Oregon, which shot just 31% in the second half and 40% for the game. The Ducks fell one game behind No. 24 Colorado in the Pac-12 standings.

Payton Pritchard, the Pac-12’s leading scorer, had 16 points but struggled to get open looks against the Beavers’ man-to-man defense and was just 7 of 21 from the field.

“We want our shots to go in. Obviously, they’re not falling,” Pritchard said.

Oregon shot 32.8% in its previous game, a 70-60 loss at Stanford. The lack of a consistent inside scoring threat has been problematic.

Chris Duarte, part of the Ducks’ three-guard starting backcourt with Pritchard and Will Richardson, was the only other Oregon player in double figures with 11 points.

“Offensively, that’s on me,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “We were just not getting any flow that second half. We take a 10-point lead and score 13 points the rest of the game.”

An 8-0 Oregon run early in the second half culminated by Pritchard’s basket in the lane gave the Ducks their biggest lead at 40-30.

Back came the Beavers.

Reichle’s 3-pointer ended the Ducks’ run, and Tinkle’s six straight points cut the lead to 42-40.

Kelley’s alley-oop dunk tied the game at 42-all with 11:10 remaining.

Thompson’s fadeaway jumper in the lane gave the Beavers their first lead since late in the first half at 44-42 and culminated a 10-0 run.

Pritchard’s layup tied the game at 44-all with 6:06 remaining and was the Ducks' first field goal since the 14:50 mark of the second half.

Reichle’s fast-break dunk put the Beavers on top 50-48 with 2:52 left, and Oregon State outscored Oregon 13-5 the rest of the way.

Oregon closed the first half on a 7-0 run and led 32-28 at the break. The first half was close the entire way with Oregon State holding the largest lead of five points.

BIG PICTURE:

Oregon: The Ducks have a good chance to get back on track with five of their last seven regular-season games at home, where they are 12-0 this season. ... Pritchard made his 133rd consecutive start, breaking the school record the shared with E.J. Singler. … Forward Francis Okoro, who has started 18 games, missed Saturday’s game to attend his father’s funeral in Nigeria.

Oregon State:. Tinkle passed Ron Lee of Oregon to move into 10th place on the Pac-12’s career scoring list with 2,097 points. Tinkle also extended his double-figure scoring streak to 88 games, one away from matching the school record set by Mel Counts.

UP NEXT

Oregon hosts No. 24 Colorado on Thursday.

Oregon State hosts Utah on Thursday.

1st Half
OREG Ducks 32
OREGST Beavers 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon State  
19:39   Tres Tinkle missed driving layup  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
19:11   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
18:49   Ethan Thompson missed floating jump shot  
18:47   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
18:42 +2 Tres Tinkle made dunk 0-2
18:25   Bad pass turnover on Shakur Juiston, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
18:20   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
17:57   Bad pass turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
17:48   Lost ball turnover on Alfred Hollins, stolen by Chandler Lawson  
17:38   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
17:33 +2 Chris Duarte made driving layup 2-2
17:12 +2 Kylor Kelley made alley-oop shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 2-4
16:54   Personal foul on Tres Tinkle  
16:48 +2 Chandler Lawson made hook shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 4-4
16:30 +2 Kylor Kelley made driving layup, assist by Zach Reichle 4-6
16:08   Chris Duarte missed floating jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
16:27   Chris Duarte missed tip-in  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
15:49   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
15:42   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
15:16   Zach Reichle missed driving layup  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
14:51 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 7-6
14:24 +3 Alfred Hollins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 7-9
14:11 +2 Payton Pritchard made finger-roll layup, assist by Chandler Lawson 9-9
13:55 +2 Tres Tinkle made driving layup, assist by Zach Reichle 9-11
13:41   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
13:41   Commercial timeout called  
13:40   Payton Pritchard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:40 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-11
13:15   Personal foul on C.J. Walker  
13:09   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
12:57 +3 C.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 13-11
12:29   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
12:18   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
12:09 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 13-14
11:42   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
11:30   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
11:22   Commercial timeout called  
11:06 +2 Shakur Juiston made hook shot, assist by Anthony Mathis 15-14
10:54   Bad pass turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by C.J. Walker  
10:49   Bad pass turnover on C.J. Walker, stolen by Alfred Hollins  
10:35   Bad pass turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by C.J. Walker  
10:18   Offensive foul on Will Richardson  
10:18   Turnover on Will Richardson  
9:59   Zach Reichle missed jump shot  
9:57   Offensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
9:57   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
9:53 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 15-16
9:30   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
9:07   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
9:02   Jumpball received by Oregon  
8:50 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 17-16
8:28   Gianni Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
8:03   Traveling violation turnover on Will Richardson  
7:42 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gianni Hunt 17-19
7:21 +2 Chandler Lawson made jump shot, assist by C.J. Walker 19-19
6:49 +2 Sean Miller-Moore made driving layup 19-21
6:17   C.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
6:09   Shooting foul on C.J. Walker  
6:09   Commercial timeout called  
6:09 +1 Jarod Lucas made 1st of 3 free throws 19-22
6:09 +1 Jarod Lucas made 2nd of 3 free throws 19-23
6:09 +1 Jarod Lucas made 3rd of 3 free throws 19-24
5:59   Chris Duarte missed layup  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
5:35   Kylor Kelley missed jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
5:19   Shakur Juiston missed hook shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
4:58   Kylor Kelley missed layup  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
4:51 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 22-24
4:23   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
4:15 +2 Sean Miller-Moore made dunk 22-26
4:05 +3 Shakur Juiston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 25-26
3:39   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:24 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Zach Reichle 25-28
3:09   Personal foul on Sean Miller-Moore  
2:59 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 28-28
2:40   Sean Miller-Moore missed layup  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
2:33   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
2:22   Personal foul on Shakur Juiston  
2:16   Bad pass turnover on Zach Reichle, stolen by Chandler Lawson  
2:07 +2 Chris Duarte made driving layup 30-28
2:05   30-second timeout called  
1:43   Ethan Thompson missed reverse layup  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
1:35   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
1:26 +2 Chandler Lawson made hook shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 32-28
1:08   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
54.0   30-second timeout called  
36.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon  
10.0   Tres Tinkle missed driving layup  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
2.0   Chandler Lawson missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OREG Ducks 21
OREGST Beavers 35

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Kylor Kelley made alley-oop shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 32-30
19:20   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
18:56   Chandler Lawson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:49 +1 Chandler Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-30
19:04   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Chris Duarte  
19:05 +2 Chris Duarte made finger-roll layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 35-30
18:41   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Chris Duarte  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
18:11 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 38-30
17:42   Ethan Thompson missed floating jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
17:25 +2 Payton Pritchard made jump shot 40-30
16:54 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 40-33
16:26   Offensive foul on Payton Pritchard  
16:26   Turnover on Payton Pritchard  
16:09   Zach Reichle missed layup  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
15:59   Chris Duarte missed layup  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
15:49   Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Chris Duarte  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:20   C.J. Walker missed floating jump shot, blocked by Ethan Thompson  
15:18   Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
15:17   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon  
14:53   Shooting foul on C.J. Walker  
14:36 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 40-34
14:29   Tres Tinkle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
14:50 +2 Chris Duarte made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 42-34
14:23 +2 Tres Tinkle made hook shot, assist by Zach Reichle 42-36
13:49   Shakur Juiston missed jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
13:38   Personal foul on Shakur Juiston  
13:30 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk, assist by Tres Tinkle 42-38
12:57   Payton Pritchard missed fade-away jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
12:57   Personal foul on Chris Duarte  
12:46   Out of bounds turnover on Sean Miller-Moore  
12:27   Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
12:07   Bad pass turnover on Chris Duarte, stolen by Zach Reichle  
11:46 +2 Tres Tinkle made turnaround jump shot, assist by Kylor Kelley 42-40
11:37   30-second timeout called  
11:27   Offensive foul on Chris Duarte  
11:27   Turnover on Chris Duarte  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:10 +2 Kylor Kelley made alley-oop shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 42-42
10:54   Personal foul on Sean Miller-Moore  
10:35   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
10:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon State  
9:42   Shakur Juiston missed hook shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
9:24 +2 Ethan Thompson made fade-away jump shot, assist by Kylor Kelley 42-44
9:10   Chandler Lawson missed hook shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
8:48   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson  
8:21   Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
7:52   Sean Miller-Moore missed floating jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
7:30   Payton Pritchard missed floating jump shot  
7:30   Payton Pritchard missed floating jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
7:28   Personal foul on Sean Miller-Moore  
7:11   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
7:01   Lost ball turnover on Zach Reichle, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
6:45   Will Richardson missed jump shot, blocked by Tres Tinkle  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
6:23   Personal foul on Chris Duarte  
6:17   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
6:07 +2 Payton Pritchard made driving layup 44-44
5:36   Tres Tinkle missed reverse layup  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
5:28 +2 Will Richardson made reverse layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 46-44
4:52   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
4:54   Ethan Thompson missed driving layup  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
4:48 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk 46-46
4:25   Payton Pritchard missed fade-away jump shot  
4:23   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
4:09   Jumpball received by Oregon  
3:57   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
3:45 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 46-48
3:34 +2 Payton Pritchard made driving layup 48-48
3:15   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
2:53   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
2:48 +2 Zach Reichle made dunk, assist by Ethan Thompson 48-50
2:28   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
2:46   Commercial timeout called  
2:35   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Mathis, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
2:29   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
2:28   Shooting foul on Payton Pritchard  
2:28 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 48-51
2:28 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-52
2:07 +2 Payton Pritchard made driving layup 50-52
1:06   Turnover on C.J. Walker  
1:34   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
1:14 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 50-55
1:06   Offensive foul on C.J. Walker  
1:06  