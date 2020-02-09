GMASON
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Freshman Preston Santos scored a career-high 17 points and had a game-saving block as UMass held on to defeat George Mason 69-67 on Sunday.

After his block with 13 seconds to go, Santos snared the rebound and was fouled. He missed the front end of the one-and-one but the Patriots couldn't connect on two late 3-point attempts.

Down 14 with 5:21 left, George Mason tied the game at 66 on Jordan Miller's move under the basket with 1:23 to go.

UMass made 3 of 4 free throws and George Mason 1 of 2 to set up the frantic last half minute.

Tre Mitchell had 16 points and three assists for UMass (10-14, 4-7 Atlantic 10 Conference), Sean East II added 12 and Djery Baptiste 10.

Javon Greene had 19 points for the Patriots (13-10, 2-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Miller added 12 points and Jamal Hartwell II 10.

The Minutemen leveled the season series against the Patriots with the win. George Mason defeated UMass 73-63 on Jan. 22. UMass faces Dayton at home on Saturday. George Mason plays VCU on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
GMASON Patriots 35
UMASS Minutemen 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Massachusetts  
19:44   Personal foul on Goanar Mar  
19:35   Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
19:32   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
19:32 +1 Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:32 +1 Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
19:23   Lost ball turnover on Kolton Mitchell, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
19:17   Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Carl Pierre  
19:12   Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
19:03   Jordan Miller missed layup  
19:01   Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
19:00   Josh Oduro missed layup  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
19:00   Shooting foul on Samba Diallo  
19:00 +1 Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 3-0
19:00   Jordan Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
18:34   C.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
18:14   Shooting foul on Goanar Mar  
18:14 +1 Dibaji Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
18:14 +1 Dibaji Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
17:50   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
17:35   Personal foul on Javon Greene  
17:30 +2 Sean East II made jump shot 3-4
17:10   Josh Oduro missed jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
17:02   Djery Baptiste missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
16:46   Shooting foul on Dibaji Walker  
16:46 +1 Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 4-4
16:46 +1 Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-4
16:31   Lost ball turnover on C.J. Jackson  
16:18   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
16:12   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by George Mason  
15:56   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
15:49 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Calixte 8-4
15:39   C.J. Jackson missed layup  
15:37   Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
15:35 +2 Djery Baptiste made layup 8-6
15:22   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
15:18   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
15:14   Shooting foul on Sean East II  
15:14   Commercial timeout called  
15:14 +1 AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 9-6
15:14 +1 AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-6
14:49   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell  
14:31 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Calixte 13-6
14:10   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
13:48 +2 Greg Calixte made layup, assist by Jamal Hartwell II 15-6
13:35 +2 Sean East II made jump shot, assist by Carl Pierre 15-8
13:12   Turnover on Greg Calixte  
12:56   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Personal foul on Josh Oduro  
12:34 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 15-10
12:14 +2 Jamal Hartwell II made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 17-10
11:54   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
11:40 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 20-10
11:13   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Javon Greene  
11:13   Personal foul on Tre Mitchell  
10:51   Jordan Miller missed layup  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
10:33   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
10:33   Preston Santos missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:33 +1 Preston Santos made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-11
10:09   Lost ball turnover on Josh Oduro, stolen by Tre Mitchell  
9:51 +2 Carl Pierre made layup 20-13
9:37   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Kolton Mitchell  
9:34   Kolton Mitchell missed layup  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Preston Santos  
9:32 +2 Preston Santos made dunk 20-15
9:20   Offensive foul on Josh Oduro  
9:20   Turnover on Josh Oduro  
9:11 +2 Carl Pierre made jump shot 20-17
8:47   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
8:34 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Preston Santos 20-19
8:13 +2 Preston Santos made dunk 20-21
8:23   Bad pass turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Kolton Mitchell  
8:03   Offensive foul on Greg Calixte  
8:03   Turnover on Greg Calixte  
7:49   Carl Pierre missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Preston Santos  
7:42 +2 Preston Santos made layup 20-23
7:32   Turnover on Xavier Johnson  
7:32   Commercial timeout called  
7:24   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
7:24 +1 Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 20-24
7:24 +1 Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-25
7:20   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
7:09   Turnover on Jordan Miller  
6:48   Out of bounds turnover on Samba Diallo  
6:39   Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Tre Mitchell  
6:28   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
6:13   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
6:13   Jordan Miller missed free throw  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
5:53   Lost ball turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Greg Calixte  
5:48 +2 Javon Greene made layup, assist by AJ Wilson 22-25
5:29 +2 Sean East II made jump shot 22-27
4:55 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot 25-27
4:42   Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
4:25   Shooting foul on Tre Mitchell  
4:25 +1 Josh Oduro made 1st of 2 free throws 26-27
4:25 +1 Josh Oduro made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-27
4:05   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
4:03   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
3:59   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Sean East II  
3:51 +2 Sean East II made layup 27-29
3:29 +2 Josh Oduro made layup, assist by AJ Wilson 29-29
3:10 +2 Dibaji Walker made jump shot, assist by Sean East II 29-31
2:53 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 31-31
2:53   Personal foul on Dibaji Walker  
2:53   Commercial timeout called  
2:53   Xavier Johnson missed free throw  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
2:28   Personal foul on Jason Douglas-Stanley  
2:28   Sean East II missed free throw  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
2:06 +2 AJ Wilson made turnaround jump shot 33-31
1:35 +2 Sean East II made layup 33-33
1:13   Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Djery Baptiste  
1:02   Turnover on Samba Diallo  
45.0 +2 Josh Oduro made layup, assist by Javon Greene 35-33
23.0   Lost ball turnover on Djery Baptiste  
2.0   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Keon Clergeot  
1.0 +2 Sean East II made layup 35-35

2nd Half
GMASON Patriots 32
UMASS Minutemen 34

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +2 Tre Mitchell made hook shot 35-37
19:25 +2 Javon Greene made layup 37-37
19:05   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
19:01 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 37-39
18:48   Personal foul on Carl Pierre  
18:39   Personal foul on Tre Mitchell  
18:25   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Miller, stolen by Kolton Mitchell  
18:21   Kolton Mitchell missed layup  
18:19   Offensive rebound by Preston Santos  
18:09 +2 Preston Santos made layup 37-41
17:47   Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Kolton Mitchell  
17:38   Kolton Mitchell missed layup  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
17:25 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 39-41
17:10 +2 Samba Diallo made layup, assist by Tre Mitchell 39-43
16:50 +2 Josh Oduro made layup, assist by Javon Greene 41-43
16:49   Personal foul on Josh Oduro  
16:22   Preston Santos missed layup  
16:20   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
16:18   Offensive foul on Carl Pierre  
16:18   Turnover on Carl Pierre  
15:55   Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Djery Baptiste  
15:53   Samba Diallo missed layup, blocked by Javon Greene  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:42   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
15:38 +2 Djery Baptiste made layup 41-45
15:29   Shooting foul on Djery Baptiste  
15:29   Greg Calixte missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:21   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Greg Calixte missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
15:21   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
15:10   Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Djery Baptiste  
14:52 +2 Djery Baptiste made turnaround jump shot, assist by Sean East II 41-47
14:30   Out of bounds turnover on Xavier Johnson  
14:16   Lost ball turnover on Carl Pierre  
14:13   Personal foul on Carl Pierre  
14:04   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
13:54   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
13:54   Dibaji Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:54 +1 Dibaji Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-48
13:44   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
13:20 +2 Djery Baptiste made hook shot, assist by Preston Santos 41-50
12:58 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot 43-50
12:30   Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Preston Santos  
12:18 +2 Preston Santos made dunk 43-52
12:00   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
11:43   Offensive foul on Djery Baptiste  
11:43   Turnover on Djery Baptiste  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:23   Offensive foul on Xavier Johnson  
11:23   Turnover on Xavier Johnson  
11:10   Bad pass turnover on Preston Santos, stolen by AJ Wilson  
10:57   AJ Wilson missed layup  
10:55   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
10:56   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
10:56 +1 AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 44-52
10:56 +1 AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-52
10:32 +3 Preston Santos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mitchell 45-55
10:02   Shooting foul on Kolton Mitchell  
10:02 +1 Javon Greene made 1st of 3 free throws 46-55
10:02 +1 Javon Greene made 2nd of 3 free throws 47-55
10:02 +1 Javon Greene made 3rd of 3 free throws 48-55
9:44 +3 Preston Santos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mitchell 48-58
9:30   Jamal Hartwell II missed layup  
9:28   Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
9:23 +2 Jordan Miller made layup 50-58
9:07 +2 Tre Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Preston Santos 50-60
8:41   Jamal Hartwell II missed jump shot <