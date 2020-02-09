|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Massachusetts
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Goanar Mar
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by Xavier Johnson
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Preston Santos
|
|
19:32
|
|
+1
|
Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-0
|
19:32
|
|
+1
|
Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-0
|
19:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kolton Mitchell, stolen by Xavier Johnson
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Carl Pierre
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by Xavier Johnson
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed layup
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Josh Oduro missed layup
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Samba Diallo
|
|
19:00
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-0
|
19:00
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
C.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Goanar Mar
|
|
18:14
|
|
+1
|
Dibaji Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-1
|
18:14
|
|
+1
|
Dibaji Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-2
|
17:50
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javon Greene
|
|
17:30
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II made jump shot
|
3-4
|
17:10
|
|
|
Josh Oduro missed jump shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean East II
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Djery Baptiste missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dibaji Walker
|
|
16:46
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-4
|
16:46
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-4
|
16:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on C.J. Jackson
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Mason
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte
|
|
15:49
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Calixte
|
8-4
|
15:39
|
|
|
C.J. Jackson missed layup
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|
|
15:35
|
|
+2
|
Djery Baptiste made layup
|
8-6
|
15:22
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sean East II
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:14
|
|
+1
|
AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-6
|
15:14
|
|
+1
|
AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-6
|
14:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell
|
|
14:31
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Calixte
|
13-6
|
14:10
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
13:48
|
|
+2
|
Greg Calixte made layup, assist by Jamal Hartwell II
|
15-6
|
13:35
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II made jump shot, assist by Carl Pierre
|
15-8
|
13:12
|
|
|
Turnover on Greg Calixte
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Oduro
|
|
12:34
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup
|
15-10
|
12:14
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Hartwell II made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller
|
17-10
|
11:54
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
11:40
|
|
+3
|
Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller
|
20-10
|
11:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Javon Greene
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Mitchell
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed layup
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed layup
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Preston Santos missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Preston Santos made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-11
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Preston Santos made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-11
|
10:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josh Oduro, stolen by Tre Mitchell
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Carl Pierre made layup
|
20-13
|
9:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Kolton Mitchell
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Kolton Mitchell missed layup
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Preston Santos
|
|
9:32
|
|
+2
|
Preston Santos made dunk
|
20-15
|
9:20
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Josh Oduro
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Turnover on Josh Oduro
|
|
9:11
|
|
+2
|
Carl Pierre made jump shot
|
20-17
|
8:47
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed layup
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Preston Santos
|
20-19
|
8:13
|
|
+2
|
Preston Santos made dunk
|
20-21
|
8:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Kolton Mitchell
|
|
8:13
|
|
+2
|
Preston Santos made dunk
|
20-21
|
8:03
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Greg Calixte
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Greg Calixte
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Preston Santos
|
|
7:42
|
|
+2
|
Preston Santos made layup
|
20-23
|
7:32
|
|
|
Turnover on Xavier Johnson
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Greg Calixte
|
|
7:24
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-24
|
7:24
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-25
|
7:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Turnover on Jordan Miller
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Samba Diallo
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Tre Mitchell
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed free throw
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Greg Calixte
|
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Javon Greene made layup, assist by AJ Wilson
|
22-25
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II made jump shot
|
22-27
|
4:55
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot
|
25-27
|
4:42
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tre Mitchell
|
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Josh Oduro made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-27
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Josh Oduro made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-27
|
4:05
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed jump shot
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Massachusetts
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sean East II
|
|
3:51
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II made layup
|
27-29
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro made layup, assist by AJ Wilson
|
29-29
|
3:10
|
|
+2
|
Dibaji Walker made jump shot, assist by Sean East II
|
29-31
|
2:53
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson made layup
|
31-31
|
2:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dibaji Walker
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed free throw
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jason Douglas-Stanley
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Sean East II missed free throw
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
2:06
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made turnaround jump shot
|
33-31
|
1:35
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II made layup
|
33-33
|
1:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Djery Baptiste
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Turnover on Samba Diallo
|
|
45.0
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro made layup, assist by Javon Greene
|
35-33
|
23.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Djery Baptiste
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Keon Clergeot
|
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II made layup
|
35-35