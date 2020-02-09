NWEST
Rutgers overcomes 18-point deficit, beats Northwestern in OT

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Geo Baker had 25 points, six rebounds and five assists as Rutgers overcame an 18-point deficit and beat Northwestern 77-73 in overtime on Sunday night and improve to 16-0 at home this season.

Baker hit step-back 3-pointer from the right wing to tie the game at 66-all with 1:15 left in regulation and send the game to overtime, where Rutgers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) would take a lead for the first time. Baker had 16 of his points in the second half, and seven in overtime.

Northwestern (6-16, 1-11) jumped to an early 10-point lead less than four minutes in. The Wildcats made it 21-7 following a second-chance layup by Pete Nance with 10:52 left in the first half and the lead would balloon to 18 points a couple of minutes later on back-to-back Miller Kopp 3-pointers, assisted by Robbie Beran, forcing Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell to take a timeout with 8:08 left. From there, Rutgers chipped away at the lead, cutting it to 38-27 at the half.

Northwestern would lead by as many as 16 early in the second half. Rutgers wouldn't cut it to single digits until Caleb McConnell hit a jumper from the right wing to make it 63-54 with 6:11 to go and would come storming back from there.

Boo Buie had 19 points and Kopp had 16 points for Northwestern.

Akwasi Yeboah had 13 points and Ron Harper Jr. added 10 for Rutgers.

ONE-GAME SUSPENSION

Rutgers' Jacob Young returned after serving a one-game suspension after a driving while intoxicated. Young averages 8.5 points per game. He had two points on 1-of-5 shooting.

3-POINTERS

Northwestern was 11-of-23 from beyond the arc, well above the season average of 32%. Meantime, Rutgers was 4 of 20 from 3-point range, missing its first 10 3-point shots before Baker hit one about three minutes into the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats, who have lost seven in a row and 12 of their last 13, find themselves firmly at the bottom of the Big Ten.

Rutgers: After being picked to finish 12th in the 14-team Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights are hoping their dream season will end with their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1991. However, their only road win of the season is at Nebraska. Rutgers could use a signature road win to boost its NCAA Tournament resume.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Host Michigan on Wednesday.

Rutgers: At Ohio State Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
NWEST Wildcats 38
RUT Scarlet Knights 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Rutgers  
19:40   Ron Harper Jr. missed hook shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
19:21 +2 Ryan Young made layup, assist by Boo Buie 2-0
19:21   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
19:21   Ryan Young missed free throw  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
19:07 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Myles Johnson 2-2
18:51 +3 Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp 5-2
18:23   Shooting foul on Robbie Beran  
18:23 +1 Caleb McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 5-3
18:23   Caleb McConnell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
18:16 +3 Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot 8-3
17:45   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
17:42   Lost ball turnover on Akwasi Yeboah  
17:25 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 11-3
17:05   Akwasi Yeboah missed layup  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
16:56   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
16:36   Jumpball received by Northwestern  
16:33   Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Boo Buie  
16:25 +2 Boo Buie made jump shot 13-3
16:06 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 13-5
15:47 +2 Miller Kopp made floating jump shot 15-5
15:15   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
15:12   Shooting foul on Boo Buie  
15:14   Commercial timeout called  
15:14   Myles Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:14   Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
15:02   Bad pass turnover on Paul Mulcahy, stolen by Ryan Young  
14:37   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
14:15 +2 Montez Mathis made layup, assist by Geo Baker 15-7
13:59 +2 A.J. Turner made layup, assist by Miller Kopp 17-7
13:47   Geo Baker missed layup  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
13:31   Miller Kopp missed floating jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
13:25   Offensive foul on Montez Mathis  
13:25   Turnover on Montez Mathis  
12:56   Ryan Greer missed jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
12:56   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
12:35   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
12:26   Pat Spencer missed hook shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
12:01   Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
11:44 +2 Ryan Greer made layup, assist by Pete Nance 19-7
11:24   Offensive foul on Shaq Carter  
11:24   Turnover on Shaq Carter  
11:24   Commercial timeout called  
10:53   Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Jared Jones  
10:46   Jared Jones missed tip-in  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Pete Nance  
10:40 +2 Pete Nance made tip-in 21-7
10:32   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
10:19 +2 Paul Mulcahy made floating jump shot 21-9
10:02 +2 Ryan Young made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 23-9
9:49   Shooting foul on Miller Kopp  
9:49 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws 23-10
9:49 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-11
9:25 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robbie Beran 26-11
9:03   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
8:43   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Young  
8:43   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Geo Baker  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
8:34   Myles Johnson missed hook shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
8:13 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robbie Beran 29-11
7:51   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
7:38 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made jump shot 29-13
7:04   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
6:38   Traveling violation turnover on Ron Harper Jr.  
6:24   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
6:12   Caleb McConnell missed floating jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Jared Jones  
6:04   Boo Buie missed layup  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
5:57 +2 Caleb McConnell made layup, assist by Montez Mathis 29-15
5:35 +2 Jared Jones made jump shot 31-15
5:12 +2 Myles Johnson made dunk, assist by Geo Baker 31-17
5:07   Out of bounds turnover on Pete Nance  
4:50   Montez Mathis missed floating jump shot  
4:48   Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
4:48   Shooting foul on A.J. Turner  
4:50   Ron Harper Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:50 +1 Ron Harper Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-18
4:26 +2 Jared Jones made layup, assist by Boo Buie 33-18
4:01   Paul Mulcahy missed layup  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
3:50 +2 Jared Jones made layup 35-18
3:34   Shooting foul on Pete Nance  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:34 +1 Montez Mathis made 1st of 2 free throws 35-19
3:34 +1 Montez Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-20
3:17   A.J. Turner missed floating jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
3:04   Personal foul on Robbie Beran  
3:04 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made free throw 35-21
3:04 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-22
2:49   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
2:22   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Jared Jones  
2:06   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
1:58   Jacob Young missed layup  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
1:50   Caleb McConnell missed tip-in  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
1:35   Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
1:35 +2 Shaq Carter made layup, assist by Geo Baker 35-24
1:35   Shooting foul on Pat Spencer  
1:35 +1 Shaq Carter made free throw 35-25
1:20   Ryan Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
56.0   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
56.0   Personal foul on Shaq Carter  
36.0 +3 Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp 38-25
10.0 +2 Geo Baker made jump shot 38-27
2.0   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NWEST Wildcats 28
RUT Scarlet Knights 39

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Myles Johnson made alley-oop shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 38-29
19:17 +3 Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 41-29
19:02   Offensive foul on Myles Johnson  
19:02   Turnover on Myles Johnson  
18:57 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 44-29
18:30   Shooting foul on Ryan Young  
18:30 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws 44-30
18:30 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-31
18:03   Boo Buie missed floating jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
17:47   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
17:22 +2 Jared Jones made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 46-31
17:22   Shooting foul on Caleb McConnell  
17:22   Jared Jones missed free throw  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
16:53 +3 Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Akwasi Yeboah 46-34
16:26   Pat Spencer missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Johnson  
16:24   Offensive rebound by Jared Jones  
16:19 +2 Jared Jones made dunk 48-34
16:16   Offensive foul on Montez Mathis  
16:16   Turnover on Montez Mathis  
15:59   Jared Jones missed jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
15:36   Shooting foul on Jared Jones  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws 48-35
15:36 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-36
15:10 +3 A.J. Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boo Buie 51-36
14:45   Offensive foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
14:45   Turnover on Akwasi Yeboah  
14:25   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
14:25 +1 A.J. Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 52-36
14:25   A.J. Turner missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
14:07 +2 Geo Baker made jump shot 52-38
13:44   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
13:22   Akwasi Yeboah missed turnaround jump shot  
13:20   Offensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
13:20   Shooting foul on Pete Nance  
13:20 +1 Shaq Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 52-39
13:20   Shaq Carter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
13:07   Bad pass turnover on Miller Kopp, stolen by Jacob Young  
13:06   Personal foul on Ryan Greer  
13:00   Shooting foul on Ryan Young  
13:00 +1 Paul Mulcahy made 1st of 2 free throws 52-40
13:00 +1 Paul Mulcahy made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-41
12:41   Miller Kopp missed layup, blocked by Shaq Carter  
12:39   Offensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
12:33   Miller Kopp missed dunk  
12:31   Offensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
12:22 +2 A.J. Turner made driving layup, assist by Miller Kopp 54-41
12:14   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
11:52   Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
11:47   Paul Mulcahy missed reverse layup  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:24   Robbie Beran missed driving layup  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
11:03 +2 Jacob Young made driving layup 54-43
10:50   A.J. Turner missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
10:33   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
10:05 +3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Turner 57-43
9:45   Personal foul on A.J. Turner  
9:32   Shooting foul on Pat Spencer  
9:32   Myles Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:32 +1 Myles Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-44
9:06   Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy  
9:06 +1 Jared Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 58-44
9:06   Jared Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
8:46   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
8:46   Geo Baker missed free throw  
8:46   Offensive rebound by Geo Baker  
8:43 +3 Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot 58-47
8:25 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 60-47
8:14   Shooting foul on Boo Buie  
8:14   Myles Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:14 +1 Myles Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-48
7:48 +2 Pat Spencer made driving layup 62-48
7:36 +2 Geo Baker made fade-away jump shot 62-50
7:10   Jared Jones missed jump shot  
7:08