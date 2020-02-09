|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Rutgers
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed hook shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northwestern
|
|
19:21
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Young made layup, assist by Boo Buie
|
2-0
|
19:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Myles Johnson
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Ryan Young missed free throw
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis
|
|
19:07
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Myles Johnson
|
2-2
|
18:51
|
|
+3
|
Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp
|
5-2
|
18:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Robbie Beran
|
|
18:23
|
|
+1
|
Caleb McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-3
|
18:23
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer
|
|
18:16
|
|
+3
|
Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot
|
8-3
|
17:45
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
17:25
|
|
+3
|
Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer
|
11-3
|
17:05
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed layup
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Young
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robbie Beran
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Northwestern
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Boo Buie
|
|
16:25
|
|
+2
|
Boo Buie made jump shot
|
13-3
|
16:06
|
|
+2
|
Caleb McConnell made jump shot
|
13-5
|
15:47
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp made floating jump shot
|
15-5
|
15:15
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Boo Buie
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rutgers
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Paul Mulcahy, stolen by Ryan Young
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis
|
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis made layup, assist by Geo Baker
|
15-7
|
13:59
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Turner made layup, assist by Miller Kopp
|
17-7
|
13:47
|
|
|
Geo Baker missed layup
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Young
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Miller Kopp missed floating jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Montez Mathis
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Turnover on Montez Mathis
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Ryan Greer missed jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Pete Nance
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Pat Spencer missed hook shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Geo Baker
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer
|
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Greer made layup, assist by Pete Nance
|
19-7
|
11:24
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Shaq Carter
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Turnover on Shaq Carter
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jared Jones
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Jared Jones missed tip-in
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pete Nance
|
|
10:40
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance made tip-in
|
21-7
|
10:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jared Jones
|
|
10:19
|
|
+2
|
Paul Mulcahy made floating jump shot
|
21-9
|
10:02
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Young made layup, assist by Pat Spencer
|
23-9
|
9:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Miller Kopp
|
|
9:49
|
|
+1
|
Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-10
|
9:49
|
|
+1
|
Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-11
|
9:25
|
|
+3
|
Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robbie Beran
|
26-11
|
9:03
|
|
|
Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jacob Young
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Geo Baker
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed hook shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Young
|
|
8:13
|
|
+3
|
Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robbie Beran
|
29-11
|
7:51
|
|
|
Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
7:38
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. made jump shot
|
29-13
|
7:04
|
|
|
Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed floating jump shot
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Jones
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Boo Buie missed layup
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Caleb McConnell made layup, assist by Montez Mathis
|
29-15
|
5:35
|
|
+2
|
Jared Jones made jump shot
|
31-15
|
5:12
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson made dunk, assist by Geo Baker
|
31-17
|
5:07
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Pete Nance
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on A.J. Turner
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:50
|
|
+1
|
Ron Harper Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-18
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Jared Jones made layup, assist by Boo Buie
|
33-18
|
4:01
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy missed layup
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pete Nance
|
|
3:50
|
|
+2
|
Jared Jones made layup
|
35-18
|
3:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Pete Nance
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:34
|
|
+1
|
Montez Mathis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-19
|
3:34
|
|
+1
|
Montez Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-20
|
3:17
|
|
|
A.J. Turner missed floating jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Robbie Beran
|
|
3:04
|
|
+1
|
Akwasi Yeboah made free throw
|
35-21
|
3:04
|
|
+1
|
Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-22
|
2:49
|
|
|
Miller Kopp missed jump shot
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Geo Baker
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Jones
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Young
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Jacob Young missed layup
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed tip-in
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shaq Carter
|
|
1:35
|
|
+2
|
Shaq Carter made layup, assist by Geo Baker
|
35-24
|
1:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Pat Spencer
|
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
Shaq Carter made free throw
|
35-25
|
1:20
|
|
|
Ryan Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Young
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shaq Carter
|
|
36.0
|
|
+3
|
Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp
|
38-25
|
10.0
|
|
+2
|
Geo Baker made jump shot
|
38-27
|
2.0
|
|
|
Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|