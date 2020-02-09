VALPO
LOYCHI

No Text

Krutwig helps Loyola Chicago hold off Valparaiso 70-68

  • AP
  • Feb 09, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Cameron Krutwig finished with 20 points and six rebounds and Loyola Chicago held off Valparaiso 70-68 on Sunday.

Krutwig knocked down 8 of 13 shots from the floor for the Ramblers (16-9, 8-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Freshman Marquise Kennedy added 15 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Tate Hall scored 10.

Mileek McMillan hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 to top the Crusaders (12-13, 5-7). Donovan Clay and Javon Freeman-Liberty both had 13 points and five rebounds, while Ryan Fazekas hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Loyola led 39-35 at halftime and upped its lead to 10 just 2:54 into the second half. Kennedy's layup gave the Ramblers a 68-55 lead with 6:03 left to play. Valparaiso rallied to pull within 69-68 on Freeman-Liberty's jumper with 40 seconds remaining. Krutwig made 1 of 2 free throws with 11 seconds left and the Ramblers' Kennedy stole the ball from Freeman-Liberty with 3 seconds left to preserve the victory.

Loyola Chicago shot 59% from the floor (27 of 46) and 39% from distance (7 of 18) but made only 9 of 21 free throws. Valparaiso shot 51% overall, 46% from distance (11 of 24) and made 3 of 5 foul shots.

---

1st Half
VALPO Crusaders 35
LOYCHI Ramblers 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Valparaiso  
19:53   Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
19:53   Shooting foul on Nick Robinson  
19:53 +1 Keith Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:53 +1 Keith Clemons made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:13 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 2-2
18:51   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
18:32 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 2-4
18:13 +3 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson 5-4
17:54 +2 Aher Uguak made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 5-6
17:37   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
17:21 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tate Hall 5-8
17:04   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Clay  
16:54   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
16:48   Offensive foul on Mileek McMillan  
16:47   Turnover on Mileek McMillan  
16:29   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
16:17 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Nick Robinson 7-8
15:52 +2 Lucas Williamson made fade-away jump shot 7-10
15:30 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson 10-10
15:14   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
15:14   Commercial timeout called  
14:56 +2 Cameron Krutwig made dunk, assist by Tate Hall 10-12
14:29 +2 Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Nick Robinson 12-12
14:29   Shooting foul on Cameron Krutwig  
14:29 +1 Ben Krikke made free throw 13-12
14:09   Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
13:43   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
13:37   Bad pass turnover on Aher Uguak  
13:15 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eron Gordon 16-12
12:56 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tom Welch 16-15
12:39   John Kiser missed jump shot  
12:37   Offensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
12:35   Shooting foul on Marquise Kennedy  
12:35   Eron Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:38 +1 Eron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-15
12:21   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Eron Gordon  
12:11   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
12:02   Lost ball turnover on Ben Krikke, stolen by Tom Welch  
11:52   Lost ball turnover on Keith Clemons, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
11:34   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
11:11 +2 Keith Clemons made floating jump shot, assist by Tom Welch 17-17
11:11   Shooting foul on John Kiser  
11:11   Commercial timeout called  
11:11   Keith Clemons missed free throw  
11:11   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
10:48   Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Offensive rebound by John Kiser  
10:46   Personal foul on Paxson Wojcik  
10:46 +2 Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 19-17
10:46   Shooting foul on Tom Welch  
10:46 +1 Ben Krikke made free throw 20-17
10:20   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
10:18   Lucas Williamson missed layup  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Tom Welch  
10:16 +2 Tom Welch made layup 20-19
10:08   Offensive foul on John Kiser  
10:08   Turnover on John Kiser  
9:53 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 20-21
9:45   Offensive foul on Ben Krikke  
9:45   Turnover on Ben Krikke  
9:23   Paxson Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
8:52   Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
8:39 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 20-23
8:12 +2 Ryan Fazekas made jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson 22-23
7:58   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
7:56   Personal foul on Paxson Wojcik  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:43   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
7:26   Personal foul on Nick Robinson  
7:18   Aher Uguak missed free throw  
7:18   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
7:16   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
7:02   Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
6:47   Personal foul on Emil Freese-Vilien  
6:47 +1 Cameron Krutwig made free throw 22-24
6:47   Cameron Krutwig missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
6:40   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
6:18 +2 Donovan Clay made jump shot 24-24
6:00   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
5:50   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
5:32 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Aher Uguak 24-26
5:07   Emil Freese-Vilien missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
4:59 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 24-28
4:41   Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:41 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons 24-31
4:41   30-second timeout called  
4:01   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
3:57 +2 Donovan Clay made dunk 26-31
3:39   Aher Uguak missed layup, blocked by Ryan Fazekas  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
3:35   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Sackey  
3:14 +2 Keith Clemons made jump shot, assist by Tom Welch 26-33
3:05   Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Keith Clemons  
2:55   Keith Clemons missed layup  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
2:45   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
2:34   Lost ball turnover on Keith Clemons, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
2:27 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 28-34
2:23   30-second timeout called  
2:09   Lost ball turnover on Aher Uguak, stolen by Donovan Clay  
1:56 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made floating jump shot 30-33
1:40 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 30-36
1:09 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 33-36
48.0 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot 33-39
21.0 +2 Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 35-39
2.0   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
0.0   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VALPO Crusaders 33
LOYCHI Ramblers 31

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 35-41
19:14   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
18:54   Shooting foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
18:54   Aher Uguak missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:54   Aher Uguak missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
18:41   Bad pass turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Cameron Krutwig  
18:27 +2 Aher Uguak made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 35-43
17:59   Lost ball turnover on Nick Robinson, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
17:58   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
17:51   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
17:43   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
17:36   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
17:24   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
17:16   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed floating jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
17:04 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Aher Uguak 35-45
16:59   30-second timeout called  
16:48   Donovan Clay missed layup  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
16:27   Shooting foul on Donovan Clay  
16:25   Lucas Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:25 +1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-46
16:04 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson 38-46
15:36   Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +1 Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws 38-47
15:36 +1 Cameron Krutwig made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-48
15:26   Bad pass turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Marquise Kennedy  
15:17 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 38-50
15:03   Personal foul on Cameron Krutwig  
14:51   Lost ball turnover on Ben Krikke, stolen by Keith Clemons  
14:38   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
14:26   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
14:24 +2 Ryan Fazekas made jump shot 40-50
14:24   30-second timeout called  
14:05   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
13:40 +3 John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson 43-50
13:16 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy 43-52
12:45   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
12:28   Personal foul on Ben Krikke  
12:28 +1 Tom Welch made 1st of 2 free throws 43-53
12:28   Tom Welch missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:28   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
12:15   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
11:53 +3 Marquise Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruno Skokna 43-56
11:27   Donovan Clay missed layup  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:25 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 46-56
11:02   Jumpball received by Valparaiso  
11:02   Lost ball turnover on Tom Welch, stolen by Donovan Clay  
10:50   Ryan Fazekas missed layup  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Tom Welch  
10:41 +3 Marquise Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tom Welch 46-59
10:14 +2 John Kiser made layup 48-59
10:14   Shooting foul on Aher Uguak  
10:14   John Kiser missed free throw  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Bruno Skokna  
9:50 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup, assist by Keith Clemons 48-61
9:33 +2 Donovan Clay made reverse layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 50-61
9:06 +2 Cameron Krutwig made reverse layup, assist by Bruno Skokna 50-63
8:41   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Fazekas  
8:20   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
8:14 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made dunk 52-63
8:03   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
7:48 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquise Kennedy 52-66
7:14 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 55-66
6:48   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
6:46   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
6:40   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
6:27   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by John Kiser  
6:21   Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
5:58 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 55-68
5:44 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson 58-68
5:40   30-second timeout called  
5:25   Bad pass turnover on Keith Clemons, stolen by Nick Robinson  
5:17 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup, assist by Nick Robinson 60-68
4:50   Offensive foul on Tate Hall  
4:50   Turnover on Tate Hall  
4:28   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
4:26   Offensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
4:19 +3 Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan 63-68
4:08   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
3:52   Offensive foul on Tate Hall  
3:52   Turnover on Tate Hall  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Mileek McMillan missed layup, blocked by Cameron Krutwig  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
3:27   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
3:27   Lucas Williamson missed free throw  
3:27