|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Valparaiso
|
|
19:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Lucas Williamson
|
|
19:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Robinson
|
|
19:53
|
|
+1
|
Keith Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:53
|
|
+1
|
Keith Clemons made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-2
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made layup
|
2-2
|
18:51
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup
|
2-4
|
18:13
|
|
+3
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson
|
5-4
|
17:54
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson
|
5-6
|
17:37
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
17:21
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tate Hall
|
5-8
|
17:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Donovan Clay
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed layup
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Mileek McMillan
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Turnover on Mileek McMillan
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Nick Robinson
|
7-8
|
15:52
|
|
+2
|
Lucas Williamson made fade-away jump shot
|
7-10
|
15:30
|
|
+3
|
Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson
|
10-10
|
15:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mileek McMillan
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:56
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made dunk, assist by Tate Hall
|
10-12
|
14:29
|
|
+2
|
Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Nick Robinson
|
12-12
|
14:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cameron Krutwig
|
|
14:29
|
|
+1
|
Ben Krikke made free throw
|
13-12
|
14:09
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aher Uguak
|
|
13:15
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eron Gordon
|
16-12
|
12:56
|
|
+3
|
Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tom Welch
|
16-15
|
12:39
|
|
|
John Kiser missed jump shot
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Eron Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:38
|
|
+1
|
Eron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-15
|
12:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Eron Gordon
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ben Krikke, stolen by Tom Welch
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keith Clemons, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Keith Clemons made floating jump shot, assist by Tom Welch
|
17-17
|
11:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on John Kiser
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed free throw
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Paxson Wojcik
|
|
10:46
|
|
+2
|
Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey
|
19-17
|
10:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tom Welch
|
|
10:46
|
|
+1
|
Ben Krikke made free throw
|
20-17
|
10:20
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed layup
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tom Welch
|
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Tom Welch made layup
|
20-19
|
10:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on John Kiser
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Turnover on John Kiser
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson
|
20-21
|
9:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ben Krikke
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Ben Krikke
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Paxson Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson
|
20-23
|
8:12
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Fazekas made jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson
|
22-23
|
7:58
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Paxson Wojcik
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Robinson
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed free throw
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Emil Freese-Vilien
|
|
6:47
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Krutwig made free throw
|
22-24
|
6:47
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig
|
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made jump shot
|
24-24
|
6:00
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
|
5:32
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made layup, assist by Aher Uguak
|
24-26
|
5:07
|
|
|
Emil Freese-Vilien missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
4:59
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy made layup
|
24-28
|
4:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
4:41
|
|
+3
|
Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons
|
24-31
|
4:41
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lucas Williamson
|
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made dunk
|
26-31
|
3:39
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed layup, blocked by Ryan Fazekas
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Sackey
|
|
3:14
|
|
+2
|
Keith Clemons made jump shot, assist by Tom Welch
|
26-33
|
3:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Keith Clemons
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed layup
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keith Clemons, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup
|
28-34
|
2:23
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Aher Uguak, stolen by Donovan Clay
|
|
1:56
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made floating jump shot
|
30-33
|
1:40
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
30-36
|
1:09
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay
|
33-36
|
48.0
|
|
+3
|
Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot
|
33-39
|
21.0
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey
|
35-39
|
2.0
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed layup
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|