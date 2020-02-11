NCST
CUSE

No Text

Daniels keys second-half surge to lead NC State by Syracuse

  • AP
  • Feb 11, 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts was proud of his team for overcoming “all types of adversity.”

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim was proud of his team, too, even though the Orange couldn't overcome major adversity of its own.

Devon Daniels scored 23 points, including seven straight in the second half, C.J. Bryce added 19 and North Carolina State (16-8, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeated shorthanded Syracuse 79-74 on Tuesday night.

Syracuse (14-10, 7-6) played most of the game without junior Elijah Hughes, who leads the Orange in scoring at 19.4 points per game. Hughes suffered an apparent groin injury in pre-game warm-ups, went to the sidelines less than three minutes into the game, and never returned.

“I thought everybody did an unbelievable job,” Boeheim said. “When you lose your best player, one of the three or four best players in the league without being able to practice, it’s difficult. But they did everything they could; they got right back in it. They were very good today for not having him (Elijah). Exceptionally good.”

Boeheim said he thought he'd seen everything in his 44 years leading the Orange, but Hughes's injury was a new one.

“I’ve never had a player in 44 years get hurt in warm-ups but there’s a first time for everything. Disappointing, disappointing. It’s a pressure team and that’s where he thrives. ”

The Wolfpack wasn't without adversity of its own.

“Our guys did a tremendous job finishing the game,” Keatts said. “When you look at it, we had all types of adversity. When you look at our post guys, they never got into a rhythm because they didn’t get a chance to play a lot. We had some adversity because we were in foul trouble.

The Wolfpack hit 25 of 48 from the field and 11 of 25 from beyond the arc, including 5 of 11 from 3 in the second half.

Freshman Joe Girard scored a career-high 30 points for Syracuse. Quincy Guerrier also registered a career-best 16 points and his second double-double with 10 rebounds.

Buddy Boeheim and Girard, who took the Orange's only 3s, were a combined 3 of 18. For the game, the Orange hit just 39% from the field.

“When he (Elijah) went out, me personally, I knew what the team was thinking, next man up mentality, so we knew they weren’t going to back down," Daniels said. “They’re (Boeheim and Girard) great competitors. And we just tried to make it tough on them.”

The Orange had its biggest lead of the game at 68-62 on two foul shots by Girard but Daniels scored the next seven points, giving the Wolfpack a 69-68 lead with 4:26 remaining.

“We were just trying to pressure them on defense and good things happen when you do that,” Daniels said of his run.

The Wolfpack extended to a 77-70 margin on a 3 by Bryce with 2:34 remaining. Syracuse got within four on two foul shots by Girard with 1:37 to go.

In a first half of runs, the Wolfpack scored the final five points to take a 39-35 lead at the break. NC State was hot from 3 in the first half, going 6 of 14, and 13 of 25 overall. Bryce was 3 for 4 from deep. The Wolfpack turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, one below its average.

A FOUL TIME

Center Bourama Sidibe has fouled out of four straight games for Syracuse, totaling seven for the season.

TAKING ADVANTAGE

The Wolfpack turned 15 Syracuse turnovers into 23 points. Syracuse only managed 12 points on a season-high 19 Wolfpack miscues.

BIG PICTURE

NC State: The Wolfpack got the big win it needed but still has a tough road ahead with two games against Duke and one against Florida State.

Syracuse: The Orange must defeat both Florida State and Louisville, both on the road, if the team has any hope of making the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

NC State concludes a three-game road trip Sunday against Boston College.

Syracuse begins a crucial two-game road swing Saturday against No. 8 Florida State.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
NCST Wolfpack 39
CUSE Orange 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
19:47   Personal foul on Braxton Beverly  
19:44 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 0-3
19:08   Braxton Beverly missed floating jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
18:57   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
18:35   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Funderburk, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
18:26   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Hughes  
18:14 +2 D.J. Funderburk made driving layup, assist by Devon Daniels 2-3
18:02 +2 Joseph Girard III made jump shot 2-5
17:49   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Funderburk, stolen by Bourama Sidibe  
17:41   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
17:19   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Brycen Goodine  
17:09   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot, blocked by D.J. Funderburk  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
17:06   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
17:06   Quincy Guerrier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:06 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
16:48   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
16:36   Lost ball turnover on Buddy Boeheim, stolen by Devon Daniels  
16:29 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 4-6
16:16   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
16:07   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
15:57   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:57   Quincy Guerrier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:57 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
15:44   Personal foul on Joseph Girard III  
15:34   Manny Bates missed layup  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
15:22   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by NC State  
15:05   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
15:05   C.J. Bryce missed 1st of 3 free throws  
15:05 +1 C.J. Bryce made 2nd of 3 free throws 5-7
15:05 +1 C.J. Bryce made 3rd of 3 free throws 6-7
14:48   Personal foul on Braxton Beverly  
14:45   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Brycen Goodine  
14:36   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
14:30   Bad pass turnover on C.J. Bryce, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
14:24   Brycen Goodine missed layup  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Brycen Goodine  
14:15   Lost ball turnover on Buddy Boeheim, stolen by Markell Johnson  
14:09 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 8-7
13:54   Marek Dolezaj missed driving layup, blocked by Devon Daniels  
13:52   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
13:50   Shooting foul on Brycen Goodine  
13:50 +1 Jericole Hellems made 1st of 2 free throws 9-7
13:50 +1 Jericole Hellems made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-7
13:32   Quincy Guerrier missed floating jump shot, blocked by D.J. Funderburk  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
13:26 +2 Devon Daniels made driving dunk, assist by Markell Johnson 12-7
13:26   30-second timeout called  
13:06 +2 Quincy Guerrier made jump shot 12-9
12:47   Lost ball turnover on C.J. Bryce  
12:24   Marek Dolezaj missed floating jump shot  
12:22   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
12:17   Quincy Guerrier missed jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
11:57   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Quincy Guerrier  
11:34   Lost ball turnover on Quincy Guerrier  
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:17 +3 Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 15-9
10:52   Marek Dolezaj missed running Jump Shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
10:35 +2 D.J. Funderburk made driving dunk, assist by Jericole Hellems 17-9
10:26   Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj  
10:18   Bad pass turnover on Jericole Hellems  
10:11 +2 Joseph Girard III made jump shot 17-11
10:00   Offensive foul on D.J. Funderburk  
10:00   Turnover on D.J. Funderburk  
9:44   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
9:37   Quincy Guerrier missed floating jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
9:19 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jericole Hellems 20-11
9:05 +2 Marek Dolezaj made jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 20-13
8:52   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
8:36   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
8:34   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
8:26 +2 Quincy Guerrier made dunk 20-15
8:16   Jericole Hellems missed turnaround jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
8:11 +2 Joseph Girard III made floating jump shot 20-17
8:11   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
8:11 +1 Joseph Girard III made free throw 20-18
7:56 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jericole Hellems 23-18
7:42 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot 23-21
7:22   Lost ball turnover on Danny Dixon  
7:22   Commercial timeout called  
7:20   Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Devon Daniels  
6:56   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
6:42 +2 Joseph Girard III made floating jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 23-23
6:28   Bad pass turnover on Jericole Hellems, stolen by Marek Dolezaj  
6:20 +2 Bourama Sidibe made alley-oop shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 23-25
5:57   Personal foul on Joseph Girard III  
5:37   Devon Daniels missed jump shot, blocked by Quincy Guerrier  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
5:27   Shooting foul on Markell Johnson  
5:27   Quincy Guerrier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:27 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-26
5:13 +3 Pat Andree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 26-26
4:57   Personal foul on Markell Johnson  
4:57 +1 Joseph Girard III made 1st of 2 free throws 26-27
4:57 +1 Joseph Girard III made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-28
4:47   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
4:32   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
4:21   Pat Andree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
4:14   Offensive foul on Marek Dolezaj  
4:14   Turnover on Marek Dolezaj  
4:03   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Offensive rebound by Pat Andree  
3:54 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jericole Hellems 29-28
3:43   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Offensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
3:39   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:39 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 29-29
3:39 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-30
3:17   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
3:17   Manny Bates missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:17   Manny Bates missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
3:04 +2 Marek Dolezaj made driving layup 29-32
3:04   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
3:04 +1 Marek Dolezaj made free throw 29-33
2:41 +2 Jericole Hellems made floating jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 31-33
2:21   Bourama Sidibe missed hook shot  
2:19   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
2:08   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
1:52 +3 Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 34-33
1:26 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup 34-35
1:08   Bad pass turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by Joseph Girard III  
55.0   Quincy Guerrier missed turnaround jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Danny Dixon  
44.0 +2 Devon Daniels made dunk, assist by Markell Johnson 36-35
34.0   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by NC State  
32.0   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
32.0 +1 Devon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 37-35
32.0 +1 Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-35
4.0   Marek Dolezaj missed floating jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
2.0   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
2.0 +1 C.J. Bryce made 1st of 2 free throws 39-35
2.0   C.J. Bryce missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NCST Wolfpack 40
CUSE Orange 39

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Out of bounds turnover on Markell Johnson  
19:18   Quincy Guerrier missed reverse layup  
19:16   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
19:09   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
19:09 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 40-35
19:09 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-35
18:50   Joseph Girard III missed floating jump shot  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
18:43 +2 Quincy Guerrier made dunk 41-37
18:36   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
18:18 +3 Devon Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 44-37
17:57   Lost ball turnover on Bourama Sidibe, stolen by Markell Johnson  
17:47   Lost ball turnover on C.J. Bryce, stolen by Bourama Sidibe  
17:47 +2 Quincy Guerrier made running Jump Shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 44-39
17:47   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
17:47 +1 Quincy Guerrier made free throw 44-40
17:27 +2 Devon Daniels made floating jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 46-40
17:13 +2 Joseph Girard III made floating jump shot 46-42
17:02   Bad pass turnover on Braxton Beverly, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
16:53   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
16:51   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
16:45 +2 Quincy Guerrier made dunk 46-44
16:31   Devon Daniels missed turnaround jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
16:21 +2 Joseph Girard III made fade-away jump shot 46-46
16:03   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
15:50   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
15:42 +2 D.J. Funderburk made driving dunk 48-46
15:38   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:38 +1 Jesse Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 48-47
15:38   Jesse Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
15:23   Lost ball turnover on C.J. Bryce, stolen by Quincy Guerrier  
15:15   Quincy Guerrier missed driving layup  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
15:14   Personal foul on Jesse Edwards  
15:00   Jericole Hellems missed running Jump Shot  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
14:39   Shooting foul on Jesse Edwards  
14:39 +1 Manny Bates made 1st of 2 free throws 49-47
14:39 +1 Manny Bates made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-47
14:20 +2 Buddy Boeheim made turnaround jump shot 50-49
13:54   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
13:49   Personal foul on Devon Daniels  
13:41   Marek Dolezaj missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
13:39   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
13:28 +2 Jericole Hellems made jump shot, assist by Braxton Beverly 52-49
13:11 +2 Buddy Boeheim made turnaround jump shot 52-51
12:58   Shooting foul on Jesse Edwards  
12:58 +1 Devon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 53-51
12:58 +1 Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-51
12:40   Shooting foul on Braxton Beverly  
12:40   Joseph Girard III missed 1st of 3 free throws  
12:40 +1 Joseph Girard III made 2nd of 3 free throws 54-52
12:40 +1 Joseph Girard III made 3rd of 3 free throws 54-53
12:28 +2 Manny Bates made alley-oop shot, assist by Markell Johnson 56-53
12:18   Buddy Boeheim missed fade-away jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
12:08   Out of bounds turnover on Markell Johnson  
11:59   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
11:39   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
11:30 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 56-56
11:01   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
10:45 +2 Jesse Edwards made hook shot, assist by Quincy Guerrier 56-58
10:38   30-second timeout called  
10:38   Commercial timeout called  
10:23   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
10:08 +2 Marek Dolezaj made floating jump shot 56-60
9:47 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 59-60
9:27   Buddy Boeheim missed floating jump shot, blocked by Manny Bates  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Jesse Edwards  
9:16   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
9:15   Commercial timeout called  
9:15 +1 Joseph Girard III made 1st of 2 free throws 59-61
9:15 +1 Joseph Girard III made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-62
8:58   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot, blocked by Jesse Edwards  
8:56   Offensive rebound by NC State  
8:44   Shot clock violation turnover on NC State  