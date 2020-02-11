PSU
No. 13 Penn State relies on 3-point flurry to win at Purdue

  • AP
  • Feb 11, 2020

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Seth Lundy delivered a flurry of first-half scoring punches.

Mike Watkins capitalized with a quick second-half knockout blow.

Watkins matched a season high with 19 points, Lundy added a career-high 18 and No. 13 Penn State pulled away with a rare 88-76 victory at Purdue Tuesday night.

''I've watched every team that's come in here and it's a massacre by the media timeout with six minutes to go,'' Penn State coach Pat Chambers said. ''So we knew how important that first four (minutes) was going to be. Fortunately, we were in the lead but I just wanted to be right there.''

This win will go down as yet another monumental chapter in the Nittany Lions' remarkable season.

Penn State made a season-high 14 3-pointers, one short of the school record set against Purdue in February 2007, and extended its winning streak to seven.

The Nittany Lions (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) also snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series, earning their first win at Mackey Arena since Feb. 18, 2006.

And with Lundy and Watkins leading the way, they made it look relatively easy.

Lundy needed only 20 minutes to establish a new career high with four 3s as Penn State ran out to a 42-30 halftime lead. He finished with six 3s.

''We were doing what we normally do, but we weren't getting them off the (3-point) line,'' Purdue guard Jahaad Proctor said. ''As shooters, we know once you make a few and the team starts to get going, it's kind of contagious. We didn't really adjust and at that point the bucket was kind of big for them and they kept knocking them down.''

Watkins, meanwhile, scored 16 points in the final 20 minutes to help Penn State double the lead to as much as 58-34.

The combination was simply too much for Purdue (14-11, 7-7).

Trevion Williams finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers, which had a three-game winning streak end.

But with Penn State firing on all cylinders right from the start, Purdue never had much of a chance.

With Lundy leading the way, six of the Nittany Lions' first seven baskets came from behind the arc as Penn State pulled out to a 27-16 lead.

The Boilermakers got as close as 33-28 late in the half before Penn State closed the half on a 9-2 run and opened the second half, behind Watkins, on a 13-2 spurt that made it 55-32.

''I think these guys have really learned what they need to do on a nightly basis,'' Chambers said. ''I think having seniors and leaders and guys that have been there, they understand what they need to do on the road.''

Purdue got as close as 83-76 with 54 seconds remaining, but Penn State closed it out at the free-throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: Check another goal off the list for the Nittany Lions - beating a team that had dominated this series for years. How did they do it? By making 3s, defending hard and thwarting any challenges with timely baskets. No wonder Penn State is the only Big Ten team with a winning road record in league play (5-3).

Purdue: Just when it appeared the Boilermakers may have turned their season around, they hit another low in their roller-coaster season. When they couldn't defend the perimeter, they couldn't find enough scoring punch to fight back. The result was predictable despite a 12-4 spurt that finally cut the deficit to single digits with 1:14 to go.

STAT PACK

Penn State: Was 10 of 19 on 3s in the first half. ... Watkins moved past Mike Lang (912) and into second place on the school's career list with 917. ... Lamar Stevens had 16 points, John Harrar added 13 and Myles Dread scored 12. ... Dread and Stevens each had five assists.

Purdue: Proctor and Isaiah Thompson each had 15 points. Eric Hunter Jr. scored 14. ... Tuesday marked the first meeting between a ranked Penn State team and an unranked Purdue team. ... Purdue has beaten four ranked foes, tied for the third-most in the nation, this season.

THEY SAID IT

Penn State: ''It's taken me a long time - nine years - to finally get a win here,'' Chambers said. ''A long time.''

Purdue: ''It felt like the roles were switched,'' Hunter said. ''Usually when people come in here, we play harder than them. Most times we shoot the ball better, but they just outplayed us, outworked us.''

UP NEXT

Penn State: Hosts Northwestern with a chance to pick up their 20th win Saturday.

Purdue: Hopes to rebound at Ohio State on Saturday.

---

1st Half
PSU Nittany Lions 42
PURDUE Boilermakers 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Penn State  
19:42 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 3-0
19:12 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot 3-2
18:55   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
18:40   Eric Hunter Jr. missed layup  
18:40   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
18:40   Personal foul on Lamar Stevens  
18:32   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
18:25 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 6-2
18:01 +2 Trevion Williams made layup, assist by Nojel Eastern 6-4
17:25   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09 +2 Trevion Williams made reverse layup, assist by Evan Boudreaux 6-6
16:45   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
16:34   Lost ball turnover on Nojel Eastern, stolen by Lamar Stevens  
16:33   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
16:15 +3 Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 9-6
16:00   Nojel Eastern missed layup  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
15:53   Matt Haarms missed tip-in  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
15:39   Jamari Wheeler missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
15:30   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
15:16 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 12-6
14:56   Personal foul on Mike Watkins  
14:47   Matt Haarms missed layup  
14:47   Matt Haarms missed layup  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
14:21   Bad pass turnover on Myles Dread, stolen by Matt Haarms  
14:14 +2 Sasha Stefanovic made layup, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 12-8
13:58   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
13:44   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
13:20 +3 Izaiah Brockington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 15-8
12:56   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
12:45   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thompson  
12:35 +2 Isaiah Thompson made driving layup 15-10
12:13 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 17-10
11:58   Matt Haarms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
11:42   Shooting foul on Aaron Wheeler  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:42 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 18-10
11:42 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-10
11:19 +2 Trevion Williams made hook shot, assist by Jahaad Proctor 19-12
10:55   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
10:34 +2 Nojel Eastern made driving layup 19-14
10:06 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Harrar 22-14
9:51   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern  
9:36   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
9:25   Mike Watkins missed hook shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
9:17   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
9:13   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
9:13   Trevion Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
9:13   Trevion Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
8:46 +3 Jamari Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot 25-14
8:18 +2 Nojel Eastern made floating jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 25-16
7:56 +2 Mike Watkins made layup, assist by Jamari Wheeler 27-16
7:38 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made jump shot 27-18
7:22   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
7:13   Trevion Williams missed layup  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
6:54   Personal foul on Trevion Williams  
6:54   Commercial timeout called  
6:52   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
6:37 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made jump shot 27-20
6:05   Shooting foul on Matt Haarms  
6:05   John Harrar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:43   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
6:05 +1 John Harrar made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-20
5:45   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
5:36   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
5:30   Out of bounds turnover on Myles Dread  
5:14 +2 Jahaad Proctor made floating jump shot 28-22
5:04   Izaiah Brockington missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
4:50   Matt Haarms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
4:29 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Izaiah Brockington 31-22
4:04 +2 Matt Haarms made layup, assist by Jahaad Proctor 31-24
3:53   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
3:42 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made jump shot 31-26
3:27   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
3:17   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
2:26   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
3:06   Commercial timeout called  
2:50   Seth Lundy missed layup  
2:48   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
2:43 +2 John Harrar made tip-in 33-26
2:26   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
2:23 +2 Trevion Williams made tip-in 33-28
2:15   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler  
2:03   Eric Hunter Jr. missed jump shot  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
1:57   Trevion Williams missed dunk  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
1:52   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
1:45 +2 Mike Watkins made layup, assist by Izaiah Brockington 35-28
1:45   Shooting foul on Trevion Williams  
1:45 +1 Mike Watkins made free throw 36-28
1:24   Matt Haarms missed hook shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
1:02 +3 Izaiah Brockington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Watkins 39-28
44.0   Bad pass turnover on Matt Haarms, stolen by Seth Lundy  
24.0 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Izaiah Brockington 42-28
5.0   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
5.0   Personal foul on John Harrar  
3.0 +2 Matt Haarms made layup, assist by Jahaad Proctor 42-30
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PSU Nittany Lions 46
PURDUE Boilermakers 46

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Trevion Williams missed layup  
19:49   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
19:41 +2 Trevion Williams made hook shot 42-32
19:18   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
19:16   Personal foul on John Harrar  
18:52   Shooting foul on John Harrar  
18:52   Trevion Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:52   Trevion Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
18:27   Personal foul on Trevion Williams  
18:10 +2 Mike Watkins made reverse layup 44-32
17:53   Bad pass turnover on Sasha Stefanovic, stolen by Myles Dread  
17:35 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 46-32
17:19   Traveling violation turnover on Eric Hunter Jr.  
16:57 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 49-32
16:41   Personal foul on Seth Lundy  
16:26   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
16:13 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 51-32
15:57   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
16:10   Commercial timeout called  
15:57   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
15:34 +2 Mike Watkins made layup, assist by Lamar Stevens 53-32
15:06   Matt Haarms missed hook shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
14:50 +2 Mike Watkins made hook shot, assist by Myles Dread 55-32
14:31   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
14:31   Commercial timeout called  
14:31   Isaiah Thompson missed 1st of 3 free throws  
14:10 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Harrar 58-34
14:31 +1 Isaiah Thompson made 2nd of 3 free throws 55-33
14:31 +1 Isaiah Thompson made 3rd of 3 free throws 55-34
14:10 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Harrar 58-34
13:48   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
13:17   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
13:09 +3 Isaiah Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahaad Proctor 58-37
13:01 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup, assist by Jamari Wheeler 60-37
12:44 +2 Jahaad Proctor made driving layup 60-39
12:17   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
12:15   Offensive rebound by Myles Dread  
12:14   Myles Dread missed dunk  
11:57   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
11:54   Eric Hunter Jr. missed dunk  
11:52   Offensive rebound by Purdue  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:50   Eric Hunter Jr. missed layup, blocked by Mike Watkins  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
11:31 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk 62-39
11:13 +2 Trevion Williams made hook shot 62-41
10:43   Izaiah Brockington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
10:37   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
10:28 +3 Jahaad Proctor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 62-44
10:03   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
9:56   Shooting foul on Curtis Jones Jr.  
9:56   Isaiah Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:57 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Lamar Stevens 64-47
9:56 +1 Isaiah Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-45
9:28   Lost ball turnover on Curtis Jones Jr., stolen by Jahaad Proctor  
9:24 +2 Jahaad Proctor made layup 62-47
8:37 +1 Isaiah Thompson made 1st of 3 free throws 64-48
8:57 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Lamar Stevens 64-47
8:43   Jahaad Proctor missed layup  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
8:37   Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler  
8:37 +1 Isaiah Thompson made 1st of 3 free throws 64-48
8:37 +1 Isaiah Thompson made 2nd of 3 free throws 64-49
8:37 +1 Isaiah Thompson made 3rd of 3 free throws 64-50
8:30   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
8:10   Personal foul on Isaiah Thompson  
7:55   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
7:47   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
7:36 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 67-50
7:15   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
7:15   Commercial timeout called  
7:15 +1 Trevion Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 67-51
7:15 +1 Trevion Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-52
7:09   Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor  
6:48 +2 John Harrar made jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 69-52
6:14   Trevion Williams missed layup  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
6:06   Lost ball turnover on Seth Lundy, stolen by Isaiah Thompson  
6:04   Shooting foul on Myles Dread  
6:04 +1 Jahaad Proctor made 1st of 2 free throws 69-53
6:04 +1 Jahaad Proctor made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-54
5:44 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 72-54
5:25 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 72-56
5:15   Personal foul on Isaiah Thompson  
5:05 +2 John Harrar made dunk, assist by Lamar Stevens 74-56
4:18   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
4:53 +2 Jahaad Proctor made jump shot 74-58
4:39   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
4:32   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
4:32 +1 John Harrar made 1st of 2 free throws 75-58
4:32 +1 John Harrar made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-58
4:23 +2 Isaiah Thompson made layup, assist by Trevion Williams 76-60
4:18   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
4:18 +1 Jamari Wheeler made 1st of 2 free throws 77-60
4:18   Jamari Wheeler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
3:56   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:56 +1 Isaiah Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 77-61
3:56   Isaiah Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:56   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
3:50   Seth Lundy missed layup  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
3:48   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
3:48   Sasha Stefanovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
3:48 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-62
3:46   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by Jahaad Proctor  
3:41   Lost ball turnover on Jahaad Proctor  
3:39   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
