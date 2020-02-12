LOYCHI
EVAN

No Text

Williamson leads Loyola of Chicago past Evansville 73-66

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Lucas Williamson had 20 points as Loyola of Chicago closed the game with a 12-4 run to beat Evansville 73-66 on Wednesday night, the 13th-straight loss for the Purple Aces.

Cameron Krutwig added 14 points for the Ramblers (17-9, 9-4 Missouri Valley Conference), Keith Clemons had 12 and Tate Hall 11.

K.J. Riley's layup with 3:49 to play put Evansville, which trailed by as many as 22 points, on top 62-61, but the Purple Aces missed their last three shots and went just 4 of 8 from the foul line down the stretch.

A layup by Aher Uguak at 3 1/2 minutes put the Ramblers back on and they added another basket and went 8 of 10 from the foul line to secure the win.

Riley had 28 points and six assists for the Purple Aces (9-17, 0-13), whose losing streak stretched to 13 games. Sam Cunliffe added 16 points. Evan Kuhlman had four blocks.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. Loyola of Chicago defeated Evansville 78-44 on Jan. 11. Loyola of Chicago takes on Northern Iowa at home on Saturday. Evansville plays Drake on the road on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
LOYCHI Ramblers 45
EVAN Aces 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
19:32 +2 Cameron Krutwig made jump shot 2-0
19:25   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Offensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
19:13 +2 K.J. Riley made driving layup 2-2
19:03   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
18:47   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
18:35   Shooting foul on Lucas Williamson  
18:36 +1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
18:36 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
18:13 +2 Lucas Williamson made driving layup 4-4
17:44 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe 4-7
17:33 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Aher Uguak 6-7
17:06   Offensive foul on Evan Kuhlman  
17:06   Turnover on Evan Kuhlman  
16:51 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aher Uguak 9-7
16:23   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
16:11   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
15:44   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Tate Hall  
15:36 +2 Aher Uguak made dunk, assist by Tate Hall 11-7
15:14   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Tate Hall  
15:05 +2 Lucas Williamson made layup 13-7
14:46   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
14:39   Commercial timeout called  
14:27 +2 Cameron Krutwig made hook shot 15-7
13:56   Out of bounds turnover on Noah Frederking  
13:39 +2 Cameron Krutwig made hook shot 17-7
13:17   Bad pass turnover on Evan Kuhlman, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
13:01 +3 Marquise Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall 20-7
12:33   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Tate Hall  
12:22   Lucas Williamson missed layup, blocked by Sam Cunliffe  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
12:14   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
12:05 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 23-7
11:54   30-second timeout called  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:44 +2 Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by Artur Labinowicz 23-9
11:18 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall 26-9
10:53   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
10:32   Tom Welch missed layup  
10:30   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
10:25   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
10:12 +2 Tate Hall made jump shot 28-9
9:51 +2 Artur Labinowicz made driving layup 28-11
9:43 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot 31-11
9:17   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
9:05   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
8:58   Personal foul on Tom Welch  
8:49   Personal foul on Cameron Krutwig  
8:35 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 31-14
8:08 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 33-14
7:51   Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Keith Clemons  
7:48   Traveling violation turnover on Marquise Kennedy  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:29   Lost ball turnover on John Hall  
7:05   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
6:40 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 36-14
6:17   Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Offensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
6:12 +2 K.J. Riley made dunk 36-16
5:45 +2 Aher Uguak made fade-away jump shot 38-16
5:12 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 38-19
5:02 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot 41-19
4:41   Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Keith Clemons  
4:32   Keith Clemons missed layup, blocked by Sam Cunliffe  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
4:21 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Frederking 41-22
4:17   30-second timeout called  
4:17   Commercial timeout called  
4:06   Cameron Krutwig missed layup, blocked by Evan Kuhlman  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
4:04   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
3:40   Shooting foul on Lucas Williamson  
3:40 +1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 41-23
3:40 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-24
3:20 +2 Aher Uguak made floating jump shot 43-24
3:20   Shooting foul on Artur Labinowicz  
3:20 +1 Aher Uguak made free throw 44-24
2:55 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Hall 44-27
2:38   Personal foul on John Hall  
2:35   Offensive foul on Aher Uguak  
2:35   Turnover on Aher Uguak  
2:27 +3 John Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 44-30
2:10   Lost ball turnover on Marquise Kennedy, stolen by K.J. Riley  
2:03 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 44-32
1:40   Paxson Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
1:22   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
1:03   Shooting foul on Marquise Kennedy  
1:03 +1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 44-33
1:03 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-34
45.0   Shooting foul on John Hall  
45.0 +1 Keith Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws 45-34
45.0   Keith Clemons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
45.0   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
29.0   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
0.0   Keith Clemons missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYCHI Ramblers 28
EVAN Aces 32

Time Team Play Score
19:49   K.J. Riley missed driving layup  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
19:38   Cameron Krutwig missed layup, blocked by John Hall  
19:36   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
19:25 +3 John Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 45-37
19:07   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
19:05   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
18:49   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
18:35   Bad pass turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by John Hall  
18:29   Personal foul on Tate Hall  
18:20   Offensive foul on John Hall  
18:20   Turnover on John Hall  
18:06   Personal foul on John Hall  
18:01 +2 Tate Hall made turnaround jump shot 47-37
17:35   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Offensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
17:24 +2 Sam Cunliffe made jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 47-39
17:11   Aher Uguak missed layup  
17:09   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
17:04 +2 K.J. Riley made driving layup 47-41
16:58 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 49-41
16:29   Artur Labinowicz missed layup  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
16:21 +2 Lucas Williamson made finger-roll layup 51-41
16:05   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
15:46 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 51-44
15:28 +2 Marquise Kennedy made driving layup 53-44
15:04   Shooting foul on Marquise Kennedy  
15:04   Commercial timeout called  
15:04   K.J. Riley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:04 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-45
14:36 +2 Marquise Kennedy made driving layup 55-45
14:14   Evan Kuhlman missed layup  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
13:56   Personal foul on K.J. Riley  
13:54   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
13:52   Shooting foul on Marquise Kennedy  
13:28 +2 K.J. Riley made jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman 55-47
13:12   Bad pass turnover on Aher Uguak, stolen by Artur Labinowicz  
13:03   Shooting foul on Tate Hall  
13:03   Artur Labinowicz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:03 +1 Artur Labinowicz made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-48
12:42   Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
12:29   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
12:25   Out of bounds turnover on Evan Kuhlman  
12:04   Jalon Pipkins missed jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
11:41   Artur Labinowicz missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
11:16   Offensive foul on Tom Welch  
11:16   Turnover on Tom Welch  
11:16   Commercial timeout called  
11:00 +2 Sam Cunliffe made jump shot 55-50
10:37   Personal foul on K.J. Riley  
10:26 +2 Lucas Williamson made jump shot 57-50
9:51 +2 Sam Cunliffe made running Jump Shot 57-52
9:47   Offensive foul on Tate Hall  
9:47   Turnover on Tate Hall  
9:32   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
9:18   Keith Clemons missed jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
9:09   Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
9:09   Personal foul on Sam Cunliffe  
8:58   Keith Clemons missed running Jump Shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
8:36 +2 K.J. Riley made fade-away jump shot 57-54
8:36   Shooting foul on Keith Clemons  
8:36 +1 K.J. Riley made free throw 57-55
8:23   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
8:07   Tate Hall missed jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
7:37   Noah Frederking missed reverse layup  
7:35   Offensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
7:31 +2 Artur Labinowicz made hook shot 57-57
7:31   30-second timeout called  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:12   Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot, blocked by Evan Kuhlman  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
7:12   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
7:12   Commercial timeout called  
7:12   Noah Frederking missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:12   Noah Frederking missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
6:54   Lucas Williamson missed reverse layup  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
6:52   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
6:52 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 59-57
6:51   Shooting foul on Noah Frederking  
6:51   Cameron Krutwig missed free throw  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
6:33   Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley  
6:33   Shooting foul on Artur Labinowicz  
6:28   Tate Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:28   Tate Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:28   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
6:09 +2 K.J. Riley made driving layup 59-59
5:50   Traveling violation turnover on Tate Hall  
5:26   Shooting foul on Keith Clemons  
5:26   K.J. Riley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:26 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-60
5:26   30-second timeout called  
5:10   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
4:44   Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Tate Hall  
4:36   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
4:36 +1 Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 60-60
4:36 +1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-60
4:20   K.J. Riley missed driving layup  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
4:07   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
3:49 +2 K.J. Riley made layup, assist by Evan Kuhlman 61-62
3:39   Marquise Kennedy missed layup, blocked by Evan Kuhlman  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
3:29 +2 Aher Uguak made dunk 63-62
3:20   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
3:20   Commercial timeout called  
3:20   John Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:20   John Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
3:02   Tate Hall missed driving layup  
3:00   Offensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
3:00   Marquise Kennedy missed driving layup  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
2:55   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
2:55   Aher Uguak missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:55   Aher Uguak missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
2:38   Bad pass turnover on Evan Kuhlman, stolen by Marquise Kennedy  
2:21   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
2:21 +1 Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 64-62
2:21 +1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-62
2:02   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
1:47 +2 Keith Clemons made driving layup 67-62
1:47   Shooting foul on Noah Frederking  
1:47 +1 Keith Clemons made free throw 68-62
1:38   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
1:38 +1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 68-63
1:38 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-64
1:12   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
1:08   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
1:08 +1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 68-65
1:08   K.J. Riley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
54.0