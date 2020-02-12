|
19:49
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed driving layup
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed layup, blocked by John Hall
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Hall
|
|
19:25
|
|
+3
|
John Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
|
45-37
|
19:07
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed layup
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Hall
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by John Hall
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tate Hall
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Offensive foul on John Hall
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Turnover on John Hall
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on John Hall
|
|
18:01
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made turnaround jump shot
|
47-37
|
17:35
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
17:24
|
|
+2
|
Sam Cunliffe made jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
|
47-39
|
17:11
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed layup
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
17:04
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Riley made driving layup
|
47-41
|
16:58
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson
|
49-41
|
16:29
|
|
|
Artur Labinowicz missed layup
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
16:21
|
|
+2
|
Lucas Williamson made finger-roll layup
|
51-41
|
16:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lucas Williamson
|
|
15:46
|
|
+3
|
Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
|
51-44
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy made driving layup
|
53-44
|
15:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:04
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
53-45
|
14:36
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy made driving layup
|
55-45
|
14:14
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed layup
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on K.J. Riley
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
13:28
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Riley made jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman
|
55-47
|
13:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aher Uguak, stolen by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tate Hall
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Artur Labinowicz missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:03
|
|
+1
|
Artur Labinowicz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
55-48
|
12:42
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith Clemons
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Evan Kuhlman
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Jalon Pipkins missed jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Artur Labinowicz missed jump shot
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tom Welch
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Turnover on Tom Welch
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:00
|
|
+2
|
Sam Cunliffe made jump shot
|
55-50
|
10:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on K.J. Riley
|
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Lucas Williamson made jump shot
|
57-50
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Sam Cunliffe made running Jump Shot
|
57-52
|
9:47
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tate Hall
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Turnover on Tate Hall
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Lucas Williamson
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sam Cunliffe
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed running Jump Shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
8:36
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Riley made fade-away jump shot
|
57-54
|
8:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keith Clemons
|
|
8:36
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made free throw
|
57-55
|
8:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed reverse layup
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
Artur Labinowicz made hook shot
|
57-57
|
7:31
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot, blocked by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed reverse layup
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed layup
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
6:52
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup
|
59-57
|
6:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Noah Frederking
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed free throw
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Artur Labinowicz
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Hall
|
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Riley made driving layup
|
59-59
|
5:50
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tate Hall
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keith Clemons
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:26
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
59-60
|
5:26
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Tate Hall
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
|
|
4:36
|
|
+1
|
Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
60-60
|
4:36
|
|
+1
|
Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
61-60
|
4:20
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed driving layup
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evansville
|
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Riley made layup, assist by Evan Kuhlman
|
61-62
|
3:39
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed layup, blocked by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak made dunk
|
63-62
|
3:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith Clemons
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
John Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
John Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed driving layup
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed driving layup
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Evan Kuhlman, stolen by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe
|
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
64-62
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
65-62
|
2:02
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
1:47
|
|
+2
|
Keith Clemons made driving layup
|
67-62
|
1:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Noah Frederking
|
|
1:47
|
|
+1
|
Keith Clemons made free throw
|
68-62
|
1:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aher Uguak
|
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
68-63
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
68-64
|
1:12
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Hall
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
1:08
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
68-65
|
1:08
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
54.0
|