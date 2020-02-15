|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
19:38
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made hook shot
|
0-2
|
19:19
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Brown
|
3-2
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made jump shot, assist by Lucas Williamson
|
3-4
|
18:53
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made alley-oop shot, assist by Tate Hall
|
3-6
|
18:20
|
|
|
AJ Green missed floating jump shot
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aher Uguak, stolen by Isaiah Brown
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
17:55
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made hook shot
|
3-8
|
17:42
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Spencer Haldeman
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tom Welch
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Tom Welch missed layup
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak made dunk
|
3-10
|
16:56
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made jump shot
|
5-10
|
16:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on AJ Green
|
|
16:37
|
|
+1
|
Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-11
|
16:37
|
|
+1
|
Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-12
|
16:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Lucas Williamson
|
|
16:02
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall
|
5-15
|
15:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trae Berhow, stolen by Lucas Williamson
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
15:30
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made jump shot, assist by AJ Green
|
7-15
|
15:12
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Spencer Haldeman, stolen by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
14:39
|
|
+3
|
Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
7-18
|
14:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on AJ Green
|
|
13:59
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy
|
7-20
|
13:34
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Northern Iowa
|
|
13:25
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Kimmons made layup
|
9-20
|
12:59
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
9-23
|
12:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Justin Dahl, stolen by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
12:41
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy made driving layup
|
9-25
|
12:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Dahl
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed free throw
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Antwan Kimmons missed driving layup, blocked by Lucas Williamson
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Franklin Agunanne missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tywhon Pickford
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed layup
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lucas Williamson
|
|
10:52
|
|
+3
|
Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe
|
12-25
|
10:41
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-28
|
10:13
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
9:48
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Haldeman made reverse layup, assist by Isaiah Brown
|
14-28
|
9:27
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lucas Williamson
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Trae Berhow
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
7:39
|
|
+3
|
Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe
|
17-28
|
7:11
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Haldeman made fade-away jump shot
|
19-28
|
5:59
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tate Hall
|
19-30
|
5:45
|
|
+2
|
Trae Berhow made jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe
|
21-30
|
5:22
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Krutwig
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Austin Phyfe
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy made layup, assist by Tate Hall
|
21-32
|
4:19
|
|
+3
|
AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe
|
24-32
|
3:50
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Green
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Keith Clemons made jump shot
|
24-34
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Spencer Haldeman
|
26-34
|
2:57
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed jump shot
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made floating jump shot
|
28-34
|
2:03
|
|
+3
|
Marquise Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot
|
28-37
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by AJ Green
|
30-37
|
1:32
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
1:06
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made jump shot
|
32-37
|
35.0
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Austin Phyfe
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|