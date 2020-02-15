NIOWA
LOYCHI

No Text

Loyola Chicago outlasts Northern Iowa 82-73 in overtime

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Keith Clemons tossed in 25 points, Cameron Krutwig scored 21 and Loyola Chicago clamped down in overtime to beat Northern Iowa 82-73 on Saturday.

Clemons sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Ramblers (18-9, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Krutwig buried 10 of 19 shots and added 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Tate Hall had 11 points and six assists, while freshman Marquise Kennedy scored 11 off the bench.

Loyola Chicago took a 37-32 lead into halftime, and led 71-66 on an Aher Uguak layup with 65 seconds left in the game. But Trae Berhow hit a jumper to pull Northern Iowa within three points and AJ Green hit a 3-pointer with 4 seconds to go to send the game to overtime.

The extra period was all Loyola Chicago. Lucas Williams opened the extra period with a bucket as the Ramblers used an 11-0 run to wrap up the win. The Panthers didn't score in overtime until Green hit a jumper with 14 seconds remaining.

Green topped the Panthers (22-4, 11-3) with 19 points, but he made just 8 of 23 shots, including 3 of 11 from beyond the arc. Spencer Haldeman hit four 3-pointers and scored 16, while Berhow scored 13. Austin Phyfe scored 12 and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Isaiah Brown had 10 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
NIOWA Panthers 32
LOYCHI Ramblers 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
19:38 +2 Cameron Krutwig made hook shot 0-2
19:19 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Brown 3-2
19:06 +2 Tate Hall made jump shot, assist by Lucas Williamson 3-4
18:53   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
18:40 +2 Cameron Krutwig made alley-oop shot, assist by Tate Hall 3-6
18:20   AJ Green missed floating jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
18:11   Bad pass turnover on Aher Uguak, stolen by Isaiah Brown  
18:03   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
17:55 +2 Cameron Krutwig made hook shot 3-8
17:42   Traveling violation turnover on Spencer Haldeman  
17:19   Aher Uguak missed jump shot  
17:17   Offensive rebound by Tom Welch  
17:17   Tom Welch missed layup  
17:15   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
17:12 +2 Aher Uguak made dunk 3-10
16:56 +2 Austin Phyfe made jump shot 5-10
16:37   Shooting foul on AJ Green  
16:37 +1 Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 5-11
16:37 +1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-12
16:20   Lost ball turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
16:02 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall 5-15
15:47   Lost ball turnover on Trae Berhow, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
15:44   Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman  
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:44   Lucas Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:44   Lucas Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
15:30 +2 Austin Phyfe made jump shot, assist by AJ Green 7-15
15:12   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
15:00   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Haldeman, stolen by Cameron Krutwig  
14:39 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 7-18
14:29   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green  
13:59 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy 7-20
13:34   Jumpball received by Northern Iowa  
13:25 +2 Antwan Kimmons made layup 9-20
12:59 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 9-23
12:46   Bad pass turnover on Justin Dahl, stolen by Marquise Kennedy  
12:41 +2 Marquise Kennedy made driving layup 9-25
12:41   Shooting foul on Justin Dahl  
12:41   Marquise Kennedy missed free throw  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
12:07   Antwan Kimmons missed driving layup, blocked by Lucas Williamson  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
11:58   Franklin Agunanne missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:38   Bad pass turnover on Tywhon Pickford  
11:10   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
11:02   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
10:52 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 12-25
10:41 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot 12-28
10:13   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
10:08   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
9:58   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
9:48 +2 Spencer Haldeman made reverse layup, assist by Isaiah Brown 14-28
9:27   Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
9:18   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
9:09   Out of bounds turnover on Trae Berhow  
8:41   Keith Clemons missed jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
8:22   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
8:05   Aher Uguak missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
7:39 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 17-28
7:11   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
7:09   Offensive rebound by Tate Hall  
7:06   Commercial timeout called  
6:59   Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
6:32 +2 Spencer Haldeman made fade-away jump shot 19-28
5:59 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tate Hall 19-30
5:45 +2 Trae Berhow made jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 21-30
5:22   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
5:06   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Phyfe  
4:46   Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
4:36   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
4:30 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup, assist by Tate Hall 21-32
4:19 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 24-32
3:50   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
3:40   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
3:30   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
3:19 +2 Keith Clemons made jump shot 24-34
2:58 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Spencer Haldeman 26-34
2:57   30-second timeout called  
2:57   Commercial timeout called  
2:47   Tate Hall missed jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
2:22 +2 AJ Green made floating jump shot 28-34
2:03 +3 Marquise Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot 28-37
1:49 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by AJ Green 30-37
1:32   Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
1:19   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
1:06 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 32-37
35.0   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
25.0   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Austin Phyfe  
4.0   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NIOWA Panthers 39
LOYCHI Ramblers 34

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
19:26   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
19:19 +2 Austin Phyfe made dunk 34-37
19:02   Cameron Krutwig missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
18:52 +2 AJ Green made fade-away jump shot 36-37
18:33   Shooting foul on AJ Green  
18:33 +1 Keith Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws 36-38
18:33 +1 Keith Clemons made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-39
18:21 +2 Isaiah Brown made layup, assist by Austin Phyfe 38-39
18:01 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons 38-42
17:40   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
17:25   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
17:16   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
17:03 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 41-42
16:29   Aher Uguak missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
16:10   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
15:44   Tate Hall missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
15:42   Offensive rebound by Tate Hall  
15:39 +2 Cameron Krutwig made jump shot 41-44
15:29 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 44-44
15:03   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
14:46   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
14:31 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 44-46
14:25   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
14:21   Marquise Kennedy missed layup  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
14:11   Spencer Haldeman missed layup  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
14:00   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Offensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
13:55 +2 Keith Clemons made layup 44-48
13:49   Commercial timeout called  
13:26   Lost ball turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Franklin Agunanne  
13:11   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
12:54   Shooting foul on Keith Clemons  
12:52   Commercial timeout called  
12:52 +1 Isaiah Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 45-48
12:52   Isaiah Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
12:36   Shooting foul on Justin Dahl  
12:36 +1 Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 45-49
12:36 +1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-50
12:26   Isaiah Brown missed layup, blocked by Franklin Agunanne  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
12:01   Lucas Williamson missed fade-away jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
11:44 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Dahl 48-50
11:18   Jumpball received by Northern Iowa  
11:18   Lost ball turnover on Franklin Agunanne, stolen by Spencer Haldeman  
11:18   Commercial timeout called  
11:01 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 50-50
10:47   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
10:21   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
10:11   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
9:46 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 53-50
9:17 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Aher Uguak 53-52
9:01   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
8:58   Personal foul on Austin Phyfe  
8:39 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 53-54
8:26   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
8:03 +2 Cameron Krutwig made hook shot 53-56
7:55   30-second timeout called  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:42 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 56-56
7:23 +2 Cameron Krutwig made turnaround jump shot, assist by Lucas Williamson 56-58
7:08   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
6:51   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
6:34   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
6:10   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
5:56   Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Keith Clemons  
5:41   30-second timeout called  
5:26   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
5:12   Isaiah Brown missed layup, blocked by Lucas Williamson  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
5:05   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green  
4:41 +2 Franklin Agunanne made hook shot, assist by Lucas Williamson 56-60
4:22   AJ Green missed jump shot  
4:20   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
4:15 +2 Isaiah Brown made dunk 58-60
3:56   Lucas Williamson missed layup  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
3:46   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Franklin Agunanne  
3:39 +2 Keith Clemons made layup, assist by Tate Hall 58-62
3:26 +2 Austin Phyfe made jump shot, assist by Spencer Haldeman 60-62
3:08 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 60-64
2:53   Lost ball turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Marquise Kennedy  
2:37 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall 60-67
2:29   Full timeout called  
2:29   Commercial timeout called  
2:13 +3 Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Haldeman 63-67
1:46 +2 Lucas Williamson made layup 63-69
1:31 +3 Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 66-69
1:05 +2 Aher Uguak made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 66-71
47.0 +2 Trae Berhow made jump shot 68-71
37.0   30-second timeout called  
16.0   Full timeout called  
14.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago  
13.0   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
10.0   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
5.0 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 71-71
0.0   End of period  

OT
NIOWA Panthers 2
LOYCHI Ramblers 11

Time Team Play Score
5:00   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
4:42 +2 Lucas Williamson made jump shot 71-73
4:09   Spencer Haldeman missed jump shot, blocked by Aher Uguak  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
3:51   Official timeout called  
3:40 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Williamson 71-76
3:23   AJ Green missed jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
2:57 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 71-78
2:44   AJ Green missed jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
2:18   Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot  
2:16   Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
2:05   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
1:48   AJ Green missed jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
1:43   Jumpball received by Northern Iowa  
1:43   Lost ball turnover on Keith Clemons, stolen by Trae Berhow  
1:43   30-second timeout called  
1:43