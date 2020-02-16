CINCY
ECU

No Text

Williams helps Cincy top East Carolina 70-67 in OT.

  • AP
  • Feb 16, 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Keith Williams scored six of his 17 points in overtime and Cincinnati pulled out a 70-67 win over East Carolina on Sunday.

Williams, who missed a contested drive at the end of regulation, followed up a Mika Adams-Woods basket with a 3-pointer to put the Bearcats on top 66-61 midway through overtime. After an East Carolina free throw, Williams hit again.

Tristen Newton hit a jumper and JJ Miles, who forced OT with a 3 with 11 seconds in regulation, followed with a 3-pointer to pull ECU within 68-67. Adams-Woods made 1 of 2 free throws with 32 seconds to play. The Pirates missed a shot but got the ball back when the rebound was knocked out of bounds. However, Jayden Gardner lost the ball out of bounds on a drive to the basket.

Williams made 1 of 2 free throws with 3.9 seconds to play but Gardner's 3-point attempt was well short.

Neither team had a double-figures lead. The Bearcats had an 11-0 run early in the first half and led 30-27 at the break. East Carolina used an 11-0 run to lead by eight near the midpoint of the second half but Cincinnati immediately responded with 10 straight.

Tre Scott scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Pirates (17-8, 10-3 American Athletic Conference), who have won seven of eight, including an 82-57 win over ECU. Chris Vogt and Jarron Cumberland added 13 points each and Adams-Woods had 10. It was the sixth OT game for Cincy this year, tying a school record.

Gardner led the Pirates (10-16, 4-9) with 15 points. Miles added 12 and Newton 11.

Cincinnati is home against Central Florida on Wednesday. East Carolina plays at Memphis on Wednesday.

-----

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

