20:00
Jumpball received by Cincinnati
19:43
Chris Vogt missed layup
19:41
Offensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland
19:32
Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:30
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
19:05
+2
Tremont Robinson-White made driving layup
0-2
18:52
+2
Chris Vogt made layup, assist by Keith Williams
2-2
18:51
Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner
18:52
+1
Chris Vogt made free throw
3-2
18:36
Jayden Gardner missed driving layup, blocked by Keith Williams
18:34
Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods
18:30
+2
Tre Scott made finger-roll layup, assist by Mika Adams-Woods
5-2
18:00
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
17:58
Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
17:39
+2
Keith Williams made jump shot
7-2
17:11
J.J. Miles missed jump shot
17:09
Defensive rebound by Cincinnati
16:52
+2
Chris Vogt made layup
9-2
16:52
Shooting foul on Charles Coleman
16:52
Chris Vogt missed free throw
16:52
Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman
16:23
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
16:21
Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods
16:15
+2
Tre Scott made finger-roll layup, assist by Mika Adams-Woods
11-2
16:14
30-second timeout called
16:14
Commercial timeout called
16:02
Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:00
Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
15:42
Chris Vogt missed layup
15:40
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
15:16
+2
Bitumba Baruti made jump shot
11-4
15:02
Lost ball turnover on Keith Williams
14:46
+2
Samson Strickland made running Jump Shot
11-6
14:25
Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:23
Defensive rebound by Miles James
14:03
Bad pass turnover on Samson Strickland, stolen by Mika Adams-Woods
13:57
+2
Keith Williams made layup
13-6
13:41
Miles James missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:39
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
13:15
Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:13
Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson
12:50
+2
Miles James made layup, assist by Tyrie Jackson
13-8
12:37
Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:35
Defensive rebound by Samson Strickland
12:21
Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot
12:19
Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt
11:53
+2
Tre Scott made dunk, assist by Keith Williams
15-8
11:38
Shooting foul on Chris Vogt
11:38
Commercial timeout called
11:38
+1
Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws
15-9
11:38
+1
Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-10
11:11
Bad pass turnover on Zach Harvey, stolen by Bitumba Baruti
11:06
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:04
Offensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
10:49
Shooting foul on Zach Harvey
10:49
Brandon Suggs missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:49
+1
Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-11
10:36
Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti
10:22
+2
Tre Scott made alley-oop shot, assist by Mamoudou Diarra
17-11
10:03
Tyrie Jackson missed driving layup, blocked by Tre Scott
10:01
Offensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
9:59
Brandon Suggs missed layup
9:57
Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra
9:52
Traveling violation turnover on Jaevin Cumberland
9:47
Jayden Gardner missed layup
9:45
Offensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson
9:37
Traveling violation turnover on Jayden Gardner
9:20
Chris Vogt missed hook shot
9:18
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
9:12
+3
Tyrie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Coleman
17-14
8:55
Chris McNeal missed jump shot
8:53
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
8:46
+2
Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
17-16
8:19
Shooting foul on Tyrie Jackson
8:20
Chris McNeal missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:20
Chris McNeal missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:20
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
8:19
Personal foul on Chris McNeal
8:06
J.J. Miles missed jump shot
8:04
Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra
7:55
+2
Keith Williams made layup
19-16
7:37
Tristen Newton missed jump shot
7:35
Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland
7:20
Mamoudou Diarra missed jump shot
7:18
Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt
7:18
+2
Chris Vogt made dunk
21-16
7:18
Shooting foul on Tremont Robinson-White
7:18
Commercial timeout called
7:18
Chris Vogt missed free throw
7:18
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
6:52
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Scott
6:50
Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods
6:37
Keith Williams missed reverse layup
6:35
Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
6:29
Traveling violation turnover on Tremont Robinson-White
6:05
Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:03
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
6:03
Personal foul on Tre Scott
5:48
+2
Charles Coleman made hook shot, assist by J.J. Miles
21-18
5:35
Lost ball turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Jayden Gardner
5:30
+2
J.J. Miles made layup, assist by Tristen Newton
21-20
5:14
+2
Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Keith Williams
23-20
4:58
Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner
4:46
+2
Tre Scott made jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland
25-20
4:21
Personal foul on Mika Adams-Woods
4:08
J.J. Miles missed jump shot
4:06
Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods
3:59
Out of bounds turnover on Jeremiah Davenport
4:00
Commercial timeout called
3:45
Bad pass turnover on Tristen Newton
3:35
Tre Scott missed layup
3:33
Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson
3:09
+3
Tyrie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner
25-23
2:41
+3
Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mika Adams-Woods
28-23
2:20
Jayden Gardner missed floating jump shot, blocked by Tre Scott
2:19
Offensive rebound by East Carolina
2:07
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:05
Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt
1:56
+2
Tre Scott made dunk, assist by Chris Vogt
30-23
1:40
Personal foul on Jaevin Cumberland
1:21
Brandon Suggs missed floating jump shot
1:19
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
1:13
Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland
1:07
Bad pass turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Tre Scott
54.0
30-second timeout called
40.0
Bad pass turnover on Mika Adams-Woods, stolen by Tyrie Jackson
34.0
|
|
Shooting foul on Chris Vogt
|
|
34.0
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-24
|
34.0
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-25
|
16.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jeremiah Davenport
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Jeremiah Davenport
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mika Adams-Woods
|
|
5.0
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-26
|
5.0
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-27
|
4.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Suggs
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by East Carolina
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|