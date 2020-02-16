EVAN
DRAKE

No Text

Drake continues Evansville's MVC plight in 85-80 win

  • AP
  • Feb 16, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Anthony Murphy posted career highs scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds and Drake beat Evansville 85-80 on Sunday.

Evansville led 40-34 at halftime before Drake (17-10, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference) started the second half with a 13-0 run and never trailed again. Sam Cunliffe's 3-pointer with a minute to go brought the Purple Aces (9-18, 0-14) within 72-76 but the Bulldogs made all eight of their foul shots in the last 46 seconds.

Roman Penn scored 19, Liam Robbins 15 and Garrett Sturtz 11 for Drake, which ended a two-game losing streak. The Bulldogs are at .500 in their last eight games.

Cunliffe led Evansville with 25 points, Evan Kuhlman 17 and K.J. Riley 10. Evansville has lost 28 of its last 33 conference games. Their 15-game losing streak includes a 65-60 loss against Illinois State in the first round of the MVC tournament last year.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
EVAN Aces 40
DRAKE Bulldogs 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Evansville  
19:46   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
19:34 +2 Liam Robbins made hook shot 0-2
19:16   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
19:07   Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
18:56   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Offensive rebound by Evansville  
18:46 +3 Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe 3-2
18:46   Shooting foul on Roman Penn  
18:46 +1 Jawaun Newton made free throw 4-2
18:28   Liam Robbins missed hook shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
18:15 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman 7-2
17:39   Shot clock violation turnover on Drake  
17:12 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jawaun Newton 10-2
16:54 +2 Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jonah Jackson 10-4
16:26 +2 Sam Cunliffe made floating jump shot 12-4
16:14 +2 Liam Robbins made fade-away jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy 12-6
15:41   Evan Kuhlman missed layup  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
15:35 +2 Roman Penn made driving layup 12-8
15:24   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
15:22   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
15:19   Bad pass turnover on Jawaun Newton  
15:19   Commercial timeout called  
15:00   Liam Robbins missed turnaround jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
14:38   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
14:34   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Thomas  
14:05   K.J. Riley missed driving layup  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
13:54 +3 Noah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 12-11
13:25   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
13:07   Lost ball turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Shamar Givance  
12:51 +2 John Hall made layup, assist by K.J. Riley 14-11
12:39   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Offensive rebound by Roman Penn  
12:34   Traveling violation turnover on Roman Penn  
12:07 +3 Artur Labinowicz made 3-pt. jump shot 17-11
11:25 +2 Roman Penn made hook shot 17-13
11:00   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
10:45   Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton  
10:45   Commercial timeout called  
10:45 +1 Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 17-14
10:45 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-15
10:21 +3 Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 20-15
9:51   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
9:34   Traveling violation turnover on K.J. Riley  
9:21   Shooting foul on Evan Kuhlman  
9:21 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 20-16
9:21   Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
8:59 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot 23-16
8:37 +2 Noah Thomas made jump shot 23-18
8:13 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 26-18
7:53   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
7:52   Personal foul on Liam Robbins  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:21   Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville  
7:11   Anthony Murphy missed driving layup  
7:09   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
7:08   Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton  
7:08 +1 Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 26-19
7:08 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-20
6:53 +2 K.J. Riley made driving layup 28-20
6:39 +2 Roman Penn made turnaround jump shot 28-22
6:09   Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
5:59   Shooting foul on Shamar Givance  
5:59 +1 Roman Penn made 1st of 2 free throws 28-23
5:59 +1 Roman Penn made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-24
5:36   John Hall missed driving layup  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
5:28   Jumpball received by Drake  
5:17 +2 Roman Penn made floating jump shot 28-26
4:56   Bad pass turnover on Shamar Givance, stolen by Roman Penn  
4:53   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by K.J. Riley  
4:39 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot 31-26
4:28 +2 Anthony Murphy made alley-oop shot, assist by Garrett Sturtz 31-28
4:06   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
4:06 +1 John Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 32-28
4:06 +1 John Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-28
3:51   Traveling violation turnover on Roman Penn  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:38 +2 Sam Cunliffe made layup 35-28
3:17   Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
2:46   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
2:37   Roman Penn missed driving layup  
2:35   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
2:30   Offensive foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
2:30   Turnover on Antonio Pilipovic  
2:04   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
1:48 +2 Shamar Givance made driving layup 37-28
1:36   Shooting foul on K.J. Riley  
1:36 +1 Noah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 37-29
1:36   Noah Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
1:12   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
1:04 +3 Noah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 37-32
30.0 +2 Sam Cunliffe made layup, assist by K.J. Riley 39-32
30.0   Shooting foul on Garrett Sturtz  
30.0 +1 Sam Cunliffe made free throw 40-32
22.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0 +2 Anthony Murphy made layup, assist by Roman Penn 40-34
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
EVAN Aces 40
DRAKE Bulldogs 51

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Roman Penn  
19:39 +2 D.J. Wilkins made driving layup 40-36
19:16   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
19:02   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
18:54 +2 D.J. Wilkins made driving layup 40-38
18:27   Evan Kuhlman missed driving layup  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
18:22 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 40-41
17:52   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
17:44 +2 Anthony Murphy made driving layup, assist by Roman Penn 40-43
17:44   Shooting foul on John Hall  
17:44 +1 Anthony Murphy made free throw 40-44
17:31   Shamar Givance missed driving layup  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
17:19   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
17:19   Liam Robbins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:19 +1 Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-45
17:07   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Drake  
16:44   Offensive foul on Liam Robbins  
16:44   Turnover on Liam Robbins  
16:32   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley  
16:24 +2 Roman Penn made driving layup 40-47
16:14   30-second timeout called  
16:14   Commercial timeout called  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:54 +2 Sam Cunliffe made layup, assist by Noah Frederking 42-47
15:54   Shooting foul on Jonah Jackson  
15:54 +1 Sam Cunliffe made free throw 43-47
15:39   Roman Penn missed driving layup  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
15:31   Jumpball received by Drake  
15:31   Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Anthony Murphy  
15:12 +2 Garrett Sturtz made driving layup 43-49
15:12   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
15:12 +1 Garrett Sturtz made free throw 43-50
14:57 +2 Sam Cunliffe made layup 45-50
14:50   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
14:48   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Murphy  
14:25   Shamar Givance missed layup  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
14:20   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
14:20   Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:20 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-51
14:05   Personal foul on Jonah Jackson  
13:52   Shooting foul on Anthony Murphy  
13:52 +1 Sam Cunliffe made 1st of 2 free throws 46-51
13:52 +1 Sam Cunliffe made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-51
13:22   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
13:13 +2 K.J. Riley made layup, assist by Artur Labinowicz 49-51
13:05   30-second timeout called  
12:42   Shooting foul on K.J. Riley  
12:42 +1 Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 49-52
12:42   Anthony Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
12:21   K.J. Riley missed driving layup  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
12:14   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Roman Penn  
12:10 +2 Anthony Murphy made layup, assist by Roman Penn 49-54
11:47   Artur Labinowicz missed driving layup  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
11:39   Commercial timeout called  
11:35   Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Shamar Givance  
11:28 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Hall 52-54
10:54   Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton  
10:54 +1 Roman Penn made 1st of 2 free throws 52-55
10:54 +1 Roman Penn made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-56
10:34   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Drake  
10:24 +2 Roman Penn made driving layup 52-58
9:51   Artur Labinowicz missed fade-away jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Drake  
9:34   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
9:08   Personal foul on Noah Thomas  
8:54   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
8:49   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Artur Labinowicz  
8:41   Bad pass turnover on Shamar Givance, stolen by Noah Thomas  
8:21 +2 Liam Robbins made hook shot, assist by Anthony Murphy 52-60
7:59   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:48   Personal foul on Noah Thomas  
7:48 +1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 53-60
7:48 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-60
7:35   Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Sam Cunliffe  
7:26   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
7:17   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
7:17 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 54-61
7:17   Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
7:05   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
7:05 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 54-62
7:05 +1 Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-63
6:51   Sam Cunliffe missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
6:41   Liam Robbins missed layup  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
6:35 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk 54-65
6:27   30-second timeout called  
6:17 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 57-65
6:04 +2 Anthony Murphy made driving layup 57-67
5:37 +2 Jawaun Newton made jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman 59-67
5:18   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Evan Kuhlman  
5:08 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 62-67
5:05   Full timeout called  
4:45   Liam Robbins missed hook shot  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
4:42   Personal foul on K.J. Riley  
4:42 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws 62-68
4:42 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-69
4:28   Sam Cunliffe missed driving layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
4:26   Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
4:23 +2 Sam Cunliffe made dunk 64-69
4:07   Liam Robbins missed fade-away jump shot  
4:05   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
4:02   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
4:02   Garrett Sturtz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:02 +1 Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-70
3:39   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
3:27 +2 Garrett Sturtz made driving layup, assist by Roman Penn 64-72
3:27   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
3:27   Commercial timeout called  
3:27 +1 Garrett Sturtz made free throw 64-73
3:13 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 67-73
2:51   Liam Robbins missed turnaround jump shot  
2:49   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
2:31   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
2:12   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
2:12   K.J. Riley missed free throw  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
1:40   Roman Penn missed layup  
1:38   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
1:28