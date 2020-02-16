|
19:52
Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Roman Penn
19:39
+2
D.J. Wilkins made driving layup
40-36
19:16
K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:14
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
19:02
Personal foul on Jawaun Newton
18:54
+2
D.J. Wilkins made driving layup
40-38
18:27
Evan Kuhlman missed driving layup
18:25
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
18:22
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins
40-41
17:52
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:50
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
17:44
+2
Anthony Murphy made driving layup, assist by Roman Penn
40-43
17:44
Shooting foul on John Hall
17:44
+1
Anthony Murphy made free throw
40-44
17:31
Shamar Givance missed driving layup
17:29
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
17:19
Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe
17:19
Liam Robbins missed 1st of 2 free throws
17:19
+1
Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws
40-45
17:07
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
17:05
Defensive rebound by Drake
16:44
Offensive foul on Liam Robbins
16:44
Turnover on Liam Robbins
16:32
Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley
16:24
+2
Roman Penn made driving layup
40-47
16:14
30-second timeout called
16:14
Commercial timeout called
15:56
Commercial timeout called
15:54
+2
Sam Cunliffe made layup, assist by Noah Frederking
42-47
15:54
Shooting foul on Jonah Jackson
15:54
+1
Sam Cunliffe made free throw
43-47
15:39
Roman Penn missed driving layup
15:37
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
15:31
Jumpball received by Drake
15:31
Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Anthony Murphy
15:12
+2
Garrett Sturtz made driving layup
43-49
15:12
Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe
15:12
+1
Garrett Sturtz made free throw
43-50
14:57
+2
Sam Cunliffe made layup
45-50
14:50
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:48
Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
14:48
Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Murphy
14:25
Shamar Givance missed layup
14:23
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
14:20
Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe
14:20
Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws
14:20
+1
Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws
45-51
14:05
Personal foul on Jonah Jackson
13:52
Shooting foul on Anthony Murphy
13:52
+1
Sam Cunliffe made 1st of 2 free throws
46-51
13:52
+1
Sam Cunliffe made 2nd of 2 free throws
47-51
13:22
Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:20
Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance
13:13
+2
K.J. Riley made layup, assist by Artur Labinowicz
49-51
13:05
30-second timeout called
12:42
Shooting foul on K.J. Riley
12:42
+1
Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws
49-52
12:42
Anthony Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
12:42
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
12:21
K.J. Riley missed driving layup
12:19
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
12:14
Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:12
Offensive rebound by Roman Penn
12:10
+2
Anthony Murphy made layup, assist by Roman Penn
49-54
11:47
Artur Labinowicz missed driving layup
11:45
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
11:39
Commercial timeout called
11:35
Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Shamar Givance
11:28
+3
Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Hall
52-54
10:54
Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton
10:54
+1
Roman Penn made 1st of 2 free throws
52-55
10:54
+1
Roman Penn made 2nd of 2 free throws
52-56
10:34
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:32
Defensive rebound by Drake
10:24
+2
Roman Penn made driving layup
52-58
9:51
Artur Labinowicz missed fade-away jump shot
9:49
Defensive rebound by Drake
9:34
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:32
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
9:08
Personal foul on Noah Thomas
8:54
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:52
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
8:49
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Artur Labinowicz
8:41
Bad pass turnover on Shamar Givance, stolen by Noah Thomas
8:21
+2
Liam Robbins made hook shot, assist by Anthony Murphy
52-60
7:59
Personal foul on Roman Penn
7:59
Commercial timeout called
7:48
Personal foul on Noah Thomas
7:48
+1
K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws
53-60
7:48
+1
K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws
54-60
7:35
Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Sam Cunliffe
7:26
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:24
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
7:17
Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
7:17
+1
Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws
54-61
7:17
Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:17
Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
7:05
Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
7:05
+1
Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws
54-62
7:05
+1
Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws
54-63
6:51
Sam Cunliffe missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
6:49
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
6:41
Liam Robbins missed layup
6:39
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
6:35
+2
Liam Robbins made dunk
54-65
6:27
30-second timeout called
6:17
+3
Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
57-65
6:04
+2
Anthony Murphy made driving layup
57-67
5:37
+2
Jawaun Newton made jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman
59-67
5:18
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Evan Kuhlman
5:08
+3
Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
62-67
5:05
Full timeout called
4:45
Liam Robbins missed hook shot
4:43
Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
4:42
Personal foul on K.J. Riley
4:42
+1
Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws
62-68
4:42
+1
Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws
62-69
4:28
Sam Cunliffe missed driving layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
4:26
Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
4:23
+2
Sam Cunliffe made dunk
64-69
4:07
Liam Robbins missed fade-away jump shot
4:05
Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
4:02
Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
4:02
Garrett Sturtz missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:02
+1
Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws
64-70
3:39
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:37
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
3:27
+2
Garrett Sturtz made driving layup, assist by Roman Penn
64-72
3:27
Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe
3:27
Commercial timeout called
3:27
+1
Garrett Sturtz made free throw
64-73
3:13
+3
Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
67-73
2:51
Liam Robbins missed turnaround jump shot
2:49
Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
2:31
Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:29
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
2:12
Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz
2:12
K.J. Riley missed free throw
2:12
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
1:40
Roman Penn missed layup
1:38
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
1:28
