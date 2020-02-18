ARK
FLA

No Text

Florida beats Arkansas 73-59, extends dominance in series

  • AP
  • Feb 18, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Keyontae Johnson spent a good chunk of his career night at the free throw line. It was the best chance undermanned Arkansas had at stopping the 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore.

Johnson scored a career-high 24 points thanks mostly to making 15 of 17 from the charity stripe as Florida beat the Razorbacks 73-59 on Tuesday night to extend their dominance in the series.

''I thought he just dominated the basketball game,'' said Arkansas coach Eric Musselman. ''We had nobody to guard him. The guy takes seven field goals and has 24 points.''

Johnson added 10 rebounds for his third double-double in Florida's last four games. It was his sixth double-double of the season and 10th of his career.

''The ball happens to be coming my way,'' Johnson said.

Andrew Nembhard chipped 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Florida, which won for the 11th time in 12 games against the Razorbacks. The Gators (17-9, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) also extended their winning streak against Arkansas in Gainesville to 14. The Hogs (16-10, 4-9) haven't won in the O'Connell Center since Feb. 28, 1995.

Noah Locke hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for Florida. Kerry Blackshear Jr. picked up four fouls - all on the offensive end - in his first 9 minutes of action. He finished with two points, five rebounds and six turnovers.

Arkansas played its fifth consecutive game without preseason All-SEC selection Isaiah Joe, who had arthroscopic debridement surgery on his right knee two weeks ago. Joe practiced this week and warmed up with the team before the game.

''He's looking great,'' Musselman said. ''I never say anything to an injured player. He lets me know when he's ready to play. I'm not asking. It's up to the individual player, up to the trainer and doctor.''

The Razorbacks trailed by 19 points in the opening half, but took advantage of Florida's foul trouble to whittle that down to two for several possessions after the break. The Gators turned to Nembhard and Johnson to rebuild a double-digit lead down the stretch.

Nembhard made two free throws after getting fouled on a drive and later added consecutive left-handed layups. Johnson hit four from the charity stripe and sank a floater in the lane. They were all of Florida's offense in a 12-2 spurt that made it a 12-point game.

''I thought that was the turning point,'' Florida coach Mike White said.

Mason Jones led Arkansas with 21 points despite constant double teams. Adrio Bailey added 16 as the Razorbacks lost their fifth consecutive game in league play.

Early on, Florida looked like it would have no problem beating Arkansas again. The Gators made 10 of their first 15 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and led 30-11.

Musselman called two timeouts, both after Locke hit 3s, in hopes of squashing Florida's momentum. The second one seemed to work.

Arkansas closed the opening 20 minutes with a 15-3 run that sliced into the 19-point lead. It surely helped that the Gators played 18 minutes without Blackshear and nearly 10 without Johnson. Both picked up a pair of fouls early.

Johnson's return in the second half changed everything.

FLOPPING AROUND

Locke was called for a technical foul early in the second half that seemed to energize the Gators. Johnson and Locke pushed Bailey out of Florida's huddle, and Bailey flopped to the ground. Initially the foul was called on Johnson but changed to Locke after officials reviewed the play.

''I feel like it was disrespectful,'' Johnson said. ''It was like somebody trying to come in your home. I was just trying to protect our house and get him out.''

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks won't be the same until Joe returns. He ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 16 points a game, and is one of the team's best 3-point shooters and perimeter defenders.

Florida: The Gators have won five of six since looking like their NCAA Tournament hopes were on life support. How they finish down the stretch will determine if they make it the big dance for the fourth consecutive year.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks play three of their next four at home, beginning Saturday when they host Missouri.

Florida: The Gators begin a daunting closing, regular-seasons stretch at No. 10 Kentucky on Saturday. They also face LSU, Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky again before the conference tournament.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
ARK Razorbacks 26
FLA Gators 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida  
19:47   Lost ball turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr., stolen by Adrio Bailey  
19:23   Offensive foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
19:23   Turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
18:58   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
18:58   Keyontae Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:58 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
18:46   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Andrew Nembhard  
18:44   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
18:32   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
18:24   Offensive foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
18:24   Turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
18:10   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:57   Offensive foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:57   Turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:38 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 2-1
17:13 +2 Scottie Lewis made driving layup 2-3
16:54   Ethan Henderson missed dunk, blocked by Omar Payne  
16:52   Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
16:54   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
16:54 +1 Ethan Henderson made 1st of 2 free throws 3-3
16:54   Ethan Henderson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
16:44   Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot, blocked by Ethan Henderson  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Florida  
16:37 +3 Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 3-6
16:22   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
16:20   Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
16:21 +2 Ethan Henderson made layup 5-6
16:21   Shooting foul on Omar Payne  
16:21   Ethan Henderson missed free throw  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
16:21   Personal foul on Jeantal Cylla  
15:59   Personal foul on Ethan Henderson  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:50 +2 Andrew Nembhard made finger-roll layup 5-8
15:30   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
15:16   Bad pass turnover on Scottie Lewis, stolen by Jeantal Cylla  
15:11   Desi Sills missed layup, blocked by Scottie Lewis  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
15:05   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Locke  
14:54   Offensive foul on Ethan Henderson  
14:54   Turnover on Ethan Henderson  
14:40 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 5-11
14:15   Desi Sills missed driving layup  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
14:01   Shooting foul on Ethan Henderson  
14:01 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 5-12
14:01 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-13
13:40   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Jeantal Cylla  
13:33   Jeantal Cylla missed jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
13:14   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
13:05 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scottie Lewis 5-16
13:04   30-second timeout called  
12:56   Personal foul on Jason Jitoboh  
12:45   Reggie Chaney missed layup, blocked by Jason Jitoboh  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
12:22   Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
12:08   Shooting foul on Scottie Lewis  
12:08 +1 Jeantal Cylla made 1st of 2 free throws 6-16
12:08 +1 Jeantal Cylla made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-16
11:53   Bad pass turnover on Keyontae Johnson, stolen by Jeantal Cylla  
11:45   Bad pass turnover on Jeantal Cylla, stolen by Omar Payne  
11:14 +2 Keyontae Johnson made driving layup 7-18
10:53   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Scottie Lewis  
10:46 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot 7-21
10:45   30-second timeout called  
10:45   Commercial timeout called  
10:31   Mason Jones missed layup, blocked by Omar Payne  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
10:06   Omar Payne missed hook shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
9:54   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
9:54 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 8-21
9:54 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-21
9:35 +2 Andrew Nembhard made jump shot 9-23
9:20   Traveling violation turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
9:09   Tre Mann missed jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
8:51 +3 Tre Mann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 9-26
8:17   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
8:07   Omar Payne missed layup  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Jeantal Cylla  
8:02   Shooting foul on Noah Locke  
8:02 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 10-26
8:02 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-26
7:56 +2 Jason Jitoboh made dunk, assist by Ques Glover 11-28
7:42   Flagrant foul on Desi Sills  
7:30   Turnover on Desi Sills  
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:30 +1 Ques Glover made 1st of 2 free throws 11-29
7:30 +1 Ques Glover made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-30
7:19   Jason Jitoboh missed layup  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
7:06 +3 Adrio Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 14-30
6:37   Ques Glover missed jump shot  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
6:24   Jason Jitoboh missed jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
6:07   Jeantal Cylla missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
5:53   Jason Jitoboh missed layup  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
5:44   Adrio Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Desi Sills  
5:34   Personal foul on Tre Mann  
5:34   Mason Jones missed free throw  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
5:26   Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by Noah Locke  
5:19   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
5:19   Andrew Nembhard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:51   Mason Jones missed floating jump shot  
5:19 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-31
4:51   Mason Jones missed floating jump shot  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
4:49 +2 Adrio Bailey made dunk 16-31
4:35   Ques Glover missed fade-away jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
4:26 +2 Adrio Bailey made layup, assist by Mason Jones 18-31
3:27   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
4:26   Commercial timeout called  
3:59 +2 Tre Mann made jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 18-33
3:29   Adrio Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
3:10   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
2:59 +2 Adrio Bailey made driving dunk 20-33
2:38   Andrew Nembhard missed fade-away jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
2:30 +2 Mason Jones made driving layup, assist by Jalen Harris 22-33
2:00   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Nembhard  
1:42   Adrio Bailey missed jump shot  
1:40   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
1:34 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 24-33
1:24   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Nembhard, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
1:16   Adrio Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
50.0   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
48.0   Offensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
44.0   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
36.0 +2 Mason Jones made driving layup 26-33
5.0   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARK Razorbacks 33
FLA Gators 40

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Mason Jones made layup 28-33
19:31   Bad pass turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
19:06   Mason Jones missed layup  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
18:53 +3 Scottie Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 28-36
18:38 +3 Adrio Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 31-36
18:25   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
18:25   Official timeout called  
18:10   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Noah Locke  
18:25   Turnover on Noah Locke  
18:25 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 32-36
18:25 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-36
18:12   Bad pass turnover on Adrio Bailey, stolen by Scottie Lewis  
17:43   Offensive foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:43   Turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:26   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
17:04   Personal foul on Adrio Bailey  
16:47 +2 Noah Locke made jump shot 33-38
16:28   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
16:21 +2 Keyontae Johnson made driving layup, assist by Noah Locke 33-40
16:21   Shooting foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
16:21 +1 Keyontae Johnson made free throw 33-41
16:08   Offensive foul on Mason Jones  
16:08   Turnover on Mason Jones  
15:53   Offensive foul on Scottie Lewis  
15:53   Turnover on Scottie Lewis  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:42 +2 Ethan Henderson made dunk, assist by Mason Jones 35-41
15:26   Shooting foul on Mason Jones  
15:26   Omar Payne missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:26 +1 Omar Payne made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-42
15:12 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 38-42
14:58   Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
14:46 +2 Ethan Henderson made dunk, assist by Mason Jones 40-42
14:34   30-second timeout called  
14:34   Commercial timeout called  
14:19   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed hook shot  
14:17   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
13:45   Lost ball turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr., stolen by Jalen Harris  
13:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Arkansas  
13:24   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
13:14   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
13:04   Personal foul on Ethan Henderson  
13:01   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
13:01 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 40-43
13:01 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-44
12:45 +2 Mason Jones made fade-away jump shot 42-44
12:30 +2 Andrew Nembhard made driving layup 42-46
12:11   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
11:59 +2 Andrew Nembhard made jump shot 42-48
11:40 +2 Mason Jones made finger-roll layup 44-48
11:23   Keyontae Johnson missed layup  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
11:15   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
11:12 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made tip-in 44-50
10:53 +2 Mason Jones made jump shot 46-50
10:28 +2 Tre Mann made reverse layup 46-52
9:54   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
9:33   Offensive foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
9:33   Turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
9:33   Commercial timeout called  
9:24 +2 Mason Jones made driving layup 48-52
9:24   Shooting foul on Jason Jitoboh  
9:24   Mason Jones missed free throw  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
8:59   Shooting foul on Ethan Henderson  
8:59 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 48-53
8:59 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-54
8:54   Desi Sills missed layup  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
8:52 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made tip-in 50-54
8:23   Noah Locke missed jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
8:07   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
8:07   Personal foul on Jason Jitoboh  
7:58   Mason Jones missed layup  
7:56   Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
7:55   Adrio Bailey missed layup  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
7:38   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:38 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 50-55
7:38 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-56
7:12   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Offensive rebound by Mason Jones  
7:00 +2 Adrio Bailey made layup, assist by Mason Jones 52-56
6:31 +2 Keyontae Johnson made jump shot 52-58
6:01   Adrio Bailey missed jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
5:50 +2 Andrew Nembhard made finger-roll layup 52-60
5:26   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
5:09 +2 Andrew Nembhard made finger-roll layup 52-62
4:50   Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by Keyontae Johnson  
4:26   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
4:26