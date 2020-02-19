BAYLOR
OKLA

Butler scores 22, helps No. 1 Baylor beat Oklahoma 65-54

  • AP
  • Feb 19, 2020

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma seemingly had a chance before Jared Butler snuffed out the Sooners' upset hopes.

The sophomore guard scored 11 of his 22 points during a crucial five-minute stretch in the second half, and No. 1 Baylor beat Oklahoma 65-54 on Tuesday night for its Big 12-record 23rd consecutive win.

''I get the confidence from Coach and my teammates,'' Butler said. ''When they call my name, it's my job to make the right play. Everybody on our team has a role, and I think I play my role pretty well.''

The Bears' win streak broke a tie with Kansas, which claimed 22 straight victories during the 1996-97 season.

''The amazing part of the streak is we've had different players step up each night,'' Baylor coach Scott Drew said. ''Nobody can be on for 23 straight nights.''

Many of the Bears' wins have been close calls, including a 61-57 win over Oklahoma on Jan. 20. The Bears don't care how the victories look.

''When you're No. 1 in the country, it's tough,'' Butler said. ''Everyone is coming at you. We stay tough-minded.''

Mark Vital had 10 points and Freddie Gillespie grabbed 10 rebounds for Baylor (24-1, 13-0 Big 12). Bears guard MaCio Teague, the team's leading scorer in Big 12 play, sat out for the second straight game with a wrist injury.

Kristian Doolittle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (16-10, 6-7), which hosted a No. 1 team for the first time in 23 years. The Sooners entered 11-1 at home.

Brady Manek, Oklahoma's leading scorer this season with 15.6 points per game, struggled to get open and finished with 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting.

''We tried to make it as difficult as we could for him,'' Drew said. ''He got a few good looks early but we were happy those didn't go in.''

Oklahoma opened with a 10-5 lead, but Baylor's tough defense smothered the Sooners for most of the first half. The Bears took a 28-19 lead before Manek connected on a 3-pointer and an alley-oop dunk to trim the deficit to four. Baylor led 30-24 at halftime.

Oklahoma trailed 39-38 and could have taken the lead, but Doolittle missed a 3-pointer that was a bit rushed. Baylor responded by scoring six straight to go up 45-38.

''Baylor is good - really, really good,'' Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ''I thought when we got it back to one, we were there. We had some empty possessions that we couldn't get over the hump. When we needed a bucket, we didn't get it. A lot was because (of) Baylor's aggressiveness on the defensive end.''

A deep 3 by Butler put the Bears ahead 55-44 with about six minutes remaining.

''I was really pleased how our guys responded in the second half,'' Drew said. ''When the crowd really got into it, we didn't panic. Guys continued to operate the offense. I was just following the plays Jared was calling.''

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears were again unspectacular, but effective. They made just enough shots, won the rebounding battle and committed only eight turnovers.

Oklahoma: The Sooners have lost back-to-back games, to current No. 3 Kansas and No. 1 Baylor. Overall, though, Oklahoma has been strong lately.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bears put themselves in position to properly defend their No. 1 ranking Saturday against No. 3 Kansas. The Sooners might have garnered some attention from voters if they had won, especially given their recent win over West Virginia.

STAT LINES

Baylor made the same number of shots - 13 for 31 - in both halves. The 41.9% clip was good enough because the Bears held the Sooners to 36.5% shooting.

REAVES' CRAMPS

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves had cramps in the second half and played just 6:32. He went scoreless after the break and didn't take a shot. For the season, he is Oklahoma's No. 3 scorer at 14.1 points per game.

''He tried a few possessions, but it wasn't going to happen,'' Kruger said.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts Kansas on Saturday.

Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State on Saturday.

1st Half
BAYLOR Bears 30
OKLA Sooners 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Baylor  
19:38   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
19:09   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
18:39 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
18:17 +2 Brady Manek made jump shot 3-2
17:56   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
17:49 +3 Kristian Doolittle made 3-pt. jump shot 3-5
17:15 +2 Jared Butler made jump shot 5-5
16:57 +3 Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alondes Williams 5-8
16:34   Personal foul on Alondes Williams  
16:25   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
16:22   Personal foul on De'Vion Harmon  
16:09   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
15:53   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
15:44   Davion Mitchell missed layup  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
15:25   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
15:13   Mark Vital missed layup, blocked by Kristian Doolittle  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
15:13   Jumpball received by Oklahoma  
15:08 +2 Austin Reaves made layup, assist by De'Vion Harmon 5-10
15:08 +2 Austin Reaves made layup, assist by De'Vion Harmon 5-10
14:38 +2 Mark Vital made layup 7-10
14:22   Out of bounds turnover on Jamal Bieniemy  
14:08 +2 Tristan Clark made jump shot 9-10
13:52   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
13:42   Out of bounds turnover on Davion Mitchell  
13:16   Kristian Doolittle missed layup  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
13:03 +2 Mark Vital made layup 11-10
12:40   Jamal Bieniemy missed jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
12:24   Lost ball turnover on Devonte Bandoo, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
12:16   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
12:09   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
11:59   Lost ball turnover on Kur Kuath, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
11:40   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
11:38   Personal foul on Tristan Clark  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:16   Brady Manek missed jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
10:54   Offensive foul on Matthew Mayer  
10:54   Turnover on Matthew Mayer  
10:33 +3 Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 11-13
10:04 +3 Matthew Mayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Clark 14-13
9:46   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
9:41   Jumpball received by Baylor  
9:25 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by Jared Butler 16-13
9:11 +2 Alondes Williams made layup 16-15
8:43   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
8:38   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
8:27   Alondes Williams missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
8:20   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
8:17   Personal foul on Kristian Doolittle  
8:02   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:41   Jamal Bieniemy missed jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
7:15 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 19-15
6:56   De'Vion Harmon missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
6:49   Jared Butler missed layup, blocked by Kristian Doolittle  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
6:29 +2 Mark Vital made layup 21-15
6:24   Bad pass turnover on Alondes Williams, stolen by Devonte Bandoo  
6:16   Mark Vital missed layup  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
6:12   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
5:58   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
5:35 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by Mark Vital 23-15
5:17   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
4:54 +2 Jared Butler made layup 25-15
4:54   Shooting foul on Alondes Williams  
4:54 +1 Jared Butler made free throw 26-15
4:06   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
4:36   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Jared Butler  
4:20 +2 Devonte Bandoo made jump shot 28-15
4:08   Kristian Doolittle missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
3:55   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
3:45   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
3:43 +2 Jalen Hill made layup 28-17
3:43   Shooting foul on Jared Butler  
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:43   Jalen Hill missed free throw  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
3:43   Personal foul on Victor Iwuakor  
3:28   Freddie Gillespie missed layup, blocked by Victor Iwuakor  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
3:22   Personal foul on Davion Mitchell  
3:19 +2 Brady Manek made jump shot 28-19
2:50   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
2:49   Personal foul on Matthew Mayer  
2:28 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 28-22
2:05   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell  
1:53   Victor Iwuakor missed layup, blocked by Tristan Clark  
1:51   Offensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
1:51   Jumpball received by Oklahoma  
1:43   Jalen Hill missed layup  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
1:26 +2 Brady Manek made alley-oop shot, assist by Austin Reaves 28-24
35.0   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
1:07   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
48.0   Matthew Mayer missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
46.0   Offensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
40.0 +2 Matthew Mayer made layup 30-24
35.0   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
7.0   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
1.0   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  

2nd Half
BAYLOR Bears 35
OKLA Sooners 30

Time Team Play Score
19:51 +2 Davion Mitchell made driving layup 32-24
19:24   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
19:21   Traveling violation turnover on Freddie Gillespie  
19:12 +2 Alondes Williams made finger-roll layup 32-26
18:49   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
18:33 +2 Alondes Williams made driving layup 32-28
18:11 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot 35-28
17:48   Brady Manek missed jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
17:43   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
17:43   Brady Manek missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:43 +1 Brady Manek made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-29
17:19   Shooting foul on Alondes Williams  
17:19 +1 Devonte Bandoo made 1st of 2 free throws 36-29
17:19 +1 Devonte Bandoo made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-29
17:08 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 37-31
16:51   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
16:44   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
16:30 +2 Mark Vital made layup 39-31
16:04   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
16:00   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
16:00 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 39-32
16:00 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-33
15:46   Jared Butler missed jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
15:37   Lost ball turnover on Kur Kuath, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
15:37   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
15:10   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
15:08   Jumpball received by Oklahoma  
14:52 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 39-36
14:30   Personal foul on Kur Kuath  
14:11   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot, blocked by Kristian Doolittle  
14:09   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
14:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Baylor  
13:52   Personal foul on Davion Mitchell  
13:43   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
13:40   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
13:33   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Jared Butler  
13:28   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
13:13   Offensive foul on De'Vion Harmon  
13:13   Turnover on De'Vion Harmon  
12:55   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
12:48   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
12:42 +2 Kristian Doolittle made floating jump shot 39-38
12:19   Tristan Clark missed hook shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
12:09   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
12:00   Tristan Clark missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
11:59   Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
11:58 +2 Tristan Clark made layup 41-38
11:33   Jamal Bieniemy missed layup  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
11:06   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
11:02   Commercial timeout called  
10:51   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
10:49   Offensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
10:40   Traveling violation turnover on Brady Manek  
10:19 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Tristan Clark 43-38
9:48   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Jared Butler  
9:45 +2 Jared Butler made layup 45-38
9:45   Shooting foul on Kristian Doolittle  
9:45   Jared Butler missed free throw  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
9:45   Personal foul on Matthew Mayer  
9:45 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 45-39
9:45 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-40
9:24 +2 Tristan Clark made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 47-40
9:12   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
8:53 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot 50-40
8:45   30-second timeout called  
8:45   Commercial timeout called  
8:24   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
8:14 +2 Tristan Clark made layup, assist by Jared Butler 52-40
7:52 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 52-42
7:29   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
7:02 +2 Kristian Doolittle made layup, assist by Alondes Williams 52-44
7:03   Shooting foul on Devonte Bandoo  
7:03   Commercial timeout called  
7:03   Kristian Doolittle missed free throw  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
6:43   Lost ball turnover on Devonte Bandoo, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
6:31   Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
6:11 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot 55-44
5:52 +2 De'Vion Harmon made layup 55-46
5:21   Jared Butler missed jump shot  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
5:15   Freddie Gillespie missed layup, blocked by De'Vion Harmon  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
4:57   Shooting foul on Devonte Bandoo  
4:57 +1 Alondes Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 55-47
4:57 +1 Alondes Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-48
4:41 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 58-48
4:30 +2 Alondes Williams made driving layup 58-50
4:30   Shooting foul on Jared Butler  
4:30 +1 Alondes Williams made free throw 58-51
4:12   Jared Butler missed jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
4:08   Offensive foul on Alondes Williams  
4:07   Turnover on Alondes Williams  
3:50 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 61-51
3:32   Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo  
3:32   Commercial timeout called  
3:32 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 61-52
3:32 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-53
3:12   Davion Mitchell missed layup  
3:10   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
3:05 +2 Mark Vital made dunk 63-53
2:49   Personal foul on Davion Mitchell  
2:49   Kristian Doolittle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:49 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-54
2:33   Personal foul on Brady Manek  
2:33   30-second timeout called  
2:14   Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
2:14   Jared Butler missed free throw  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
1:58