Alexander leads No. 15 Creighton past No. 19 Marquette 73-65

  • AP
  • Feb 19, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) Ty-Shon Alexander came up big for Creighton on both ends of the floor.

Alexander had 22 points and helped limit high-scoring Markus Howard to 13 as the No. 15 Bluejays beat No. 19 Marquette 73-65 on Tuesday night.

''He's done a good job on everybody all year and he doesn't get talked about enough, frankly,'' Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. ''He wasn't necessarily a great defensive player when he came to Creighton. He got better last year and he's made a huge jump this year.''

Marcus Zegarowski added 17 points and Damien Jefferson had 11 for Creighton (21-6, 10-4 Big East), which pulled within a half-game of first-place Seton Hall in the conference standings. The Bluejays won for the eighth time in nine games - including road victories over three ranked teams.

Sacar Anim had 18 points for Marquette (17-8, 7-6). Howard, who entered as the nation's leading scorer at 27.3 points, was held scoreless in the first half for the first time this season.

Howard shot just 4 of 14, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range. In Creighton's 92-75 victory over Marquette on New Year's Day, Alexander helped hold Howard to 18 points on 6-of-16 shooting.

''He's got size, he's got athleticism, he's got familiarity,'' Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said of Alexander. ''I think he takes great pride in the defensive end, and then they run multiple guys at him (Howard).''

Marquette, which trailed 32-22 at halftime, pulled even at 38 on a jumper from the top of the key by Howard. The Bluejays answered with eight consecutive points, going up 46-38 on a 3-pointer by Alexander with 12:38 remaining.

Jefferson's 3 put the Bluejays ahead 59-46 with 6:11 left. Brandon Bailey and Howard countered with 3s to cut it to 59-53, but Alexander answered with a 3 of his own.

Howard's 3 brought Marquette to 65-60. Jefferson scored on a layup and Alexander hit a baseline jumper from the left side to make it 69-60 with 43 seconds left.

''We had a lot of mental breakdowns,'' Anim said. ''A couple times we left guys open in transition, easy stuff like that. Just a lack of talking and things like that, mental breakdowns that shouldn't be happening.''

Creighton outscored the Golden Eagles 13-5 over the final 5:46 of the first half for a 10-point lead at the break. Marquette shot just 9 of 28 in the first half, including 2 for 17 from beyond the arc.

The victory gave Creighton three consecutive wins over Marquette for the first time since 1934-36.

Creighton is closing in on No. 16 Seton Hall, which hosts No. 21 Butler on Wednesday night.

''They're probably the hottest team in our league right now,'' Wojciechowski said about the Bluejays. ''They're really playing well and they outplayed us today, for sure.''

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays play three of their final four regular-season games at home, where they are 14-1 this season.

Marquette: Three of the Golden Eagles' final five games are against Georgetown, DePaul and St. John's - the bottom three teams in the conference. Marquette has beaten all three this season.

UP NEXT

Creighton hosts Butler on Sunday.

Marquette is at Providence on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
CREIGH Bluejays 32
MARQET Golden Eagles 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Creighton  
19:33   Damien Jefferson missed jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
19:23   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
19:21   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
19:06   Christian Bishop missed layup, blocked by Brendan Bailey  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
18:45   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
18:36 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made driving layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 2-0
18:15   Sacar Anim missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
18:08   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
17:43 +2 Sacar Anim made floating jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 2-2
17:35   Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
17:28 +2 Sacar Anim made reverse layup, assist by Markus Howard 2-4
17:08 +2 Christian Bishop made alley-oop shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 4-4
16:47 +2 Theo John made hook shot, assist by Koby McEwen 4-6
16:31   Damien Jefferson missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
16:29   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
16:26 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 6-6
16:06   Traveling violation turnover on Brendan Bailey  
15:47   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Koby McEwen  
15:43   Shooting foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:43 +1 Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws 6-7
15:43 +1 Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-8
15:34   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
15:11   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
14:58 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot 8-8
14:43   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
14:12   Bad pass turnover on Denzel Mahoney, stolen by Greg Elliott  
14:00   Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
13:47   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
13:36   Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard  
13:20   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
13:07 +3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 8-11
12:41   Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup, blocked by Jayce Johnson  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott  
12:33   Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Shereef Mitchell  
12:26 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made jump shot, assist by Shereef Mitchell 10-11
11:52   Shot clock violation turnover on Marquette  
11:40   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot, blocked by Theo John  
11:40   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot, blocked by Theo John  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
11:28   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Brendan Bailey, stolen by Christian Bishop  
10:43   Christian Bishop missed dunk  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
10:34 +2 Damien Jefferson made driving layup 12-11
10:04 +2 Koby McEwen made layup, assist by Theo John 12-13
9:47   Bad pass turnover on Christian Bishop  
9:30   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
9:22   Personal foul on Symir Torrence  
9:17 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made fade-away jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson 14-13
8:57   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
8:35   Personal foul on Koby McEwen  
8:27   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Symir Torrence  
8:17   Symir Torrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
8:10   Offensive foul on Denzel Mahoney  
8:10   Turnover on Denzel Mahoney  
7:52   Offensive foul on Jayce Johnson  
7:52   Turnover on Jayce Johnson  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:30 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made jump shot 16-13
7:10   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
7:03   Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
6:55 +2 Sacar Anim made driving layup, assist by Koby McEwen 16-15
6:42 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 19-15
6:23   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
5:57   Kelvin Jones missed layup  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
5:48 +2 Koby McEwen made jump shot 19-17
5:11   Koby McEwen missed layup  
5:30   Personal foul on Markus Howard  
5:23 +2 Christian Bishop made layup, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 21-17
5:11   Koby McEwen missed layup  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
5:00 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 23-17
4:22   Marcus Zegarowski missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4:53   Offensive foul on Koby McEwen  
4:53   Turnover on Koby McEwen  
4:22   Shooting foul on Markus Howard  
4:22   Marcus Zegarowski missed 1st of 3 free throws  
3:59   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
4:22 +1 Marcus Zegarowski made 2nd of 3 free throws 24-17
4:22 +1 Marcus Zegarowski made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-17
4:12   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
3:59   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:42   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
3:22   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
3:21   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
2:58   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott  
2:51   Offensive foul on Sacar Anim  
2:51   Turnover on Sacar Anim  
2:26   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
2:16 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 27-17
1:58   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
1:54 +2 Theo John made dunk 27-19
1:54   Shooting foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
1:54   Theo John missed free throw  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
1:45   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
1:23 +3 Greg Elliott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim 27-22
1:02 +2 Denzel Mahoney made driving layup 29-22
37.0   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
7.0 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 32-22
1.0   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CREIGH Bluejays 41
MARQET Golden Eagles 43

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 32-25
19:24   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
19:05 +2 Theo John made jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 32-27
18:45   Bad pass turnover on Christian Bishop  
18:34   Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard  
18:16   Personal foul on Sacar Anim  
18:00   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
17:49   Damien Jefferson missed layup  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Koby McEwen  
17:33 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 34-27
17:16   Sacar Anim missed layup  
17:14   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
17:14 +2 Sacar Anim made dunk 34-29
16:59   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
16:50   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
16:44 +2 Theo John made dunk, assist by Koby McEwen 34-31
16:31 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made jump shot 36-31
16:11   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
16:07   Commercial timeout called  
15:54   Shooting foul on Koby McEwen  
15:54   Christian Bishop missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:54   Christian Bishop missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
15:37 +3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 36-34
15:30 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made driving layup 38-34
15:13   Markus Howard missed layup  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
15:11 +2 Theo John made dunk 38-36
14:56   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Bishop  
14:40 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot, assist by Greg Elliott 38-38
14:19 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made driving layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 40-38
13:59   Out of bounds turnover on Sacar Anim  
13:35   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Jamal Cain  
13:25   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Denzel Mahoney  
13:15 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Mahoney 43-38
12:57   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
12:40 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelvin Jones 46-38
12:30   30-second timeout called  
12:30   Commercial timeout called  
12:22   Shooting foul on Kelvin Jones  
12:22 +1 Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws 46-39
12:22 +1 Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-40
12:13   Offensive foul on Kelvin Jones  
12:13   Turnover on Kelvin Jones  
11:55   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Offensive rebound by Markus Howard  
11:50   Markus Howard missed layup  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
11:48   Jumpball received by Creighton  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
11:24   Koby McEwen missed jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
11:11   Lost ball turnover on Christian Bishop, stolen by Markus Howard  
11:05   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
11:05 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 46-41
11:05   Markus Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
10:44 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 49-41
10:15   Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Greg Elliott  
10:09 +2 Greg Elliott made dunk 49-43
10:05   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
9:58 +2 Damien Jefferson made dunk 51-43
9:36   Jumpball received by Marquette  
9:29   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
9:16   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
9:09   Personal foul on Mitch Ballock  
9:01   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
8:55   Personal foul on Brendan Bailey  
8:35   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott  
8:28   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
8:04   Lost ball turnover on Theo John, stolen by Denzel Mahoney  
7:45 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made floating jump shot 53-43
7:38   30-second timeout called  
7:25   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
7:22   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
6:55 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made driving layup 55-43
6:55   Shooting foul on Markus Howard  
6:55 +1 Marcus Zegarowski made free throw 56-43
6:41 +3 Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 56-46
6:13 +3 Damien Jefferson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 59-46
5:57 +2 Sacar Anim made layup, assist by Markus Howard 59-48
5:36   Denzel Mahoney missed layup, blocked by Brendan Bailey  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
5:27 +2 Sacar Anim made driving layup 59-50
5:19 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 62-50
5:06 +3 Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 62-53
4:33   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
4:27   Personal foul on Damien Jefferson  
4:24   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
4:24   Theo John missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:24   Theo John missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
4:24   Personal foul on Brendan Bailey  
4:12   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
3:59   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
3:50   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
3:40   Traveling violation turnover on Koby McEwen  
3:40   Commercial timeout called  
3:21   Bad pass turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander  
3:17