Crutcher scores 18, leads No. 5 Dayton past VCU 66-61

  • AP
  • Feb 19, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Dayton coach Anthony Grant knew that his No. 5 Flyers would face a stern test on the road at VCU, where he spent four years as the Rams' coach.

His team got that, for sure, in the 150th consecutive sellout at VCU's Siegel Center, yet the Flyers did just enough to extend their winning streak to 15.

''We were able to answer the bell every time we needed to,'' Grant said after the Flyers held off a late challenge in a 66-61 victory that completed a sweep of the season series. The Flyers beat VCU 79-65 in Ohio on Jan. 14.

''We got hit with a lot of adversity tonight and our guys persevered,'' Grant said. ''Our thought tonight was about resiliency, it was about togetherness and we found a way to win.''

Jalen Crutcher scored 18 points, including four free throws in the final six minutes, and Obi Toppin added 12 for Dayton (24-2, 13-0 Atlantic 10). They were the highest ranked team ever to play at the Siegel Center.

''We knew coming into this game that it was going to be a dogfight for 40 minutes straight, so we just had to come out with the same intensity that they had,'' Toppin said.

Trey Landers added 11 points for the Flyers, who made 17 of 24 free throws in the second half.

The Rams (17-9, 7-6) closed to within one possession several times in the last seven minutes, the last on Vince Williams' putback with 27 seconds left, but Dwayne Cohill made a pair of free throws with 22.4 seconds left.

''They made enough plays to get out of here with a win,'' said VCU coach Mike Rhoades, whose team lost its third straight and for the fourth time in five games. ''Look, we're close,'' he added, ''but nobody cares if you're close.''

Nah'Shon Hyland led VCU with 18 points and Marcus Santos-Silva had 12 points and 17 rebounds, but the Rams turned 13 turnovers into just 10 points.

The game came two days after a team meeting that Rhoades said lasted nearly three hours and included ''a lot of truth-telling,'' he said, after consecutive losses to George Mason and cross-town rival Richmond.

The Rams used an 8-1 run to get within 52-50 with 6:18 left, but Dayton converted six of eight free throws to rebuild the lead to 58-51. Malik Crowfield's 3-pointer and a free throw by De'Riante Jenkins pulled the Rams within 58-55, but Toppin scored inside and added a free throw.

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: The Flyers were shooting well about 50% for most of the game before a dry spell in the second half that included a pair of ill-advised 3-point tries by Crutcher and Landers. They finished 19 for 42, 45.2%.

VCU: The Rams played without point guardMarcus Evans, their top passer and No. 3 scorer (10.3 ppg). Evans aggravated a left knee injury in VCU's loss to Richmond last Saturday. In his absence, Hyland played point guard and fellow freshman Jimmy Clark also saw action, scoring four points.

UP NEXT

The Flyers are at home against Duquesne on Saturday.

VCU is on the road at Saint Louis on Friday.

1st Half
DAYTON Flyers 36
VCU Rams 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Dayton  
19:30   Ryan Mikesell missed jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
19:04   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:45 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 3-0
18:24   De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
18:05   Rodney Chatman missed layup  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:54   Nah'Shon Hyland missed layup, blocked by Jalen Crutcher  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
17:45 +3 Ryan Mikesell made 3-pt. jump shot 6-0
17:27   Vince Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva  
16:55   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Issac Vann  
16:48 +2 Issac Vann made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 6-2
16:38   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
16:29   Nah'Shon Hyland missed jump shot  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Vince Williams  
16:27   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
16:27 +1 Vince Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 6-3
16:27   Vince Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:27   Offensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
16:21   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
16:19 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by De'Riante Jenkins 6-5
16:07   Lost ball turnover on Obi Toppin  
15:38 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland made driving layup 6-7
15:26   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
15:26   Commercial timeout called  
14:55   Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton  
14:35   Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Offensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
14:20   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Clark III, stolen by Jalen Crutcher  
14:03 +2 Jalen Crutcher made driving layup 8-7
13:45   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
13:30 +2 Ibi Watson made driving layup 10-7
13:10   Personal foul on Dwayne Cohill  
13:02   Personal foul on Ibi Watson  
13:00   Bad pass turnover on KeShawn Curry, stolen by Ryan Mikesell  
12:55 +2 Jalen Crutcher made dunk, assist by Ryan Mikesell 12-7
12:29   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
12:27   Offensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
12:23   KeShawn Curry missed layup  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
12:22   Personal foul on KeShawn Curry  
12:09   Personal foul on Vince Williams  
11:51   Bad pass turnover on Jordy Tshimanga, stolen by Vince Williams  
11:46   Vince Williams missed layup, blocked by Ryan Mikesell  
11:44   Offensive rebound by VCU  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:36 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot 12-10
11:20 +2 Trey Landers made floating jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson 14-10
11:08 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland made layup 14-12
10:34 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson 17-12
10:10   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
9:47   KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
9:31   Offensive foul on Jhery Matos  
9:31   Turnover on Jhery Matos  
9:13   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
8:58 +2 Ibi Watson made driving layup 19-12
8:47 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland made driving layup 19-14
8:29   Jordy Tshimanga missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
8:29   Jumpball received by VCU  
8:08   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
7:48 +2 Trey Landers made jump shot 21-14
7:48   Shooting foul on Corey Douglas  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:48   Trey Landers missed free throw  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
7:35 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Riante Jenkins 21-17
7:18 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Obi Toppin 23-17
6:54   Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Jarren McAllister  
6:50   Shooting foul on Obi Toppin  
6:50   Jarren McAllister missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:50 +1 Jarren McAllister made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-18
6:24   Obi Toppin missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
6:03 +2 Jimmy Clark III made layup, assist by De'Riante Jenkins 23-20
5:49   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
5:31 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot 26-20
5:21   Corey Douglas missed layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
4:56   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Clark III  
4:47 +2 Jimmy Clark III made driving layup 26-22
4:36   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
4:34   Personal foul on Mike'L Simms  
4:28   Shooting foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
4:28 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 1st of 2 free throws 27-22
4:28 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-22
4:12   Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
3:54   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Clark III  
3:43   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
3:35   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
3:33   Personal foul on Corey Douglas  
3:33   Commercial timeout called  
3:33 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 1st of 2 free throws 29-22
3:33   Ryan Mikesell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Hason Ward  
3:08 +3 Vince Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hason Ward 29-25
2:37   Obi Toppin missed hook shot  
2:35   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
2:34   Trey Landers missed layup  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Vince Williams  
2:24 +3 Malik Crowfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann 29-28
2:02 +2 Trey Landers made driving layup 31-28
1:59   Offensive foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
1:59   Turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland  
1:50 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Cohill 34-28
1:38   Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell  
1:38   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:38 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-29
1:13   Offensive foul on Dwayne Cohill  
1:13   Turnover on Dwayne Cohill  
50.0   Bad pass turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland  
23.0   Shooting foul on Vince Williams  
23.0 +1 Ibi Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 35-29
23.0 +1 Ibi Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-29
4.0   De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Hason Ward  
0.0   Hason Ward missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DAYTON Flyers 30
VCU Rams 32

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Vince Williams  
19:20   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18   Offensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
19:12   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
19:07   Obi Toppin missed layup  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:58   Issac Vann missed jump shot  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:50 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland made layup 36-31
18:28 +2 Obi Toppin made layup 38-31
18:28   Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:28   Obi Toppin missed free throw  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
18:16   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
18:16 +1 Vince Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 38-32
18:16 +1 Vince Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-33
17:59   Lost ball turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Nah'Shon Hyland  
17:50   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
17:38 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot 38-36
17:07   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
17:00 +2 Ryan Mikesell made dunk, assist by Trey Landers 40-36
16:46   Nah'Shon Hyland missed jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
16:38   Offensive foul on Jalen Crutcher  
16:38   Turnover on Jalen Crutcher  
16:29   Issac Vann missed layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
16:18 +2 Obi Toppin made layup 42-36
16:18   Shooting foul on Hason Ward  
16:18   Obi Toppin missed free throw  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Hason Ward  
15:56   Out of bounds turnover on Malik Crowfield  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:32   Lost ball turnover on Obi Toppin  
15:11   Lost ball turnover on Issac Vann, stolen by Trey Landers  
14:52   Personal foul on Hason Ward  
14:39   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
14:22 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Mike'L Simms 42-38
14:00   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
13:39   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
13:25   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
13:25   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:25   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
12:56 +2 Obi Toppin made layup 44-38
12:42   Jimmy Clark III missed layup  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
12:36 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup 44-40
12:30   Offensive foul on Rodney Chatman  
12:30   Turnover on Rodney Chatman  
12:20   Lost ball turnover on De'Riante Jenkins  
12:02   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Nah'Shon Hyland  
11:57   Offensive foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
11:57   Turnover on De'Riante Jenkins  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:28   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
11:26   Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton  
11:13   Mike'L Simms missed jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
10:49   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
10:18   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Malik Crowfield  
10:00   Personal foul on Dwayne Cohill  
10:00   KeShawn Curry missed free throw  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
9:41   Ibi Watson missed layup  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
9:39   Shooting foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
9:39 +1 Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws 45-40
9:39 +1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-40
9:13   Shooting foul on Ibi Watson  
9:13 +1 KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 46-41
9:13 +1 KeShawn Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-42
8:50 +3 Dwayne Cohill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson 49-42
8:33   Issac Vann missed jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
8:15   Shooting foul on Issac Vann  
8:15 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 50-42
8:15 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-42
8:02 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made hook shot, assist by Malik Crowfield 51-44
7:41   Shooting foul on Vince Williams  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:41 +1 Ibi Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 52-44
7:41   Ibi Watson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
7:17   Shooting foul on Ibi Watson  
7:17   KeShawn Curry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:17 +1 KeShawn Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-45
7:01   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
6:55 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made dunk, assist by KeShawn Curry 52-47
6:26   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
6:18 +2 Vince Williams made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 52-49
6:18   Shooting foul on Ibi Watson  
6:18 +1 Vince Williams made free throw 52-50
5:58   Shooting foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
5:58 +1 Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws 53-50
5:58   Trey Landers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
5:38   Nah'Shon Hyland missed jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
5:35   Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
5:35 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 54-50
5:35 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-50
5:35   30-second timeout called  
5:35   Commercial timeout called  
5:19   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
