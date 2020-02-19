MISS
Ole Miss
Rebels
13-13
away team logo
68
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
SECN
Tue Feb. 18
8:30pm
BONUS
71
TF 12
home team logo
MIZZOU
Missouri
Tigers
13-13
ML: +105
MIZZOU -1.5, O/U 133.5
ML: -125
MISS
MIZZOU

Pinson, Smith won't cool off as Mizzou edges Ole Miss

  • AP
  • Feb 19, 2020

For the second game in a row, Missouri’s Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith carried the team’s offense.

Pinson scored a career-high 32 points on 9-of-13 shooting and missed just one free throw in 11 attempts as Missouri beat Ole Miss 71-68 on Tuesday night.

Dru Smith added 17 points for the Tigers (13-13, 5-8 Southeastern Conference) going 9 for 10 from the foul line.

In Missouri’s win last Saturday over No. 11 Auburn, Pinson and Smith combined for 56 of the team’s 85 points.

"He’s a good player,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said of Pinson. “He’s fast with the ball. He plays with a lot of confidence. You’ve got to play him as a shooter, but he drives it.”

Ole Miss (13-13, 4-9) led briefly midway through the first half, but Smith countered with a burst of offense, almost single-handedly putting Missouri ahead 31-27 at halftime. Smith started the game 0 for 6 but finished the half with a team-leading 10 points.

Pinson started the second half with 11 points in the first six minutes. He's made 19 of his last 25 field goal attempts.

Both teams led for portions of the second half leading up to a tie at 63 with less than two minutes remaining. Pinson and Smith hit eight key free throws, and the Tigers’ defense held the Rebels to just five points.

Breein Tyree led the Rebels with 29 points and Khadim Sy scored 14 with seven rebounds.

“He’s a tough guy to guard,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said of Tyree. “Again, you don’t want the guy scoring 30 points, but he’s going to get enough shots, he’s efficient when he’s operating, and they have other good players. … They have other guys who can make plays.”

Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler scored just one after averaging 11.6 before Tuesday.

“I was really impressed with how we defended Shuler,” Martin said. “You don’t want (Tyree) getting 30 and Shuler getting 18. That’s a different ball game.”

BRAUN SEES TIME

With Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon still out with a foot injury, Tigers redshirt freshman Parker Braun played 24 minutes and led the team with seven rebounds. He entered Tuesday's game averaging 4.9 minutes a game.

“He’s an intelligent player,” Martin said. “I think with added strength, he’ll go to another level. But him blocking shots and doing those things - I mean, that’s not a surprise at all.”

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

Ole Miss got the shot it wanted on its last possession. Tyree's defender, Smith, lost his balance and fell backward. That left Tyree wide open for a potential game-tying 3-pointer, but his shot bounced off the rim.

“I was a little confused,” Smith said. “I was like, ‘What just happened?’ I knew he was wide open, and knowing the player he is, I figured it was going in.”

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: While the Rebels were still in the game at halftime, Tyree’s offensive production couldn’t match that of Pinson and Smith’s. Tyree has been a bright spot in the Rebels’ offense; he has scored 48 over his last two games.

Missouri: The Tigers are 3-1 in their last four, including a victory over No. 11 Auburn on Feb. 15. Between Auburn and Ole Miss, Missouri guard Xavier Pinson shot 19 for 25 from field goal range.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: The Rebels will host Alabama on Saturday at home.

Missouri: The Tigers will head to Fayetteville to face Arkansas on Saturday.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
MISS Rebels 27
MIZZOU Tigers 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
19:43   Lost ball turnover on KJ Buffen, stolen by Dru Smith  
19:36 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup, assist by Dru Smith 0-2
19:19   Personal foul on Reed Nikko  
19:17   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
18:56 +3 Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot 0-5
18:39   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
18:34   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
18:26   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
18:15   Personal foul on Javon Pickett  
18:07   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
18:01   Bryce Williams missed jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
17:44   Bad pass turnover on Javon Pickett, stolen by Blake Hinson  
17:40 +2 Bryce Williams made dunk, assist by Blake Hinson 2-5
17:20   Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Offensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
17:09   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
16:51   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
16:47   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
16:36   Breein Tyree missed layup, blocked by Parker Braun  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
16:24   Xavier Pinson missed jump shot  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
16:19 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup 2-7
16:20   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Xavier Pinson  
16:20   Breein Tyree missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:20 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-7
16:05   Traveling violation turnover on Breein Tyree  
15:58   Personal foul on Devontae Shuler  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:51 +3 Torrence Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Parker Braun 3-10
15:32   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
15:29 +2 Blake Hinson made layup, assist by KJ Buffen 5-10
15:12   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
15:12 +1 Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws 5-11
15:12   Xavier Pinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
14:58   Blake Hinson missed layup, blocked by Kobe Brown  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
14:53   Bad pass turnover on Blake Hinson  
14:41   Dru Smith missed layup  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
14:28   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Blake Hinson  
14:14 +2 KJ Buffen made layup 7-11
14:15   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
14:15 +1 KJ Buffen made free throw 8-11
13:53   Personal foul on Bryce Williams  
13:41 +2 Javon Pickett made layup 8-13
13:35   Bad pass turnover on Khadim Sy, stolen by Kobe Brown  
13:24   Lost ball turnover on Javon Pickett, stolen by KJ Buffen  
13:13 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 10-13
12:45   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson  
12:41   Personal foul on Xavier Pinson  
12:31   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
12:31 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 11-13
12:31 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-13
12:15   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
12:04 +2 Reed Nikko made layup, assist by Mitchell Smith 12-15
11:46   Bryce Williams missed jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
11:34   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:21   Bad pass turnover on Blake Hinson  
11:06   Dru Smith missed layup  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
10:56   Offensive foul on Khadim Sy  
10:56   Turnover on Khadim Sy  
10:34   Dru Smith missed layup  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
10:28   Lost ball turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Austin Crowley  
10:18   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
10:08   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
9:44   Torrence Watson missed jump shot  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Torrence Watson  
9:32 +2 Dru Smith made jump shot 12-17
9:29   30-second timeout called  
9:07   Bad pass turnover on Blake Hinson  
8:52   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
8:33 +2 Sammy Hunter made jump shot 14-17
8:06   Parker Braun missed hook shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
7:56 +2 Breein Tyree made layup 16-17
7:38   Tray Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
7:34   Commercial timeout called  
7:25 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley 18-17
7:01   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
6:45   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
6:45   KJ Buffen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:45 +1 KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-17
6:31   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
6:23 +2 Dru Smith made jump shot 19-19
6:03   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
6:03   Sammy Hunter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:03   Sammy Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Parker Braun  
5:49   Torrence Watson missed layup  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Parker Braun  
5:41 +2 Javon Pickett made layup, assist by Reed Nikko 19-21
5:19 +2 Breein Tyree made layup 21-21
4:54   Out of bounds turnover on Torrence Watson  
4:41   Sammy Hunter missed jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
4:27 +2 Dru Smith made jump shot 21-23
4:07   Blake Hinson missed layup, blocked by Parker Braun  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
4:01   Shooting foul on Bryce Williams  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
4:00 +1 Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 21-24
4:00 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-25
3:41   KJ Buffen missed layup, blocked by Parker Braun  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
3:35   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
3:16   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Parker Braun  
3:12   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
3:12 +1 Parker Braun made 1st of 2 free throws 21-26
3:11 +1 Parker Braun made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
2:56 +2 Breein Tyree made layup 23-27
2:41   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Offensive rebound by Parker Braun  
2:30   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Offensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
2:23   Javon Pickett missed jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
2:19   Traveling violation turnover on Breein Tyree  
1:57   Traveling violation turnover on Torrence Watson  
1:42   Antavion Collum missed hook shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
1:35   Personal foul on Antavion Collum  
1:35 +1 Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 23-28
1:35 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-29
1:24   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Dru Smith  
1:13   Tray Jackson missed jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
56.0   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
56.0 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 24-29
56.0 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-29
43.0   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
40.0   Personal foul on Parker Braun  
40.0 +1 Khadim Sy made 1st of 2 free throws 26-29
40.0 +1 Khadim Sy made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-29
26.0   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
26.0 +1 Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws 27-30
26.0 +1 Reed Nikko made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-31
19.0   Official timeout called  
6.0   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
1.0   Devontae Shuler missed layup, blocked by Javon Pickett  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MISS Rebels 41
MIZZOU Tigers 40

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Bad pass turnover on Reed Nikko, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
19:39   Bad pass turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Kobe Brown  
19:33   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
19:18 +2 KJ Buffen made jump shot, assist by Khadim Sy 29-31
18:55   Offensive foul on Javon Pickett  
18:55   Turnover on Javon Pickett  
18:33 +2 Khadim Sy made layup 31-31
18:33   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
18:33 +1 Khadim Sy made free throw 32-31
18:17   Mitchell Smith missed layup, blocked by KJ Buffen  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
18:09 +2 Reed Nikko made jump shot 32-33
17:53   Bad pass turnover on Blake Hinson, stolen by Javon Pickett  
17:32 +2 Xavier Pinson made jump shot 32-35
17:05 +2 KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 34-35
16:48 +3 Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitchell Smith 34-38
16:18 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 36-38
16:03 +3 Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 36-41
15:38 +2 Blake Hinson made jump shot 38-41
15:18   Reed Nikko missed hook shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
15:08   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
14:50   Xavier Pinson missed jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
14:46   Commercial timeout called  
14:31   Bad pass turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Mitchell Smith  
14:12 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup 38-43
14:12   Shooting foul on Bryce Williams  
14:12 +1 Xavier Pinson made free throw 38-44
13:57   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
13:57 +1 KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws 39-44
13:57 +1 KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-44
13:35 +2 Parker Braun made dunk, assist by Dru Smith 40-46
13:18   Devontae Shuler missed layup  
13:16   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
13:11   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Torrence Watson  
12:56   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
12:56 +1 Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws 40-47
12:56 +1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-48
12:41   Blake Hinson missed jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
12:33 +2 Dru Smith made layup 40-50
12:24   30-second timeout called  
12:24   Commercial timeout called  
12:19   Personal foul on Parker Braun  
12:17   Shooting foul on Dru Smith  
12:17   Blake Hinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:17 +1 Blake Hinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-50
12:06   Lost ball turnover on Parker Braun, stolen by KJ Buffen  
11:57   Devontae Shuler missed layup, blocked by Parker Braun  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
11:55   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
11:53   Personal foul on Reed Nikko  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:53 +1 Blake Hinson made 1st of 2 free throws 42-50
11:53 +1 Blake Hinson made 1st of 2 free throws 42-50
11:53 +1 Blake Hinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-50
11:29   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Missouri  
11:05 +3 Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 43-53
10:45 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 45-53
10:28   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
10:28 +1 Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 45-54
10:28 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-55
10:18 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 48-55
10:04   Traveling violation turnover on Reed Nikko  
9:51   Shooting foul on Torrence Watson  
9:51 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 49-55
9:51 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-55
9:32   Parker Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
9:19 +2 Khadim Sy made jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 52-55
9:02   Xavier Pinson missed layup  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
8:58   Reed Nikko missed layup  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
8:53 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot 55-55
8:51   30-second timeout called