Ford's career-high 19 points paces Wisconsin over Purdue

  • Feb 18, 2020

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) Wisconsin built its lead over Purdue behind the 3-point arc. The Badgers secured the win at the free throw line.

Aleem Ford scored a career-high 19 points on Wednesday and the Badgers hit eight straight free throws with less than 30 seconds left to hold off a late charge from Purdue and win 69-65.

It marked Wisconsin's fourth win in five games since Kobe King, who had been the team's leading scorer in conference play, officially announced he was leaving the program.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said the run has been marked by different guys stepping up. Brad Davison scored his own career-high with 30 points in a win Saturday on the road against Nebraska, while Ford had just three points that game.

''Up and down the lineup we've had some great contributions. They don't care who does it so long as our team has success,'' Gard said. ''I like the togetherness. That's the thing that's allowed us to surge here a little bit.''

Wisconsin (16-10, 9-6 Big Ten) built a lead in the second half with strong shooting behind the 3-point arc, hitting 11 of its first 23. When Ford knocked down his final 3-point midway through the period, the Badgers were up 51-38, and Noel Eastern's foul on the next Purdue possession put Wisconsin into the bonus.

But Wisconsin then missed seven of its next eight 3-point attempts. When Eastern converted a three-point play with 2:34 left, Purdue had trimmed Wisconsin's lead to 59-56.

Later trailing 61-59, Sasha Stefanovic had two 3-point attempts with less than a minute left that would've given the Boilermakers the lead. But both came up empty, and Davison and Brevin Pritzl each hit all four of their ensuing free throw attempts to seal the win.

Davison and Pritzl each scored 13 for the Badgers and Nate Reuvers added 12. The Badgers finished 19 of 20 from the foul line for the game to overcome 38% shooting (19 of 50) from the field.

''When you step up for a free throw, you've got to step up with confidence,'' Pritzl said. ''You can't be doubting yourself.''

Purdue outrebounded Wisconsin 37-30 and its 19-12 edge in second-chance points helped offset another mediocre shooting performance on the road.

Still, Purdue coach Matt Painter said it was several late offensive boards that Wisconsin grabbed that helped make the difference down the stretch. Wisconsin didn't cash in on each one, but it took more time off the clock.

''Sometimes it's not pretty. It's just scrapping to get that basketball,'' Painter said.

Trevion Williams scored 17 and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Purdue. Eastern scored 14 and Stefanovic 11.

MORE ROAD WOES

Purdue has been a different team away from Mackey Arena this season. Averaging nearly 78 points a game at home and shooting 48%, the Boilermakers score less than 60 points on the road while shooting 38%, the same mark they shot on Tuesday. Still, Painter said this loss was different. They were blown out by 16 at Ohio State on Saturday and by 12 at Penn State Feb. 11.

''We're probably the most excited team in the country to be down 3 on the road at halftime,'' Painter said.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers have struggled on the road this season, but had won two of their last four coming in. They missed a golden opportunity to pick up a quality road win.

Wisconsin: When King left the program, it looked like the program could be headed for a rough stretch. Instead, the Badgers find themselves in the upper echelon of the conference with five regular season games to go.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Michigan on Saturday.

Wisconsin: Hosts Rutgers on Sunday.

1st Half
PURDUE Boilermakers 27
WISC Badgers 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
19:31   Brad Davison missed jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
19:04   Offensive foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
19:04   Turnover on Eric Hunter Jr.  
18:45   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
18:25   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
18:06   Offensive foul on Micah Potter  
18:06   Turnover on Micah Potter  
17:48   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
17:34   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
17:20   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
17:01 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
16:42   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
16:27   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thompson  
16:11   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
16:09   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
16:03 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 2-2
15:46   Micah Potter missed layup  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
15:26   Trevion Williams missed hook shot, blocked by Micah Potter  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
15:16 +2 Tyler Wahl made layup, assist by Brevin Pritzl 2-4
14:48   Personal foul on Tyler Wahl  
14:48   Commercial timeout called  
14:41   Lost ball turnover on Sasha Stefanovic, stolen by Brevin Pritzl  
14:35 +2 Brevin Pritzl made dunk 2-7
14:20   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
14:18   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
14:15   Trevion Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
14:11 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 4-7
13:57 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 4-10
13:29   Sasha Stefanovic missed layup  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
13:15   Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler  
13:07   Nate Reuvers missed layup  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
12:58   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
12:52   Personal foul on Trevor Anderson  
12:46   Isaiah Thompson missed jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
12:43   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
12:28   Aleem Ford missed jump shot  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
12:13 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson 4-13
11:58 +3 Isaiah Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot 7-13
11:34   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
11:25   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
11:25   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
11:25   Commercial timeout called  
11:06   Bad pass turnover on Aleem Ford, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr.  
10:51   Lost ball turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Brevin Pritzl  
10:45   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
10:33   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
9:47   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
9:39 +2 Nojel Eastern made layup, assist by Jahaad Proctor 9-13
9:39   Shooting foul on Tyler Wahl  
9:39 +1 Nojel Eastern made free throw 10-13
9:13   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
9:03   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
8:56 +2 Nojel Eastern made layup 12-13
8:47   Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor  
8:37   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
8:13   Evan Boudreaux missed hook shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
7:55   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
7:31   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
7:13 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Reuvers 12-16
6:49   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
6:49   Commercial timeout called  
6:44 +2 Trevion Williams made hook shot, assist by Evan Boudreaux 14-16
6:25   Traveling violation turnover on D'Mitrik Trice  
6:15   Shooting foul on Aleem Ford  
6:14   Trevion Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:14 +1 Trevion Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-16
5:52 +2 Aleem Ford made dunk, assist by Trevor Anderson 15-18
5:36   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
5:12   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
5:12 +1 Brevin Pritzl made 1st of 2 free throws 15-19
5:12 +1 Brevin Pritzl made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-20
4:56   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
4:45   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
4:36   Offensive foul on Trevion Williams  
4:36   Turnover on Trevion Williams  
4:16   Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor  
4:16 +1 Trevor Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-21
4:16 +1 Trevor Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-22
3:59 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot 17-22
3:44   Bad pass turnover on Brevin Pritzl, stolen by Trevion Williams  
3:27   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
3:15 +3 Aaron Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahaad Proctor 20-22
2:59   Micah Potter missed hook shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
2:38 +2 Trevion Williams made dunk, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 22-22
2:38   30-second timeout called  
2:08   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
1:49   Personal foul on Brad Davison  
1:48 +1 Aaron Wheeler made 1st of 2 free throws 23-22
1:48 +1 Aaron Wheeler made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-22
1:32 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 24-25
1:04   Isaiah Thompson missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
57.0 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 24-28
56.0   30-second timeout called  
37.0   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
35.0   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
35.0 +2 Aaron Wheeler made dunk, assist by Nojel Eastern 26-28
35.0   Shooting foul on Brad Davison  
23.0 +1 Aaron Wheeler made free throw 27-28
9.0 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made layup 27-30
3.0   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
1.0   Trevion Williams missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  

2nd Half
PURDUE Boilermakers 38
WISC Badgers 39

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
19:49   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
19:31   Personal foul on Evan Boudreaux  
19:26   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
19:01   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
18:44   Bad pass turnover on Nate Reuvers  
18:16   Eric Hunter Jr. missed layup  
18:14   Offensive rebound by Purdue  
18:14   Personal foul on Micah Potter  
18:09   Out of bounds turnover on Matt Haarms  
17:52   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
17:49 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 27-33
17:24 +2 Matt Haarms made dunk, assist by Evan Boudreaux 29-33
17:01 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 29-36
16:37   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern, stolen by Brad Davison  
16:24   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
16:11   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
16:08 +2 Nate Reuvers made turnaround jump shot 29-38
15:48   Offensive foul on Trevion Williams  
15:48   Turnover on Trevion Williams  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:33 +2 Aleem Ford made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 29-40
15:11   Personal foul on Brevin Pritzl  
15:07   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
14:53   Shooting foul on Trevion Williams  
14:53 +1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 29-41
14:53 +1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-42
14:38   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
14:30 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 31-42
14:14   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
13:53   Shot clock violation turnover on Wisconsin  
13:35 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 34-42
13:08 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Reuvers 34-45
12:50   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
12:50 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 35-45
12:50 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-45
12:27   Trevor Anderson missed layup, blocked by Aaron Wheeler  
12:25   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
12:22 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson 36-48
11:58   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
11:34   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
11:27   Personal foul on Trevor Anderson  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:09   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
10:48   Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Nojel Eastern  
10:41 +2 Evan Boudreaux made layup, assist by Trevion Williams 38-48
10:20 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot 38-51
9:54   Offensive foul on Nojel Eastern  
9:54   Turnover on Nojel Eastern  
9:34   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
9:18 +2 Trevion Williams made hook shot 40-51
8:54   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
8:34 +3 Isaiah Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 43-51
8:12   Brad Davison missed jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
8:06   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
8:01   Offensive foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
8:01   Turnover on Sasha Stefanovic  
7:40   Bad pass turnover on Nate Reuvers, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic  
7:32 +2 Nojel Eastern made driving layup 45-51
7:32   Shooting foul on Brad Davison  
7:32   Nojel Eastern missed free throw  
7:32   Nojel Eastern missed free throw  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
7:17 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aleem Ford 45-54
6:57   Nojel Eastern missed hook shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
6:40   Bad pass turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Evan Boudreaux  
6:33 +3 Isaiah Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 48-54
6:20   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
6:20 +1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 48-55
6:20   Nate Reuvers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
6:04   Evan Boudreaux missed jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
5:38 +2 Nate Reuvers made turnaround jump shot 48-57
5:16   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
5:06 +2 Nojel Eastern made dunk 50-57
4:52   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
4:43 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 53-57
4:07   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
4:09   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
4:07   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
3:47   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
3:45   Offensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
3:44   Shooting foul on Aaron Wheeler  
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:44 +1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 53-58
3:44 +1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
3:32   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
3:01   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
2:41   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
2:34 +2 Nojel Eastern made driving layup 55-59
2:34   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
2:34 +1 Nojel Eastern made free throw 56-59
2:05   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
2:03   Offensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
2:03   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
2:03 +1 Brevin Pritzl made 1st of 2 free throws 56-60
2:03 +1 Brevin Pritzl made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-61
1:58   30-second timeout called  
1:48   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
1:36 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 59-61
1:10   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Brad Davison  
1:00   30-second timeout called  
52.0   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
