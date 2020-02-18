STLOU
Pierre's go-ahead 3 carries UMass past St. Louis

  • Feb 18, 2020

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Tre Mitchell scored 24 points and Dibaji Walker added 14 points off the bench and UMass edged Saint Louis 67-63 on Tuesday night.

Carl Pierre's 3-pointer with 1:49 left broke a tie at 62 and the Minutemen (11-15, 5-8 Atlantic 10 Conference) held on. Preston Santos added 13 points and Sean East II distributed seven assists. UMass distributed 18 assists on 27-made field goals.

Jordan Goodwin's layup just out of halftime put the Billikens up 41-31 before UMass began a methodical march back. Samba Diallo's jumper with 9:18 to play put it up 50-49 and neither team led by more than four going forward.

Goodwin had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Javonte Perkins scored 19 and Demarius Jacobs 10 for St. Louis (18-8, 7-6).

UMass plays Fordham on the road on Saturday. Saint Louis plays VCU at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

1st Half
STLOU Billikens 35
UMASS Minutemen 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Massachusetts  
19:46   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
19:29   Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
19:03   Demarius Jacobs missed floating jump shot, blocked by Preston Santos  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
18:40 +3 Preston Santos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samba Diallo 0-3
18:20   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
18:18   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
18:18   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
18:17   Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:17 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-3
17:56 +3 Preston Santos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carl Pierre 1-6
17:36   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed jump shot  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
17:34 +2 Jordan Goodwin made dunk 3-6
17:34   Shooting foul on Tre Mitchell  
17:34 +1 Jordan Goodwin made free throw 4-6
17:07   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Demarius Jacobs  
17:01 +2 Demarius Jacobs made driving layup 6-6
16:55   Samba Diallo missed driving layup  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
16:25 +2 Jordan Goodwin made turnaround jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 8-6
16:05   Kolton Mitchell missed driving layup  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
15:59   Traveling violation turnover on Yuri Collins  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Preston Santos missed jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
15:31   Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
15:22   Bad pass turnover on Kolton Mitchell, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
15:12 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 11-6
14:43   Offensive foul on Djery Baptiste  
14:43   Turnover on Djery Baptiste  
14:19   Yuri Collins missed driving layup  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
13:59 +2 Dibaji Walker made fade-away jump shot 11-8
13:53   Out of bounds turnover on Yuri Collins  
13:41   Dibaji Walker missed jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
13:23   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
13:14   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
13:05   Hasahn French missed layup  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
12:51   Personal foul on Tay Weaver  
12:34   Sean East II missed floating jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
12:26   Yuri Collins missed jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
12:00   Personal foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:46 +2 Tre Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Sean East II 11-10
11:17 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Bell Jr. 14-10
10:57   Carl Pierre missed driving layup  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
10:49 +2 Yuri Collins made layup 16-10
10:38   Personal foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
10:25   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
10:13 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tay Weaver 19-10
10:00   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
9:46 +2 Hasahn French made hook shot, assist by Javonte Perkins 21-10
9:44   30-second timeout called  
9:30   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
9:29   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
9:16 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 21-13
9:08   Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Tre Mitchell  
9:03 +2 Sean East II made jump shot 21-15
9:03   30-second timeout called  
8:54 +2 Javonte Perkins made finger-roll layup, assist by Tay Weaver 23-15
8:35   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
8:08 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 26-15
7:36   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
7:23 +3 Demarius Jacobs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 29-15
7:05   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
6:55 +2 Jordan Goodwin made driving layup 31-15
6:46 +2 Sean East II made driving layup 31-17
6:23   Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
6:09   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
5:44   Jordan Goodwin missed fade-away jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
5:23   Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo  
5:23   Commercial timeout called  
5:07   Bad pass turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Sean East II  
4:57   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Offensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
4:46 +2 Dibaji Walker made reverse layup 31-19
4:24   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
4:11 +3 Dibaji Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Preston Santos 31-22
3:39   Tay Weaver missed floating jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
3:22 +2 Dibaji Walker made jump shot 31-24
2:54   Hasahn French missed turnaround jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
2:45 +2 Tay Weaver made jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 33-24
2:26   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
2:07 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Tay Weaver 35-24
1:41   Carl Pierre missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
1:39   Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
1:35 +2 Djery Baptiste made hook shot 35-26
1:23   Bad pass turnover on Tay Weaver, stolen by Preston Santos  
1:14 +2 Preston Santos made layup 35-28
59.0   Bad pass turnover on Hasahn French, stolen by Djery Baptiste  
52.0   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
50.0   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
50.0   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
50.0   Commercial timeout called  
32.0   Lost ball turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
20.0   Personal foul on Sean East II  
14.0   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
6.0   Traveling violation turnover on Javonte Perkins  
1.0   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STLOU Billikens 28
UMASS Minutemen 39

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +2 Jordan Goodwin made floating jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 37-28
19:16   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
18:55 +2 Hasahn French made hook shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 39-28
18:29 +3 Preston Santos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samba Diallo 39-31
18:02   Yuri Collins missed jump shot  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
17:59 +2 Jordan Goodwin made dunk 41-31
17:52   30-second timeout called  
17:52   Commercial timeout called  
17:34   Sean East II missed floating jump shot  
17:32   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
17:29 +2 Tre Mitchell made driving layup, assist by Preston Santos 41-33
17:29   Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
17:29 +1 Tre Mitchell made free throw 41-34
17:24   Traveling violation turnover on Yuri Collins  
17:08 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 41-37
16:54 +2 Jordan Goodwin made driving layup 43-37
16:42   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:40   Offensive rebound by Sean East II  
16:31   Dibaji Walker missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
16:21   Shooting foul on Samba Diallo  
16:21   Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:21 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-37
16:05   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
16:02   Offensive foul on Tre Mitchell  
16:02   Turnover on Tre Mitchell  
15:40   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Preston Santos  
15:31   C.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
15:25   Javonte Perkins missed layup, blocked by Dibaji Walker  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
15:18   Lost ball turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Javonte Perkins  
15:14 +2 Demarius Jacobs made dunk, assist by Javonte Perkins 46-37
14:50   Jumpball received by Massachusetts  
14:22   Keon Clergeot missed jump shot  
14:22   Keon Clergeot missed jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
13:57   Demarius Jacobs missed layup, blocked by Tre Mitchell  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
13:44 +2 Preston Santos made dunk, assist by Tre Mitchell 46-39
13:14   Offensive foul on Jordan Goodwin  
13:14   Turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
12:54   Traveling violation turnover on Tre Mitchell  
12:30   Bad pass turnover on Tay Weaver, stolen by Dibaji Walker  
12:23 +2 Dibaji Walker made layup, assist by Preston Santos 46-41
12:02   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
12:04   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tre Mitchell  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
11:57 +2 Demarius Jacobs made driving layup 48-41
11:57   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
11:57 +1 Demarius Jacobs made free throw 49-41
11:47 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell 49-44
11:28   Tay Weaver missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Preston Santos  
11:13   Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
11:13 +1 Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 49-45
11:13 +1 Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-46
11:07   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
10:54   Lost ball turnover on Preston Santos, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
10:48   Jordan Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Dibaji Walker  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell  
10:42 +2 Kolton Mitchell made driving layup 49-48
10:40   Commercial timeout called  
10:26   Hasahn French missed floating jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Preston Santos  
10:01   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
9:38   Offensive foul on Hasahn French  
9:38   Turnover on Hasahn French  
9:20 +2 Samba Diallo made jump shot, assist by Carl Pierre 49-50
9:13   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
8:56 +2 Jordan Goodwin made finger-roll layup 51-50
8:28   Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
8:05 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 53-50
7:43   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
7:42   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:37   Jumpball received by Saint Louis  
7:37   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Tay Weaver  
7:28   Yuri Collins missed reverse layup  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
7:20 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Sean East II 53-52
7:20   Shooting foul on Jordan Goodwin  
7:20 +1 Tre Mitchell made free throw 53-53
7:14   Personal foul on Sean East II  
6:57   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
6:57 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 54-53
6:57   Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
6:40 +3 Dibaji Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mitchell 54-56
6:22   Jordan Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Tre Mitchell  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
6:16 +2 Jordan Goodwin made driving layup 56-56
5:51   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
5:45 +2 Tre Mitchell made dunk, assist by Samba Diallo 56-58
5:35 +2 Javonte Perkins made driving layup 58-58
5:18 +2 Tre Mitchell made hook shot 58-60
5:06 +2 Jordan Goodwin made finger-roll layup 60-60
4:31   Shot clock violation turnover on Massachusetts  
4:03   Offensive foul on Tay Weaver  
4:03   Turnover on Tay Weaver  
3:37   Bad pass turnover on Kolton Mitchell, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
3:29   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
3:07 +2 Javonte Perkins made finger-roll layup, assist by Hasahn French 62-60
2:10   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Commercial timeout called  
2:40 +2 Tre Mitchell made hook shot, assist by Sean East II 62-62
2:16   Personal foul on Tre Mitchell  
2:16   Hasahn French missed free throw  
2:16   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
2:10   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
1:51 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 62-65
41.0   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
1:24   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
1:24 +1 Hasahn French made 1st of 2 free throws 63-65
1:24   Turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
56.0   Sean East II missed driving layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
43.0   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
12.0 +2 Tre Mitchell made reverse layup, assist by Sean East II 63-67
8.0   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
8.0   Javonte Perkins missed free throw  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
5.0   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
5.0   Tre Mitchell missed free throw  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
J. Goodwin
C. Pierre
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
47.0 Field Goal % 38.4
27.0 Three Point % 35.1
53.8 Free Throw % 84.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin 5.0