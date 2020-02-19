VANDY
Bowden's late free throws clinch Vols' 65-61 win over Vandy

  • Feb 19, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Jordan Bowden’s steadiness at the foul line made sure Tennessee avoided a stunning collapse.

Bowden calmly sank two free throws with five seconds left to clinch a 65-61 victory over Vanderbilt on Tuesday night after Tennessee nearly blew a 12-point lead in the final minute.

“Those two free throws were huge free throws, man,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said.

Tennessee went on a 12-0 run to grab a 61-48 advantage with 2½ minutes left and still led 63-51 in the last minute before Vanderbilt staged a furious rally.

The Vols committed three turnovers in that frantic final minute. Vanderbilt’s Saben Lee hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 22 seconds, and the second one cut Tennessee’s lead to 63-61 with six seconds left.

“At the end, I thought we thought the game was over like a bunch of immature guys and got sloppy,” Barnes said. “The next thing you know, you’re in a battle.”

That’s when Bowden finally put the game out of reach. Bowden ended up making all seven of his free throws while scoring 17 points.

Tennessee (15-11, 7-6 SEC) withstood a 23-point performance from Vanderbilt guard Jordan Wright. The freshman reserve more than doubled his previous career high of 11, which he reached in back-to-back games against LSU and Mississippi State earlier this month.

“Coach told me to be aggressive,” Wright said. “We had some starters go out early (in foul trouble), so I just said I’d try to pick it up, pick up their scoring.”

John Fulkerson scored 14 of his 17 points in the last 10 minutes for Tennessee, which also got 14 points from Santiago Vescovi. Lee had 18 points and Dylan Disu added 11 for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt (9-17, 1-12) has lost 32 of its last 33 SEC games, including two conference tournament contests. Vanderbilt has dropped four straight since a 99-90 victory over LSU that snapped an SEC record 26-game skid in regular-season conference games.

Tennessee has won each of the last six games in this in-state rivalry. Tennessee won 66-45 at Vanderbilt on Jan. 18 as the Commodores missed all 25 of their 3-point attempts, ending a string of 1,080 consecutive games in which they had made at least one 3-pointer.

Vanderbilt was much more competitive this time but couldn’t quite get over the top.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The Commodores are showing they can compete with quality SEC teams for a half. Now they need to figure out how to close the deal. Vanderbilt has led in the second half in four of its last five games but only has one win to show for it. The Commodores led at halftime in a win over LSU and in losses to Mississippi State and No. 10 Kentucky. They were tied at halftime and led by as many as five in the second half Tuesday.

Tennessee: The Vols kept their faint hopes of a third straight NCAA Tournament berth alive by winning this game, but they must have a big surge the rest of the way. That’s a tall order for a team that hasn’t won two straight games since Jan. 21. Tennessee’s schedule gets much tougher from here. The Vols’ remaining schedule includes two games with No. 13 Auburn, trips to Arkansas and Kentucky plus a home game with Florida.

JAMES GOES SCORELESS

Tennessee guard Josiah Jordan-James made his first start since returning from a groin injury but went scoreless in 13 minutes as he dealt with foul trouble. The 6-foot-6 freshman had started each of Tennessee’s first 20 games before the injury caused him to miss four contests. He returned to action Saturday and played 30 minutes off the bench in a 63-61 loss at South Carolina.

PEP TALK

Tennessee’s players heard a postgame locker-room speech from injured guard Lamonte’ Turner and former Vols star Admiral Schofield, who is now with the Washington Wizards. Both were key members of the Tennessee teams that won a share of the SEC regular-season title in 2018 and reached the Sweet 16 last season.

“It really helped us, having players who’ve been through already what we’re going through right now,” said Vescovi, a freshman guard.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt hosts Georgia on Saturday.

Tennessee is at Auburn on Saturday.

1st Half
VANDY Commodores 28
TENN Volunteers 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Tennessee  
19:56   Personal foul on Saben Lee  
19:54   John Fulkerson missed layup  
19:52   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
19:34   Ejike Obinna missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
19:24   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
18:56   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
18:50   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James  
18:32   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
18:14 +2 Yves Pons made jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 0-2
17:51   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
17:50   Personal foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
17:38   Lost ball turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Santiago Vescovi  
17:31   Jordan Bowden missed layup, blocked by Dylan Disu  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
17:22   Lost ball turnover on Saben Lee  
17:19 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 0-5
16:54   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
16:45   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
16:27   Maxwell Evans missed layup  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
16:03   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
15:38 +2 Dylan Disu made dunk 2-5
15:28   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:28   Offensive foul on Santiago Vescovi  
15:28   Turnover on Santiago Vescovi  
15:08   Maxwell Evans missed jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
15:03   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
14:49   Personal foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
14:38   John Fulkerson missed layup  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
14:33 +2 Davonte Gaines made tip-in 2-7
14:06   Maxwell Evans missed layup, blocked by Josiah-Jordan James  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
13:57   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Offensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
13:52 +2 Santiago Vescovi made layup 2-9
13:38 +3 Jordan Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 5-9
13:21   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
13:07 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 8-9
12:48   Olivier Nkamhoua missed layup  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
12:43   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Wright, stolen by Davonte Gaines  
12:43   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
12:41   Personal foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
12:37   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
12:05   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
11:54   Shooting foul on Isaiah Rice  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:54   Olivier Nkamhoua missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:54 +1 Olivier Nkamhoua made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
11:34   Jordan Wright missed layup, blocked by John Fulkerson  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
11:23   Shot clock violation turnover on Vanderbilt  
11:09   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
11:09   John Fulkerson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:09 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-11
10:43   Personal foul on Davonte Gaines  
10:27   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Oton Jankovic  
10:25   Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
10:25 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 9-11
10:25 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-11
10:02 +2 Yves Pons made dunk, assist by Santiago Vescovi 10-13
9:42 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 12-13
9:12   Jalen Johnson missed hook shot  
9:10   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
8:57   Lost ball turnover on Santiago Vescovi  
8:45   Personal foul on Jordan Bowden  
8:27   Isaiah Rice missed layup  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
8:15   Violation on Unknown  
8:00 +2 Jordan Bowden made jump shot, assist by Jalen Johnson 12-15
7:30   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
7:23   Commercial timeout called  
7:17   Personal foul on Maxwell Evans  
7:17 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 12-16
7:17 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-17
6:53   Saben Lee missed dunk  
6:51   Offensive rebound by Oton Jankovic  
6:48   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
6:37   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
6:19   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
6:08 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 14-17
5:57   Bad pass turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Oton Jankovic  
5:47 +3 Braelee Albert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 17-17
5:44   30-second timeout called  
5:26   Bad pass turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Jordan Wright  
5:20 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 19-17
4:57   Uros Plavsic missed hook shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
4:37 +3 Jordan Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxwell Evans 22-17
4:16 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 22-20
3:42   Oton Jankovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
3:18   Uros Plavsic missed jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
3:05   Jordan Wright missed layup  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Uros Plavsic  
3:02   Personal foul on Oton Jankovic  
3:02   Commercial timeout called  
3:02 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 22-21
3:02 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-22
2:34 +2 Maxwell Evans made layup 24-22
2:28   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
2:20   Maxwell Evans missed layup  
2:18   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
2:13   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Maxwell Evans  
1:50   Personal foul on John Fulkerson  
1:50   30-second timeout called  
1:48   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Jalen Johnson  
1:44   Shooting foul on Maxwell Evans  
1:44 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 1st of 2 free throws 24-23
1:44 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-24
1:34 +2 Saben Lee made layup 26-24
1:22   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
1:20   Personal foul on Yves Pons  
1:20 +1 Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 27-24
1:20 +1 Jordan Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-24
53.0 +2 Yves Pons made layup, assist by Santiago Vescovi 28-26
29.0   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Wright, stolen by Santiago Vescovi  
26.0   Violation on Unknown  
5.0   Jalen Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Saben Lee  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
1.0 +2 Jalen Johnson made layup, assist by Santiago Vescovi 28-28
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VANDY Commodores 33
TENN Volunteers 37

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
19:33   John Fulkerson missed layup  
19:31   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
19:27   Yves Pons missed layup  
19:25   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
19:20   Bad pass turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Saben Lee  
19:14 +2 Saben Lee made layup 30-28
18:53 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 30-31
18:23   Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
18:23 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 31-31
18:23   Saben Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:23   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
18:13 +2 Davonte Gaines made layup, assist by Jordan Bowden 31-33
17:42   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
17:28   Santiago Vescovi missed layup  
17:26   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
17:26   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
17:26 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 31-34
17:27 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-35
17:03 +2 Saben Lee made layup 33-35
16:49   Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by Ejike Obinna  
16:41   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by John Fulkerson  
16:23   Jordan Bowden missed layup  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
15:55   Bad pass turnover on Dylan Disu, stolen by Davonte Gaines  
15:53   Personal foul on Saben Lee  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:30   Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
15:20   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
14:59   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
14:44   Personal foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
14:30   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
14:06 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 35-35
13:45   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
13:34 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 38-35
13:10   Davonte Gaines missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
13:02   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
12:44   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Bowden  
12:17   Personal foul on Davonte Gaines  
12:09   Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
12:09 +1 Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 39-35
12:09 +1 Jordan Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-35
11:52 +2 Santiago Vescovi made jump shot, assist by Jalen Johnson 40-37
11:32   Saben Lee missed layup  
11:30   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
11:13   Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by Dylan Disu  
11:01   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Wright  
11:01   Commercial timeout called  
10:43   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
10:30   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
10:21   Personal foul on Braelee Albert  
10:18 +2 Jordan Bowden made layup, assist by John Fulkerson 40-39
10:18   Shooting foul on Saben Lee  
10:18 +1 Jordan Bowden made free throw 40-40
9:58 +2 Saben Lee made layup 42-40
9:34 +2 John Fulkerson made layup 42-42
9:34   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
9:34 +1 John Fulkerson made free throw 42-43
9:12 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 44-43
9:12   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
9:12 +1 Jordan Wright made free throw 45-43
8:59 +2 Jalen Johnson made layup, assist by Jordan Bowden 45-45
8:46   Personal foul on Jordan Bowden  
8:33   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Wright, stolen by Yves Pons  
8:13 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Santiago Vescovi 45-47
7:47   Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:47   Saben Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:47 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-47
7:41   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
7:41 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 46-48
7:41 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-49
7:29   Saben Lee missed layup, blocked by Jordan Bowden  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
7:23 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 48-49
7:05   Personal foul on Saben Lee  
7:05 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 48-50
7:05 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-51
6:34   Jordan Wright missed layup, blocked by John Fulkerson  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
6:06 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Santiago Vescovi 48-53
5:45   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup, blocked by John Fulkerson  
5:43   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
5:33   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
5:11 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 48-56
5:09   30-second timeout called  
5:09   Commercial timeout called  
4:50   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
4:35   Bad pass turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Dylan Disu  
4:30   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Disu, stolen by Yves Pons  
4:21 +2 Santiago Vescovi made layup 48-58
4:04   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Jordan Bowden  
3:51   Personal foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:51 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 48-59
3:51   John Fulkerson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
3:36   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
3:14   Jalen Johnson missed jump shot  
3:12   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
3:11   Bad pass turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Dylan Disu  
2:57