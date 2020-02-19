ILLST
Hall scores 28, Loyola of Chicago tops Illinois St. 84-69

  • AP
  • Feb 19, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Tate Hall had a career-high 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting and Loyola of Chicago rallied in the second half to defeat Illinois State 84-69 on Wednesday night.

Hall had 19 points, including all four of his 3-pointers, as the Ramblers outscored the Redbirds 50-31.

Cameron Krutwig had 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Loyola of Chicago (19-9, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Keith Clemons added 12 points.

The Ramblers posted a season-high 24 assists on 31 baskets.

Zach Copeland had 16 points for the Redbirds (8-19, 3-12), DJ Horne added 15 and Antonio Reeves 12.

Loyola of Chicago defeated Illinois State 62-50 on Jan. 19. Loyola of Chicago faces Missouri State on the road on Saturday. Illinois State matches up against Drake at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
ILLST Redbirds 38
LOYCHI Ramblers 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
19:25   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
19:23   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
19:17   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
19:04   Lost ball turnover on Keith Fisher III, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
18:54 +2 Keith Clemons made jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 0-2
18:45 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 3-2
18:16   Bad pass turnover on Aher Uguak  
17:58   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
17:49   Shooting foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
17:49 +1 Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws 3-3
17:49   Aher Uguak missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
17:34   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
17:26   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
17:20   Out of bounds turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
16:54   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
16:49 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 3-5
16:31 +2 Antonio Reeves made jump shot 5-5
16:02 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 5-7
15:37 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 7-7
15:21 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 7-9
15:04   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Reeves, stolen by Tate Hall  
14:58   Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
14:58   Commercial timeout called  
14:50 +2 Franklin Agunanne made dunk, assist by Marquise Kennedy 7-11
14:25   Rey Idowu missed hook shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
14:10   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
13:58 +2 Tate Hall made layup 7-13
13:39   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
13:38   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
13:34   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
13:16   Traveling violation turnover on Keith Fisher III  
13:00 +3 Marquise Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall 7-16
12:58   30-second timeout called  
12:44   Traveling violation turnover on Zach Copeland  
12:27 +2 Aher Uguak made layup, assist by Tate Hall 7-18
12:12   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
12:06 +2 Abdou Ndiaye made dunk 9-18
11:55   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
11:41 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Zach Copeland 11-18
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:14 +2 Cameron Krutwig made hook shot 11-20
11:02   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
10:45   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by DJ Horne  
10:36   Abdou Ndiaye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
10:30   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
10:19 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 11-22
10:04 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 13-22
9:48   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Abdou Ndiaye  
9:34 +2 Antonio Reeves made jump shot 15-22
9:32   30-second timeout called  
9:20   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
9:18   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
9:06 +3 Ricky Torres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rey Idowu 18-22
8:48   Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
8:44 +1 Marquise Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws 18-23
8:44   Marquise Kennedy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
8:23   Shooting foul on Tate Hall  
8:23 +1 Antonio Reeves made 1st of 2 free throws 19-23
8:23 +1 Antonio Reeves made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
8:02   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Tate Hall  
7:55 +2 Tate Hall made dunk 20-25
7:39   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:23   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
7:12   Rey Idowu missed jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
7:04   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
6:39   Aher Uguak missed layup  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
6:37   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
6:37 +1 Taylor Bruninga made 1st of 2 free throws 21-25
6:37 +1 Taylor Bruninga made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-25
6:23   Paxson Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
6:21   Flagrant foul on Rey Idowu  
6:21 +1 Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws 22-26
6:21   Cameron Krutwig missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:00   Aher Uguak missed layup, blocked by Rey Idowu  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
5:53   Rey Idowu missed layup  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
5:47 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rey Idowu 25-26
5:20   Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
5:13   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
5:07   Traveling violation turnover on Aher Uguak  
4:54   Antonio Reeves missed layup  
4:52   Offensive rebound by DJ Horne  
4:48 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne 28-26
4:48   30-second timeout called  
4:40 +3 Bruno Skokna made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Williamson 28-29
4:21   Bad pass turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
4:08   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
4:00   Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
3:44 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 30-29
3:29 +2 Bruno Skokna made layup, assist by Aher Uguak 30-31
3:13   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
3:04 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 33-31
2:38   Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
2:38   Commercial timeout called  
2:38 +1 Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws 33-32
2:38 +1 Cameron Krutwig made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-33
2:23 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taylor Bruninga 36-33
2:08   Shooting foul on Taylor Bruninga  
2:08   Tate Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:08 +1 Tate Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-34
1:49   Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne  
1:25   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Antonio Reeves  
1:05   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
57.0   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
57.0 +1 Zach Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws 37-34
57.0 +1 Zach Copeland made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-34
33.0   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by DJ Horne  
31.0   DJ Horne missed layup  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
29.0   Personal foul on Rey Idowu  
29.0   Cameron Krutwig missed 1st of 2 free throws  
29.0   Cameron Krutwig missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
29.0   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
13.0   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Rey Idowu  
3.0   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ILLST Redbirds 31
LOYCHI Ramblers 50

Time Team Play Score
19:39 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Zach Copeland 40-34
19:18 +2 Aher Uguak made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 40-36
19:05   Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Aher Uguak  
18:57   Offensive foul on Cameron Krutwig  
18:57   Turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
18:42   Offensive foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
18:42   Turnover on Abdou Ndiaye  
18:24   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
18:09   Offensive foul on Zach Copeland  
18:09   Turnover on Zach Copeland  
17:49   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
17:18   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
17:03   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
16:52   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
16:48   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
16:39 +2 Tate Hall made layup 40-38
16:23   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
16:14 +3 Marquise Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aher Uguak 40-41
16:11   30-second timeout called  
16:11   Commercial timeout called  
15:47 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup 42-41
15:12   Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
15:10   Personal foul on Taylor Bruninga  
15:10   Commercial timeout called  
14:49 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall 42-44
14:30 +3 Taylor Bruninga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 45-44
14:22   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
14:22   Official timeout called  
14:05 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruno Skokna 45-47
13:50 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 48-47
13:28   Bruno Skokna missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
13:22 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 48-49
13:02   Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Tate Hall  
12:54   Aher Uguak missed layup  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
12:41   Personal foul on Tate Hall  
12:34   Traveling violation turnover on Zach Copeland  
12:13   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
12:02   Traveling violation turnover on Tate Hall  
11:46   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
11:29   Aher Uguak missed layup, blocked by Jaycee Hillsman  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Bruno Skokna  
11:24 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruno Skokna 48-52
11:19   Commercial timeout called  
11:04   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
10:43 +2 Abdou Ndiaye made dunk, assist by Zach Copeland 50-52
10:23 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 50-54
9:55 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made jump shot 52-54
9:32 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 52-56
9:22   Zach Copeland missed layup  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
8:58 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons 52-59
8:30   Shooting foul on Bruno Skokna  
8:30 +1 Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws 53-59
8:30 +1 Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-59
8:15   Bruno Skokna missed jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
8:07   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
8:05   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
7:46   Traveling violation turnover on Tate Hall  
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:32 +2 Rey Idowu made layup, assist by DJ Horne 56-59
7:15 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 56-62
6:59   Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
6:57   Shooting foul on DJ Horne  
6:55 +1 Keith Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws 56-63
6:55   Keith Clemons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:55   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
6:38   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
6:22 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 56-66
6:20   30-second timeout called  
6:10   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
5:56   Personal foul on Rey Idowu  
5:56   Cameron Krutwig missed free throw  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
5:40   Rey Idowu missed layup  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
5:32 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aher Uguak 56-69
5:10 +2 Zach Copeland made jump shot 58-69
4:42   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Jaycee Hillsman  
4:38   Offensive foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
4:38   Turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
4:19 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons 58-72
4:06 +2 Antonio Reeves made layup 60-72
4:06   Shooting foul on Tate Hall  
4:06 +1 Antonio Reeves made free throw 61-72
3:42 +2 Lucas Williamson made layup 61-74
3:31   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
3:14 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot 61-77
3:11   Full timeout called  
3:11   Commercial timeout called  
2:57   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
2:57   Jaycee Hillsman missed free throw  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
2:41 +2 Aher Uguak made dunk, assist by Lucas Williamson 61-79
2:31 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot 64-79
2:06 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 64-81
2:06   Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III  
2:06 +1 Tate Hall made free throw 64-82
1:52 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot 67-82
1:17   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
1:11   Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
1:11 +1 Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws 67-83
1:11 +1 Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-84
54.0   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
52.0   Offensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
52.0   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
52.0 +1 Taylor Bruninga made 1st of 2 free throws 68-84
52.0 +1 Taylor Bruninga made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-84
