|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keith Fisher III, stolen by Lucas Williamson
|
|
18:54
|
|
+2
|
Keith Clemons made jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
0-2
|
18:45
|
|
+3
|
DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
|
3-2
|
18:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aher Uguak
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
17:49
|
|
+1
|
Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-3
|
17:49
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed layup
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith Fisher III
|
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
3-5
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Reeves made jump shot
|
5-5
|
16:02
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
5-7
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
DJ Horne made jump shot
|
7-7
|
15:21
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson
|
7-9
|
15:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Antonio Reeves, stolen by Tate Hall
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:50
|
|
+2
|
Franklin Agunanne made dunk, assist by Marquise Kennedy
|
7-11
|
14:25
|
|
|
Rey Idowu missed hook shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on DJ Horne
|
|
13:58
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made layup
|
7-13
|
13:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lucas Williamson
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith Clemons
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Keith Fisher III
|
|
13:00
|
|
+3
|
Marquise Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall
|
7-16
|
12:58
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Zach Copeland
|
|
12:27
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak made layup, assist by Tate Hall
|
7-18
|
12:12
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
12:06
|
|
+2
|
Abdou Ndiaye made dunk
|
9-18
|
11:55
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
11:41
|
|
+2
|
Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Zach Copeland
|
11-18
|
11:34
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made hook shot
|
11-20
|
11:02
|
|
|
Keith Fisher III missed jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by DJ Horne
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Abdou Ndiaye missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith Fisher III
|
|
10:19
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson
|
11-22
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
DJ Horne made jump shot
|
13-22
|
9:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Reeves made jump shot
|
15-22
|
9:32
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed layup
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
|
|
9:06
|
|
+3
|
Ricky Torres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rey Idowu
|
18-22
|
8:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
8:44
|
|
+1
|
Marquise Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-23
|
8:44
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tate Hall
|
|
8:23
|
|
+1
|
Antonio Reeves made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-23
|
8:23
|
|
+1
|
Antonio Reeves made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-23
|
8:02
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
|
7:55
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made dunk
|
20-25
|
7:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith Clemons
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lucas Williamson
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Rey Idowu missed jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed layup
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aher Uguak
|
|
6:37
|
|
+1
|
Taylor Bruninga made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-25
|
6:37
|
|
+1
|
Taylor Bruninga made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-25
|
6:23
|
|
|
Paxson Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Flagrant foul on Rey Idowu
|
|
6:21
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-26
|
6:21
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed layup, blocked by Rey Idowu
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois State
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Rey Idowu missed layup
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu
|
|
5:47
|
|
+3
|
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rey Idowu
|
25-26
|
5:20
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Aher Uguak
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves missed layup
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DJ Horne
|
|
4:48
|
|
+3
|
Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne
|
28-26
|
4:48
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:40
|
|
+3
|
Bruno Skokna made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Williamson
|
28-29
|
4:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
3:44
|
|
+2
|
DJ Horne made jump shot
|
30-29
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Bruno Skokna made layup, assist by Aher Uguak
|
30-31
|
3:13
|
|
|
Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zach Copeland
|
|
3:04
|
|
+3
|
DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
|
33-31
|
2:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:38
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-32
|
2:38
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Krutwig made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-33
|
2:23
|
|
+3
|
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taylor Bruninga
|
36-33
|
2:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Taylor Bruninga
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:08
|
|
+1
|
Tate Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-34
|
1:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Antonio Reeves
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
57.0
|
|
+1
|
Zach Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-34
|
57.0
|
|
+1
|
Zach Copeland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-34
|
33.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by DJ Horne
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed layup
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rey Idowu
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Rey Idowu
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|