OREGST
ARIZ

No Text

Green, Mannion lead No. 24 Wildcats past Oregon State

  • AP
  • Feb 21, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Arizona rolled past an undisciplined Oregon State squad 89-63 on Thursday night.

Josh Green scored 18 points and Nico Mannion scored 12 of his 16 in the second half for the 24th-ranked Wildcats (19-7, 9-4 Pac-12), Max Hazzard scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Zeke Nnaji added 13 points and seven rebounds for Arizona.

The Wildcats made 10 more free throws than the Beavers (15-11, 5-9), with help from three technical fouls against Oregon State.

“They shot 15 free throws and we shot 28," Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “It was about our aggressiveness.”

Oregon State also committed 21 turnovers to lose for the third time in five games.

The Beavers lost leading scorer Tres Tinkle to his second technical foul for a high elbow with 13:17 remaining and Arizona up 52-40. Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle, Tres' father, was assessed a technical moments later.

Wayne Tinkle didn't expect his son to lose his composure.

“That was uncharacteristic,” Wayne Tinkle said. “But I tell you what, he's been ridden like American Pharaoh all of the stinkin' league (season). And he's got to be better. He's got to play through that, but I've told people that if the way the game is being called isn't changed, then something silly is going to happen. It's very unfortunate. He's not that kind of player. He's got to keep his head about him."

After the technicals, the Wildcats took control with a 12-3 run to cruise to victory. The Wildcats won for the sixth time in seven games and are tied for second place in the conference.

Arizona avenged an 82-65 loss at Oregon State earlier in the season.

“It wasn't something we talked about, but I think as a group, we kind of had that in mind," Mannion said. “We owed them one.”

Jarod Lucas scored 18 points and Kylor Kelley added 14 points and eight rebounds for Oregon State. Tinkle entered the night averaging 18.3 points per contest, but he was held to 10.

The Beavers turned the ball over four times in the first four minutes. A steal and dunk from Green gave the Wildcats a 10-2 lead at the 16:01 mark.

“My main goal coming into the game was just try my hardest on defense, bring energy to the team and do all the dirty work and energize,” said Green, who had four steals.

Oregon State went almost five minutes between baskets early in the game, but trimmed an 11-point deficit to 19-15 on a layup by Ethan Thompson with 9:33 to go.

Christian Koloko’s dunk out of a timeout gave Arizona a 35-22 lead, the Wildcats’ largest lead of the first half. Green scored 13 points before the break to give Arizona a 40-30 lead. Nnaji’s two free throws with 15:34 left gave Arizona a 47-34 lead early in the second half, and the Wildcats maintained control from there.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: Plenty of observers felt the Beavers had the experience and talent to be an NCAA tournament team this season, but they will have to go on an epic run in February and March to get in. The opportunity is there for a strong regular season finish, with games at No. 14 Oregon, whom the Beavers beat once this season, and at home against struggling Stanford and California, before the Pac-12 Tournament.

Arizona: The Wildcats are right in the thick of the regular season title race, with a home game against Oregon - which fell at Arizona State Thursday - and home games against Washington State and Washington to end the regular season.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Miller singled out freshman center Koloko for his play - five points and three blocked shots in 10 minutes. Soon after Tres Tinkle was ejected, Koloko swatted away a shot from Thompson, which led to Hazzard's driving layup at other end for 56-40 lead.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Heads north to face Arizona State Saturday night in Tempe, Ariz. The Beavers lost at home to the Sun Devils 82-76 on January 9.

Arizona: The Wildcats get a chance to atone for a 74-73 overtime loss at Oregon last month when they face the Ducks at home Saturday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
OREGST Beavers 30
ARIZ Wildcats 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon State  
19:41   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Offensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
19:35 +2 Alfred Hollins made dunk 2-0
19:15   Dylan Smith missed layup  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
19:11   Dylan Smith missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
19:09   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
18:58   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
18:30   Stone Gettings missed jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
18:07   Kylor Kelley missed jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
17:51   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
17:51 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
17:51 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
17:32   Traveling violation turnover on Kylor Kelley  
17:21 +2 Josh Green made layup, assist by Stone Gettings 2-4
16:49   Lost ball turnover on Alfred Hollins  
16:42   Josh Green missed dunk  
16:40   Offensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
16:36 +2 Nico Mannion made layup 2-6
16:32   Personal foul on Nico Mannion  
16:20   Zach Reichle missed hook shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
16:14   Lost ball turnover on Kylor Kelley, stolen by Zeke Nnaji  
16:13   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
16:13 +1 Dylan Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 2-7
16:13 +1 Dylan Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-8
16:04   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Josh Green  
16:01 +2 Josh Green made dunk 2-10
16:01   30-second timeout called  
16:01   Commercial timeout called  
15:42   Ethan Thompson missed floating jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
15:33   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
15:19   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
15:11   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Josh Green  
15:03   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
15:01   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
14:58 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup 2-12
14:40 +2 Kylor Kelley made jump shot 4-12
14:28   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
14:14   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
14:07 +2 Josh Green made dunk, assist by Dylan Smith 4-14
13:39 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 6-14
13:29   Zeke Nnaji missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
13:21 +2 Ethan Thompson made layup 8-14
13:21   Shooting foul on Dylan Smith  
13:21   Ethan Thompson missed free throw  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
13:16   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
12:56   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
12:54   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
12:43 +2 Christian Koloko made hook shot, assist by Josh Green 8-16
12:25   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Christian Koloko  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
12:14   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
12:02 +3 Josh Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 8-19
11:47 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 11-19
11:26   Christian Koloko missed layup  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Roman Silva  
11:19   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
11:08 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Jarod Lucas 13-19
10:47   Ira Lee missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson  
10:38   Commercial timeout called  
10:38   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tres Tinkle  
10:38   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Christian Koloko  
10:20   Stone Gettings missed hook shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
9:55   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
9:45   Shooting foul on Zach Reichle  
9:45   Stone Gettings missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:45   Stone Gettings missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Roman Silva  
9:33 +2 Ethan Thompson made driving layup 15-19
9:16 +2 Nico Mannion made jump shot 15-21
8:56   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Josh Green  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
8:48 +3 Stone Gettings made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 15-24
8:35   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
8:35   Traveling violation turnover on Gianni Hunt  
8:24   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
8:05   Tres Tinkle missed hook shot  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
8:02   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
8:02 +1 Kylor Kelley made 1st of 2 free throws 16-24
8:02 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-24
7:49   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
7:43   Stone Gettings missed layup  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
7:38 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup 17-26
7:32 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 20-26
7:32   30-second timeout called  
7:32   Commercial timeout called  
7:12 +2 Josh Green made floating jump shot 20-28
6:52   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Josh Green  
6:44   Nico Mannion missed layup  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
6:20 +2 Jarod Lucas made jump shot 22-28
6:01   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green  
6:01   Double dribble turnover on Sean Miller-Moore  
5:44   Zeke Nnaji missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
5:31   Bad pass turnover on Sean Miller-Moore, stolen by Max Hazzard  
5:28   Shooting foul on Jarod Lucas  
5:28 +1 Max Hazzard made 1st of 2 free throws 22-29
5:28 +1 Max Hazzard made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-30
5:04   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Koloko  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
4:49   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
4:42   Bad pass turnover on Kylor Kelley, stolen by Christian Koloko  
4:42   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
4:42 +1 Stone Gettings made 1st of 2 free throws 22-31
4:42 +1 Stone Gettings made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-32
4:28   Lost ball turnover on Gianni Hunt  
4:24   Shooting foul on Gianni Hunt  
4:25   Christian Koloko missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:25 +1 Christian Koloko made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-33
3:58   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
3:48   Nico Mannion missed floating jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
3:44   Traveling violation turnover on Alfred Hollins  
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:42 +2 Christian Koloko made alley-oop shot, assist by Josh Green 22-35
3:22 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 24-35
3:22   Shooting foul on Christian Koloko  
3:22 +1 Tres Tinkle made free throw 25-35
3:07   Personal foul on Alfred Hollins  
3:07 +1 Josh Green made 1st of 2 free throws 25-36
3:07 +1 Josh Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
2:40   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
2:26   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon  
2:10   Personal foul on Josh Green  
2:10 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 26-37
2:10 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-37
1:58   Lost ball turnover on Max Hazzard  
1:50 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 30-37
1:21   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green  
1:01   Ethan Thompson missed layup  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
34.0 +3 Zeke Nnaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 30-40
7.0   Out of bounds turnover on Ethan Thompson  
2.0   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OREGST Beavers 33
ARIZ Wildcats 49

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
19:20 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Alfred Hollins 32-40
19:02   Dylan Smith missed jump shot  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
19:00   Flagrant foul on Alfred Hollins  
19:00 +1 Stone Gettings made 1st of 2 free throws 32-41
19:00 +1 Stone Gettings made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-42
18:38   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Kylor Kelley  
18:09   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
18:00   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Zeke Nnaji  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
17:50 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Zach Reichle 34-42
17:41   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
17:35   Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
17:04   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
17:02   Personal foul on Tres Tinkle  
16:53   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
16:35   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Smith  
16:16   Traveling violation turnover on Tres Tinkle  
16:03 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 34-45
15:42   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Josh Green  
15:34   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:34 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 34-46
15:34 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-47
15:17 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 37-47
14:45   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
14:38 +2 Stone Gettings made jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith 37-49
14:16 +3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 40-49
13:57 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot 40-52
13:39   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
13:23   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
13:17   Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
13:17   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tres Tinkle  
13:17   Turnover on Tres Tinkle  
13:17   Nico Mannion missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:17 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-53
13:04   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
13:02   Lost ball turnover on Jemarl Baker Jr., stolen by Jarod Lucas  
12:46   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
12:35   Traveling violation turnover on Ethan Thompson  
12:28   Personal foul on Antoine Vernon  
12:28 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws 40-54
12:28   Nico Mannion missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
12:28   Jumpball received by Oregon State  
12:12   Ethan Thompson missed layup, blocked by Christian Koloko  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
12:04 +2 Max Hazzard made layup 40-56
11:56   30-second timeout called  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:56   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Oregon State  
11:56   Turnover on Oregon State  
11:56 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws 40-57
11:56 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-58
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:45 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antoine Vernon 43-58
11:23   Ira Lee missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
11:18 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 43-61
11:04   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
10:50 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 43-64
10:29 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Antoine Vernon 45-64
10:15   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
10:13   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
10:00   Personal foul on Max Hazzard  
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Zach Reichle  
9:46   Josh Green missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon  
9:43   Personal foul on Josh Green  
9:28   Shooting foul on Max Hazzard  
9:28 +1 Jarod Lucas made 1st of 2 free throws 46-64
9:28 +1 Jarod Lucas made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-64
9:16   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon  
9:07