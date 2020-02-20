PEPPER
PORT

No Text

Pepperdine pulls away late to beat Portland 66-59

  • AP
  • Feb 20, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Colbey Ross scored 27 of his 30 points in the second half and grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds as Pepperdine pulled away late to beat Portland 66-59 on Thursday night.

Pepperdine (15-13, 8-6 West Coast Conference) trailed 50-49 with about five minutes left. Kessler Edwards scored eight points that included back-to-back 3-pointers, and Ross added seven points during the Waves' 17-9 closing run.

Ross made four 3-pointers, was 8 of 20 from the floor and 10-of-14 shooting from the free-throw line. Edwards finished with 10 points.

Tahirou Diabate scored 12 points to lead Portland (9-19, 1-12), which has lost 11 straight games. Isaiah White, Chase Adams and Malcolm Porter added 10 points apiece.

Pepperdine plays at San Francisco on Saturday. Portland hosts Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
PEPPER Waves 21
PORT Pilots 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pepperdine  
19:34   Colbey Ross missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
19:11 +2 Tahirou Diabate made jump shot 0-2
18:58 +2 Kessler Edwards made jump shot 2-2
18:46   JoJo Walker missed jump shot, blocked by Sedrick Altman  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
18:34   Personal foul on Isaiah White  
18:26   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
18:24   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
18:23   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
18:21   Offensive rebound by Pepperdine  
18:16   Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Chase Adams  
18:05   Personal foul on Kameron Edwards  
18:05 +2 JoJo Walker made layup 2-4
18:05 +2 Sedrick Altman made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 4-4
17:31   Personal foul on Kessler Edwards  
17:25   Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by Colbey Ross  
17:20   Turnover on Kameron Edwards  
17:20   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
17:18   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot, blocked by Jacob Tryon  
17:16   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
17:16   Shooting foul on Jacob Tryon  
17:16 +1 Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 5-4
17:16 +1 Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-4
17:16   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah White  
16:37   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
16:26   Turnover on Chase Adams  
16:15   Offensive foul on Kessler Edwards  
16:04 +2 Tahirou Diabate made jump shot, assist by Chase Adams 6-6
15:54   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
15:45   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
15:30   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
15:28   Shooting foul on JoJo Walker  
15:28   Colbey Ross missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:28   Colbey Ross missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:28   Colbey Ross missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:28   Colbey Ross missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
15:05   Isaiah White missed jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
14:44   Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate  
14:29   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
14:19   Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha  
14:09   Sedrick Altman missed layup, blocked by Tahirou Diabate  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
14:07   Lost ball turnover on Darryl Polk Jr.  
13:51 +3 Isaiah White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Porter 6-9
13:34   Personal foul on Malcolm Porter  
13:27   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
13:21 +2 Chase Adams made jump shot 6-11
12:54   Keith Smith missed jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
12:29 +3 Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah White 6-14
12:03   Keith Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
11:56   Personal foul on Jacob Tryon  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:48   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross  
11:34   Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
11:18   Personal foul on Quincy Ferebee  
11:18 +1 Darryl Polk Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 7-14
11:18   Darryl Polk Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
11:04   Colbey Ross missed layup  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
10:59   Colbey Ross missed layup  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
10:54   Traveling violation turnover on Colbey Ross  
10:32   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
10:30   Offensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
10:23   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Porter, stolen by Kessler Edwards  
10:15   Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
10:07 +2 Malcolm Porter made layup 7-16
9:50   Shooting foul on Quincy Ferebee  
9:50 +1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 8-16
9:50   Colbey Ross missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
9:32 +2 Takiula Fahrensohn made jump shot 8-18
9:06   Kessler Edwards missed hook shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
9:04   Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
8:44   Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
8:42   JoJo Walker missed jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
8:23   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Chase Adams  
7:59   Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
7:45   Colbey Ross missed layup, blocked by Theo Akwuba  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
7:26 +2 Malcolm Porter made layup, assist by Theo Akwuba 8-20
7:09   Offensive foul on Colbey Ross  
7:09   Turnover on Skylar Chavez  
7:09   Commercial timeout called  
6:59   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
6:49 +3 Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman 11-20
6:34   Theo Akwuba missed dunk  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
6:25 +2 Colbey Ross made layup, assist by Kameron Edwards 13-20
6:02 +2 Chase Adams made jump shot 13-22
5:36   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
5:32   Traveling violation turnover on Sedrick Altman  
5:18   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah White  
5:04   Personal foul on Chase Adams  
5:04 +1 Sedrick Altman made 1st of 2 free throws 14-22
5:04 +1 Sedrick Altman made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-22
4:56   Personal foul on Jackson Stormo  
4:56 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 1st of 2 free throws 15-23
4:56 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-24
4:41   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Polk Jr., stolen by Takiula Fahrensohn  
4:22 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Chase Adams 15-26
4:07 +2 Darryl Polk Jr. made layup 17-26
4:07   Shooting foul on Chase Adams  
4:07 +1 Darryl Polk Jr. made free throw 18-26
3:46   Isaiah White missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Jackson Stormo  
3:33   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Pepperdine  
3:30   Commercial timeout called  
3:16 +3 Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 21-26
3:03   Personal foul on Jackson Stormo  
3:03 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 1st of 2 free throws 21-27
3:03 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-28
2:51   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
2:32   Quincy Ferebee missed layup  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
2:25   Colbey Ross missed layup  
2:23   Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
2:23   Out of bounds turnover on Colbey Ross  
2:04   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
1:50   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
1:44   Lost ball turnover on Kameron Edwards, stolen by JoJo Walker  
1:37 +3 Malcolm Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker 21-31
1:27   Out of bounds turnover on Colbey Ross  
1:08   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
55.0   Lost ball turnover on Jackson Stormo, stolen by Tahirou Diabate  
45.0   Quincy Ferebee missed layup  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
38.0   Lost ball turnover on Sedrick Altman, stolen by Takiula Fahrensohn  
33.0   Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
2.0   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PEPPER Waves 45
PORT Pilots 28

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate  
19:36   Kameron Edwards missed layup, blocked by Tahirou Diabate  
19:34   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
19:24 +3 Isaiah White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Tryon 21-34
19:05   Personal foul on Jacob Tryon  
18:57   Kameron Edwards missed layup, blocked by Isaiah White  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
18:30   Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Colbey Ross  
18:25   Shooting foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
18:25 +1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 22-34
18:25 +1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-34
18:11   Personal foul on Kessler Edwards  
18:08   JoJo Walker missed layup  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
17:48 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Chavez 26-34
17:29   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
17:21   Colbey Ross missed layup  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Portland  
17:09   Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
16:56   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
16:47   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Portland  
16:31   Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
16:20   Chase Adams missed layup  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
15:59   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Pepperdine  
15:57   Personal foul on Chase Adams  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:44 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made alley-oop shot, assist by Kessler Edwards 28-34
15:12   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Offensive rebound by Portland  
15:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Portland  
14:54   Personal foul on JoJo Walker  
14:46 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 31-34
14:30   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
14:15   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
14:08   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
13:48   Traveling violation turnover on Quincy Ferebee  
13:30   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Quincy Ferebee  
13:28   Personal foul on Kameron Edwards  
13:10 +2 Tahirou Diabate made alley-oop shot, assist by Isaiah White 31-36
12:45 +2 Colbey Ross made fade-away jump shot 33-36
12:16   Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
12:14   Bad pass turnover on Takiula Fahrensohn, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.  
12:14   Victor Ohia Obioha missed layup, blocked by Quincy Ferebee  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
12:12   Victor Ohia Obioha missed layup  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
12:12 +2 Colbey Ross made layup 35-36
12:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
12:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
12:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
12:03 +1 Takiula Fahrensohn made 1st of 2 free throws 35-37
12:03 +1 Takiula Fahrensohn made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-38
12:03   Turnover on Takiula Fahrensohn  
12:03   Colbey Ross missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:03 +1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-38
12:03 +1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-38
11:45   Shooting foul on Keith Smith  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:45 +1 Isaiah White made 1st of 2 free throws 36-39
11:45 +1 Isaiah White made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-40
11:33   Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate  
11:17   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter  
11:10 +2 Isaiah White made layup, assist by Malcolm Porter 36-42
10:51 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 39-42
10:30   Offensive foul on Quincy Ferebee  
10:30   Turnover on Quincy Ferebee  
10:18   Colbey Ross missed layup  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
10:13 +2 Kessler Edwards made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross 41-42
10:13   Shooting foul on Isaiah White  
10:13   Kessler Edwards missed free throw  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
9:59   Personal foul on Darryl Polk Jr.  
9:59 +1 Chase Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 41-43
9:59 +1 Chase Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-44
9:41   Shooting foul on Takiula Fahrensohn  
9:41 +1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 42-44
9:41 +1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-44
9:20  