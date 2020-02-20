|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Pepperdine
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed layup
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
|
|
19:11
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:58
|
|
+2
|
Kessler Edwards made jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:46
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed jump shot, blocked by Sedrick Altman
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah White
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed jump shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed layup
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pepperdine
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Chase Adams
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kameron Edwards
|
|
18:05
|
|
+2
|
JoJo Walker made layup
|
2-4
|
18:05
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
4-4
|
17:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by Colbey Ross
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Turnover on Kameron Edwards
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed layup
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed jump shot, blocked by Jacob Tryon
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jacob Tryon
|
|
17:16
|
|
+1
|
Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-4
|
17:16
|
|
+1
|
Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-4
|
17:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaiah White
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Turnover on Chase Adams
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
16:04
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made jump shot, assist by Chase Adams
|
6-6
|
15:54
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on JoJo Walker
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
15:28
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
15:28
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15:28
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Isaiah White missed jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tahirou Diabate
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed jump shot
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed layup, blocked by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Darryl Polk Jr.
|
|
13:51
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Porter
|
6-9
|
13:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malcolm Porter
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed layup
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
13:21
|
|
+2
|
Chase Adams made jump shot
|
6-11
|
12:54
|
|
|
Keith Smith missed jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
12:29
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah White
|
6-14
|
12:03
|
|
|
Keith Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jacob Tryon
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Quincy Ferebee
|
|
11:18
|
|
+1
|
Darryl Polk Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-14
|
11:18
|
|
|
Darryl Polk Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed layup
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed layup
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Colbey Ross
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kessler Edwards
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by JoJo Walker
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Porter, stolen by Kessler Edwards
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba
|
|
10:07
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Porter made layup
|
7-16
|
9:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Quincy Ferebee
|
|
9:50
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-16
|
9:50
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
9:32
|
|
+2
|
Takiula Fahrensohn made jump shot
|
8-18
|
9:06
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed hook shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Adams
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed layup, blocked by Theo Akwuba
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
7:26
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Porter made layup, assist by Theo Akwuba
|
8-20
|
7:09
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Colbey Ross
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Turnover on Skylar Chavez
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
6:49
|
|
+3
|
Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman
|
11-20
|
6:34
|
|
|
Theo Akwuba missed dunk
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Colbey Ross made layup, assist by Kameron Edwards
|
13-20
|
6:02
|
|
+2
|
Chase Adams made jump shot
|
13-22
|
5:36
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Sedrick Altman
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah White
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chase Adams
|
|
5:04
|
|
+1
|
Sedrick Altman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-22
|
5:04
|
|
+1
|
Sedrick Altman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-22
|
4:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jackson Stormo
|
|
4:56
|
|
+1
|
Tahirou Diabate made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-23
|
4:56
|
|
+1
|
Tahirou Diabate made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-24
|
4:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Darryl Polk Jr., stolen by Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Chase Adams
|
15-26
|
4:07
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Polk Jr. made layup
|
17-26
|
4:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chase Adams
|
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Darryl Polk Jr. made free throw
|
18-26
|
3:46
|
|
|
Isaiah White missed jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jackson Stormo
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pepperdine
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:16
|
|
+3
|
Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|
21-26
|
3:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jackson Stormo
|
|
3:03
|
|
+1
|
Tahirou Diabate made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-27
|
3:03
|
|
+1
|
Tahirou Diabate made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-28
|
2:51
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Quincy Ferebee missed layup
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed layup
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Colbey Ross
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kameron Edwards, stolen by JoJo Walker
|
|
1:37
|
|
+3
|
Malcolm Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker
|
21-31
|
1:27
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Colbey Ross
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jackson Stormo, stolen by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Quincy Ferebee missed layup
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sedrick Altman, stolen by Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|