Fisher III scores 21 to lead Illinois St. past Drake 57-53

  • Feb 22, 2020

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Keith Fisher III had a season-high 21 points as Illinois State narrowly defeated Drake 57-53 on Saturday.

Antonio Reeves had 16 points and seven rebounds for Illinois State (9-19, 4-12 Missouri Valley Conference). DJ Horne added seven rebounds.

Drake scored 21 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Liam Robbins had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-11, 8-8). Jonah Jackson added 12 points. Roman Penn had six rebounds and six assists.

The Redbirds leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Drake defeated Illinois State 84-74 on Jan. 16. Illinois State faces Bradley at home on Wednesday. Drake matches up against Loyola of Chicago on the road on Tuesday.

1st Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 32
ILLST Redbirds 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois State  
19:28   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
19:14   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
19:01   Offensive foul on Keith Fisher III  
19:01   Turnover on Keith Fisher III  
18:47 +2 Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 2-0
18:21   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
18:10 +2 Anthony Murphy made driving layup 4-0
17:57   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
17:45   Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
17:38 +3 Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 7-0
17:38   30-second timeout called  
17:25 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 7-3
16:51   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
16:40   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland  
16:40   Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
16:13   Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Lijah Donnelly  
15:55 +3 Lijah Donnelly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 7-6
15:40   Liam Robbins missed layup  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
15:33   Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Liam Robbins  
15:19 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 10-6
14:54   Abdou Ndiaye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
14:46 +3 Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 13-6
14:27 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot 13-9
14:06 +2 Liam Robbins made layup 15-9
13:58   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland  
13:58   Commercial timeout called  
13:28 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 18-9
13:02 +2 Lijah Donnelly made driving layup 18-11
12:40   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
12:28 +2 Antonio Reeves made jump shot 18-13
12:09   Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
11:59   Lijah Donnelly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
11:36   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
11:24   Commercial timeout called  
11:14 +2 Zach Copeland made jump shot 18-15
10:51   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by DJ Horne  
10:46   DJ Horne missed layup  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
10:37   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Zach Copeland  
10:30   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
10:03   Lost ball turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Keith Fisher III  
9:36   Jaycee Hillsman missed jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
9:22   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
9:17 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk 20-15
8:59   Traveling violation turnover on Zach Copeland  
8:44 +3 Noah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 23-15
8:24 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taylor Bruninga 23-18
7:52   Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
7:41 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot 23-21
7:39   30-second timeout called  
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:30   Offensive foul on Anthony Murphy  
7:30   Turnover on Anthony Murphy  
7:12   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
7:04   Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by D.J. Wilkins  
6:57   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
6:45   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
6:24   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
6:02 +3 Keith Fisher III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 23-24
5:35   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by DJ Horne  
5:27   Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Roman Penn  
5:22   D.J. Wilkins missed layup, blocked by Ricky Torres  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Drake  
5:14 +2 Garrett Sturtz made jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 25-24
5:01   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland  
4:49 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Anthony Murphy 27-24
4:35   Offensive foul on Keith Fisher III  
4:35   Turnover on Keith Fisher III  
4:26   Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn  
4:10   Lijah Donnelly missed jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
4:02   Jumpball received by Drake  
4:02   Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
3:51 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy 30-24
3:27   Offensive foul on Rey Idowu  
3:27   Turnover on Rey Idowu  
3:27   Commercial timeout called  
3:14 +2 Roman Penn made driving layup 32-24
2:59   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
2:51   Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
2:51   Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:51   Anthony Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
2:25   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Drake  
2:03   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Abdou Ndiaye  
1:52   Traveling violation turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
1:34   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
1:22 +2 Antonio Reeves made jump shot 32-26
1:22   Shooting foul on Jonah Jackson  
1:22   Antonio Reeves missed free throw  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
1:14 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 32-29
46.0   Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn  
31.0   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
15.0   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13.0   Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
15.0   Jumpball received by Illinois State  
3.0   DJ Horne missed jump shot, blocked by Liam Robbins  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 21
ILLST Redbirds 28

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
19:22 +3 Keith Fisher III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 32-32
19:02   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
18:49   Antonio Reeves missed jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
18:38 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 35-32
18:17 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III 35-35
18:00   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
17:49   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
17:23   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
17:12   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
16:57   Liam Robbins missed layup  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
16:42   Lost ball turnover on Keith Fisher III  
16:17   Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn  
16:07   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
16:04   Offensive foul on Zach Copeland  
16:04   Turnover on Zach Copeland  
15:49   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
15:42   Anthony Murphy missed layup, blocked by Keith Fisher III  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
15:26   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
15:24   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
15:19 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 35-37
15:11   Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Wilkins  
15:11   Commercial timeout called  
14:50 +3 Keith Fisher III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 35-40
14:31   Offensive foul on Liam Robbins  
14:31   Turnover on Liam Robbins  
14:21   Taylor Bruninga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
14:07 +2 Roman Penn made jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy 37-40
13:28   Antonio Reeves missed layup  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
13:26   Personal foul on Ricky Torres  
13:20   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Ricky Torres  
13:08   Out of bounds turnover on Ricky Torres  
12:53 +2 Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot 39-40
12:53   Shooting foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
12:53   Liam Robbins missed free throw  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
12:35   Keith Fisher III missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
12:23 +2 Keith Fisher III made hook shot 39-42
12:09 +2 Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 41-42
11:53 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Zach Copeland 41-44
11:53   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:53 +1 Keith Fisher III made free throw 41-45
11:36   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
11:18   Offensive foul on Keith Fisher III  
11:18   Turnover on Keith Fisher III  
11:05   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
10:49 +2 Rey Idowu made dunk, assist by Ricky Torres 41-47
10:41   30-second timeout called  
10:41   Commercial timeout called  
10:18   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
10:01 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Ricky Torres 41-49
9:37   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
9:13   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
8:46   Personal foul on Rey Idowu  
8:31   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy  
8:11   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
8:04   Personal foul on Noah Thomas  
7:52 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne 41-52
7:21 +2 D.J. Wilkins made jump shot 43-52
7:04   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
6:55   Commercial timeout called  
6:38 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Noah Thomas 45-52
6:38   Shooting foul on Taylor Bruninga  
6:38 +1 Liam Robbins made free throw 46-52
6:21   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
6:02   Bad pass turnover on Jonah Jackson, stolen by Keith Fisher III  
5:48   Taylor Bruninga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
5:34   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
5:11   Traveling violation turnover on Zach Copeland  
5:01   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
4:45   Antonio Reeves missed jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
4:38   Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III  
4:36 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 47-52
4:36   Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
4:08   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Drake  
3:54 +3 Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 50-52
3:48   30-second timeout called  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:31   Shooting foul on D.J. Wilkins  
3:31   Keith Fisher III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:31 +1 Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-53
3:16 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 53-53
2:54   Lost ball turnover on Rey Idowu  
2:36   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
2:19   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
1:50   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
1:31   Keith Fisher III missed floating jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
1:20   30-second timeout called  
1:11   Traveling violation turnover on Roman Penn  
56.0 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Ricky Torres 53-55
57.0   30-second timeout called  
55.0   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Antonio Reeves  
21.0   Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
9.0   D.J. Wilkins missed layup  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
7.0   Personal foul on Noah Thomas  
7.0 +1 Ricky Torres made 1st of 2 free throws 53-56
7.0 +1 Ricky Torres made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-57
3.0   Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
1.0   30-second timeout called  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
R. Penn
Z. Copeland
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
49.2 Field Goal % 41.5
37.3 Three Point % 39.7
77.1 Free Throw % 76.4
Team Stats
Points 53 57
Field Goals 21-50 (42.0%) 21-51 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 11-30 (36.7%)
Free Throws 2-6 (33.3%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 29 34
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 24 28
Team 3 2
Assists 15 13
Steals 4 9
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 17 18
Fouls 11 13
Technicals 0 0
21
L. Robbins F
14 PTS, 9 REB
5
K. Fisher III F
21 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Drake 18-11 322153
home team logo Illinois State 9-19 292857
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Drake 18-11 70.9 PPG 36.3 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo Illinois State 9-19 66.1 PPG 36.3 RPG 12.1 APG
Key Players
21
L. Robbins F 14.0 PPG 6.6 RPG 0.9 APG 49.3 FG%
5
K. Fisher III F 8.6 PPG 5.8 RPG 0.9 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
21
L. Robbins F 14 PTS 9 REB 0 AST