19:42
Roman Penn missed jump shot
19:40
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
19:22
+3
Keith Fisher III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
32-32
19:02
Roman Penn missed jump shot
19:00
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
18:49
Antonio Reeves missed jump shot
18:47
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
18:38
+3
D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
35-32
18:17
+3
Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III
35-35
18:00
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:58
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
17:49
Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:47
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
17:23
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:21
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
17:12
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:10
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
16:57
Liam Robbins missed layup
16:55
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
16:42
Lost ball turnover on Keith Fisher III
16:17
Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn
16:07
Personal foul on Anthony Murphy
16:04
Offensive foul on Zach Copeland
16:04
Turnover on Zach Copeland
15:49
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:47
Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
15:42
Anthony Murphy missed layup, blocked by Keith Fisher III
15:40
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
15:26
DJ Horne missed jump shot
15:24
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
15:19
+2
Keith Fisher III made layup
35-37
15:11
Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Wilkins
15:11
Commercial timeout called
14:50
+3
Keith Fisher III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres
35-40
14:31
Offensive foul on Liam Robbins
14:31
Turnover on Liam Robbins
14:21
Taylor Bruninga missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:19
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
14:07
+2
Roman Penn made jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy
37-40
13:28
Antonio Reeves missed layup
13:26
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
13:26
Personal foul on Ricky Torres
13:20
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy, stolen by Ricky Torres
13:08
Out of bounds turnover on Ricky Torres
12:53
+2
Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot
39-40
12:53
Shooting foul on Abdou Ndiaye
12:53
Liam Robbins missed free throw
12:53
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
12:35
Keith Fisher III missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
12:33
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
12:23
+2
Keith Fisher III made hook shot
39-42
12:09
+2
Liam Robbins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas
41-42
11:53
+2
Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Zach Copeland
41-44
11:53
Shooting foul on Liam Robbins
11:53
Commercial timeout called
11:53
+1
Keith Fisher III made free throw
41-45
11:36
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:34
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
11:18
Offensive foul on Keith Fisher III
11:18
Turnover on Keith Fisher III
11:05
Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:03
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
10:49
+2
Rey Idowu made dunk, assist by Ricky Torres
41-47
10:41
30-second timeout called
10:41
Commercial timeout called
10:18
Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:16
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
10:01
+2
Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Ricky Torres
41-49
9:37
Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:35
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
9:13
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:11
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
8:46
Personal foul on Rey Idowu
8:31
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Murphy
8:11
Personal foul on Roman Penn
8:04
Personal foul on Noah Thomas
7:52
+3
Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne
41-52
7:21
+2
D.J. Wilkins made jump shot
43-52
7:04
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:02
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
6:55
Commercial timeout called
6:38
+2
Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Noah Thomas
45-52
6:38
Shooting foul on Taylor Bruninga
6:38
+1
Liam Robbins made free throw
46-52
6:21
Keith Fisher III missed layup
6:19
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
6:02
Bad pass turnover on Jonah Jackson, stolen by Keith Fisher III
5:48
Taylor Bruninga missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:46
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
5:34
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:32
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
5:11
Traveling violation turnover on Zach Copeland
5:01
Noah Thomas missed jump shot
4:59
Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga
4:45
Antonio Reeves missed jump shot
4:43
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
4:38
Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III
4:36
+1
Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws
47-52
4:36
Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:36
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
4:08
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:06
Defensive rebound by Drake
3:54
+3
Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas
50-52
3:48
30-second timeout called
3:48
Commercial timeout called
3:31
Shooting foul on D.J. Wilkins
3:31
Keith Fisher III missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:31
+1
Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws
50-53
3:16
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins
53-53
2:54
Lost ball turnover on Rey Idowu
2:36
Liam Robbins missed jump shot
2:34
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
2:19
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:17
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
1:50
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:48
Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu
1:31
Keith Fisher III missed floating jump shot
1:29
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
1:20
30-second timeout called
1:11
Traveling violation turnover on Roman Penn
56.0
+2
Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Ricky Torres
53-55
57.0
30-second timeout called
55.0
Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Antonio Reeves
21.0
Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot
19.0
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
9.0
D.J. Wilkins missed layup
7.0
Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres
7.0
|
Personal foul on Noah Thomas
|
|
7.0
|
|
+1
|
Ricky Torres made 1st of 2 free throws
|
53-56
|
7.0
|
|
+1
|
Ricky Torres made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
53-57
|
3.0
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois State
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|